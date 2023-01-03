Jan. 06, 2023: Auction Calendar

Wisconsin State Farmer

Auctions appearing in this week's newspaper

SATURDAY, JANUARY 7

Union Grove

Noon – Hay Auctions. Sellers call in your loads of hay or straw on the Monday before the auction. Incoming listings will be updated online via www.auctionzip.com. Sale located at DeLong Company Inc., Hwy 45 North of Union Grove (1313 S. Colony Ave) Hwy 45 N of Union Grove (between County C and Hwy 20). Bob Hagemann auction & realty service – 262-492-5125.

Fond du Lac, WI

10:00 AM – Collector Toy Auction: Fond du Lac County Fairgrounds. Items include collector 8th scale toys – tractors, Farmall “M”, Farmall 826 and more. It also features precision key tractors, collector toy tractors, implements, crawlers, loaders and memorabilia. See the full list on auctionsobrien.com. Live sale only, doors open at 8 AM. Auctioneer is John O’Brien, (920) 960-0685. Located at the Fond du Lac County Fairgrounds in the recreation building.

TUESDAY, JANUARY 17

Withee, WI

11:00 AM – Special feeder cattle, bred beef cow auction. Special consignment includes 55 beef cows, Hereford, Red Angus Cross, Red Baldys, Black Baldys and complete herd dispersal. Watch online for more info. Location: Premier Livestock and Auctions, N13448 Hwy 73, Withee, WI. Online bidders and buyers register at cattleusa.com. Call (715) 229-2500.

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 18

Union Grove

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 18

Union Grove

SATURDAY, MARCH 4

Union Grove

SATURDAY, APRIL 1

Union Grove

SATURDAY, MAY 6

Union Grove

