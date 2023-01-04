Weekly Market Report: Jan. 3, 2023

Wisconsin State Farmer

Weekly market report beginning the week of Jan. 03, 2023. Data compiled from state and national market sources.

Cattle

Altoona Equity Market: Dec. 29, 2023

FED CATTLE:

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 120.00 to 147.00.

Choice Dairy X-bred Steers & Heifers: 120.00 to 147.00.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers: 135.00 to 147.00.

Choice Holstein Steers: 120.00 to 134.00.

Select, Unfinished & Heavyweight Steers & Heifers: 119.00 & down.

CULL COWS: Steady

Higher 20% sold for: 78.00 to 87.00.

60% sold for: 50.00 to 77.00.

Lower 20% sold for: 49.00 & down.

CULL BULLS:

Most Bulls: 65.00 to 90.00.

CALVES: Sold by the head.

80% of Holstein Bull Calves 95 lbs. & up: 50.00 to 125.00.

Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 20.00 & down.

Quality Beef Calves: 80.00-240.00.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 50.00 & down

Bonduel Equity Market: Jan. 02, 2023

FED CATTLE: Steady.

High Yielding Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 138.00 to 145.50.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 135.00 & down.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers: 130.00 142.50.

Choice Holstein Steers: 100.00 to 130.50.

Unfinished Steers & Heifers: 99.00 & down.

CULL COWS: Steady

Higher 20% sold for: 78.00 to 89.00.

60% sold for: 65.00 to 77.00.

Lower 20% sold for: 65.00 & down.

CULL BULLS: Steady

Most Bulls: 75.00 to 83.00.

Thin, Full Bulls, over a ton discounted: 75.00 & down.

CALVES: Sold by the pound. Steady.

Holstein Bull Calves: 80.00 to 205.00.

Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 20.00 & down.

Quality Beef Calves: 150.00 to 320.00.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 30.00 & down, heavy discounts on light and poor quality.

FEEDER CATTLE: As of 12/15/22 sale.

Beef steers under 400 lbs: Up to 130.00.

Beef steers 400-600 lbs: 120.00-130.00.

Beef steers 600-800 lbs: Up to 126.00.

Beef steers over 800 lbs: Up to 120.00.

Beef heifers under 400 lbs: Up to 120.00.

Beef heifers 400-600 lbs: 100.00-120.00.

Beef heifers 600-800 lbs: No test.

Beef heifers over 800 lbs: No test.

Holstein steers up to 400 lbs: No test.

Holstein steers 400-600 lbs: 106.00-110.00.

Holstein steers 600-800 lbs: No test.

Holstein steers over 800 lbs: No test.

Johnson Creek Equity Market: Jan. 02, 2023

FED CATTLE: Steady.

High Yielding Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 140.00 to 153.00.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 115.00 to 144.00.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers: 132.00 to 138.00.

Choice Holstein Steers: 110.00 to 128.00.

Select & Unfinished Cattle: 95.00 & down.

CULL COWS: Steady

20% sold for: 67.00 to 82.00.

60% sold for: 50.00 to 60.00.

Lower 20% sold for: 45.00 & down.

CULL BULLS: Steady.

Most Bulls:70.00 to 85.00.

Thin & Full Bulls, discounted: 60.00 & down.

CALVES, sold by the pound: Steady

60% of Holstein Bull Calves: 100.00 to 160.00.

Quality Dairy Heifer Calves: 25.00 to 50.00.

Quality Beef Calves: 250.00 to 310.00.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 60.00 & down.

Lomira Equity Market: Jan. 02, 2023

FED CATTLE: Steady.

High Yielding Choice & Prime Beef Steers & Heifers: 146.00 to 150.00.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 135.00 to 145.00.

Select, Low Yielding & Underfinished Beef Steers & Heifers: 132.00 & down.

X-bred Steers & Heifers: 132.00 to 140.00.

High Yielding Choice & Prime Holstein Steers: 137.00 to 142.00.

Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: 128.00 to 136.00.

Low Yielding, Select & Underfinished Holstein Steers & Heifers: 98.00-127.00.

MARKET COWS:

High Yielding Cows: 70.00 to 80.00.

Cutters & Utility: 40.00 to 69.00.

Canners & Shells: 25.00-40.00

MARKET BULLS: Steady

High Yielding Bulls: 82.00 to 92.00.

Thin, Light & Over-Conditioned Bulls: 80.00 & down.

CALVES (12/27/22 Auction): Sold by the pound.

Quality Holstein Bull Calves weighing 95-125 lbs: 100.00 to 170.00.

Light Weight Calves: 80.00 to 120.00.

Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 30.00-60.00.

Quality Beef and X-bred Bulls & Heifer Calves: Heifers 190.00-270.00; Bulls 230.00-320.00.

Poor Quality Calves: 60.00 & down

Monroe Equity Market: Jan. 02, 2023

FED CATTLE:

High Yielding Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 155.00-165.50.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 138.00-154.50.

Choice Dairy X-bred Steers & Heifers: 130.00-160.00.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: 130.00-139.00.

Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: 117.00-129.50.

Unfinished Steers & Heifers: 115.00 and down.

Wednesday 12/28/22 Sale:

High Yielding Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: No test.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: No test.

Choice Dairy X-bred Steers & Heifers: No test.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: 131.00-137.00.

Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: 120.00-130.00.

Unfinished Steers & Heifers: 119.00 & down.

CULL COWS: Steady

High Yielding Cows: 72.00 to 85.00.

Cutters & Utility: 52.00 to 71.00.

Canners & Shells: 50.00 & down.

SLAUGHTER BULLS:

High Yielding Bulls: 88.00 to 98.00.

Thin, Light and Overconditioned Bulls: 80.00 & down.

CALVES: Sold by the pound.

Quality Holstein Bull Calves: 120.00 to 145.00.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 85.00 & down.

Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 30.00 & down.

Quality Beef & Beef X-bred Calves: bulls 240.00 & down; heifers 225.00 & down.

Reedsville Equity Market: Dec. 29, 2022

FED CATTLE: Steady

High Yielding Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 130.00 to 149.00.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 118.00 to 129.00.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers: 130.00 to 140.00.

Choice Holstein Steers: 110.00 to 129.00.

Unfinished Steers & Heifers: 109.00 & down.

CULL COWS: Steady

Higher 20% sold for: 74.00 to 89.00.

60% sold for: 60.00 to 73.00.

Lower 20% sold for: 59.00 & down.

CULL BULLS: Steady

Most Bulls: 70.00-85.00.

CALVES: Weaker

40% of Holstein Bull Calves: 100.00-150.00.

Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 40.00 & down.

Quality Beef Calves: 180.00 & down.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 40.00 & down.

FEEDER CATTLE: Next sale is Jan. 12 at noon.

Holstein steers under 400 lbs: 100.00 to 140.00.

Holstein steers 400 to 600 lbs: 100.00 to 140.00.

Holstein steers 600 to 800 lbs: 90.00 to 120.00.

Holstein steers over 800 lbs: 90.00 to 120.00.

Stratford Equity Market: Jan. 03, 2023

FED CATTLE:

High Yielding Choice & Prime Beef Steers & Heifers: 135.00-140.00.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 120.00 to 134.00.

High Yielding Choice & Prime Holstein Steers & Heifers: 130.00-137.00.

Select & Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: 120.00 to 129.00.

Unfinished Steers & Heifers: 120.00 and down.

CULL COWS: Steady

Higher 20% sold for: 72.00 to 85.00.

60% sold for: 50.00 to 71.00.

Lower 20% sold for: 50.00 & down.

Good certified organic cows (for slaughter): 90.00-110.00.

CULL BULLS: Steady

Most Bulls: 82.00 to 94.00.

Thin, Full, Horned Bulls discounted: 82.00 & down.

CALVES, sold by the head: Steady

Good to Top Quality Holstein Bull Calves: 100.00-200.00.

Top Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 20.00 to 30.00.

Plain Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 20.00 & down.

Quality Beef Calves: 200.00 to 340.00.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 50.00 & down.

FEEDER CATTLE: Steady

Beef Steers: Under 400 lbs: 130.00-165.00; 400 to 600 lbs: 120.00-155.00; 600 to 800 lbs: 115.00-135.00; Over 800 lbs: 105.00-130.00.

Beef Heifers: Under 400 lbs: 130.00-162.50; 400 to 600 lbs: 120.00-140.00; 600 to 800 lbs: 100.00-130.00; Over 800 lbs: 100.00-125.00.

Holstein Steers: Under 400 lbs: 80.00-130.00; 400 to 600 lbs: 80.00-130.00; 600 to 800 lbs: 80.00-130.00; Over 800 lbs: 80.00-126.00.

Milwaukee Stockyards: Jan. 02, 2023

COWS:

No Roll Cows: 70.00 to 80.00.

High Yielding Cutters & Utility: 55.00 to 65.00.

Cutters: 45.00 to 55.00.

Canners & Shells: 40.00 & down.

HOLSTEIN STEERS:

High Choice & Prime Holstein Steers, 1400-1600 lbs: 137.00 to 142.00.

Choice Holstein Steers: 130.00 to 136.00.

Select Steers: 110.00 to 125.00.

Unfinished Holstein Steers: 110.00 & down.

BEEF CATTLE:

Choice & Prime Angus Beef 1200-1500 lbs: 147.00 to 152.00.

Select Beef Steers & Heifers: 125.00 & down.

BULLS:

Premium Beef Bulls 1600-2000 lbs: 75.00 to 80.00.

Common to Good Bulls: 65.00 to 75.00.

REPLACEMENT CALVES:

Premium Bulls 100-120 lbs: 75.00 to 80.00.

Common to Good Bulls 80-100 lbs: 65.00 to 75.00.

Beef Bull Calves: 225.00 to 350.00.

Beef Heifer Calves: 100.00 to 290.00.

Dairy Heifer Calves: 10.00 to 50.00.

Boning Calves: 15.00 & down.

Premier Livestock: Dec. 29, 2022

MARKET COWS: Steady

Selling Every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday

High Yielding Cows: 76.00 to 90.00.

Most Market Cows: 57.00 to 75.00.

Low Yielding Cows: 56.00 and down.

FED MARKET STEERS AND HEIFERS: Steady

High Choice & Prime Holstein Steers: 137.00 to 149.00.

Low Choice & Select Holstein Steers: 125.00 to 136.00.

Underfinished & Mixed Grading: 124.00 & down.

MARKET BULLS: Steady

High Yielding Bulls: 87.00 to 103.00.

Plainer Quality Bulls: 86.00 & down.

BABY CALVES: Steady

Most Holstein Bull Calves: 85.00-185.00.

Quality Beef Calves: 150.00 to 355.00.

Holstein Heifer Calves, Single Birth: 10.00-30.00.

Light and off quality calves: 50.00 & down.

Fennimore: Jan. 04, 2023

High Yield Slaughter Cows: 65.00-74.00; Holstein Bulls & Calves: 95-120 lbs: 100.00-140.00; Light Weight & Poor Calves: 70.00-90.00; Holstein Heifer Calves: No test; Beef X-Bred Calves: 185.00-340.00.

National Cattle Summary: Dec. 30, 2022

Thursday cash trade was light on moderate demand in the Plains and Nebraska. A few early live purchases were reported at 157.00 in the Plains with a few dressed purchases in Nebraska at 252.00, however not enough purchases for an adequate market test. The latest established market in the Plains was last week with live purchases at 156.00. For the prior week in Nebraska live and dressed purchases traded from 156.00-157.00 and at 249.00, respectively. Trade was light to moderate on moderate demand on Thursday in the Cornbelt. Compared to last week in live purchases traded steady to 3.00 higher from 157.00-160.00. A few early dressed purchases were reported from 250.00-252.00, however not enough for an adequate market test. The latest established dressed market in the Cornbelt was last week from 248.00-249.00.

DAIRY CATTLE

Reedsville Equity Market: Dec. 29, 2022

Top Quality Springing Holstein Heifers: 900.00 to 1800.00.

Plainer Quality Springing Holstein Heifers: 850.00 & down.

Good Quality Shortbred Heifers: 700.00 to 1300.00.

Good Quality Springing & Recently Fresh Cows: 850.00 to 1800.00.

Good Bred Back Milking Cows: 850.00 to 1800.00.

Plain Quality & Common Cows: 500.00 to 800.00.

Dehorned & Vaccinated Open Heifers, 350-550 lbs: 50.00 to 100.00/lb.

Dehorned & Vaccinated Open Heifers, 550-750 lbs: 70.00 to 120.00/lb.

Dehorned & Vaccinated Open Heifers, 750-950 lbs: 70.00 to 120.00/lb.

Central Livestock, Zumbrota, MN: Jan. 02, 2023

FINISHED CATTLE:

Finished Beef Steers: 147.50-161.50; Mixed Grading: 135.00-146.50.

Finished Beef Heifers: 148.05-159.00; Mixed Grading: 135.00-147.50.

Finished Dairy Steers: 132.00-143.00; Silage Fed, Heavyweight, Select Grade, Lightweight: 90.00-131.00.

MARKET COWS:

Mostly 63.00-87.00; Thin/shelly/full/overfed cows: 64.00 & down; Market Bulls: 79.00-103.00.

Bred Beef Cows & Heifers: 750.00-925.00; cow/calf pairs: N/A.

Calves: 95-125 lbs: 50.00-115.00; 150-250 lbs: N/A; Beef Calves: 100.00-220.00; Lighter, Weaker, Younger Calves: 45.00 & down.

FEEDER CATTLE:

Beef Steers: under 600 lbs: Up to 155.50/cwt; 600-800 lbs: Up to 115.00; 800-1000 lbs: N/A; Beef Heifers: 350-600 lbs: Up to 145.50/cwt; 600-800 lbs: Up to 115.00; 800-1000 lbs: N/A.

Holstein Steers: under 400 lbs: Up t0: 110.00/cwt; 400-600 lbs: Up to 116.00/cwt; 600-800 lbs: N/A; 800-1000 lbs: N/A.

Eastern Corn Belt Direct, Feeder Cattle Summary: Dec. 30, 2022

Compared to last week: Not enough comparable Current FOB trades this week for a trend. Demand moderate. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (100% Heifers). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 100%. Unless otherwise noted, Feeder Cattle prices FOB based on net weights after a 2-3% shrink or equivalent, with up to a 15 cent slide > 600 lbs. Livestock reported this week originated from KY.

Sheep & Lambs

**Fennimore: Jan. 04, 2023

Bucks & Ewes: 70.00-92.50.; Choice Lambs: 1.20-1.30/lb.; Feeding Lambs: 1.70-2.65/lb.

Johnson Creek Equity Market: Jan. 02, 2023

Lambs: Over 100 lbs: 110.00-130.00; Under 100 lbs: 120.00-150.00; Ewes: 60.00-90.00; Bucks: 60.00-90.00.

Lomira Equity Market: Jan. 02, 2023

As of 12/17/2022: Finished Market Lambs: 110.00-150.00; Feeder Lambs: Under 65 lbs: 175.00-275.00; 70-100 lbs: 160.00-200.00; Ewes: 80.00-110.00; Rams: 70.00-100.00.

Monroe Equity Market: Jan. 02, 2023

As of 12/17/22: Finished Market Lambs: 1.10-1.50/lb.; Feeder Lambs: 1.20-2.00/lb.; Cull Ewes: .50-1.13/lb; Cull Rams: .85-1.00/lb.

Stratford Equity Market: Jan. 03, 2023

As of 12/28/22: Feeder Lambs: 60.00-80.00; Market Lambs: 80.00-105.00; Cull Ewes: 70.00-80.00; Cull Rams: 50.00-55.00.

Central Livestock, Zumbrota, MN: Jan. 03, 2023

Feeder Lambs: 50-70 lbs: 210.00-310.00; 70-90 lbs: 190.00-200.00; Over 90 lbs: 112.50-155.00.

Fed Lambs 120-155 lbs: Shorn Lambs: 130.00-136.00; Unshorn Lambs: N/A.

Utility & Good Ewes: 75.00-115.00 Thin & Cull Ewes: 70.00 & down; Yearling Ewes: 85.00-135.00.

Goats

**Fennimore: Jan. 04, 2023

Slaughter Nannies: 1.00-1.32/lb.; Slaughter Billies: 1.55-2.25/lb.; Slaughter Kids (Dairy): 1.70-2.05/lb; Slaughter Kids (Boer): 2.75-3.27/lb.

Johnson Creek Equity Market: Jan. 02, 2023

Young Goats over 80 lbs: 200.00 & down.

Young Goats 60-80 lbs: 200.00 & down.

Young Goats under 60 lbs: 170.00 & down.

Cull Goats: 110.00 & down.

Lomira Equity Market: Jan. 02, 2023

As of 12/17/2022:

Fed Goats: 160.00 to 240.00.

Dairy Kids: 110.00 to 240.00.

Boer Kids: 240.00 to 350.00.

Cull Goats: 80.00 to 150.00.

Monroe Equity Market: Jan. 02, 2023

As of 12/17/22: Goats sell by the head.

Dairy Goats 40-70 lbs: 120.00 to 165.00.

Meat Goats 40-70 lbs: 120.00-180.00.

Meat Goats over 70 lbs: 175.00-220.00.

Cull Nannies & Billies: 190.00 & down.

Hogs

USDA Hog Report: Dec. 30, 2022

Compared to last week: Early weaned pigs are 4.00 per head higher, and feeder pigs are steady. Demand is good on moderate offerings

Lomira Equity Market: Jan. 02, 2023

Feeder Pigs: 40-80 lbs: Call for availability.

Hogs: Heavy Sows: 45.00-48.00; Light Sows: 41.00-44.00; Boars: 10.00; Butcher Hogs: 65.00.

Johnson Creek Equity Market: Jan. 02, 2023

Butchers over 250 lbs: 50.00-70.00; Light Sows: 25.00-40.00; Heavy Sows: 25.00-40.00; Boars: 10.00-15.00; Feeder Pigs: 10.00-40.00.

Stratford Equity Market: Jan. 03, 2023

Butchers: 60.00-67.00; Sows: 42.00-45.00; Boars: 20.00-22.00; Slaughter Pigs: No test; Feeder Pigs, 25-35 lbs: 15.00-25.00/hd.; 45-55 lbs: 40.00-55.00/hd; 60-70 lbs: 55.00/hd.; 70-80 lbs: 55.00-60.00/hd.

Central Livestock, Zumbrota, MN: Jan. 03, 2023

Feeder Pigs: Up to 50 lbs: 95.00/hd; 50-60 lbs: N/A; 60-80 lbs: 142.00-145.00/hd; 80-100 lbs: N/A; 100-120 lbs: N/A.

Grains

Cargill La Crosse: Jan. 03, 2023

CORN/SOYBEANS

Jan ‘23----/14.9000

Mar : 6.6975/14.9325

May 6.6950/15.0025

Sept: 6.2125/14.2425

Dec: 6.0575/-------

Mar.’24: 6.1300/13.8325

May: 6.1700/13.7675

July: 6.1950/13.7675

Eggs

USDA Egg Report: Jan. 03, 2023

Midwest delivered prices are 13 cents lower for Extra Large and Large, 8 cents lower for Medium. Producer prices are 10 cents lower for Large, Medium and Small. The undertone is unsettled, usually ranging steady to weak. Demand is in a range of moderate to good. Offerings and supplies are light to moderate. Market activity is moderate to at times active.

Extra Large: 5.21-5.23; Large: 5.19-5.21; Medium: 4.00-4.02

Hay

Fennimore: Jan. 02, 2023

Large Square Hay: 120.00-180.00/ton; Lg. Round Dairy Quality Hay: 120.00-130.00/ton; Sm. Sqare Hay: 3.75-4.25/bale; Dry Cow/Beef Cow Hay: 90.00-110.00/ton; Large Square Straw: 45.00/bale; Corn Fodder: 30.00-35.00/bale.

Lomira Equity Market: Dec. 30, 2022

Every Friday at noon:

Small Squares Hay: 2.00-4.00/bale; Large Squares Hay Alfalfa: 60.00-80.00/bale; Large Squares Mix: 40.00-60.00/bale; Large Square Grass: 35.00-50.00/bale; Large Rounds Alfalfa Quality: 50.00-65.00/bale; Large Rounds Mix: 40.00-50.00/bale; Large Rounds Grass: 30.00-45.00/bale; Small Wheat Straw: 1.50-3.00/bale.

Stratford Equity Market: Dec. 27, 2022

Sale first and third Tuesday each month:

Large Square Grass Mix: 40.00-45.00/bale.

Large Square Hay Bales, 2nd and 3rd Crop Alfalfa: 60.00-65.00/bale.

Large Square Bales, Rye Straw: 40.00-45.00/bale.

Sm. Round Bales, Grass: 15.00-20.00/bale.

Alfalfa Rounds, 2nd & 3rd Crop: 45.00-55.00/bale.

Small Square Straw Bales: No test.

Small Square Hay Bales: 2.75-3.50/bale.

Tim Slack Auction & Realty, Hay & Bedding Report: Jan. 04, 2023

Hay, lg. Square: 3x3 Good: 25.00-49.00/bale; Sm. Square:N/A.

Hay, lg. Round: Good: 100.00-110.00/ton; Fair, 55.00/ton.

Straw, lg. square: 3x3 Good: 25.00-49.00/bale; Sm. Square Good: 4.25-4.50/bale

Grass, lg. square: Good; Good: 85.00-165.00/ton; lg. Round, good: 100.00/ton; Sm. Squares good: 3.00-3.75/bale.

Reedsville Equity Market: Jan. 04, 2023

High Quality 1st Crop Hay: 120.00-175.00/ton; Low Quality: 110.00/ton & down; High Quality 2nd & 3rd Crop Hay: 150.00-200.00/ton; Low Quality: 140.00/ton & down; High Quality Straw: 110.00-140.00; Low quality 100.00/ton.

Dairy

Weekly Animal Feed, Central U.S.: Dec. 29, 2022

Prices are steady on the range, as the top of the mostly series slid lower by a penny. Trading activity was as active as expected on the shortened trading week, but some agreements were made at slightly lower prices than previous weeks. There is currently a lot of available milk flowing through Class III channels. Spot milk prices reached lows of $10 under Class III. There continues to be downtime reported by plant managers, but clearly there is a lot of current and upcoming cheese/whey production coming from Midwestern and Central region processors.

Prices for Central U.S., All First Sales, FOB, Conventional and Non-Edible Dry Whey Price Range Animal Feed, $/lb: .2900 - .3200.

Prices for Central U.S., All First Sales, FOB, Extra Grade & Grade A, Conventional and Edible Dry Whey Price Range: Non-Hygroscopic, $/lb: .3200 - .4600; Mostly Range: Non-Hygroscopic, $/lb: .3900 - .4200.

Dairy Market Review: Dec. 30, 2022

BUTTER: Grade AA closed at $2.3800. The weekly average for Grade AA is $2.3800 (-0.1490).

CHEESE: Barrels closed at $1.8575 and 40# blocks at $2.1350. The weekly average for barrels is $1.8588 (+0.1298) and blocks, $2.1513 (+0.1068).

CHEESE HIGHLIGHTS: Milk remains available for cheesemakers across the country. Some contacts in the Midwest and West report taking in loads at below Class prices. Some plant operators in the Midwest offered time off to employees last week and even more operators are anticipating having some down time in the coming week. Some Midwestern cheese plants were shut down due to winter storms and are getting back online. Domestic demand for cheese is steady in the Northeast, though contacts in the Midwest and West say cheese sales have been softer ahead of the New Year.

BUTTER HIGHLIGHTS: Cream is available throughout the country and butter makers in the West say they are utilizing volumes internally, rather than selling amid softening cream multiples. Butter makers in the East and West are operating busy production schedules. In the Central region, extreme winter weather last week put some churning in flux. Demand for butter has softened, in all regions. Market prices for butter have been declining recently.

FLUID MILK HIGHLIGHTS: With a few exceptions, milk production volumes are steady to higher. Milk supplies are readily available throughout most the country, with stakeholders indicating no shortages of milk. Winter storms affected processing and distribution across the country. Bottling milk supplies were short for southern plants from the snowstorms effecting distribution. Cold and snowy weather in the Northwest hindered production. Arizona saw cooler weather strengthening milk production. Some stakeholders in the upper Midwest indicate not being caught up from the transportation backups and delays. Bad weather and limited tanker availability caused some spot loads to sell for under Class prices. Spot milk loads in the Midwest region ranged from $10 to $3 under Class III.