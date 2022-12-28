Weekly Market Report: Dec. 27, 2022

Wisconsin State Farmer

Weekly market report beginning the week of Dec. 27, 2022. Data compiled from state and national market sources.

Cattle

Altoona Equity Market: Dec. 22, 2022

FED CATTLE:

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 120.00 to 146.00.

Choice Dairy X-bred Steers & Heifers: 120.00 to 145.00.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers: 130.00 to 143.00.

Choice Holstein Steers: 115.00 to 129.00.

Select, Unfinished & Heavyweight Steers & Heifers: 114.00 & down.

CULL COWS: Steady

Higher 20% sold for: 74.00 to 83.00.

60% sold for: 50.00 to 73.00.

Lower 20% sold for: 49.00 & down.

CULL BULLS:

Most Bulls: 65.00 to 90.00.

CALVES: Sold by the head.

80% of Holstein Bull Calves 95 lbs. & up: 25.00 to 110.00.

Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 20.00 & down.

Quality Beef Calves: 120.00-340.00.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 25.00 & down

Bonduel Equity Market: Dec. 26, 2022

FED CATTLE: Steady.

High Yielding Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 138.00 to 152.00.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 135.00 & down.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers: 130.00 143.00.

Choice Holstein Steers: 100.00 to 130.50.

Unfinished Steers & Heifers: 99.00 & down.

CULL COWS: Steady

Higher 20% sold for: 78.00 to 85.00.

60% sold for: 65.00 to 77.00.

Lower 20% sold for: 65.00 & down.

CULL BULLS: Steady

Most Bulls: 75.00 to 80.00.

Thin, Full Bulls, over a ton discounted: 75.00 & down.

CALVES: Sold by the pound. Steady.

Holstein Bull Calves: 80.00 to 180.00.

Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 20.00 & down.

Quality Beef Calves: 150.00 to 310.00.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 30.00 & down, heavy discounts on light and poor quality.

FEEDER CATTLE: As of 12/15/22 sale.

Beef steers under 400 lbs: Up to 130.00.

Beef steers 400-600 lbs: 120.00-130.00.

Beef steers 600-800 lbs: Up to 126.00.

Beef steers over 800 lbs: Up to 120.00.

Beef heifers under 400 lbs: Up to 120.00.

Beef heifers 400-600 lbs: 100.00-120.00.

Beef heifers 600-800 lbs: No test.

Beef heifers over 800 lbs: No test.

Holstein steers up to 400 lbs: No test.

Holstein steers 400-600 lbs: 106.00-110.00.

Holstein steers 600-800 lbs: No test.

Holstein steers over 800 lbs: No test.

Johnson Creek Equity Market: Dec. 26, 2022

FED CATTLE: Steady.

High Yielding Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 120.00 to 145.00.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 115.00 to 130.00.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers: 128.00 to 140.00.

Choice Holstein Steers: 110.00 to 128.00.

Select & Unfinished Cattle: 95.00 & down.

CULL COWS: Steady

20% sold for: 62.00 to 78.00.

60% sold for: 50.00 to 60.00.

Lower 20% sold for: 45.00 & down.

CULL BULLS: Steady.

Most Bulls:70.00 to 90.00.

Thin & Full Bulls, discounted: 60.00 & down.

CALVES, sold by the pound: Steady

60% of Holstein Bull Calves: 100.00 to 160.00.

Quality Dairy Heifer Calves: 25.00 to 50.00.

Quality Beef Calves: 250.00 to 310.00.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 60.00 & down.

Lomira Equity Market: Dec. 26, 2022

FED CATTLE: Steady.

High Yielding Choice & Prime Beef Steers & Heifers: 144.00 to 148.00.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 135.00 to 143.00.

Select, Low Yielding & Underfinished Beef Steers & Heifers: 132.00 & down.

X-bred Steers & Heifers: 132.00 to 140.00.

High Yielding Choice & Prime Holstein Steers: 137.00 to 142.00.

Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: 128.00 to 136.00.

Low Yielding, Select & Underfinished Holstein Steers & Heifers: 98.00-127.00.

MARKET COWS:

High Yielding Cows: 70.00 to 80.00.

Cutters & Utility: 40.00 to 69.00.

Canners & Shells: 25.00-40.00

MARKET BULLS: Steady

High Yielding Bulls: 82.00 to 92.00.

Thin, Light & Over-Conditioned Bulls: 80.00 & down.

CALVES (12/20/22 Auction): Sold by the pound.

Quality Holstein Bull Calves weighing 95-125 lbs: 100.00 to 150.00.

Light Weight Calves: 80.00 to 120.00.

Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 30.00-70.00.

Quality Beef and X-bred Bulls & Heifer Calves: Heifers 190.00-280.00; Bulls 230.00-300.00.

Poor Quality Calves: 60.00 & down

Monroe Equity Market: Dec. 26, 2022

FED CATTLE:

High Yielding Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 149.00-155.50.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 138.00-148.50.

Choice Dairy X-bred Steers & Heifers: 134.00-155.00.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: 131.00-137.00.

Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: 120.00-130.50.

Unfinished Steers & Heifers: 119.00 and down.

Wednesday 12/21/22 Sale:

High Yielding Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: No test.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: No test.

Choice Dairy X-bred Steers & Heifers: No test.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: No test.

Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: 110.00-132.00.

Unfinished Steers & Heifers: 108.00 & down.

CULL COWS: Lower

High Yielding Cows: 68.00 to 80.00.

Cutters & Utility: 45.00 to 67.50.

Canners & Shells: 42.00 & down.

SLAUGHTER BULLS:

High Yielding Bulls: 80.00 to 92.00.

Thin, Light and Overconditioned Bulls: 77.00 & down.

CALVES: Sold by the pound.

Quality Holstein Bull Calves: 145.00 to 190.00.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 95.00 & down.

Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 60.00 & down.

Quality Beef & Beef X-bred Calves: bulls 325.00 & down; heifers 310.00 & down.

Reedsville Equity Market: Dec. 22, 2022

FED CATTLE: Steady

High Yielding Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 128.00 to 147.00.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 118.00 to 127.00.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers: 130.00 to 140.00.

Choice Holstein Steers: 110.00 to 129.00.

Unfinished Steers & Heifers: 109.00 & down.

CULL COWS: Steady

Higher 20% sold for: 74.00 to 86.00.

60% sold for: 60.00 to 73.00.

Lower 20% sold for: 59.00 & down.

CULL BULLS: Steady

Most Bulls: 70.00-90.00.

CALVES: Very Weak

40% of Holstein Bull Calves: 30.00-90.00.

Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 40.00 & down.

Quality Beef Calves: 170.00 & down.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 40.00 & down.

FEEDER CATTLE: Next sale is Jan. 12 at noon.

Holstein steers under 400 lbs: 100.00 to 140.00.

Holstein steers 400 to 600 lbs: 100.00 to 140.00.

Holstein steers 600 to 800 lbs: 90.00 to 120.00.

Holstein steers over 800 lbs: 90.00 to 120.00.

Stratford Equity Market: Dec. 27, 2022

FED CATTLE:

High Yielding Choice & Prime Beef Steers & Heifers: 135.00-140.00.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 120.00 to 134.00.

High Yielding Choice & Prime Holstein Steers & Heifers: 135.00-143.00.

Select & Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: 120.00 to 134.00.

Unfinished Steers & Heifers: 120.00 and down.

CULL COWS: Steady

Higher 20% sold for: 70.00 to 89.50.

60% sold for: 50.00 to 69.00.

Lower 20% sold for: 50.00 & down.

Good certified organic cows (for slaughter): No test.

CULL BULLS: Steady

Most Bulls: 82.00 to 94.50.

Thin, Full, Horned Bulls discounted: 82.00 & down.

CALVES, sold by the head: Steady

Good to Top Quality Holstein Bull Calves: 80.00 to 170.00.

Top Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 20.00 to 30.00.

Plain Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 20.00 & down.

Quality Beef Calves: 175.00 to 280.00.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 50.00 & down.

FEEDER CATTLE: Steady

Beef Steers: Under 400 lbs: 130.00-165.00; 400 to 600 lbs: 120.00-150.00; 600 to 800 lbs: 115.00-135.00; Over 800 lbs: 105.00-130.00.

Beef Heifers: Under 400 lbs: 130.00-155.00; 400 to 600 lbs: 120.00-140.00; 600 to 800 lbs: 100.00-130.00; Over 800 lbs: 100.00-125.00.

Holstein Steers: Under 400 lbs: 85.00-120.00; 400 to 600 lbs: 85.00-120.00; 600 to 800 lbs: 85.00-120.00; Over 800 lbs: 85.00-120.00.

Milwaukee Stockyards: Dec. 27, 2022

COWS:

No Roll Cows: 70.00 to 80.00.

High Yielding Cutters & Utility: 55.00 to 65.00.

Cutters: 45.00 to 55.00.

Canners & Shells: 40.00 & down.

HOLSTEIN STEERS:

High Choice & Prime Holstein Steers, 1400-1600 lbs: 135.00 to 140.00.

Choice Holstein Steers: 125.00 to 133.00.

Select Steers: 110.00 to 125.00.

Unfinished Holstein Steers: 110.00 & down.

BEEF CATTLE:

Choice & Prime Angus Beef 1200-1500 lbs: 143.00 to 148.00.

Select Beef Steers & Heifers: 125.00 & down.

BULLS:

Premium Beef Bulls 1600-2000 lbs: 75.00 to 80.00.

Common to Good Bulls: 65.00 to 75.00.

REPLACEMENT CALVES:

Premium Bulls 100-120 lbs: 80.00 to 100.00.

Common to Good Bulls 80-100 lbs: 40.00 to 80.00.

Beef Bull Calves: 150.00 to 250.00.

Beef Heifer Calves: 100.00 to 200.00.

Dairy Heifer Calves: 20.00 to 50.00.

Boning Calves: 15.00 & down.

Premier Livestock: Dec. 22, 2022

MARKET COWS: Steady

Selling Every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday

High Yielding Cows: 74.00 to 92.00.

Most Market Cows: 60.00 to 73.00.

Low Yielding Cows: 59.00 and down.

FED MARKET STEERS AND HEIFERS: Steady

High Choice & Prime Holstein Steers: 133.00 to 147.50.

Low Choice & Select Holstein Steers: 123.00 to 132.00.

Underfinished & Mixed Grading: 122.00 & down.

MARKET BULLS: Steady

High Yielding Bulls: 84.00 to 99.00.

Plainer Quality Bulls: 83.00 & down.

BABY CALVES: Steady

Most Holstein Bull Calves:85.00-195.00.

Quality Beef Calves: 125.00 to 315.00.

Holstein Heifer Calves, Single Birth: 10.00-30.00.

Light and off quality calves: 50.00 & down.

Fennimore: Dec. 28, 2022

High Yield Slaughter Cows: 60.00-71.00; Holstein Bulls & Calves: 95-120 lbs: 100.00-125.00; Light Weight & Poor Calves: 50.00-80.00; Holstein Heifer Calves: No test; Beef X-Bred Calves: 185.00-300.00.

National Cattle Summary: Dec. 26, 2022

On Friday in all regions negotiated cash trading was slow to moderate on light demand. In the Southern Plains, compared to last week, live purchases 1.00 higher at 156.00, with a few in Kansas up to 157.00. In Nebraska and Western Cornbelt, a few, live purchases traded at 157.00. Not enough purchases for a full market trend in the Northern Plains and Western Cornbelt. In Nebraska Thursday was the reported dressed purchase market at 249.00. Last week live purchases traded from 155.00-157.00. In the Western Cornbelt, for the prior week, live and dressed purchases traded from 155.00-157.00 and at 248.00, respectively. In Colorado the most recent market was from two week ago with live purchases at 157.00.

Dairy Cattle Summary

Reedsville: Equity Market: Dec. 22, 2022

Top Quality Springing Holstein Heifers: 900.00 to 1800.00.

Plainer Quality Springing Holstein Heifers: 850.00 & down.

Good Quality Shortbred Heifers: 700.00 to 1300.00.

Good Quality Springing & Recently Fresh Cows: 850.00 to 1800.00.

Good Bred Back Milking Cows: 850.00 to 1800.00.

Plain Quality & Common Cows: 500.00 to 800.00.

Dehorned & Vaccinated Open Heifers, 350-550 lbs: 50.00 to 100.00/lb.

Dehorned & Vaccinated Open Heifers, 550-750 lbs: 70.00 to 120.00/lb.

Dehorned & Vaccinated Open Heifers, 750-950 lbs: 70.00 to 120.00/lb.

Central Livestock, Zumbrota, MN: Dec. 21, 2022

FINISHED CATTLE:

Finished Beef Steers: 143.00-157.00; Mixed Grading: 114.00-142.50.

Finished Beef Heifers: 142.75-157.00; Mixed Grading: 99.00-142.00.

Finished Dairy Steers: 129.50-146.00; Silage Fed, Heavyweight, Select Grade, Lightweight: 96.00-127.50.

MARKET COWS:

Mostly 63.00-100.00; Thin/shelly/full/overfed cows: 62.00 & down; Market Bulls: 74.00-94.00.

Bred Beef Cows & Heifers: 1150.00-1400.00; cow/calf pairs: N/A.

Calves: 95-125 lbs: 35.00-75.00; 150-250 lbs: N/A; Beef Calves: 85.00-205.00; Lighter, Weaker, Younger Calves: 30.00 & down.

FEEDER CATTLE:

Beef Steers: under 600 lbs: Up to 155.50/cwt; 600-800 lbs: Up to 115.00; 800-1000 lbs: N/A; Beef Heifers: 350-600 lbs: Up to 145.50/cwt; 600-800 lbs: Up to 115.00; 800-1000 lbs: N/A.

Holstein Steers: under 400 lbs: Up t0: 110.00/cwt; 400-600 lbs: Up to 116.00/cwt; 600-800 lbs: N/A; 800-1000 lbs: N/A.

Eastern Corn Belt Direct, Feeder Cattle Summary: Dec. 23, 2022

Compared to last week: Feeder steers and heifers traded steady on very limited comparable offerings. Demand moderate. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (67.3% Steers, 11.2% Dairy Steers, 10.4% Heifers, 11.2% Dairy Heifers). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 100%. Unless otherwise noted, Feeder Cattle prices FOB based on net weights after a 2-3% shrink or equivalent, with up to a 15 cent slide > 600 lbs. Livestock reported this week originated from IN, KY.

Sheep & Lambs

Fennimore: Dec. 28, 2022

Bucks & Ewes: .90.00-1.00/lb.; Choice Lambs: N/A.; Feeding Lambs: 125.00-280.00.

Johnson Creek Equity Market: Dec. 26, 2022

Lambs: Over 100 lbs: 110.00-130.00; Under 100 lbs: 120.00-150.00; Ewes: 60.00-90.00; Bucks: 60.00-90.00.

Lomira Equity Market: Dec. 26, 2022

As of 12/17/2022: Finished Market Lambs: 110.00-150.00; Feeder Lambs: Under 65 lbs: 175.00-275.00; 70-100 lbs: 160.00-200.00; Ewes: 80.00-110.00; Rams: 70.00-100.00.

Monroe Equity Market: Dec. 26, 2022

As of 12/17/22: Finished Market Lambs: 1.10-1.50/lb.; Feeder Lambs: 1.20-2.00/lb.; Cull Ewes: .50-1.13/lb; Cull Rams: .85-1.00/lb.

Stratford Equity Market: Dec. 27, 2022

As of 12/21/22: Feeder Lambs: 60.00-80.00; Market Lambs: 80.00-105.00; Cull Ewes: 70.00-80.00; Cull Rams: 50.00-55.00.

Central Livestock, Zumbrota, MN: Dec. 27, 2022

Feeder Lambs: 50-70 lbs: N/A; 70-90 lbs: 185.00; Over 90 lbs: 155.00-200.00.

Fed Lambs 120-155 lbs: Shorn Lambs: 127.50; Unshorn Lambs: N/A.

Utility & Good Ewes: 95.00-115.00 Thin & Cull Ewes: 90.00 & down; Yearling Ewes: 115.00.

Goats

Fennimore: Dec. 28, 2022

Slaughter Nannies: 1.10-1.65/lb.

Slaughter Billies: 1.90-2.05/lb.

Slaughter Kids (Dairy): No test.

Slaughter Kids (Boer): No test.

Johnson Creek Equity Market: Dec. 26, 2022

Young Goats over 80 lbs: 200.00 & down.

Young Goats 60-80 lbs: 200.00 & down.

Young Goats under 60 lbs: 170.00 & down.

Cull Goats: 110.00 & down.

Lomira Equity Market: Equity Market: Dec. 26, 2022

As of 12/17/2022:

Fed Goats: 160.00 to 240.00.

Dairy Kids: 110.00 to 240.00.

Boer Kids: 240.00 to 350.00.

Cull Goats: 80.00 to 150.00.

Monroe Equity Market: Dec. 26, 2022

As of 12/17/22: Goats sell by the head.

Dairy Goats 40-70 lbs: 120.00 to 165.00.

Meat Goats 40-70 lbs: 120.00-180.00.

Meat Goats over 70 lbs: 175.00-220.00.

Cull Nannies & Billies: 190.00 & down.

Hogs

USDA Hog Report: Dec. 23, 2022

Compared to last week: Early weaned pigs and all feeder pigs 1.00 to 2.00 higher. Demand good on moderate offerings.

Lomira Equity Market: Dec. 26, 2022

Feeder Pigs: 40-80 lbs: Call for availability.

Hogs: Heavy Sows: 45.00-48.00; Light Sows: 41.00-44.00; Boars: 10.00; Butcher Hogs: 65.00.

Johnson Creek Equity Market: Dec. 26, 2022

Butchers over 250 lbs: 50.00-65.00; Light Sows: 25.00-40.00; Heavy Sows: 25.00-40.00; Boars: 10.00-15.00; Feeder Pigs: 10.00-40.00.

Stratford Equity Market: Dec. 27, 2022

Butchers: 58.00-60.00; Sows: 50.00-60.00; Boars: 26.00-41.00; Slaughter Pigs: No test; Feeder Pigs, 25-35 lbs: 15.00-25.00/hd.; 45-55 lbs: 40.00-55.00/hd; 60-70 lbs: 55.00/hd.; 70-80 lbs: 55.00-60.00/hd.

Central Livestock, Zumbrota, MN: Dec. 27, 2022

Feeder Pigs: Up to 50 lbs: N/A; 50-60 lbs: N/A; 60-80 lbs: N/A; 80-100 lbs: N/A; 100-120 lbs: N/A.

Grains

Cargill La Crosse: Dec. 27, 2022

CORN/SOYBEANS

Jan ‘23----/14.8225

Mar : 6.7475/14.8900

May 6.7325/14.9575

Sept: 6.0675/14.2175

Dec: 6.0700/-------

Mar.’24: 6.0225/13.8600

May: 6.1475/13.8150

July: 6.1825/13.8225

Eggs

USDA Egg Report: Dec. 27, 2022

Midwest delivered prices are 23 cents higher for Extra Large and Large, 16 cents higher for Medium. Producer prices are unchanged. The undertone is steady to firm. Demand is moderate to good. Offerings and supplies are light to moderate. Market activity is moderate to active. Demand is light to at times moderate. Supplies are mixed reflective of the disruptions caused by the Holiday weekend and winter storm.

Extra Large: 5.34-5.36; Large: 5.32-5.34; Medium: 4.08-4.10

Hay

Fennimore: Dec. 26, 2022

Large Square Hay: 135.00-180.00/ton; Lg. Round Dairy Quality Hay: 120.00-135.00/ton; Sm. Sqare Hay: 3.00/bale; Dry Cow/Beef Cow Hay: 80.00-110.00/ton; Large Square Straw: 45.00/bale; Corn Fodder: 30.00/bale

Lomira Equity Market: Dec. 23, 2022

Every Friday at noon:

Small Squares Hay: 2.00-4.00/bale; Large Squares Hay Alfalfa: 60.00-80.00/bale; Large Squares Mix: 40.00-60.00/bale; Large Square Grass: 35.00-50.00/bale; Large Rounds Alfalfa Quality: 50.00-65.00/bale; Large Rounds Mix: 40.00-50.00/bale; Large Rounds Grass: 30.00-45.00/bale; Small Wheat Straw: 1.50-3.00/bale.

Stratford Equity Market: Dec. 27, 2022

Sale first and third Tuesday each month:

Large Square Grass Mix: 40.00-45.00/bale.

Large Square Hay Bales, 2nd and 3rd Crop Alfalfa: 60.00-65.00/bale.

Large Square Bales, Rye Straw: 40.00-45.00/bale.

Round Hay Bales, Grass: 35.00-40.00/bale.

Alfalfa Rounds, 2nd & 3rd Crop: 45.00-55.00/bale.

Small Square Straw Bales: No test.

Small Square Hay Bales: 2.75-3.50/bale.

Tim Slack Auction & Realty, Hay & Bedding Report: Dec. 28, 2022

Hay, lg. Square: Good: 180.00/ton; Fair: 135.00-165.00/ton; Sm. Square: N/A.

Hay, lg. Round: Good: 110.00/ton; Fair, 65.00/ton.

Straw, lg. square: Good: 45.00/bale; Fair: 28.00/bale.

Grass, lg. round: Good; 60.00/ton.

Reedsville Equity Market: Dec. 21, 2022

High Quality 1st Crop Hay: 120.00-175.00/ton; Low Quality: 110.00/ton & down; High Quality 2nd & 3rd Crop Hay: 150.00-210.00/ton; Low Quality: 110.00/ton & down; High Quality Straw: 100.00-135.00; Low quality N/A.

Dairy

Weekly Animal Feed, Central U.S.: Dec. 22, 2022

Central dry whey prices are largely steady this week. That said, Tuesday's cash pit closing price in the upper $.30s has some market participants thinking that there may be more downward pressure on prices coming. Some brand specific sales are still moving at the top end of the price range, but spot sale prices are trending lower. Demand is light. End users do not want to overextend on purchases at the end of the year, and dry whey availability does not appear to be problematic. Buyers are content to wait and see what develops in 2023. Dry whey production is steady. Prices for animal feed whey are unchanged.

Prices for Central U.S., All First Sales, FOB, Conventional and Non-Edible Dry Whey Price Range Animal Feed, $/lb: .2900 - .3400.

Prices for Central U.S., All First Sales, FOB, Extra Grade & Grade A, Conventional and Edible Dry Whey Price Range: Non-Hygroscopic, $/lb: .3200 - .4600; Mostly Range: Non-Hygroscopic, $/lb: .3900 - .4300.

Dairy Market Review: Dec. 22, 2022

BUTTER: Grade AA closed at $2.3950. The weekly average for Grade AA is $2.5290 (-0.2570).

CHEESE: Barrels closed at $1.7950 and 40# blocks at $2.1225. The weekly average for barrels is $1.7290 (-0.0845) and blocks, $2.0445 (-0.0185).

CHEESE HIGHLIGHTS: Cheesemakers across the country say milk is available, and some contacts in the Midwest and West report purchasing volumes at below Class prices. Some backups have been reported at cheese plants in the Midwest, as milk haulers have been attempting to move up their delivery schedules in anticipation of heavy snow in the back half of the week. In the Midwest, cheese production is steady, but milk backups and other maintenance issues have contributed to some unplanned downtime this week.

BUTTER HIGHLIGHTS:

BUTTER HIGHLIGHTS: Cream is plentiful across all regions, and contacts in the Central and West regions note volumes are being offered at lower multiples this week. Butter makers are actively churning to make use of spot loads of cream available at lower multiples. Contacts note declining demand for butter from purchasers as holiday purchasing has slowed. Butter markets are showing some bearishness, amid softening demand. Prices for butter dropped below $2.50 by mid-week and some stakeholders in the Central region say prices in this range were expected around this time in the year.

FLUID MILK HIGHLIGHTS: Milk production is steady to higher in all regions. Extreme winter weather in the Midwest is proving to be a challenge for processors, who are working to put the plentiful milk supplies to use. In some cases, Midwestern spot milk prices were reported from $10 under to Class III. Processors expect most of the milk will be able to be put to use, while some loads may have to be discarded because of delays.

