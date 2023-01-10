Jan. 13, 2023: Auction Calendar

Wisconsin State Farmer

**Auctions appearing in this week's newspaper

TUESDAY, JANUARY 17

Withee, WI

11:00 AM – Special feeder cattle, bred beef cow auction. Special consignment includes 55 beef cows, Hereford, Red Angus Cross, Red Baldys, Black Baldys and complete herd dispersal. Watch online for more info. Location: Premier Livestock and Auctions, N13448 Hwy 73, Withee, WI. Online bidders and buyers register at cattleusa.com. Call (715) 229-2500.

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 18

Online Auction

Sale Closes Jan. 18. Online bidding available until close. Columbus, WI commercial building for sale by auction. Id at www.jonesauctionservice.com. Call (920) 261-6820 for more information. Starting bid is $50,000.00. Jones Auction & Realty, 818 N. Church Str., Watertown WI. Jones Auction Service.

**Withee, WI

11:00 AM – Dairy Cattle Auction. Reputation dairy consignments include 25 Holstein and red Holstein dairy cows from Monroe, WI; 20 fancy Jersey/Holstein crossbred, 12 high quality fresh 2-year-old cows, 12 fresh Holstein dairy cows, and 10 Holstein dairy cows. Also includes 10 Holstein springing heifers and is pending a 100 dairy cows consignment. Located at Premier Livestock & Auctions, N13438 Hwy 73, Withee, WI. Online bidders and buyers register at cattle USA.com. Call 715-559-8232.

THURSDAY, JANUARY 19

**Loyal, WI

10:00 AM – Hay sale beings at 10 AM followed by dairy cows at 11 AM. . Early consignments include 15 Holstein cows with 6 Holstein tie stall cows and 3 close up springing heifers. Expecting the usual 250-350 head. Watch sale online at www.cattleusa.com. Located at Oberholtzer Auctions, W1461 Hwy 98, Loyal, WI. Conducted by Oberholtzer Dairy Cattle & Auction Co. www.oberholtzerauctions.com

TUESDAY, JANUARY 24

**Withee, WI

11:00 AM – Special Monthly Dairy Heifer Auction. Great selection of dairy heifers at auction, expecting 300-400 head of dairy heifers. Located at N13438 State Hwy 73, Withee, WI. Online bidders and buyers register at cattle USA.com. Call 715-559-8232.

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 2

**New Paris, IN

Online and On-site bidding for the Late Model ag and Construction Auction. Held by Polk Auction Company, features tractors, combines, planters, compact tractors, dozers, vehicles, livestock equipment, manure spreaders, gravity wagon, and more! Consignments accepted through Feb. 1. Visit www.polkauction.com for full listing and consignment information. Located at 72435 State Road 15, New Paris, IN. 1(877) 915-4440.

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 8

**Withee, WI

11:00 AM – Advance notice – Dairy cattle auction. Complete herd dispersal includes 100 certified organic, grass fed milking Shorthorn Dairy Cows. Located at N13438 Hwy 73, Withee, WI. Online bidders and buyers register at cattle USA.com. Call 715-559-8232.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 18

Union Grove

Noon – Hay Auctions. Sellers call in your loads of hay or straw on the Monday before the auction. Incoming listings will be updated online via www.auctionzip.com. Location DeLong Company Inc., 1313 S. Colony Ave., Union Grove Bob Hagemann auction & realty service 262-492-5125.

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 28

**Loyal, WI

Advance notice – special equipment auction at the Thorp location in heated shed. Call Mark at 715-773-2240 to consign. Located at W1461 Hwy 98, Loyal, WI. Conducted by Oberholtzer Dairy Cattle & Auction Co. www.oberholtzerauctions.com

SATURDAY, MARCH 4

Union Grove

Noon – Hay Auctions. Sellers call in your loads of hay or straw on the Monday before the auction. Incoming listings will be updated online via www.auctionzip.com. Location DeLong Company Inc., 1313 S. Colony Ave., Union Grove Bob Hagemann auction & realty service 262-492-5125.

MARCH 24 AND 25

**East Moline, IL

Time to consign! Spring Classic auction held at the Bend XPO, 922 Mississippi Parkway, East Moline, IL. Features tractors, vintage trucks, road art and relics. Mecum Auctions. Visit mecum.com or call 262-275-5050.

FRIDAY, MARCH 24

**Withee, WI

Annual Spring farm machinery auction – now accepting consignments. Demands for tractors, excavating equipment, skid loaders, tillage/planting equipment, semi/semi trailers and more. Auction onsite and online at equipmentfactscom. Located at N13438 Hwy 73, Withee, WI. Online bidders and buyers register at cattle USA.com. Call 715-559-8232.

SATURDAY, APRIL 1

Union Grove

Noon – Hay Auctions. Sellers call in your loads of hay or straw on the Monday before the auction. Incoming listings will be updated online via www.auctionzip.com. Location DeLong Company Inc., 1313 S. Colony Ave., Union Grove Bob Hagemann auction & realty service 262-492-5125.

SATURDAY, MAY 6

Union Grove

Noon – Hay Auctions. Sellers call in your loads of hay or straw on the Monday before the auction. Incoming listings will be updated online via www.auctionzip.com. Location DeLong Company Inc., 1313 S. Colony Ave., Union Grove Bob Hagemann auction & realty service 262-492-5125.