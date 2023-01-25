Weekly Market Report: Jan. 24, 2023

Wisconsin State Farmer

Weekly market report beginning the week of Jan. 24, 2023. Data compiled from state and national market sources.

Cattle

Altoona Equity Market: Jan. 19, 2023

FED CATTLE:

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 125.00 to 146.00.

Choice Dairy X-bred Steers & Heifers: 125.00 to 144.00.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers: 133.00 to 140.00.

Choice Holstein Steers: 120.00 to 132.00.

Select, Unfinished & Heavyweight Steers & Heifers: 119.00 & down.

CULL COWS: Steady

Higher 20% sold for: 72.00 to 82.00.

60% sold for: 55.00 to 71.00.

Lower 20% sold for: 54.00 & down.

CULL BULLS:

Most Bulls: 70.00 to 100.00.

CALVES: Sold by the head.

80% of Holstein Bull Calves 95 lbs. & up: 30.00 to 130.00.

Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 20.00 & down.

Quality Beef Calves: 100.00-220.00.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 30.00 & down

Bonduel Equity Market: Jan. 23, 2023

FED CATTLE: Steady.

High Yielding Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 140.00 to 147.00.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 139.00 & down.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers: 135.00 145.00.

Choice Holstein Steers: 100.00 to 134.00.

Unfinished Steers & Heifers: 99.00 & down.

CULL COWS: Steady

Higher 20% sold for: 78.00 to 87.00.

60% sold for: 65.00 to 77.00.

Lower 20% sold for: 65.00 & down.

CULL BULLS: Steady

Most Bulls: 75.00 to 85.50.

Thin, Full Bulls, over a ton discounted: 75.00 & down.

CALVES: Sold by the pound. Steady.

Holstein Bull Calves: 100.00 to 250.00.

Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 20.00 & down.

Quality Beef Calves: 150.00 to 380.00.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 30.00 & down, heavy discounts on light and poor quality.

FEEDER CATTLE: As of 1/19/23 sale.

Beef steers under 400 lbs: Up to 132.00.

Beef steers 400-600 lbs: 120.00-157.00.

Beef steers 600-800 lbs: 128.00-152.00.

Beef steers over 800 lbs: Up to 120.00.

Beef heifers under 400 lbs: Up to 132.00.

Beef heifers 400-600 lbs: 123.00-132.00.

Beef heifers 600-800 lbs: 120.00-127.00.

Beef heifers over 800 lbs: Up to 120.00.

Holstein steers up to 400 lbs: No test.

Holstein steers 400-600 lbs: No test.

Holstein steers 600-800 lbs: No test.

Holstein steers over 800 lbs: No test.

Johnson Creek Equity Market: Jan. 23, 2023

FED CATTLE: Steady.

High Yielding Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 140.00 to 155.00.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 115.00 to 144.00.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers: 128.00 to 142.00.

Choice Holstein Steers: 110.00 to 128.00.

Select & Unfinished Cattle: 95.00 & down.

CULL COWS: Steady

20% sold for: 63.00 to 78.00.

60% sold for: 50.00 to 60.00.

Lower 20% sold for: 45.00 & down.

CULL BULLS: Steady.

Most Bulls:70.00 to 85.00.

Thin & Full Bulls, discounted: 60.00 & down.

CALVES, sold by the pound: Steady

60% of Holstein Bull Calves: 100.00 to 170.00.

Quality Dairy Heifer Calves: 25.00 to 50.00.

Quality Beef Calves: 250.00 to 310.00.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 60.00 & down.

Lomira Equity Market: Jan. 24, 2023

FED CATTLE: Steady.

High Yielding Choice & Prime Beef Steers & Heifers: 145.00 to 150.00.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 135.00 to 144.00.

Select, Low Yielding & Underfinished Beef Steers & Heifers: 134.00 & down.

X-bred Steers & Heifers: 134.00 to 142.00.

High Yielding Choice & Prime Holstein Steers: 136.00 to 140.00.

Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: 130.00 to 135.00.

Low Yielding, Select & Underfinished Holstein Steers & Heifers: 98.00-125.00.

MARKET COWS:

High Yielding Cows: 74.00 to 84.00.

Cutters & Utility: 50.00 to 72.00.

Canners & Shells: 30.00-50.00

MARKET BULLS: Steady

High Yielding Bulls: 80.00 to 90.00.

Thin, Light & Over-Conditioned Bulls: 80.00 & down.

CALVES (01/24/23 Auction): Sold by the pound.

Quality Holstein Bull Calves weighing 90-125 lbs: 160.00 to 210.00.

Light Weight Calves: 80.00 to 150.00.

Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 40.00-80.00.

Quality Beef and X-bred Bulls & Heifer Calves: Heifers 200.00-310.00; Bulls 240.00-370.00.

Poor Quality Calves: 60.00 & down

Monroe Equity Market: Jan. 23, 2023

FED CATTLE:

High Yielding Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 152.00-163.00.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 140.00-151.50.

Choice Dairy X-bred Steers & Heifers: 130.00-156.00.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: 132.00-143.00.

Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: 115.00-131.00.

Unfinished Steers & Heifers: 111.00 and down.

Wednesday 01/18/23 Sale:

High Yielding Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: No test.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: No test.

Choice Dairy X-bred Steers & Heifers: No test.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: 137.00-138.00.

Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: 120.00-136.00.

Unfinished Steers & Heifers: 119.00 & down.

CULL COWS: Steady

High Yielding Cows: 72.00 to 90.00.

Cutters & Utility: 57.00 to 71.50.

Canners & Shells: 56.00 & down.

SLAUGHTER BULLS:

High Yielding Bulls: 85.00 to 99.00.

Thin, Light and Overconditioned Bulls: 83.00 & down.

CALVES: Sold by the pound.

Quality Holstein Bull Calves: 125.00 to 165.00.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 95.00 & down.

Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 50.00 & down.

Quality Beef & Beef X-bred Calves: bulls 340.00 & down; heifers 260.00 & down.

Reedsville Equity Market: Jan. 19, 2023

FED CATTLE: Steady

High Yielding Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 128.00 to 146.00.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 118.00 to 127.00.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers: 128.00 to 144.00.

Choice Holstein Steers: 110.00 to 127.00.

Unfinished Steers & Heifers: 109.00 & down.

CULL COWS: Steady

Higher 20% sold for: 70.00 to 86.00.

60% sold for: 56.00 to 69.00.

Lower 20% sold for: 55.00 & down.

CULL BULLS: Steady

Most Bulls: 60.00-85.00.

CALVES: Steady

40% of Holstein Bull Calves: 80.00-175.00.

Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 40.00 & down.

Quality Beef Calves: 320.00 & down.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 40.00 & down.

FEEDER CATTLE: Next sale is Jan. 26 at noon.

Holstein steers under 400 lbs: 100.00 to 155.00.

Holstein steers 400 to 600 lbs: 100.00 to 140.00.

Holstein steers 600 to 800 lbs: 90.00 to 120.00.

Holstein steers over 800 lbs: 90.00 to 120.00.

Stratford Equity Market: Jan. 24, 2023

FED CATTLE:

High Yielding Choice & Prime Beef Steers & Heifers: 138.00-147.50.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 125.00 to 137.00.

High Yielding Choice & Prime Holstein Steers & Heifers: 128.00-141.00.

Select & Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: 120.00 to 127.00.

Unfinished Steers & Heifers: 120.00 and down.

CULL COWS: Steady

Higher 20% sold for: 70.00 to 85.00.

60% sold for: 55.00 to 69.00.

Lower 20% sold for: 55.00 & down.

Good certified organic cows (for slaughter): 118.00-136.00.

CULL BULLS: Steady

Most Bulls: 85.00 to 101.00.

Thin, Full, Horned Bulls discounted: 85.00 & down.

CALVES, sold by the head: Steady

Good to Top Quality Holstein Bull Calves: 125.00-245.00.

Top Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 30.00 to 70.00.

Plain Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 25.00 & down.

Quality Beef Calves: 200.00 to 380.00.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 50.00 & down.

FEEDER CATTLE: Steady

Beef Steers: Under 400 lbs: 130.00-1767.50; 400 to 600 lbs: 130.00-165.00; 600 to 800 lbs: 125.00-155.00; Over 800 lbs: 105.00-140.00.

Beef Heifers: Under 400 lbs: 130.00-165.00; 400 to 600 lbs: 120.00-160.00; 600 to 800 lbs: 110.00-145.00; Over 800 lbs: 100.00-130.00.

Holstein Steers: Under 400 lbs: 85.00-140.00; 400 to 600 lbs: 85.00-140.00; 600 to 800 lbs: 85.00-131.00; Over 800 lbs: 85.00-131.00.

Milwaukee Stockyards: Jan. 24, 2023

COWS:

No Roll Cows: 70.00 to 80.00.

High Yielding Cutters & Utility: 55.00 to 65.00.

Cutters: 45.00 to 55.00.

Canners & Shells: 40.00 & down.

HOLSTEIN STEERS:

High Choice & Prime Holstein Steers, 1400-1600 lbs: 135.00 to 140.00.

Choice Holstein Steers: 130.00 to 135.00.

Select Steers: 110.00 to 125.00.

Unfinished Holstein Steers: 110.00 & down.

BEEF CATTLE:

Choice & Prime Angus Beef 1200-1500 lbs: 147.00 to 152.00.

Select Beef Steers & Heifers: 125.00 & down.

BULLS:

Premium Beef Bulls 1600-2000 lbs: 75.00 to 80.00.

Common to Good Bulls: 65.00 to 75.00.

REPLACEMENT CALVES:

Premium Bulls 100-120 lbs: 125.00 to 150.00.

Common to Good Bulls 80-100 lbs: 50.00 to 125.00.

Beef Bull Calves: 200.00 to 300.00.

Beef Heifer Calves: 100.00 to 200.00.

Dairy Heifer Calves: 10.00 to 75.00.

Boning Calves: 15.00 & down.

Premier Livestock: Jan. 23, 2023

MARKET COWS: Steady

Selling Every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday

High Yielding Cows: 81.00 to 94.00.

Most Market Cows: 58.00 to 80.00.

Low Yielding Cows: 57.00 and down.

FED MARKET STEERS AND HEIFERS: Steady

High Choice & Prime Holstein Steers: 135.00 to 144.00.

Low Choice & Select Holstein Steers: 127.00 to 134.00.

Underfinished & Mixed Grading: 126.00 & down.

MARKET BULLS: Steady

High Yielding Bulls: 85.00 to 99.00.

Plainer Quality Bulls: 84.00 & down.

BABY CALVES: Steady

Most Holstein Bull Calves: 100.00-260.00.

Quality Beef Calves: 170.00 to 395.00.

Holstein Heifer Calves, Single Birth: 10.00-55.00.

Light and off quality calves: 30.00 & down.

Fennimore: **Jan. 18, 2023

High Yield Slaughter Cows: 65.00-74.00; Holstein Bulls & Calves: 95-120 lbs: 150.00-225.00; Light Weight & Poor Calves: 40.00-85.00; Holstein Heifer Calves: 20.00-70.00; Beef X-Bred Calves: 210.00-355.00.

National Cattle Summary: Jan. 24, 2023

For Monday negotiated cash trade was at a standstill in the Southern Plains and Nebraska. In the Western Cornbelt negotiated cash trade was mostly inactive on very light demand. Not enough purchases for a market trend. Last week in the Southern Plains and Nebraska live purchases traded at 155.00 and, in Nebraska, dressed purchases traded at 248.00. For the prior week in the Western Cornbelt live and dressed purchases traded from 156.00-158.00 and from 248.00-250.00, respectively.

Dairy Cattle Summary

Reedsville Equity Market: Jan. 19, 2023

Top Quality Springing Holstein Heifers: 800.00 to 1600.00.

Plainer Quality Springing Holstein Heifers: 750.00 & down.

Good Quality Shortbred Heifers: 700.00 to 1300.00.

Good Quality Springing & Recently Fresh Cows: 850.00 to 1800.00.

Good Bred Back Milking Cows: 850.00 to 1800.00.

Plain Quality & Common Cows: 500.00 to 800.00.

Dehorned & Vaccinated Open Heifers, 350-550 lbs: 50.00 to 100.00/lb.

Dehorned & Vaccinated Open Heifers, 550-750 lbs: 70.00 to 110.00/lb.

Dehorned & Vaccinated Open Heifers, 750-950 lbs: 70.00 to 110.00/lb.

Central Livestock, Zumbrota, MN: Jan. 23, 2023

FINISHED CATTLE:

Finished Beef Steers: 147.00-163.50; Mixed Grading: 116.00-146.50.

Finished Beef Heifers: 146.50-155.00; Mixed Grading: 97.00-145.00.

Finished Dairy Steers: 130.00-144.00; Silage Fed, Heavyweight, Select Grade, Lightweight: 97.00-129.50.

MARKET COWS:

Mostly 65.00-102.00; Thin/shelly/full/overfed cows: 64.50 & down; Market Bulls: 85.00-101.00.

Bred Beef Cows & Heifers: N/A; cow/calf pairs: N/A.

Calves: 95-125 lbs: 50.00-100.00; 150-250 lbs: Up to 200.00/cwt; Beef Calves: 125.00-225.00; Lighter, Weaker, Younger Calves: 45.00 & down.

FEEDER CATTLE:

Beef Steers: under 600 lbs: Up to 170.00/cwt; 600-800 lbs: Up to 140.00; 800-1000 lbs: Up to 127.00; Beef Heifers: 350-600 lbs: Up to 150.00/cwt; 600-800 lbs: Up to 131.00; 800-1000 lbs: Up to 110.00/cwt.

Holstein Steers: under 400 lbs: N/A; 400-600 lbs: N/A; 600-800 lbs: N/A; 800-1000 lbs: N/A.

Eastern Corn Belt Direct, Feeder Cattle Summary: Jan. 20, 2023

Compared to last week: Not enough comparable Current FOB trades this week for a trend but a weaker undertone was noted. Demand moderate. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (38.8% Steers, 61.2% Heifers). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 61%. Unless otherwise noted, Feeder Cattle prices FOB based on net weights after a 2-3% shrink or equivalent, with up to a 15 cent slide > 600 lbs and up to a 20 cent slide < 600 lbs. Livestock reported this week originated from IN, KY.

Sheep & Lambs

Fennimore: Jan. 25, 2023

Bucks & Ewes: 80.00-102.50.; Choice Lambs: 1.25-1.35/lb.; Feeding Lambs: 1.30-2.50/lb.

Johnson Creek Equity Market: Jan. 23, 2023

Lambs: Over 100 lbs: 110.00-130.00; Under 100 lbs: 120.00-150.00; Ewes: 60.00-90.00; Bucks: 60.00-90.00.

Lomira Equity Market: Jan. 24, 2023

As of 12/17/2022: Finished Market Lambs: 110.00-150.00; Feeder Lambs: Under 65 lbs: 175.00-275.00; 70-100 lbs: 160.00-200.00; Ewes: 80.00-110.00; Rams: 70.00-100.00.

Monroe Equity Market: Jan. 21, 2023

As of 12/17/22: Finished Market Lambs: 1.25-1.35/lb.; Feeder Lambs: 1.75-1.85/lb.; Cull Ewes: .72-.92/lb; Cull Rams: .90-1.03/lb.

Stratford Equity Market: Jan. 24, 2023

As of 01/11/23: Feeder Lambs: 60.00-80.00; Market Lambs: 120.00-150.00; Cull Ewes: 70.00-80.00; Cull Rams: 50.00-55.00.

Central Livestock, Zumbrota, MN: Jan. 24, 2023

Feeder Lambs: 50-70 lbs: 125.00-220.00; 70-90 lbs: 120.00-200.00; Over 90 lbs: 100.00-160.00.

Fed Lambs 120-155 lbs: Shorn Lambs: N/A; Unshorn Lambs: 105.00-132.00.

Utility & Good Ewes: 60.00-90.00 Thin & Cull Ewes: 25.00-70.00; Yearling Ewes: 50.00-110.00.

Goats

**Fennimore: Jan. 18, 2023

Slaughter Nannies: 1.25-1.52/lb.

Slaughter Billies: 2.00-2.05/lb.

Slaughter Kids (Dairy): 2.15-2.55/lb

Slaughter Kids (Boer): 3.25-3.55/lb

Johnson Creek Equity Market: Jan. 23, 2023

Young Goats over 80 lbs: 200.00 & down.

Young Goats 60-80 lbs: 200.00 & down.

Young Goats under 60 lbs: 170.00 & down.

Cull Goats: 110.00 & down.

Lomira Equity Market: Jan. 24, 2023

As of 12/17/2022:

Fed Goats: 160.00 to 240.00.

Dairy Kids: 110.00 to 240.00.

Boer Kids: 240.00 to 350.00.

Cull Goats: 80.00 to 150.00.

Monroe Equity Market: Jan. 21, 2023

As of 12/17/22: Goats sell by the head.

Dairy Goats 40-70 lbs: No Test.

Meat Goats 40-70 lbs: 120.00-175.00.

Meat Goats over 70 lbs: 170.00-215.00.

Cull Nannies & Billies: 195.00 & down.

Hogs

USDA Hog Report: Jan. 20, 2023

Compared to last week: Early weaned pigs 1.00 per head lower. All feeder pigs 8.00per head higher. Demand and offering uneven.

Lomira Equity Market: Jan. 24, 2023

Feeder Pigs: 40-80 lbs: Call for availability.

Hogs: Heavy Sows: 34.00-36.00; Light Sows: 30.00-33.00; Boars: 10.00; Butcher Hogs: 55.00-65.00.

Johnson Creek Equity Market: Jan. 23, 2023

Butchers over 250 lbs: 40.00-50.00; Light Sows: 25.00-35.00; Heavy Sows: 25.00-35.00; Boars: 10.00-15.00; Feeder Pigs: 10.00-40.00.

Stratford Equity Market: Jan. 24, 2023

Butchers: 67.00-72.00; Sows: 42.00-45.00; Boars: 20.00-25.00; Slaughter Pigs: No test; Feeder Pigs, 25-35 lbs: 15.00-25.00/hd.; 45-55 lbs: 40.00-55.00/hd; 60-70 lbs: 55.00/hd.; 70-80 lbs: 55.00-60.00/hd.

Central Livestock, Zumbrota, MN: Jan. 24, 2023

Feeder Pigs: Up to 50 lbs: N/A; 50-60 lbs: 75.00/hd; 60-80 lbs: 50.00-90.00/hd; 80-100 lbs: N/A; 100-120 lbs: 90.00-100.00/hd.

Grains

Cargill La Crosse: Jan. 24, 2023

CORN/SOYBEANS

Mar ‘23: 6.7700/14.8850

May: 6.7525/14.8650

Sept: 6.0800/13.7200

Dec: 5.9125/-------

Mar.’24: 5.9825/13.3300

May: 6.0125/13.2825

July: 6.0025/13.2775

Sept: 5.5900/12.8300

Eggs

USDA Egg Report: Jan. 24, 2023

Midwest delivered prices are unchanged. Producer prices are 5 cents lower for Large, unchanged for Medium and Small. The undertone is barely steady to weak. Demand is light to moderate. Offerings and supplies are light to moderate. The Midwest shell egg inventory increased 6.1% compared to a week ago. Market activity is moderate.

Extra Large: 3.33-3.35; Large: 3.31-3.33; Medium: 2.52-2.54

Hay

Fennimore: Jan. 16, 2023

Large Square Hay: 120.00-150.00/ton; Lg. Round Dairy Quality Hay: 100.00-120.00/ton; Sm. Sqare Hay: 3.50-5.00/bale; Dry Cow/Beef Cow Hay: 70.00-100.00/ton; Large Square Straw: 22.50-25.00/bale; Corn Fodder: 25.00-35.00/bale.

Lomira Equity Market: Jan 20, 2022

Every Friday at noon:

Small Squares Hay: 2.00-4.00/bale; Large Squares Hay Alfalfa: 50.00-70.00/bale; Large Squares Mix: 35.00-50.00/bale; Large Square Grass: 30.00-45.00/bale; Large Rounds Alfalfa Quality: 50.00-60.00/bale; Large Rounds Mix: 40.00-50.00/bale; Large Rounds Grass: 30.00-40.00/bale; Small Wheat Straw: 1.50-3.00/bale.

Stratford Equity Market: Jan. 24, 2023

Sale first and third Tuesday each month:

Large Square Grass Mix: 40.00-45.00/bale.

Large Square Hay Bales, 2nd and 3rd Crop Alfalfa: 60.00-65.00/bale.

Large Square Bales, Rye Straw: 40.00-45.00/bale.

Sm. Round Bales, Grass: 20.00-25.00/bale.

Alfalfa Rounds, 2nd & 3rd Crop: 55.00-60.00/bale.

Small Square Straw Bales: No test.

Small Square Hay Bales: 2.75-3.50/bale.

Tim Slack Auction & Realty, Hay & Bedding Report: Jan. 18, 2023

Hay, lg. Square: Good: 130.00-190.00/bale; Sm. Square:N/A.

Hay, lg. Round: Good: 80.00-100.00/ton.

Straw, lg. square: 3x3 Good: 46.00-50.00/bale; Sm. Square Good: 4.50/bale

Grass, lg. square: Good; Good: 135.00-150.00/ton; lg. Round, good: 90.00-115.00/ton; Sm. Squares good: 3.50/bale.

Reedsville Equity Market: Jan. 11, 2023

High Quality 1st Crop Hay: 125.00-190.00/ton; Low Quality: 120.00/ton & down; High Quality 2nd & 3rd Crop Hay: 150.00-220.00/ton; Low Quality: 140.00/ton & down; High Quality Straw: 100.00-140.00; Low quality N/A.

Dairy

Weekly Animal Feed, Central U.S.: Jan. 19, 2023

The dry whey price range expanded this week, after contracting during week two. The mostly series shifted lower at both ends, though. Regionally, more offers are being entertained at/around the mid $.30s, than in previous weeks. End users are aware of the strength in both milk production and Class III processing in recent months. Additionally, as China has imported less dairy commodities from most global exporters, including domestic U.S. outfits, there has been a general shift away from the processing of the bearish high protein blends and a growth in sweet whey drying.

Prices for Central U.S., All First Sales, FOB, Conventional and Non-Edible Dry Whey Price Range Animal Feed, $/lb: .2900 - .3200.

Prices for Central U.S., All First Sales, FOB, Extra Grade & Grade A, Conventional and Edible Dry Whey Price Range: Non-Hygroscopic, $/lb: .3200 - .4500; Mostly Range: Non-Hygroscopic, $/lb: .3450 - .4000.

Dairy Market Review: Jan. 13, 2023

BUTTER: Grade AA closed at $2.3225. The weekly average for Grade AA is $2.3581 (-0.0689).

CHEESE: Barrels closed at $1.5800 and 40# blocks at $1.8350. The weekly average for barrels is $1.6581 (-0.1134) and blocks, $1.9569 (-0.1731).

CHEESE HIGHLIGHTS: Milk is available for cheese production throughout the country. In the Northeast and Midwest, spot loads of milk are being offered below Class prices, and some cheesemakers are reporting prices as low as $10 under class for the fourth week in a row. In the Northeast and West, stakeholders say retail and export cheese sales are steady, but football playoffs are contributing to increased mozzarella demand from pizza makers in food service markets. Demand for cheese varies in the Midwest: some contacts say demand remains quiet, while others, particularly retail cheddar and Italian/pizza style cheesemakers, are reporting an uptick in cheese sales.

BUTTER HIGHLIGHTS: Across all regions, cream is available for processing. In the West, cream multiples moved higher at the lower end with volumes being sold flat to market this week. Butter makers are utilizing available cream to run busy schedules. Some Central region contacts say they are currently catching up on their micro-fixing needs.

FLUID MILK HIGHLIGHTS: Farm milk production is moving higher, following seasonal patterns. In the East, the northern portion of the region is seeing an average increase alongside active Class I bottling demand. In the Midwest, milk production is consistently moving higher week to week and supports a Class III milk discount that is ten dollars under Class.