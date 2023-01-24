Jan. 27, 2023: Auction Calendar

Wisconsin State Farmer

** new auction ad in this week's newspaper

TUESDAY, JANUARY 31

**Withee, WI

11:00 AM – Feeder Cattle Auction. Expecting 200 head. Online bidders and buyers register at cattleusa.com. Located at Premier Livestock & Auctions LLC., N13438 Hwy 73, Withee, WI. Call 715-559-8232 for information.

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 1

**Withee, WI

11:00 AM – Dairy Cattle Auction. Complete retirement herd dispersal of 45 sharp fancy Holstein dairy cows. Also features reputation consignments featuring 90 registered Jersey dairy cows, 25 high quality fresh Holstein 2-year-olds, and 10 Holstein dairy cows. Online bidders and buyers register at cattleusa.com. Located at Premier Livestock & Auctions LLC., N13438 Hwy 73, Withee, WI. Call 715-559-8232 for information.

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 2

New Paris, IN

Online and On-site bidding for the Late Model ag and Construction Auction. Held by Polk Auction Company, features tractors, combines, planters, compact tractors, dozers, vehicles, livestock equipment, manure spreaders, gravity wagon, and more! Consignments accepted through Feb. 1. Visit www.polkauction.com for full listing and consignment information. Located at 72435 State Road 15, New Paris, IN. 1(877) 915-4440.

Milan, IL

9:00 AM – Live online only auction. Features conventional tractors, straight trucks, reefers, vans, flatbeds and more. Check out the sale at usauctioneers.com for an up-to-date list, description and pictures. Call 800-992-2893 or visit website.

Sullivan, WI

2-4 PM – Online Auction: Wally Bohrer Estate Part 2 Warehouse Inventory Sale. Online bidding ends Wed., Feb. 8 @ 11AM. View catalog at www.JonesAuctionService.Hibid.com Jones Auction & Realty Services, 920-261-6820.

**Loyal, WI

10:00 AM – Hay Auction followed by dairy cows at 11 AM. – special dairy and heifer sale. Early consignments include 13 high grade Holsteins and 10 Holstein springing heifers. Expecting 250 to 300 head. Watch sale online at www.cattleusa.com. Located and conducted by Oberholtzer Auctions at W1461 Hwy 98, Loyal, WI. www.oberholtzerauctions.com.

**Withee, WI

11:00 AM – Complete retirement herd dispersal includes 415 head of dairy cows and heifers, includes 12 registered Jersey, 174 Holstein, red Holstein and crosses, 62 registered Jersey dairy cows, 109 Holstein, red Holstein and 70 registered Jersey dairy heifers. The sale also features 263 dairy cows, all stages of lactation, 179 dairy heifers (Holstein, red Holstein and Jersey dairy heifers). Online bidders and buyers register at cattleusa.com. Located at Premier Livestock & Auctions LLC., N13438 Hwy 73, Withee, WI. Call 715-559-8232 for information.

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 6

**Online Auction

Online only auction ending Monday Feb. 6. Auction featuring tractors and farm equipment, heavy trucks and trailers, heavy equipment/items/misc. Visit hansenandyoung.com for full sale details.

**Prairie Farm, WI

2023 February Auto and Consignment. Features recreational and misc. auto, ‘17 Arctic Cat, Jet Ski, receiver hitch, fishing poles, hand ice auger, air compressor and more. Visit hansenandyoung.com for full sale details.

**Prairie Farm, WI

Sale features containers, skidsteer attachments and shelters. Containers include a 9’ high cube, 4 doors; (2) 9’ & (1) 8’ office cubes. Skidsteer attachments include fork grapples, rotary broom, trenchers and more. Shelters include peak ceiling, straight wall, carport sheds and more. Visit hansenandyoung.com for full sale details.

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 7

**Online Auction

Features Delaval Cascade double 12 milking parlor and components out of Gilman, WI. Auction also features 2’x60’ Harvester silor, (6) barn fans, crowd gate, blower vac pump, vac tanks, plate cooler, filters and more. Visit hansenandyoung.com for full sale details.

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 8

Withee, WI

11:00 AM – Advance notice – Dairy cattle auction. Complete herd dispersal includes 100 certified organic, grass fed milking Shorthorn Dairy Cows. Located at N13438 Hwy 73, Withee, WI. Online bidders and buyers register at cattle USA.com. Call 715-559-8232.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 18

Union Grove

Noon – Hay Auctions. Sellers call in your loads of hay or straw on the Monday before the auction. Incoming listings will be updated online via www.auctionzip.com. Location DeLong Company Inc., 1313 S. Colony Ave., Union Grove Bob Hagemann auction & realty service 262-492-5125.

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 28

Loyal, WI

Advance notice – special equipment auction at the Thorp location in heated shed. Call Mark at 715-773-2240 to consign. Located at W1461 Hwy 98, Loyal, WI. Conducted by Oberholtzer Dairy Cattle & Auction Co. www.oberholtzerauctions.com.

SATURDAY, MARCH 4

Union Grove

MARCH 24 AND 25

East Moline, IL

Time to consign! Spring Classic auction held at the Bend XPO, 922 Mississippi Parkway, East Moline, IL. Features tractors, vintage trucks, road art and relics. Mecum Auctions. Visit mecum.com or call 262-275-5050.

FRIDAY, MARCH 24

Withee, WI

Annual Spring farm machinery auction – now accepting consignments. Demands for tractors, excavating equipment, skid loaders, tillage/planting equipment, semi/semi trailers and more. Auction onsite and online at equipmentfactscom. Located at N13438 Hwy 73, Withee, WI. Online bidders and buyers register at cattle USA.com. Call 715-559-8232.

SATURDAY, APRIL 1

Union Grove

SATURDAY, MAY 6

Union Grove

