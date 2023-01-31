Weekly Market Report: Jan. 31, 2023

Wisconsin State Farmer

Weekly market report beginning the week of Jan. 31, 2023. Data compiled from state and national market sources.

Cattle

Altoona Equity Market: Jan. 24, 2023

FED CATTLE:

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 125.00 to 152.00.

Choice Dairy X-bred Steers & Heifers: 125.00 to 150.00.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers: 137.00 to 147.00.

Choice Holstein Steers: 125.00 to 136.00.

Select, Unfinished & Heavyweight Steers & Heifers: 124.00 & down.

CULL COWS: Steady

Higher 20% sold for: 75.00 to 90.00.

60% sold for: 60.00 to 74.00.

Lower 20% sold for: 59.00 & down.

CULL BULLS:

Most Bulls: 70.00 to 100.00.

CALVES: Sold by the head.

80% of Holstein Bull Calves 95 lbs. & up: 60.00 to 150.00.

Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 50.00 & down.

Quality Beef Calves: 120.00-225.00.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 60.00 & down

Bonduel Equity Market: Jan. 30, 2023

FED CATTLE: Steady.

High Yielding Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 140.00 to 146.50.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 145.00 & down.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers: 135.00 146.00.

Choice Holstein Steers: 100.00 to 134.00.

Unfinished Steers & Heifers: 99.00 & down.

CULL COWS: Steady

Higher 20% sold for: 78.00 to 92.00.

60% sold for: 65.00 to 77.00.

Lower 20% sold for: 65.00 & down.

CULL BULLS: Steady

Most Bulls: 75.00 to 89.00.

Thin, Full Bulls, over a ton discounted: 75.00 & down.

CALVES: Sold by the pound. Steady.

Holstein Bull Calves: 100.00 to 220.00.

Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 20.00 & down.

Quality Beef Calves: 150.00 to 355.00.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 30.00 & down, heavy discounts on light and poor quality.

FEEDER CATTLE: As of 1/19/23 sale.

Beef steers under 400 lbs: Up to 132.00.

Beef steers 400-600 lbs: 120.00-157.00.

Beef steers 600-800 lbs: 128.00-152.00.

Beef steers over 800 lbs: Up to 120.00.

Beef heifers under 400 lbs: Up to 132.00.

Beef heifers 400-600 lbs: 123.00-132.00.

Beef heifers 600-800 lbs: 120.00-127.00.

Beef heifers over 800 lbs: Up to 120.00.

Holstein steers up to 400 lbs: No test.

Holstein steers 400-600 lbs: No test.

Holstein steers 600-800 lbs: No test.

Holstein steers over 800 lbs: No test.

Johnson Creek Equity Market: Jan. 30, 2023

FED CATTLE: Steady.

High Yielding Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: No test.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 115.00 to 144.00.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers: 128.00 to 142.00.

Choice Holstein Steers: 110.00 to 128.00.

Select & Unfinished Cattle: 95.00 & down.

CULL COWS: Steady

20% sold for: 63.00 to 78.00.

60% sold for: 50.00 to 60.00.

Lower 20% sold for: 45.00 & down.

CULL BULLS: Steady.

Most Bulls: 70.00 to 85.00.

Thin & Full Bulls, discounted: 60.00 & down.

CALVES, sold by the pound: Steady

60% of Holstein Bull Calves: 100.00 to 170.00.

Quality Dairy Heifer Calves: 25.00 to 50.00.

Quality Beef Calves: 250.00 to 310.00.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 60.00 & down.

Lomira Equity Market: Jan. 30, 2023

FED CATTLE: Steady.

High Yielding Choice & Prime Beef Steers & Heifers: 145.00 to 150.00.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 135.00 to 144.00.

Select, Low Yielding & Underfinished Beef Steers & Heifers: 134.00 & down.

X-bred Steers & Heifers: 134.00 to 145.00.

High Yielding Choice & Prime Holstein Steers: 137.00 to 142.00.

Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: 130.00 to 136.00.

Low Yielding, Select & Underfinished Holstein Steers & Heifers: 98.00-125.00.

MARKET COWS:

High Yielding Cows: 72.00 to 82.00.

Cutters & Utility: 50.00 to 72.00.

Canners & Shells: 30.00-50.00

MARKET BULLS: Steady

High Yielding Bulls: 80.00 to 90.00.

Thin, Light & Over-Conditioned Bulls: 80.00 & down.

CALVES (01/24/23 Auction): Sold by the pound.

Quality Holstein Bull Calves weighing 90-125 lbs: 160.00 to 210.00.

Light Weight Calves: 80.00 to 150.00.

Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 40.00-80.00.

Quality Beef and X-bred Bulls & Heifer Calves: Heifers 200.00-310.00; Bulls 240.00-370.00.

Poor Quality Calves: 60.00 & down

Monroe Equity Market: Jan. 30, 2023

FED CATTLE:

High Yielding Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 154.00-165.00.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 140.00-153.50.

Choice Dairy X-bred Steers & Heifers: 135.00-155.00.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: 133.00-143.00.

Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: 120.00-132.50.

Unfinished Steers & Heifers: 117.00 and down.

Wednesday 01/25/23 Sale:

High Yielding Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: No test.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: No test.

Choice Dairy X-bred Steers & Heifers: No test.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: 132.00-142.50.

Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: 120.00-131.00.

Unfinished Steers & Heifers: 110.00 & down.

CULL COWS: Steady

High Yielding Cows: 76.00 to 90.00.

Cutters & Utility: 55.00 to 75.50.

Canners & Shells: 54.00 & down.

SLAUGHTER BULLS:

High Yielding Bulls: 85.00 to 99.00.

Thin, Light and Overconditioned Bulls: 80.00 & down.

CALVES: Sold by the pound.

Quality Holstein Bull Calves: 125.00 to 170.00.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 95.00 & down.

Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 50.00 & down.

Quality Beef & Beef X-bred Calves: bulls 330.00 & down; heifers 270.00 & down.

Reedsville Equity Market: Jan. 26, 2023

FED CATTLE: Steady

High Yielding Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 128.00 to 146.00.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 118.00 to 127.00.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers: 128.00 to 144.00.

Choice Holstein Steers: 110.00 to 127.00.

Unfinished Steers & Heifers: 109.00 & down.

CULL COWS: Steady

Higher 20% sold for: 70.00 to 84.00.

60% sold for: 56.00 to 69.00.

Lower 20% sold for: 55.00 & down.

CULL BULLS: Steady

Most Bulls: 60.00-85.00.

CALVES: Stronger

40% of Holstein Bull Calves: 80.00-175.00.

Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 40.00 & down.

Quality Beef Calves: 400.00 & down.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 40.00 & down.

FEEDER CATTLE: Next sale is Feb. 09 at noon.

Holstein steers under 400 lbs: 100.00 to 155.00.

Holstein steers 400 to 600 lbs: 100.00 to 140.00.

Holstein steers 600 to 800 lbs: 90.00 to 120.00.

Holstein steers over 800 lbs: 90.00 to 120.00.

Stratford Equity Market: Jan. 31, 2023

FED CATTLE:

High Yielding Choice & Prime Beef Steers & Heifers: 138.00-146.50.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 125.00 to 137.00.

High Yielding Choice & Prime Holstein Steers & Heifers: 128.00-140.00.

Select & Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: 120.00 to 127.00.

Unfinished Steers & Heifers: 120.00 and down.

CULL COWS: Steady

Higher 20% sold for: 71.00 to 84.00.

60% sold for: 55.00 to 70.00.

Lower 20% sold for: 55.00 & down.

Good certified organic cows (for slaughter): 120.00-135.00.

CULL BULLS: Steady

Most Bulls: 85.00 to 95.00.

Thin, Full, Horned Bulls discounted: 85.00 & down.

CALVES, sold by the head: Steady

Good to Top Quality Holstein Bull Calves: 125.00-230.00.

Top Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 20.00 to 40.00.

Plain Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 20.00 & down.

Quality Beef Calves: 200.00 to 410.00.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 50.00 & down.

FEEDER CATTLE: Steady

Beef Steers: Under 400 lbs: 140.00-170.00; 400 to 600 lbs: 140.00-182.50; 600 to 800 lbs: 140.00-183.00; Over 800 lbs: 115.00-145.00.

Beef Heifers: Under 400 lbs: 140.00-172.50; 400 to 600 lbs: 120.00-160.00; 600 to 800 lbs: 110.00-147.50; Over 800 lbs: 100.00-130.00.

Holstein Steers: Under 400 lbs: 80.00-127.50; 400 to 600 lbs: 85.00-127.50; 600 to 800 lbs: 85.00-125.00; Over 800 lbs: 85.00-125.00.

Milwaukee Stockyards: Jan. 30, 2023

COWS:

No Roll Cows: 70.00 to 80.00.

High Yielding Cutters & Utility: 55.00 to 65.00.

Cutters: 45.00 to 55.00.

Canners & Shells: 40.00 & down.

HOLSTEIN STEERS:

High Choice & Prime Holstein Steers, 1400-1600 lbs: 135.00 to 140.00.

Choice Holstein Steers: 130.00 to 135.00.

Select Steers: 110.00 to 125.00.

Unfinished Holstein Steers: 110.00 & down.

BEEF CATTLE:

Choice & Prime Angus Beef 1200-1500 lbs: 147.00 to 152.00.

Select Beef Steers & Heifers: 125.00 & down.

BULLS:

Premium Beef Bulls 1600-2000 lbs: 75.00 to 85.00.

Common to Good Bulls: 65.00 to 75.00.

REPLACEMENT CALVES:

Premium Bulls 100-120 lbs: 150.00 to 180.00.

Common to Good Bulls 80-100 lbs: 50.00 to 150.00.

Beef Bull Calves: 200.00 to 300.00.

Beef Heifer Calves: 150.00 to 310.00.

Dairy Heifer Calves: 10.00 to 75.00.

Boning Calves: 15.00 & down.

Premier Livestock: Jan. 30, 2023

MARKET COWS: Stronger

Selling Every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday

High Yielding Cows: 82.00 to 97.00.

Most Market Cows: 68.00 to 81.00.

Low Yielding Cows: 67.00 and down.

FED MARKET STEERS AND HEIFERS: Steady

High Choice & Prime Holstein Steers: 135.00 to 152.00.

Low Choice & Select Holstein Steers: 122.00 to 134.00.

Underfinished & Mixed Grading: 121.00 & down.

MARKET BULLS: Steady

High Yielding Bulls: 87.00 to 99.00.

Plainer Quality Bulls: 86.00 & down.

BABY CALVES: Steady

Most Holstein Bull Calves: 75.00-220.00.

Quality Beef Calves: 170.00 to 395.00.

Holstein Heifer Calves, Single Birth: 10.00-30.00.

Light and off quality calves: 30.00 & down.

Fennimore: **Jan. 25, 2023

High Yield Slaughter Cows: 70.00-77.00; Holstein Bulls & Calves: 95-120 lbs: 120.00-185.00; Light Weight & Poor Calves: 40.00-80.00; Holstein Heifer Calves: 40.00-90.00; Beef X-Bred Calves: 200.00-290.00.

National Cattle Summary: Jan. 30, 2023

On Monday negotiated cash trade was at a standstill in the Southern Plains and Nebraska. In the Western Cornbelt negotiated cash trade was mostly inactive with very light demand. Not enough purchases for a market trend. Last week in the Southern Plains live purchases traded at 156.00. In Nebraska last week, live and dressed purchases traded from 153.00-156.00 and at 248.00, respectively. Last week in the Western Cornbelt live and dressed purchases traded from 152.00-157.00 and at 248.00, respectively.

Dairy Cattle Summary

Reedsville Equity Market: Jan. 26, 2023

Top Quality Springing Holstein Heifers: 800.00 to 1600.00.

Plainer Quality Springing Holstein Heifers: 750.00 & down.

Good Quality Shortbred Heifers: 700.00 to 1300.00.

Good Quality Springing & Recently Fresh Cows: 850.00 to 1800.00.

Good Bred Back Milking Cows: 850.00 to 1800.00.

Plain Quality & Common Cows: 500.00 to 800.00.

Dehorned & Vaccinated Open Heifers, 350-550 lbs: 50.00 to 100.00/lb.

Dehorned & Vaccinated Open Heifers, 550-750 lbs: 70.00 to 110.00/lb.

Dehorned & Vaccinated Open Heifers, 750-950 lbs: 70.00 to 110.00/lb.

Central Livestock, Zumbrota, MN: Jan. 30, 2023

FINISHED CATTLE:

Finished Beef Steers: 147.00-158.50; Mixed Grading: 92.00-146.50.

Finished Beef Heifers: 147.00-154.00; Mixed Grading: 115.00-146.50.

Finished Dairy Steers: 130.00-147.00; Silage Fed, Heavyweight, Select Grade, Lightweight: 80.00-129.50.

MARKET COWS:

Mostly 65.00-93.00; Thin/shelly/full/overfed cows: 64.00 & down; Market Bulls: 86.00-103.00.

Bred Beef Cows & Heifers: N/A; cow/calf pairs: N/A.

Calves: 95-125 lbs: 25.00-50.00; 150-250 lbs: N/A; Beef Calves: 75.00-125.00; Lighter, Weaker, Younger Calves: 20.00 & down.

FEEDER CATTLE:

Beef Steers: under 600 lbs: N/A; 600-800 lbs: Up to 141.00; 800-1000 lbs: Up to 132.00; Beef Heifers: 350-600 lbs: Up to 152.00/cwt; 600-800 lbs: Up to 125.00; 800-1000 lbs: Up to 127.00/cwt.

Holstein Steers: under 400 lbs: N/A; 400-600 lbs: Up to 110.00/cwt; 600-800 lbs: N/A; 800-1000 lbs: N/A.

Eastern Corn Belt Direct, Feeder Cattle Summary: Jan. 27, 2023

Compared to last week: Not enough Current FOB trades of feeder steers for a trend. Feeder heifers saw few trades 1.00-3.00 lower. Demand moderate. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (2.9% Steers, 97.1% Heifers). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 100%. Unless otherwise noted, Feeder Cattle prices FOB based on net weights after a 2-3% shrink or equivalent, with up to a 15 cent slide > 600 lbs. Livestock reported this week originated from KY.

Sheep & Lambs

**Fennimore: Jan. 25, 2023

Bucks & Ewes: 70.00-90.00.; Choice Lambs: 1.10-1.40/lb.; Feeding Lambs: 1.75-2.75/lb.

Johnson Creek Equity Market: Jan. 30, 2023

Lambs: Over 100 lbs: 110.00-130.00; Under 100 lbs: 120.00-150.00; Ewes: 60.00-90.00; Bucks: 60.00-90.00.

Lomira Equity Market: Jan. 30, 2023

As of 01/28/2023: Finished Market Lambs: 130.00-180.00; Feeder Lambs: Under 65 lbs: 175.00-325.00; 70-100 lbs: 160.00-250.00; Ewes: 80.00-110.00; Rams: 70.00-110.00.

Monroe Equity Market: Jan. 30, 2023

As of 01/21/23: Finished Market Lambs: 1.25-1.35/lb.; Feeder Lambs: 1.75-1.85/lb.; Cull Ewes: .72-.90/lb; Cull Rams: .90-1.03/lb.

Stratford Equity Market: Jan. 31, 2023

As of 01/25/23: Feeder Lambs: 60.00-80.00; Market Lambs: 120.00-150.00; Cull Ewes: 70.00-80.00; Cull Rams: 50.00-55.00.

Central Livestock, Zumbrota, MN: Jan. 31, 2023

Feeder Lambs: 50-70 lbs: 235.00-275.00; 70-90 lbs: 200.00-235.00; Over 90 lbs: 110.00-150.00.

Fed Lambs 120-155 lbs: Shorn Lambs: 117.50-136.00; Unshorn Lambs: N/A.

Utility & Good Ewes: 70.00-90.00 Thin & Cull Ewes: 10.00-70.00; Yearling Ewes: 80.00-90.00.

Goats

**Fennimore: Jan. 25, 2023

Slaughter Nannies: 1.20-1.40/lb.

Slaughter Billies: 1.60-2.05/lb.

Slaughter Kids (Dairy): 2.00-2.55/lb

Slaughter Kids (Boer): 3.00-3.60/lb

Johnson Creek Equity Market: Jan. 30, 2023

Young Goats over 80 lbs: 200.00 & down; Young Goats 60-80 lbs: 200.00 & down; Young Goats under 60 lbs: 170.00 & down; Cull Goats: 110.00 & down.

Lomira Equity Market: Jan. 30, 2023

As of 01/28/2023: Fed Goats: 160.00 to 240.00; Dairy Kids: 180.00 to 300.00; Boer Kids: 300.00 to 400.00; Cull Goats: 100.00 to 200.00.

Monroe Equity Market: Jan. 30, 2023

As of 01/21/23: Goats sell by the head.

Dairy Goats 40-70 lbs: No Test; Meat Goats 40-70 lbs: 120.00-175.00; Meat Goats over 70 lbs: 170.00-215.00; Cull Nannies & Billies: 195.00 & down.

Hogs

USDA Hog Report: Jan. 27, 2023

Compared to last week: Early weaned pigs steady to 2.00 per head head higher. All feeder pigs 2.00 to 4.00 higher. Demand good on moderate offerings.

Lomira Equity Market: Jan. 30, 2023

Feeder Pigs: 40-80 lbs: Call for availability.

Hogs: Heavy Sows: 34.00-36.00; Light Sows: 30.00-33.00; Boars: 10.00; Butcher Hogs: 55.00-65.00.

Johnson Creek Equity Market: Jan. 30, 2023

Butchers over 250 lbs: 40.00-50.00; Light Sows: 25.00-35.00; Heavy Sows: 25.00-35.00; Boars: 10.00-15.00; Feeder Pigs: 10.00-40.00.

Stratford Equity Market: Jan. 31, 2023

Butchers: 48.00-69.00; Sows: 42.00-45.00; Boars: 20.00-25.00; Slaughter Pigs: No test; Feeder Pigs, 25-35 lbs: 15.00-25.00/hd.; 45-55 lbs: 40.00-55.00/hd; 60-70 lbs: 55.00/hd.; 70-80 lbs: 55.00-60.00/hd.

Central Livestock, Zumbrota, MN: Jan. 31, 2023

Feeder Pigs: Up to 50 lbs: N/A; 50-60 lbs: N/A; 60-80 lbs: N/A; 80-100 lbs: N/A; 100-120 lbs: N/A.

Grains

Cargill La Crosse: Jan. 31, 2023

CORN/SOYBEANS

Mar ‘23: 6.7975/15.3800

May: 6.7750/15.3025

Sept: 6.0550/13.9950

Dec: 5.9075/-------

Mar.’24: 5.9775/13.5650

May: 6.0100/13.5175

July: 6.0000/13.5100

Sept: 5.6250/13.0750

Eggs

USDA Egg Report: Jan. 31, 2023

Midwest delivered prices are unchanged. Producer prices are 6 cents lower for Large, 3 cents lower for Medium and unchanged on Small. The undertone is weak. Retail demand is light to moderate. Food service demand is moderate. Offerings are light to moderate. Supplies are moderate. The Midwest shell egg inventory declined 0.1% compared to a week ago. Market activity is moderate.

Extra Large: 3.09-3.11; Large: 3.07-3.09; Medium: 2.47-2.49

Hay

Fennimore: Jan. 23, 2023

Large Square Hay: 140.00-170.00/ton; Lg. Round Dairy Quality Hay: 110.00-125.00/ton; Sm. Square Hay: 4.50-5.00/bale; Dry Cow/Beef Cow Hay: 60.00-90.00/ton; Large Square Straw: 40.00-45.00/bale; Corn Fodder: 35.00-45.00/bale.

Lomira Equity Market: Jan 27, 2023

Every Friday at noon: Small Squares Hay: 2.00-4.00/bale; Large Squares Hay Alfalfa: 50.00-70.00/bale; Large Squares Mix: 35.00-50.00/bale; Large Square Grass: 30.00-45.00/bale; Large Rounds Alfalfa Quality: 50.00-60.00/bale; Large Rounds Mix: 40.00-50.00/bale; Large Rounds Grass: 30.00-40.00/bale; Small Wheat Straw: 1.50-3.00/bale.

Stratford Equity Market: Jan. 24, 2023

Sale first and third Tuesday each month: Large Square Grass Mix: 40.00-45.00/bale; Large Square Hay Bales, 2nd and 3rd Crop Alfalfa: 60.00-65.00/bale; Large Square Bales, Rye Straw: 40.00-45.00/bale; Sm. Round Bales, Grass: 20.00-25.00/bale; Alfalfa Rounds, 2nd & 3rd Crop: 55.00-60.00/bale; Small Square Straw Bales: No test; Small Square Hay Bales: 2.75-3.50/bale.

Tim Slack Auction & Realty, Hay & Bedding Report: Jan. 25, 2023

Hay, lg. Square: Good: 130.00-170.00/bale; Sm. Square: N/A

Hay, lg. Round: Good: 70.00-140.00/ton: Fair: 45.00-55.00/ton.

Straw, lg. square: 3x3 Good: 38.00-52.00/bale; Sm. Square Good: 4.50/bale

Grass, lg. square: Good; Good: 60.00-150.00/ton; lg. Round, good: 55.00-100.00/ton; Sm. Squares good: N/A.

Reedsville Equity Market: Jan. 25, 2023

High Quality 1st Crop Hay: 120.00-185.00/ton; Low Quality: 115.00/ton & down; High Quality 2nd & 3rd Crop Hay: 150.00-220.00/ton; Low Quality: 140.00/ton & down; High Quality Straw: 120.00-150.00; Low quality 110.00/ton.

Dairy

Weekly Animal Feed, Central U.S.: Jan. 26, 2023

The top of the dry whey price range and the mostly series shifted lower, as the $.32 low point on the range remains intact. Animal feed whey prices shifted lower on both ends, as feed end users are in the driver's seat of that market, with plentiful alternatives and no shortage of offers of aging whey loads. Market contacts are aware of the current bearishness, but what is in question is how long it will last and to what extent in regards to price pressure. As domestic and international demand remains quiet, a plentiful amount of milk moving into Class III outlets has dry whey inventories lengthening. Additionally, high protein blends are notably bearish, and this continues to shift production into sweet whey powder, as well.

Prices for Central U.S., All First Sales, FOB, Conventional and Non-Edible Dry Whey Price Range Animal Feed, $/lb: .2600 - .3000.

Prices for Central U.S., All First Sales, FOB, Extra Grade & Grade A, Conventional and Edible Dry Whey Price Range: Non-Hygroscopic, $/lb: .3200 - .4000; Mostly Range: Non-Hygroscopic, $/lb: .3400 - .3800.

Dairy Market Review: Jan. 28, 2023

BUTTER: Grade AA closed at $2.2725. The weekly average for Grade AA is $2.2715 (-0.0866).

CHEESE: Barrels closed at $1.5525 and 40# blocks at $1.9600. The weekly average for barrels is $1.6100 (-0.0481) and blocks, $1.9630 (+0.0061).

CHEESE HIGHLIGHTS: Milk volumes are available in the Central region, but stakeholders say heavy discounts to Class prices are not being as regularly offered as in prior weeks. In the Northeast and West, retail cheese demand is steady while food service sales are strengthening. Some stakeholders in these regions attribute this increased demand to pizza makers who are utilizing mozzarella cheese as sales have increased during the football playoffs. In the Midwest, there is a dichotomy of demand between blocks and barrels, and some barrel producers say bearish market pressures are preventing some purchasers from adding to their stocks. Midwest food service cheese sales have, reportedly, slowed.

BUTTER HIGHLIGHTS: Cream is readily available in the East and West, while plant managers in the Central region report some variability with availability. In the Midwest, stakeholders say multiples are firming, while those nearer the West region say cream is abundant. Cream handlers say multiples are shifting higher in the East and Central region. Demand for cream is steady to higher in the West, as some processors say they are purchasing more cream to run full production schedules and build salted and unsalted butter inventories.

FLUID MILK HIGHLIGHTS: Except for milk production levels increasing slightly in Pennsylvania, milk production is steady to light throughout the country. An expected early next week storm forecasted to bring ice with it to some parts of the Midwest is a growing concern. Some hauling obstacles and delays have been reported in the Northeast. Milk volumes are available throughout the country for processors to work through. Processing of some local milk supplies in Florida may get a boost with news of a plant expansion. Demand is mixed throughout the Class uses, with expected gains in the near term for Class II demand.

