Dec. 30, 2022: Auction Calendar

Wisconsin State Farmer

** Auctions appearing in this week's newspaper

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 30

*Jefferson, WI

10:30 AM – Auction will start with smalls and machinery, cattle to follow at Noon. Auction includes 100 head reg. & grade dairy cows, including 50 Holsteins, 15 reg. milking shorthorn cows, 7 Jersey Cows, 5 Swiss & Cross cows, 10 Holstein springing heifers, 8 Jersey springing heifers, 1 reg. Ayrshire, 3 reg. Milking shorthorn heifers, 1 R&W 2 yr. old bull, and a few 4-H project calves. Equipment includes tractor and farm machinery, dairy related items, tools, straw, and more. Visit www.stadeauction.com for pictures and complete listing. Location: Stade Auction Center N3660 Hwy 89, Jefferson, WI. Call Pete (920) 674-3236 or Barn: (920) 674-6500 for informatin.

TUESDAY, JANUARY 3

Withee, WI

11:00 AM – Special feeder cattle auction, expecting 500-700 head. Begins at 11 AM at Premier Livestock & Auctions, N13448 Hwy 73, Withee, WI. Online bidders and buyers register at cattleusa.com. Call 715-229-2500.

THURSDAY, JANUARY 5

**Loyal, WI

10:00 AM - Dairy & Hay sale every Thursday starting with hay at 10:00AM followed by Dairy Cows at 11:00AM sharp, then bred heifers, open heifers and feeders followed by calves, market bulls, fat cattle and cull cows. Special feeder sale 2nd & 4th Thursday. Sale conducted by Oberholtzer Auctions. W1461 State Hwy 98, Loyal, WI 54446. John Oberholtzer 715-216-1897, Mark Oberholtzer 715-773-2240, John Ivan Oberholtzer 715-219-2781, Office 715-255-9600. www.oberholtzerauctions.com

SATURDAY, JANUARY 7

Union Grove

Noon – Hay Auctions. Sellers call in your loads of hay or straw on the Monday before the auction. Incoming listings will be updated online via www.auctionzip.com. Sale located at DeLong Company Inc., Hwy 45 North of Union Grove (1313 S. Colony Ave) Hwy 45 N of Union Grove (between County C and Hwy 20). Bob Hagemann auction & realty service – 262-492-5125.

**Fond du Lac, WI

10:00 AM – Collector Toy Auction: Fond du Lac County Fairgrounds. Items include collector 8th scale toys – tractors, Farmall “M”, Farmall 826 and more. It also features precision key tractors, collector toy tractors, implements, crawlers, loaders and memorabilia. See the full list on auctionsobrien.com. Live sale only, doors open at 8 AM. Auctioneer is John O’Brien, (920) 960-0685. Located at the Fond du Lac County Fairgrounds in the recreation building.

TUESDAY, JANUARY 17

Withee, WI

11:00 AM – Special feeder cattle, bred beef cow auction. Special consignment includes 55 beef cows, Hereford, Red Angus Cross, Red Baldys, Black Baldys and complete herd dispersal. Watch online for more info. Location: Premier Livestock and Auctions, N13448 Hwy 73, Withee, WI. Online bidders and buyers register at cattleusa.com. Call (715) 229-2500.

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 18

Union Grove

Noon – Hay Auctions. Sellers call in your loads of hay or straw on the Monday before the auction. Incoming listings will be updated online via www.auctionzip.com. Location DeLong Company Inc., 1313 S. Colony Ave., Union Grove Bob Hagemann auction & realty service 262-492-5125.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 18

Union Grove

Noon – Hay Auctions. Sellers call in your loads of hay or straw on the Monday before the auction. Incoming listings will be updated online via www.auctionzip.com. Location DeLong Company Inc., 1313 S. Colony Ave., Union Grove Bob Hagemann auction & realty service 262-492-5125.

SATURDAY, MARCH 4

Union Grove

Noon – Hay Auctions. Sellers call in your loads of hay or straw on the Monday before the auction. Incoming listings will be updated online via www.auctionzip.com. Location DeLong Company Inc., 1313 S. Colony Ave., Union Grove Bob Hagemann auction & realty service 262-492-5125.

SATURDAY, APRIL 1

Union Grove

Noon – Hay Auctions. Sellers call in your loads of hay or straw on the Monday before the auction. Incoming listings will be updated online via www.auctionzip.com. Location DeLong Company Inc., 1313 S. Colony Ave., Union Grove Bob Hagemann auction & realty service 262-492-5125.

SATURDAY, MAY 6

Union Grove

Noon – Hay Auctions. Sellers call in your loads of hay or straw on the Monday before the auction. Incoming listings will be updated online via www.auctionzip.com. Location DeLong Company Inc., 1313 S. Colony Ave., Union Grove Bob Hagemann auction & realty service 262-492-5125.