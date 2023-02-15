Weekly Market Report: Feb. 14, 2023

Wisconsin State Farmer

Weekly market report beginning the week of Feb. 14, 2023. Data compiled from state and national market sources.

Cattle

Altoona Equity Market: Feb. 09, 2023

FED CATTLE:

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 130.00 to 152.00.

Choice Dairy X-bred Steers & Heifers: 130.00 to 150.00.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers: 142.00 to 149.00.

Choice Holstein Steers: 129.00 to 141.00.

Select, Unfinished & Heavyweight Steers & Heifers: 128.00 & down.

CULL COWS: Steady

Higher 20% sold for: 77.00 to 90.00.

60% sold for: 61.00 to 76.00.

Lower 20% sold for: 60.00 & down.

CULL BULLS:

Most Bulls: 70.00 to 95.00.

CALVES: Sold by the head.

80% of Holstein Bull Calves 95 lbs. & up: 90.00 to 195.00.

Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 50.00 & down.

Quality Beef Calves: 130.00-400.00.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 90.00 & down

Bonduel Equity Market: Feb. 09, 2023

FED CATTLE: Steady.

High Yielding Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 140.00 to 156.50.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 145.00 & down.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers: 135.00 145.00.

Choice Holstein Steers: 100.00 to 134.00.

Unfinished Steers & Heifers: 99.00 & down.

CULL COWS: Steady

Higher 20% sold for: 78.00 to 93.00.

60% sold for: 65.00 to 77.00.

Lower 20% sold for: 65.00 & down.

CULL BULLS: Steady

Most Bulls: 80.00 to 95.00.

Thin, Full Bulls, over a ton discounted: 79.00 & down.

CALVES: Sold by the pound. Steady.

Holstein Bull Calves: 100.00 to 175.00.

Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 20.00 & down.

Quality Beef Calves: 150.00 to 340.00.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 30.00 & down, heavy discounts on light and poor quality.

FEEDER CATTLE: As of 1/19/23 sale.

Beef steers under 400 lbs: Up to 132.00.

Beef steers 400-600 lbs: 120.00-157.00.

Beef steers 600-800 lbs: 128.00-152.00.

Beef steers over 800 lbs: Up to 120.00.

Beef heifers under 400 lbs: Up to 132.00.

Beef heifers 400-600 lbs: 123.00-132.00.

Beef heifers 600-800 lbs: 120.00-127.00.

Beef heifers over 800 lbs: Up to 120.00.

Holstein steers up to 400 lbs: No test.

Holstein steers 400-600 lbs: No test.

Holstein steers 600-800 lbs: No test.

Holstein steers over 800 lbs: No test.

Johnson Creek Equity Market: Feb. 13, 2023

FED CATTLE: Steady.

High Yielding Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: No test.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 115.00 to 144.00.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers: 130.00 to 138.00.

Choice Holstein Steers: 110.00 to 128.00.

Select & Unfinished Cattle: 95.00 & down.

CULL COWS: Steady

20% sold for: 68.00 to 83.00.

60% sold for: 60.00 to 72.00.

Lower 20% sold for: 60.00 & down.

CULL BULLS: Steady.

Most Bulls: 70.00 to 85.00.

Thin & Full Bulls, discounted: 60.00 & down.

CALVES, sold by the pound: Steady

60% of Holstein Bull Calves: 120.00 to 200.00.

Quality Dairy Heifer Calves: 40.00 to 90.00.

Quality Beef Calves: 250.00 to 330.00.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 100.00 & down.

Lomira Equity Market: Feb. 13, 2023

FED CATTLE: Steady.

High Yielding Choice & Prime Beef Steers & Heifers: 148.00 to 157.00.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 139.00 to 146.00.

Select, Low Yielding & Underfinished Beef Steers & Heifers: 134.00 & down.

X-bred Steers & Heifers: 136.00 to 149.00.

High Yielding Choice & Prime Holstein Steers: 138.00 to 142.00.

Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: 133.00 to 137.00.

Low Yielding, Select & Underfinished Holstein Steers & Heifers: 98.00-130.00.

MARKET COWS:

High Yielding Cows: 76.00 to 85.00.

Cutters & Utility: 53.00 to 77.00.

Canners & Shells: 30.00-50.00

MARKET BULLS: Steady

High Yielding Bulls: 85.00 to 95.00.

Thin, Light & Over-Conditioned Bulls: 80.00 & down.

CALVES (01/31/23 Auction): Sold by the pound.

Quality Holstein Bull Calves weighing 90-125 lbs: 160.00 to 240.00.

Light Weight Calves: 80.00 to 160.00.

Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 40.00-80.00.

Quality Beef and X-bred Bulls & Heifer Calves: Heifers 190.00-360.00; Bulls 290.00-425.00.

Poor Quality Calves: 70.00 & down

Monroe Equity Market: Feb. 13, 2023

FED CATTLE:

High Yielding Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 157.00-166.50.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 145.00-156.50.

Choice Dairy X-bred Steers & Heifers: 132.00-158.00.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: 137.00-148.00.

Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: 120.00-136.50.

Unfinished Steers & Heifers: 118.00 and down.

Wednesday 02/08/23 Sale:

High Yielding Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: No test.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: No test.

Choice Dairy X-bred Steers & Heifers: No test.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: 125.00-130.00.

Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: 125.00-140.50.

Unfinished Steers & Heifers: 120.00 & down.

CULL COWS: Steady

High Yielding Cows: 78.00 to 94.00.

Cutters & Utility: 60.00 to 77.50.

Canners & Shells: 59.00 & down.

SLAUGHTER BULLS:

High Yielding Bulls: 90.00 to 105.00.

Thin, Light and Overconditioned Bulls: 85.00 & down.

CALVES: Sold by the pound.

Quality Holstein Bull Calves: 145.00 to 185.00.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 100.00 & down.

Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 50.00 & down.

Quality Beef & Beef X-bred Calves: bulls 360.00 & down; heifers 260.00 & down.

Reedsville Equity Market: Feb. 09, 2023

FED CATTLE: Steady

High Yielding Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 132.00 to 153.00.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 118.00 to 131.00.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers: 128.00 to 146.00.

Choice Holstein Steers: 110.00 to 127.00.

Unfinished Steers & Heifers: 109.00 & down.

CULL COWS: Steady

Higher 20% sold for: 78.00 to 92.00.

60% sold for: 60.00 to 77.00.

Lower 20% sold for: 59.00 & down.

CULL BULLS: Steady

Most Bulls: 60.00-92.00.

CALVES: Softer

40% of Holstein Bull Calves: 120.00-187.50.

Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 40.00 & down.

Quality Beef Calves: 400.00 & down.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 40.00 & down.

FEEDER CATTLE: Next sale is Feb. 09 at noon.

Holstein steers under 400 lbs: 100.00 to 155.00.

Holstein steers 400 to 600 lbs: 100.00 to 140.00.

Holstein steers 600 to 800 lbs: 90.00 to 120.00.

Holstein steers over 800 lbs: 90.00 to 120.00.

Stratford Equity Market: Feb. 14, 2023

FED CATTLE:

High Yielding Choice & Prime Beef Steers & Heifers: 140.00-148.50.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 125.00 to 139.00.

High Yielding Choice & Prime Holstein Steers & Heifers: 130.00-147.00.

Select & Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: 120.00 to 129.00.

Unfinished Steers & Heifers: 120.00 and down.

CULL COWS: Steady

Higher 20% sold for: 73.00 to 93.00.

60% sold for: 55.00 to 72.00.

Lower 20% sold for: 55.00 & down.

Good certified organic cows (for slaughter): 120.00-135.00.

CULL BULLS: Steady

Most Bulls: 85.00 to 103.50.

Thin, Full, Horned Bulls discounted: 85.00 & down.

CALVES, sold by the head: Steady

Good to Top Quality Holstein Bull Calves: 130.00-240.00.

Top Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 20.00 to 40.00.

Plain Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 20.00 & down.

Quality Beef Calves: 200.00 to 415.00.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 50.00 & down.

FEEDER CATTLE: Steady

Beef Steers: Under 400 lbs: 140.00-190.00; 400 to 600 lbs: 140.00-188.00; 600 to 800 lbs: 140.00-168.00; Over 800 lbs: 115.00-136.00.

Beef Heifers: Under 400 lbs: 120.00-175.00; 400 to 600 lbs: 120.00-175.00; 600 to 800 lbs: 110.00-159.00; Over 800 lbs: 100.00-131.00.

Holstein Steers: Under 400 lbs: 85.00-125.00; 400 to 600 lbs: 85.00-125.00; 600 to 800 lbs: 85.00-125.00; Over 800 lbs: 85.00-125.00.

Milwaukee Stockyards: Feb. 13, 2023

COWS:

No Roll Cows: 75.00 to 85.00.

High Yielding Cutters & Utility: 60.00 to 70.00.

Cutters: 50.00 to 60.00.

Canners & Shells: 40.00 & down.

HOLSTEIN STEERS:

High Choice & Prime Holstein Steers, 1400-1600 lbs: 137.00 to 142.00.

Choice Holstein Steers: 130.00 to 136.00.

Select Steers: 110.00 to 125.00.

Unfinished Holstein Steers: 110.00 & down.

BEEF CATTLE:

Choice & Prime Angus Beef 1200-1500 lbs: 155.00 to 160.00.

Select Beef Steers & Heifers: 125.00 & down.

BULLS:

Premium Beef Bulls 1600-2000 lbs: 75.00 to 85.00.

Common to Good Bulls: 65.00 to 75.00.

REPLACEMENT CALVES:

Premium Bulls 100-120 lbs: 150.00 to 210.00.

Common to Good Bulls 80-100 lbs: 50.00 to 150.00.

Beef Bull Calves: 250.00 to 390.00.

Beef Heifer Calves: 150.00 to 310.00.

Dairy Heifer Calves: 10.00 to 100.00.

Boning Calves: 15.00 & down.

Premier Livestock: Feb. 09, 2023

MARKET COWS: Stronger

Selling Every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday

High Yielding Cows: 82.00 to 98.00.

Most Market Cows: 68.00 to 81.00.

Low Yielding Cows: 67.00 and down.

FED MARKET STEERS AND HEIFERS: Stronger

High Choice & Prime Holstein Steers: 139.00 to 152.00.

Low Choice & Select Holstein Steers: 125.00 to 138.00.

Underfinished & Mixed Grading: 124.00 & down.

MARKET BULLS: Stronger

High Yielding Bulls: 93.00 to 108.00.

Plainer Quality Bulls: 92.00 & down.

BABY CALVES: Steady

Most Holstein Bull Calves: 100.00-215.00.

Quality Beef Calves: 150.00 to 395.00.

Holstein Heifer Calves, Single Birth: 10.00-60.00.

Light and off quality calves: 30.00 & down.

Fennimore: **Feb. 08, 2023

High Yield Slaughter Cows: 75.00-82.00; Holstein Bulls & Calves: 95-120 lbs: 145.00-200.00; Light Weight & Poor Calves: 80.00-125.00; Holstein Heifer Calves: 40.00-60.00; Beef X-Bred Calves: 190.00-300.00.

National Cattle Summary: Feb. 13, 2023

On Friday in the Southern Plains negotiated cash trade was moderate with moderate to good demand. In the Texas Panhandle, compared to last week, live purchases traded 2.00 higher at 160.00. In Kansas, compared to the prior week, live purchases traded 1.00- 2.00 higher from 160.00-161.00. In Nebraska and Western Cornbelt negotiated cash traded was slow to moderate on moderate demand. In Nebraska, compared to last week, live purchases traded 1.00-5.00 higher at 160.00. Not enough dressed purchases for a market trend. Thursday was the last reported dressed purchase market at 254.00. In the Western Cornbelt, compared to the last reported market on Thursday live purchases traded steady to 2.00 lower from 158.00- 160.00 and dressed purchases traded steady at 254.00.

Dairy Cattle Summary

Reedsville Equity Market: Feb. 09, 2023

Top Quality Springing Holstein Heifers: 800.00 to 1600.00.

Plainer Quality Springing Holstein Heifers: 750.00 & down.

Good Quality Shortbred Heifers: 700.00 to 1300.00.

Good Quality Springing & Recently Fresh Cows: 850.00 to 1800.00.

Good Bred Back Milking Cows: 850.00 to 1800.00.

Plain Quality & Common Cows: 500.00 to 800.00.

Dehorned & Vaccinated Open Heifers, 350-550 lbs: 50.00 to 100.00/lb.

Dehorned & Vaccinated Open Heifers, 550-750 lbs: 70.00 to 110.00/lb.

Dehorned & Vaccinated Open Heifers, 750-950 lbs: 70.00 to 110.00/lb.

Central Livestock, Zumbrota, MN: Feb. 13, 2023

FINISHED CATTLE:

Finished Beef Steers: 177.00-164.00; Mixed Grading: 141.00-156.00.

Finished Beef Heifers: 157.00-164.00; Mixed Grading: 141.00-154.00.

Finished Dairy Steers: 135.00-141.50; Silage Fed, Heavyweight, Select Grade, Lightweight: 113.00-135.00.

MARKET COWS:

Mostly 77.00-96.00; Thin/shelly/full/overfed cows: 66.00-77.00; Market Bulls: 84.00-100.00.

Bred Beef Cows & Heifers: 950.00-1450.00; cow/calf pairs: N/A.

Calves: 95-125 lbs: 70.00-90.00; 150-250 lbs: 85.00; Beef Calves: N/A; Lighter, Weaker, Younger Calves: 4530.00 & down.

FEEDER CATTLE:

Beef Steers: under 600 lbs: Up to 160.00/cwt; 600-800 lbs: Up to 130.00; 800-1000 lbs: Up to 130.00; Beef Heifers: 350-600 lbs: Up to 150.00/cwt; 600-800 lbs: Up to 145.00; 800-1000 lbs: Up to 138.00/cwt.

Holstein Steers: under 400 lbs: N/A; 400-600 lbs: Up to 152.00/cwt; 600-800 lbs: Up to 138.00/cwt; 800-1000 lbs: Up to 119.00/cwt.

Eastern Corn Belt Direct, Feeder Cattle Summary: Feb. 10, 2023

Compared to last week: No Current FOB treads of feeder steers this week for a trend. Feeder heifers were lightly tested last week for a trend. Demand good. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (100% Heifers). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 100%. Unless otherwise noted, Feeder Cattle prices FOB based on net weights after a 2-3% shrink or equivalent, with up to a 15 cent slide > 600 lbs. Livestock reported this week originated from KY.

Sheep & Lambs

**Fennimore: Feb. 08, 2023

Bucks & Ewes: 90.00-115.00.; Choice Lambs: N/A; Feeding Lambs: 2.75-3.50/lb.

Johnson Creek Equity Market: Feb. 13, 2023

Lambs: Over 100 lbs: 110.00-160.00; Under 100 lbs: 120.00-170.00; Ewes: 60.00-100.00; Bucks: 60.00-100.00.

Lomira Equity Market: Feb. 13, 2023

As of 01/28/2023: Finished Market Lambs: 130.00-180.00; Feeder Lambs: Under 65 lbs: 175.00-325.00; 70-100 lbs: 160.00-250.00; Ewes: 80.00-110.00; Rams: 70.00-110.00.

Monroe Equity Market: Feb. 13, 2023

As of 02/01/23: Finished Market Lambs: 1.25-1.35/lb.; Feeder Lambs: 1.75-1.85/lb.; Cull Ewes: .72-.90/lb; Cull Rams: .90-1.03/lb.

Stratford Equity Market: Feb. 14, 2023

As of 01/25/23: Feeder Lambs: 60.00-80.00; Market Lambs: 120.00-150.00; Cull Ewes: 70.00-80.00; Cull Rams: 50.00-55.00.

Central Livestock, Zumbrota, MN: Feb. 14, 2023

Feeder Lambs: 50-70 lbs: 200.00-250.00; 70-90 lbs: 155.00-230.00; Over 90 lbs: 140.00-200.00.

Fed Lambs 120-155 lbs: Selects: 160.00-175.00; Unshorn Lambs: 140.00-155.00.

Utility & Good Ewes: 7.00-95.00 Thin & Cull Ewes: 50.00-70.00; Yearling Ewes: 100.00-125.00.

Goats

**Fennimore: Feb. 08, 2023

Slaughter Nannies: 1.20-1.57/lb.

Slaughter Billies: 1.45-2.00/lb.

Slaughter Kids (Dairy): N/A

Slaughter Kids (Boer): 2.85-5.00/lb

Johnson Creek Equity Market: Feb. 13, 2023

Young Goats over 80 lbs: 200.00 & down.

Young Goats 60-80 lbs: 200.00 & down.

Young Goats under 60 lbs: 170.00 & down.

Cull Goats: 110.00 & down.

Lomira Equity Market: Feb. 13, 2023

As of 01/28/2023:

Fed Goats: 160.00 to 240.00.

Dairy Kids: 180.00 to 300.00.

Boer Kids: 300.00 to 400.00.

Cull Goats: 100.00 to 200.00.

Monroe Equity Market: Feb. 13, 2023

As of 01/21/23: Goats sell by the head.

Dairy Goats 40-70 lbs: No Test.

Meat Goats 40-70 lbs: 120.00-175.00.

Meat Goats over 70 lbs: 170.00-215.00.

Cull Nannies & Billies: 195.00 & down.

Hogs

USDA Hog Report: Feb. 10, 2023

Compared to last week: Early weaned pigs 3.00 per head head lower. Feeder pigs steady to firm. Demand good on uneven offerings.

Lomira Equity Market: Feb. 13, 2023

Feeder Pigs: 40-80 lbs: Call for availability.

Hogs: Heavy Sows: 44.00-46.00; Light Sows: 42.00-43.00; Boars: 10.00; Butcher Hogs: 55.00-65.00.

Johnson Creek Equity Market: Feb. 13, 2023

Butchers over 250 lbs: 45.00-80.00; Light Sows: 35.00-50.00; Heavy Sows: 35.00-50.00; Boars: 10.00-15.00; Feeder Pigs: 10.00-40.00.

Stratford Equity Market: Feb. 14, 2023

Butchers: 46.00-55.00; Sows: 42.00-48.00; Boars: 20.00-25.00; Slaughter Pigs: No test; Feeder Pigs, 25-35 lbs: 15.00-25.00/hd.; 45-55 lbs: 40.00-55.00/hd; 60-70 lbs: 55.00/hd.; 70-80 lbs: 55.00-60.00/hd.

Central Livestock, Zumbrota, MN: Feb. 14, 2023

Feeder Pigs: Up to 50 lbs: Up to 60.00/hd; 50-60 lbs: Up to 70.00/hd; 60-80 lbs: Up to 60.00/hd; 80-100 lbs: Up to 90.00/hd; 100-120 lbs: Up to 110.00/hd.

Grains

Cargill La Crosse: Feb. 14, 2023

CORN/SOYBEANS

Mar ‘23: 6.8275/15.3575

May: 6.8000/15.2800

Sept: 6.1175/14.1300

Dec: 5.9675/-------

Mar.’24: 6.0400/13.7425

May: 6.0775/13.6950

July: 6.0775/13.7225

Sept: 5.6575/13.2350

Eggs

USDA Egg Report: Feb. 14, 2023

Midwest delivered and producer prices are unchanged. The undertone is mostly steady. Demand is light to moderate with some noting improvement into the retail sector. Offerings are light to instances moderate. Supplies are moderate. The Midwest shell egg inventory increased 3.7% compared to a week ago. Market activity is moderate.

Extra Large: 2.23-2.25; Large: 2.21-2.23; Medium: 2.16-2.18

Hay

Fennimore: Feb. 06, 2023

Large Square Hay: 150.00-220.00/ton; Lg. Round Dairy Quality Hay: 120.00-145.00/ton; Sm. Square Hay: 3.00-4.25/bale; Dry Cow/Beef Cow Hay: 60.00-90.00/ton; Large Square Straw: 45.00/bale; Corn Fodder: 25.00/bale.

Lomira Equity Market: Feb. 10, 2023

Every Friday at noon: Small Squares Hay: 2.00-4.00/bale; Large Squares Hay Alfalfa: 60.00-90.00/bale; Large Squares Mix: 35.00-60.00/bale; Large Square Grass: 30.00-45.00/bale; Large Rounds Alfalfa Quality: 50.00-60.00/bale; Large Rounds Mix: 40.00-50.00/bale; Large Rounds Grass: 30.00-40.00/bale; Small Wheat Straw: 2.00-3.00/bale.

Stratford Equity Market: Feb. 07, 2023

Sale first and third Tuesday each month:

Large Square Grass Mix: 40.00-45.00/bale.

Large Square Hay Bales, 2nd and 3rd Crop Alfalfa: 60.00-65.00/bale.

Large Square Bales, Rye Straw: 40.00-45.00/bale.

Sm. Round Bales, Grass: 20.00-25.00/bale.

Alfalfa Rounds, 2nd & 3rd Crop: 55.00-60.00/bale.

Small Square Straw Bales: No test.

Small Square Hay Bales: 2.75-3.50/bale.

Tim Slack Auction & Realty, Hay & Bedding Report: Feb. 08, 2023

Hay, lg. Square: Premium: 200.00/ton; Good: 150.00-170.00/bale; Fair: 110.00-135.00/ton; Sm. Square:4.00/bale.

Hay, lg. Round: Good: 70.00-140.00/ton:.

Straw, lg. square: 3x3 Good: 48.00/bale; Sm. Square Good: 3.75-4.00/bale

Grass, lg. square: N/A; lg. Round, good: 60.00-85.00/ton; Sm. Squares good: 3.00/bale.

Reedsville Equity Market: Feb. 08, 2023

High Quality 1st Crop Hay: 125.00-210.00/ton; Low Quality: 120.00/ton & down; High Quality 2nd & 3rd Crop Hay: 160.00-250.00/ton; Low Quality: 150.00/ton & down; High Quality Straw: 130.00-176.00; Low quality 120.00/ton.

Dairy

Weekly Animal Feed, Central U.S.: Feb. 09, 2023

The price range of dry whey expanded, as the mostly series shifted higher on both ends. There are some mixed reports on availability, but some of the variances are locational. Some say finding whey loads has become more difficult in the past weeks, while others say loads are still on offer and at/around recent market rates. Some producers say the Midwest has simply become tighter and recently produced loads are spoken for. All said, production has been somewhat busy. As high protein markets are viewed as bearish, dry whey production is expected to increase.

Prices for Central U.S., All First Sales, FOB, Conventional and Non-Edible Dry Whey Price Range Animal Feed, $/lb: .2700 - .3100.

Prices for Central U.S., All First Sales, FOB, Extra Grade & Grade A, Conventional and Edible Dry Whey Price Range: Non-Hygroscopic, $/lb: .3100 - .4300; Mostly Range: Non-Hygroscopic, $/lb: .3450 - .4000.

Dairy Market Review: Feb. 10, 2023

BUTTER: Grade AA closed at $2.4125. The weekly average for Grade AA is $2.3980 (+0.0535).

CHEESE: Barrels closed at $1.5750 and 40# blocks at $1.8625. The weekly average for barrels is $1.5800 (-0.0145) and blocks, $1.8585 (-0.0185).

CHEESE HIGHLIGHTS: Spot milk prices as much as $10 under Class III were reported again in the Midwest this week, and cheese production remains active. Domestic demand for cheese is mixed in the West: some contacts report steady sales while others relay a decline in recent weeks. In the Northeast, retail demand for cheese is softening, and food service sales are mixed. Northeast pizza makers say pizza sales are strong ahead of the professional football championship game..

BUTTER HIGHLIGHTS: In all regions cream supplies are readily available for production. Cream multiples are holding somewhat steady in the Central region, while moving lower at the top end in the West. In the East, increased Class II production may be contributing to the rising regional cream prices. Butter makers throughout the country are operating busy production schedules. Butter inventories are outpacing demand in the West, though steady export demand for unsalted butter is keeping unsalted inventories tighter than salted.

FLUID MILK HIGHLIGHTS: In the Midwest and East, milk output is steady. Areas in the Northeast and Midwest experienced extreme cold temperatures and wind chills, though production was largely unaffected while some hauling obstacles and delays were noted because of ice and precipitation accumulation. Overall, Class I sales are steady in all regions as school orders are strong. In the Midwest, spot milk prices are $10 under Class III prices. Supply and demand of condensed skim is strong in all regions.