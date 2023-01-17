Jan. 20, 2023: Auction Calendar

Wisconsin State Farmer

**auction ads appearing in this week's newspaper

TUESDAY, JANUARY 24

Withee, WI

11:00 AM – Special Monthly Dairy Heifer Auction. Great selection of dairy heifers at auction, expecting 300-400 head of dairy heifers. Located at N13438 State Hwy 73, Withee, WI. Online bidders and buyers register at cattle USA.com. Call 715-559-8232.

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 25

**Online Auction

Frozen Tundra Firearms and Sporting Goods Auction, featuring a great selection of favorite firearm brands. Bidding starts at $1, highest bid wins. Open House held Jan. 25 from 10 AM to 3 PM, 1000 Rock Ledge La., Neenah, WI. Bid now at hansenauctiongroup.com. Online bidding ends Jan. 26. Call 920-383-1012.

** Withee, WI

11:00 AM – Dairy Cattle Auction. Includes reputation dairy consignments – 25 fancy fresh Jersey/Holstein cross, 12 Holstein dairy cows, 10 fancy registered Holstein fresh heifers, 10 Holstein dairy cows, and 12 purebred Jersey springing heifers. Drive-ins welcome, please have in by 10:30 AM. Located at N13438 Hwy 73, Withee, WI. Online bidders and buyers register at cattle USA.com. Call 715-559-8232.

THURSDAY, JANUARY 26

**Kaukauna, WI

12:00 PM ‒ Sale consists of a herd of Red & White from the Chilton area; farmer is retiring after 45 years of milking cows. The herd includes fresh cows, and many bred back and springing cows. Also selling 25 hand-picked fresh heifers & young cows from several top herds in Wisconsin. Sale conducted by: Ron Roskopf, Cow Palace North, N2454 Hwy 55, Kaukauna, WI. Call 414-587-4402.

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 2

New Paris, IN

Online and On-site bidding for the Late Model ag and Construction Auction. Held by Polk Auction Company, features tractors, combines, planters, compact tractors, dozers, vehicles, livestock equipment, manure spreaders, gravity wagon, and more! Consignments accepted through Feb. 1. Visit www.polkauction.com for full listing and consignment information. Located at 72435 State Road 15, New Paris, IN. 1(877) 915-4440.

** Milan, IL

9:00 AM – Live online only auction. Features conventional tractors, straight trucks, reefers, vans, flatbeds and more. Check out the sale at usauctioneers.com for an up-to-date list, description and pictures. Call 800-992-2893 or visit website.

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 8

Withee, WI

11:00 AM – Advance notice – Dairy cattle auction. Complete herd dispersal includes 100 certified organic, grass fed milking Shorthorn Dairy Cows. Located at N13438 Hwy 73, Withee, WI. Online bidders and buyers register at cattle USA.com. Call 715-559-8232.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 18

Union Grove

Noon – Hay Auctions. Sellers call in your loads of hay or straw on the Monday before the auction. Incoming listings will be updated online via www.auctionzip.com. Location DeLong Company Inc., 1313 S. Colony Ave., Union Grove Bob Hagemann auction & realty service 262-492-5125.

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 28

Loyal, WI

Advance notice – special equipment auction at the Thorp location in heated shed. Call Mark at 715-773-2240 to consign. Located at W1461 Hwy 98, Loyal, WI. Conducted by Oberholtzer Dairy Cattle & Auction Co. www.oberholtzerauctions.com.

SATURDAY, MARCH 4

Union Grove

Noon – Hay Auctions. Sellers call in your loads of hay or straw on the Monday before the auction. Incoming listings will be updated online via www.auctionzip.com. Location DeLong Company Inc., 1313 S. Colony Ave., Union Grove Bob Hagemann auction & realty service 262-492-5125.

MARCH 24 AND 25

East Moline, IL

Time to consign! Spring Classic auction held at the Bend XPO, 922 Mississippi Parkway, East Moline, IL. Features tractors, vintage trucks, road art and relics. Mecum Auctions. Visit mecum.com or call 262-275-5050.

FRIDAY, MARCH 24

Withee, WI

Annual Spring farm machinery auction – now accepting consignments. Demands for tractors, excavating equipment, skid loaders, tillage/planting equipment, semi/semi trailers and more. Auction onsite and online at equipmentfactscom. Located at N13438 Hwy 73, Withee, WI. Online bidders and buyers register at cattle USA.com. Call 715-559-8232.

SATURDAY, APRIL 1

Union Grove

Noon – Hay Auctions. Sellers call in your loads of hay or straw on the Monday before the auction. Incoming listings will be updated online via www.auctionzip.com. Location DeLong Company Inc., 1313 S. Colony Ave., Union Grove Bob Hagemann auction & realty service 262-492-5125.

SATURDAY, MAY 6

Union Grove

Noon – Hay Auctions. Sellers call in your loads of hay or straw on the Monday before the auction. Incoming listings will be updated online via www.auctionzip.com. Location DeLong Company Inc., 1313 S. Colony Ave., Union Grove Bob Hagemann auction & realty service 262-492-5125.