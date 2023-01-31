Feb. 03, 2023: Auction Calendar

Wisconsin State Farmer

** new auction ads in this week's newspaper

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 6

Online Auction

Online only auction ending Monday Feb. 6. Auction featuring tractors and farm equipment, heavy trucks and trailers, heavy equipment/items/misc. Visit hansenandyoung.com for full sale details.

Prairie Farm, WI

2023 February Auto and Consignment. Features recreational and misc. auto, ‘17 Arctic Cat, Jet Ski, receiver hitch, fishing poles, hand ice auger, air compressor and more. Visit hansenandyoung.com for full sale details.

Prairie Farm, WI

Sale features containers, skidsteer attachments and shelters. Containers include a 9’ high cube, 4 doors; (2) 9’ & (1) 8’ office cubes. Skidsteer attachments include fork grapples, rotary broom, trenchers and more. Shelters include peak ceiling, straight wall, carport sheds and more. Visit hansenandyoung.com for full sale details.

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 7

Online Auction

Features Delaval Cascade double 12 milking parlor and components out of Gilman, WI. Auction also features 2’x60’ Harvester silor, (6) barn fans, crowd gate, blower vac pump, vac tanks, plate cooler, filters and more. Visit hansenandyoung.com for full sale details.

**Withee, WI

Special feeder cattle and bred beef cow auction. Expecting 700-800 head. Online bidders and buyers register at cattleusa.com. Premier Livestock & Auctions: located at N1348 Hwy 73, Withee, WI. Call (715) 559-8232, (715) 721-0079 or (715) 828-2454 for full sale details or questions.

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 8

Withee, WI

11:00 AM – Advance notice – Dairy cattle auction. Complete herd dispersal includes 100 certified organic, grass fed milking Shorthorn Dairy Cows. Located at N13438 Hwy 73, Withee, WI. Online bidders and buyers register at cattle USA.com. Call 715-559-8232.

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 12

Lena, WI

10:00 AM – 500 Toys at Yoap’s Auction Gallery 6234 Duame Rd. Stiles Junction (Hwys 141 & 22) European Toys, Toys for St. Jude Children’s Hospital, Farm Toy, Trucks, Cars & Stanley Toys, Pedal Tractors, Cast Iron Seats & Farm Items. Yoap & Yoap Auction & Real Estate, www.yoapandyoap.com 920-604-1704.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 18

Union Grove

Noon – Hay Auctions. Sellers call in your loads of hay or straw on the Monday before the auction. Incoming listings will be updated online via www.auctionzip.com. Location DeLong Company Inc., 1313 S. Colony Ave., Union Grove Bob Hagemann auction & realty service 262-492-5125.

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 28

Loyal, WI

Advance notice – special equipment auction at the Thorp location in heated shed. Call Mark at 715-773-2240 to consign. Located at W1461 Hwy 98, Loyal, WI. Conducted by Oberholtzer Dairy Cattle & Auction Co. www.oberholtzerauctions.com.

SATURDAY, MARCH 4

MARCH 24 AND 25

East Moline, IL

Time to consign! Spring Classic auction held at the Bend XPO, 922 Mississippi Parkway, East Moline, IL. Features tractors, vintage trucks, road art and relics. Mecum Auctions. Visit mecum.com or call 262-275-5050.

FRIDAY, MARCH 24

Withee, WI

Annual Spring farm machinery auction – now accepting consignments. Demands for tractors, excavating equipment, skid loaders, tillage/planting equipment, semi/semi trailers and more. Auction onsite and online at equipmentfactscom. Located at N13438 Hwy 73, Withee, WI. Online bidders and buyers register at cattle USA.com. Call 715-559-8232.

SATURDAY, APRIL 1

SATURDAY, MAY 6

