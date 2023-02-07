Feb. 10. 2023: Auction Calendar

Wisconsin State Farmer

** New auctions appearing in this week's newspaper

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 12

Lena, WI

10:00 AM – 500 Toys at Yoap’s Auction Gallery 6234 Duame Rd. Stiles Junction (Hwys 141 & 22) European Toys, Toys for St. Jude Children’s Hospital, Farm Toy, Trucks, Cars & Stanley Toys, Pedal Tractors, Cast Iron Seats & Farm Items. Yoap & Yoap Auction & Real Estate, www.yoapandyoap.com 920-604-1704.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 18

Union Grove

Noon – Hay Auctions. Sellers call in your loads of hay or straw on the Monday before the auction. Incoming listings will be updated online via www.auctionzip.com. Location DeLong Company Inc., 1313 S. Colony Ave., Union Grove Bob Hagemann auction & realty service 262-492-5125.

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 28

Loyal, WI

Advance notice – special equipment auction at the Thorp location in heated shed. Call Mark at 715-773-2240 to consign. Located at W1461 Hwy 98, Loyal, WI. Conducted by Oberholtzer Dairy Cattle & Auction Co. www.oberholtzerauctions.com.

SATURDAY, MARCH 4

Union Grove

MARCH 24 AND 25

East Moline, IL

Time to consign! Spring Classic auction held at the Bend XPO, 922 Mississippi Parkway, East Moline, IL. Features tractors, vintage trucks, road art and relics. Mecum Auctions. Visit mecum.com or call 262-275-5050.

FRIDAY, MARCH 24

Withee, WI

Annual Spring farm machinery auction – now accepting consignments. Demands for tractors, excavating equipment, skid loaders, tillage/planting equipment, semi/semi trailers and more. Auction onsite and online at equipmentfactscom. Located at N13438 Hwy 73, Withee, WI. Online bidders and buyers register at cattle USA.com. Call 715-559-8232.

SUNDAY, MARCH 26

**Lebanon, WI

9:30 AM – 38th Annual Lebanon Sportsmen’s Club Consignment Auction, located at N1782 County Hwy. R Lebanon, WI. Sale conducted by Bill Stade Auction. For more information or to consign, call Jim Kulkee at 920-253-9879.

SATURDAY, APRIL 1

Union Grove

SATURDAY, MAY 6

Union Grove

