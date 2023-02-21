February 24, 2023: Auction Calendar

Wisconsin State Farmer

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 24

**Loyal, WI

10:00 AM – Complete dispersal. 900 Holstein cows. We will sell 450 milking cows Tues., Feb 21 with the balance of milking cows and approximately 150 dry cows selling Fri. Feb 24. Milking cows will be sorted by gate cut for loading. Call Mark at 715-773-2240 to consign. Located at W1461 Hwy 98, Loyal, WI. Conducted by Oberholtzer Dairy Cattle & Auction Co. www.oberholtzerauctions.com

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 28

**Osseo, WI

10:00 AM – Ihle Farms IH combines with heads, late model IH tractors, collector tractors, skid steers, trucks, trailers, mowers, motorcycles, UTVs, pontoon, feed & more. Bid now at hansenauctiongroup.com. W16397 County H, Osseo WI. Hansen Auction Group. 715-985-3191

**Thorp, WI

10:00 AM – Special equipment auction. Taking consignments of tractors, trucks, skid loaders, four wheelers, lawn mowers, and all types of farm machinery. Call Mark for further details and to consign items 715-773-2240. Complete auction will be held at N15518 Hwy 73, Thorp WI. Oberholtzer Dairy Cattle & Auctions www.oberholtzerauctions.com

**Multiple Locations

February monthly construction, ag, heavy trucks, and government. Bidding ends Tues., Feb. 28. Open house by appointment only. For more information call 715-607-4088. Hansen Auction Group www.hansenauctiongroup.com

**Withee, WI

11:00 AM – Feeder cattle auction. Expecting 200 head. Online bidders register at cattleusa.com. N13438 Hwy 73 Withee, WI. Premier Livestock & Auctions LLC Online. 715-229-2500

**Withee, WI

11:00 AM – Special monthly daily heifer auction. Call with your consignments. Expecting 250-350 head of dairy heifers. Online bidders register at cattleusa.com. N13438 Hwy 73 Withee, WI. Premier Livestock & Auctions LLC Online. 715-229-2500

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 1

**Withee, WI

11:00 AM – Dairy Cattle Auction. Herd dispersal from Bonestroo Dairy. Complete retirement herd dispersal from Robert Bork. Reputation consignments from John Prososki. Online bidders register at cattleusa.com. N13438 State Hwy 73 Withee WI 54498 Premier Livestock & Auctions LLC Online 715-229-2500

THURSDAY, MARCH 2

**Loyal, WI

11:00 AM – Complete dispersal dairy cattle coming from Malta IL. W1461 Hwy 98, Loyal, WI. Oberholtzer Dairy Cattle & Auction Co. www.oberholtzerauctions.com

SATURDAY, MARCH 4

Union Grove

Noon – Hay Auctions. Sellers call in your loads of hay or straw on the Monday before the auction. Incoming listings will be updated online via www.auctionzip.com. Location DeLong Company Inc., 1313 S. Colony Ave., Union Grove Bob Hagemann auction & realty service 262-492-5125.

TUESDAY, MARCH 7

**Withee, WI

11:00 AM – Special feeder cattle bred beef cow auction. Expecting 700-800 head. Online bidders register at cattleusa.com. N13438 Hwy 73, Withee, WI. Premier Livestock & Auctions LLC Online 715-229-2500

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 15

**Goodhue, MN

9:00 AM – Live auction with live online bidding. Large no reserve auction for TCPC Inc. Toby Curtis, 21869 370th St. Goodhue, MN. Visit www.houghtonauctions.com for more info, full listings and pictures. Houghton’s Auction Service Red Wing, MN. 651-764-4285

TUESDAY, MARCH 21

**Ladysmith, WI

1:00 PM – Live/Online Auction - 230+/- acre farm 8 parcels – buildings, tillable & recreational acreage. Property location W7522 Larson Rd., Ladysmith, WI. Location: JS Supper Club, W94594 Hwy 8, Ladysmith, WI. For more information Hansen Auction Group 715-607-4111.

East Moline, IL

Time to consign! Spring Classic auction held at the Bend XPO, 922 Mississippi Parkway, East Moline, IL. Features tractors, vintage trucks, road art and relics. Mecum Auctions. Visit mecum.com or call 262-275-5050.

FRIDAY, MARCH 24

East Moline, IL

No Start Time Specified. March 24 and 25. Mecum Auctions. Time to consign. Spring Classic auction held at the Bend XPO, 922 Mississippi Parkway, East Moline, IL. Features tractors, vintage trucks, road art and relics. Visit mecum.com or call 262-275-5050.

**Withee, WI

Annual Spring Machinery Auction. Onsite and online at equipmentfacts.com. N13438 Hwy 73, Withee, WI. Premier Livestock & Auctions LLC. See www.premierlivestockandauctions.com for early consignments.

**Withee, WI

Annual spring farm machinery auction. Now accepting your consignments. Auction will be onsite and online at equipmentfacts.com. N13438 Hwy 73, Withee, WI. Premier Livestock & Auctions LLC Online. 715-229-2500

SATURDAY, MARCH 25

**Fond du Lac, WI

9:00 AM – Annual Spring Farm Machinery Consignment Auction. We are accepting consignments of farm machinery, trucks, trailers, loaders, lawn & garden tractors, mowers, small equipment, collectible farm equipment. Auction Specialists sale site W5659 County Y, Fond du Lac, WI. Auction Specialists 920-921-2901 www.auctionsp.com

SUNDAY, MARCH 26

Lebanon, WI

9:30 AM – 38th Annual Lebanon Sportsmen’s Club Consignment Auction, located at N1782 County Hwy. R Lebanon, WI. Sale conducted by Bill Stade Auction. For more information or to consign, call Jim Kulkee at 920-253-9879.

MONDAY, MARCH 27

**Waupun, WI

Online Consignment Auction – Looking for tractors, ag machinery, farm equipment & supplies, shop tools, ATVs, UTVs, trucks, sports & rec items, vehicles, trailers and more. Call to consign. Sale conducted by Jake Vande Zande Phone 920-219-0650.

SATURDAY, APRIL 1

THURSDAY, APRIL 6

**Withee, WI

10:00 AM – April 6 & June 15. 2023 Special spring sheep and goat auction dates. Premium prices paid for your lambs and kid goats. Auction will be onsite and online at equipmentfacts.com. N13438 Hwy 73, Withee, WI. Premier Livestock & Auctions LLC Online, 715-229-2500.

SATURDAY, MAY 6

