Weekly Market Report: Dec. 22, 2022

Weekly market report beginning the week of Dec. 22, 2022. Data compiled from state and national market sources.

Cattle

Altoona Equity Market: Dec. 15, 2022

FED CATTLE:

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 120.00 to 146.00.

Choice Dairy X-bred Steers & Heifers: 120.00 to 145.00.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers: 130.00 to 143.00.

Choice Holstein Steers: 115.00 to 129.00.

Select, Unfinished & Heavyweight Steers & Heifers: 114.00 & down.

CULL COWS: Steady

Higher 20% sold for: 68.00 to 80.00.

60% sold for: 50.00 to 67.00.

Lower 20% sold for: 49.00 & down.

CULL BULLS:

Most Bulls: 65.00 to 90.00.

CALVES: Sold by the head.

80% of Holstein Bull Calves 95 lbs. & up: 40.00 to 120.00.

Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 20.00 & down.

Quality Beef Calves: 100.00-270.00.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 40.00 & down

Bonduel Equity Market: Dec. 19, 2022

FED CATTLE: Steady.

High Yielding Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 138.00 to 147.50.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 135.00 & down.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers: 130.00 138.00.

Choice Holstein Steers: 100.00 to 130.50.

Unfinished Steers & Heifers: 99.00 & down.

CULL COWS: Steady

Higher 20% sold for: 78.00 to 90.00.

60% sold for: 65.00 to 77.00.

Lower 20% sold for: 65.00 & down.

CULL BULLS: Steady

Most Bulls: 80.00 to 95.00.

Thin, Full Bulls, over a ton discounted: 65.00 & down.

CALVES: Sold by the pound. Steady.

Holstein Bull Calves: 80.00 to 185.00.

Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 20.00 & down.

Quality Beef Calves: 150.00 to 345.00.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 30.00 & down, heavy discounts on light and poor quality.

FEEDER CATTLE: As of 12/15/22 sale.

Beef steers under 400 lbs: Up to 130.00.

Beef steers 400-600 lbs: 120.00-130.00.

Beef steers 600-800 lbs: Up to 126.00.

Beef steers over 800 lbs: Up to 120.00.

Beef heifers under 400 lbs: Up to 120.00.

Beef heifers 400-600 lbs: 100.00-120.00.

Beef heifers 600-800 lbs: No test.

Beef heifers over 800 lbs: No test.

Holstein steers up to 400 lbs: No test.

Holstein steers 400-600 lbs: 106.00-110.00.

Holstein steers 600-800 lbs: No test.

Holstein steers over 800 lbs: No test.

Johnson Creek Equity Market: Dec. 19, 2022

FED CATTLE: Steady.

High Yielding Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 120.00 to 145.00.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 115.00 to 130.00.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers: 128.00 to 140.00.

Choice Holstein Steers: 110.00 to 128.00.

Select & Unfinished Cattle: 95.00 & down.

CULL COWS: Lower

20% sold for: 62.00 to 75.00.

60% sold for: 50.00 to 60.00.

Lower 20% sold for: 45.00 & down.

CULL BULLS: Steady.

Most Bulls:70.00 to 90.00.

Thin & Full Bulls, discounted: 60.00 & down.

CALVES, sold by the pound: Steady

60% of Holstein Bull Calves: 100.00 to 160.00.

Quality Dairy Heifer Calves: 25.00 to 50.00.

Quality Beef Calves: 250.00 to 310.00.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 60.00 & down.

Lomira Equity Market: Dec. 19, 2022

FED CATTLE: Steady.

High Yielding Choice & Prime Beef Steers & Heifers: 140.00 to 145.00.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 135.00 to 140.00.

Select, Low Yielding & Underfinished Beef Steers & Heifers: 132.00 & down.

X-bred Steers & Heifers: 132.00 to 140.00.

High Yielding Choice & Prime Holstein Steers: 134.00 to 138.00.

Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: 128.00 to 133.00.

Low Yielding, Select & Underfinished Holstein Steers & Heifers: 98.00-127.00.

MARKET COWS:

High Yielding Cows: 66.00 to 77.00.

Cutters & Utility: 40.00 to 65.00.

Canners & Shells: 25.00-40.00

MARKET BULLS: Steady

High Yielding Bulls: 82.00 to 92.00.

Thin, Light & Over-Conditioned Bulls: 80.00 & down.

CALVES (12/13/22 Auction): Sold by the pound.

Quality Holstein Bull Calves weighing 95-125 lbs: 120.00 to 170.00.

Light Weight Calves: 80.00 to 130.00.

Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 30.00-70.00.

Quality Beef and X-bred Bulls & Heifer Calves: Heifers 190.00-280.00; Bulls 230.00-340.00.

Poor Quality Calves: 60.00 & down

Monroe Equity Market: Dec. 19, 2022

FED CATTLE:

High Yielding Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 149.00-159.00.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 138.00-148.50.

Choice Dairy X-bred Steers & Heifers: 130.00-153.00.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: 129.00-139.50.

Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: 116.00-127.50.

Unfinished Steers & Heifers: 115.00 and down.

Wednesday 12/14/22 Sale:

High Yielding Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: No test.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: No test.

Choice Dairy X-bred Steers & Heifers: No test.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: No test.

Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: 119.00-134.00.

Unfinished Steers & Heifers: 115.00 & down.

CULL COWS: Lower

High Yielding Cows: 68.00 to 80.00.

Cutters & Utility: 45.00 to 67.50.

Canners & Shells: 42.00 & down.

SLAUGHTER BULLS:

High Yielding Bulls: 80.00 to 92.00.

Thin, Light and Overconditioned Bulls: 77.00 & down.

CALVES: Sold by the pound.

Quality Holstein Bull Calves: 145.00 to 190.00.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 95.00 & down.

Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 60.00 & down.

Quality Beef & Beef X-bred Calves: bulls 325.00 & down; heifers 310.00 & down.

Reedsville Equity Market: Dec. 15, 2022

FED CATTLE: Steady

High Yielding Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 128.00 to 145.00.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 118.00 to 127.00.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers: 130.00 to 140.00.

Choice Holstein Steers: 110.00 to 129.00.

Unfinished Steers & Heifers: 109.00 & down.

CULL COWS: Steady

Higher 20% sold for: 70.00 to 84.00.

60% sold for: 60.00 to 69.00.

Lower 20% sold for: 59.00 & down.

CULL BULLS: Steady

Most Bulls: 70.00-90.00.

CALVES: Very Weak

40% of Holstein Bull Calves: 30.00-80.00.

Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 40.00 & down.

Quality Beef Calves: 300.00 & down.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 40.00 & down.

FEEDER CATTLE: Next sale is Dec. 22 at noon.

Holstein steers under 400 lbs: 100.00 to 140.00.

Holstein steers 400 to 600 lbs: 100.00 to 140.00.

Holstein steers 600 to 800 lbs: 90.00 to 120.00.

Holstein steers over 800 lbs: 90.00 to 120.00.

Stratford Equity Market: Dec. 20, 2022

FED CATTLE:

High Yielding Choice & Prime Beef Steers & Heifers: 135.00-142.50.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 120.00 to 134.00.

High Yielding Choice & Prime Holstein Steers & Heifers: 135.00-148.00.

Select & Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: 120.00 to 134.00.

Unfinished Steers & Heifers: 120.00 and down.

CULL COWS: Steady

Higher 20% sold for: 67.00 to 80.00.

60% sold for: 51.00 to 66.00.

Lower 20% sold for: 51.00 & down.

Good certified organic cows (for slaughter): 80.00-89.00.

CULL BULLS: Steady

Most Bulls: 82.00 to 95.00.

Thin, Full, Horned Bulls discounted: 82.00 & down.

CALVES, sold by the head: Steady

Good to Top Quality Holstein Bull Calves: 100.00 to 200.00.

Top Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 20.00 to 30.00.

Plain Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 20.00 & down.

Quality Beef Calves: 200.00 to 345.00.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 50.00 & down.

FEEDER CATTLE: Steady

Beef Steers: Under 400 lbs: 130.00-172.50; 400 to 600 lbs: 120.00-155.00; 600 to 800 lbs: 115.00-140.00; Over 800 lbs: 105.00-135.00.

Beef Heifers: Under 400 lbs: 130.00-160.00; 400 to 600 lbs: 120.00-144.00; 600 to 800 lbs: 100.00-132.50; Over 800 lbs: 100.00-130.00.

Holstein Steers: Under 400 lbs: 90.00-120.00; 400 to 600 lbs: 90.00-120.00; 600 to 800 lbs: 90.00-120.00; Over 800 lbs: 90.00-120.00.

Milwaukee Stockyards: Dec. 19, 2022

COWS:

No Roll Cows: 68.00 to 75.00.

High Yielding Cutters & Utility: 55.00 to 65.00.

Cutters: 45.00 to 55.00.

Canners & Shells: 40.00 & down.

HOLSTEIN STEERS:

High Choice & Prime Holstein Steers, 1400-1600 lbs: 135.00 to 138.00.

Choice Holstein Steers: 128.00 to 133.00.

Select Steers: 110.00 to 125.00.

Unfinished Holstein Steers: 110.00 & down.

BEEF CATTLE:

Choice & Prime Angus Beef 1200-1500 lbs: 143.00 to 146.00.

Select Beef Steers & Heifers: 125.00 & down.

BULLS:

Premium Beef Bulls 1600-2000 lbs: 75.00 to 80.00.

Common to Good Bulls: 65.00 to 75.00.

REPLACEMENT CALVES:

Premium Bulls 100-120 lbs: 120.00 to 140.00.

Common to Good Bulls 80-100 lbs: 50.00 to 115.00.

Beef Bull Calves: 250.00 to 350.00.

Beef Heifer Calves: 150.00 to 290.00.

Dairy Heifer Calves: 30.00 to 75.00.

Boning Calves: 15.00 & down.

Premier Livestock: Dec. 15, 2022

MARKET COWS: Steady

Selling Every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday

High Yielding Cows: 72.00 to 88.00.

Most Market Cows: 57.00 to 71.00.

Low Yielding Cows: 56.00 and down.

FED MARKET STEERS AND HEIFERS: Steady

High Choice & Prime Holstein Steers: 135.00 to 149.50.

Low Choice & Select Holstein Steers: 123.00 to 134.00.

Underfinished & Mixed Grading: 122.00 & down.

MARKET BULLS: Steady

High Yielding Bulls: 85.00 to 97.00.

Plainer Quality Bulls: 84.00 & down.

BABY CALVES: Steady

Most Holstein Bull Calves:75.00-165.00.

Quality Beef Calves: 125.00 to 315.00.

Holstein Heifer Calves, Single Birth: 10.00-30.00.

Light and off quality calves: 30.00 & down.

Fennimore: Dec. 07, 2022

High Yield Slaughter Cows: 68.00-74.00; Holstein Bulls & Calves: 95-120 lbs: 125.00-180.00; Light Weight & Poor Calves: 50.00-80.00; Holstein Heifer Calves: 30.00-100.00; Beef X-Bred Calves: 200.00-320.00.

National Cattle Summary: Dec. 19, 2022

On Monday in the Southern and Northern Plains negotiated cash trading was at a standstill. In the Western Cornbelt negotiated cash trading was mostly inactive on very light demand. Not enough purchases for a market trend. Last week in the Southern Plains live purchases traded at 155.00. For the prior week in Nebraska and Western Cornbelt live and dressed purchases traded from 155.00-157.00 and at 248.00, respectively. In Colorado the last fully reported market was two weeks ago with live purchases at 157.00.

Dairy Cattle Summary

Reedsville Equity Market: Dec. 15, 2022

Top Quality Springing Holstein Heifers: 900.00 to 1800.00.

Plainer Quality Springing Holstein Heifers: 850.00 & down.

Good Quality Shortbred Heifers: 700.00 to 1300.00.

Good Quality Springing & Recently Fresh Cows: 850.00 to 1800.00.

Good Bred Back Milking Cows: 850.00 to 1800.00.

Plain Quality & Common Cows: 500.00 to 800.00.

Dehorned & Vaccinated Open Heifers, 350-550 lbs: 50.00 to 100.00/lb.

Dehorned & Vaccinated Open Heifers, 550-750 lbs: 70.00 to 120.00/lb.

Dehorned & Vaccinated Open Heifers, 750-950 lbs: 70.00 to 120.00/lb.

Central Livestock, Zumbrota, MN: Dec. 19, 2022

FINISHED CATTLE:

Finished Beef Steers: 143.00-157.00; Mixed Grading: 114.00-142.50.

Finished Beef Heifers: 142.50-157.00; Mixed Grading: 99.00-142.50.

Finished Dairy Steers: 129.50-136.00; Silage Fed, Heavyweight, Select Grade, Lightweight: 96.00-126.50.

MARKET COWS:

Mostly 63.00-100.00; Thin/shelly/full/overfed cows: 62.00 & down; Market Bulls: 74.00-94.00.

Bred Beef Cows & Heifers: 1150.00-1400.00; cow/calf pairs: N/A.

Calves: 95-125 lbs: 35.00-75.00; 150-250 lbs: N/A; Beef Calves: 85.00-205.00; Lighter, Weaker, Younger Calves: 30.00 & down.

FEEDER CATTLE:

Beef Steers: under 600 lbs: Up to 155.50/cwt; 600-800 lbs: Up to 115.00; 800-1000 lbs: N/A; Beef Heifers: 350-600 lbs: Up to 145.50/cwt; 600-800 lbs: Up to 115.00; 800-1000 lbs: N/A.

Holstein Steers: under 400 lbs: Up t0: 110.00/cwt; 400-600 lbs: Up to 116.00/cwt; 600-800 lbs: N/A; 800-1000 lbs: N/A.

Eastern Corn Belt Direct, Feeder Cattle Summary: Dec. 16, 2022

Compared to last week: Not enough Current FOB trades this week for a trend. Demand moderate. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (5.4% Steers, 94.6% Heifers). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 85%. Unless otherwise noted, Feeder Cattle prices FOB based on net weights after a 2-3% shrink or equivalent, with up to a 15 cent slide > 600 lbs. and up to a 20 cent slide < 600 lbs. Livestock reported this week originated from KY.

Sheep & Lambs

**Fennimore: Dec. 16, 2022

Bucks: .75-1.00/lb; Ewes: .70-1.10/lb.; Choice Lambs: 1.05-1.27/lb.; Feeding Lambs: N/A.

Johnson Creek Equity Market: Dec. 19, 2022

Lambs: Over 100 lbs: 110.00-130.00; Under 100 lbs: 120.00-150.00; Ewes: 60.00-90.00; Bucks: 60.00-90.00.

Lomira Equity Market: Dec. 19, 2022

As of 12/17/2022: Finished Market Lambs: 110.00-150.00; Feeder Lambs: Under 65 lbs: 175.00-275.00; 70-100 lbs: 160.00-200.00; Ewes: 80.00-110.00; Rams: 70.00-100.00.

Monroe Equity Market: Dec. 19, 2022

As of 12/19/22: Finished Market Lambs: 1.10-1.50/lb.; Feeder Lambs: 1.20-2.00/lb.; Cull Ewes: .50-1.13/lb; Cull Rams: .85-1.00/lb.

Stratford Equity Market: Dec. 20, 2022

As of 12/14/22: Feeder Lambs: 60.00-80.00; Market Lambs: 80.00-105.00; Cull Ewes: 70.00-80.00; Cull Rams: 70.00-75.00.

Central Livestock, Zumbrota, MN: Dec. 21, 2022

Feeder Lambs: 50-70 lbs: 75.00-155.00; 70-90 lbs: 155.00-200.00; Over 90 lbs: 110.00-127.50.

Fed Lambs 120-155 lbs: Shorn Lambs: 115.00-126.00.; Unshorn Lambs: N/A.

Utility & Good Ewes: 80.00-100.00 Thin & Cull Ewes: 75.00 & down; Yearling Ewes: N/A.

Goats

**Fennimore: Dec. 16, 2022

Slaughter Nannies: 1.10-1.45/lb.

Slaughter Billies: 1.50-2.40/lb.

Slaughter Kids (Dairy): 240.00-245.00.

Slaughter Kids (Boer): 300.00-350.00.

Johnson Creek Equity Market: Dec. 19, 2022

Young Goats over 80 lbs: 200.00 & down.

Young Goats 60-80 lbs: 200.00 & down.

Young Goats under 60 lbs: 170.00 & down.

Cull Goats: 110.00 & down.

Lomira Equity Market: Dec. 19, 2022

As of 12/17/2022:

Fed Goats: 160.00 to 240.00.

Dairy Kids: 110.00 to 240.00.

Boer Kids: 240.00 to 350.00.

Cull Goats: 80.00 to 150.00.

Monroe Equity Market: Dec. 19, 2022

As of 12/19/22: Goats sell by the head.

Dairy Goats 40-70 lbs: 120.00 to 165.00.

Meat Goats 40-70 lbs: 120.00-180.00.

Meat Goats over 70 lbs: 175.00-220.00.

Cull Nannies & Billies: 190.00 & down.

Hogs

USDA Hog Report: Dec. 16, 2022

Compared to last week: Early weaned pigs 3.00 per head higher. All feeder pigs 9.00 per head higher. Demand good on moderate offerings.

Lomira Equity Market: Dec. 19, 2022

Feeder Pigs: 40-80 lbs: Call for availability.

Hogs: Heavy Sows: 45.00-48.00; Light Sows: 41.00-44.00; Boars: 10.00; Butcher Hogs: 65.00.

Johnson Creek Equity Market: Dec. 19, 2022

Butchers over 250 lbs: 50.00-65.00; Light Sows: 25.00-40.00; Heavy Sows: 25.00-40.00; Boars: 10.00-15.00; Feeder Pigs: 10.00-40.00.

Stratford Equity Market: Dec. 20, 2022

Butchers: 58.00-60.00; Sows: 50.00-60.00; Boars: 26.00-41.00; Slaughter Pigs: No test; Feeder Pigs, 25-35 lbs: 15.00-25.00/hd.; 45-55 lbs: 40.00-55.00/hd; 60-70 lbs: 55.00/hd.; 70-80 lbs: 55.00-60.00/hd.

Central Livestock, Zumbrota, MN: Dec. 21, 2022

Feeder Pigs: Up to 50 lbs: N/A; 50-60 lbs: N/A; 60-80 lbs: 110.00-120.00/hd; 80-100 lbs: N/A; 100-120 lbs: 120.00/hd.

Grains

Cargill La Crosse: Dec. 13, 2022

CORN/SOYBEANS

Jan ‘23----/14.8050

Mar : 6.5000/14.8125

May 6.5050/14.8400

Sept: 6.0675/14.1450

Dec: 5.5924/-------

Mar.’24: 6.0225/13.8475

May: 6.0575/13.8100

July: 6.0525/13.7500

Eggs

USDA Egg Report: Dec. 20, 2022

Midwest delivered prices are steady. Producer prices are 5 cents higher for Large, 10 cents higher for Medium and unchanged on Small. The undertone is firm. Demand is moderate to good. Offerings are light. Supplies are light to moderate. Market activity is moderate to active. The Midwest shell egg inventory decreased 7.7% compared to last week.

Extra Large: 5.11-5.13; Large: 5.09-5.11; Medium: 3.92-3.94

Hay

**Fennimore: Dec. 05, 2022

Large Square Hay: 120.00-170.00/ton; Lg. Round Dairy Quality Hay: 130.00-150.00/ton; Sm. Sqare Hay: 2.50-4.00/bale; Dry Cow/Beef Cow Hay: 70.00-110.00/ton; Large Square Straw: 40.00-45.00/bale; Corn Fodder: 20.00-45.00/bale.

Lomira Equity Market: Dec. 16, 2022.

Every Friday at noon:

Small Squares Hay: 2.00-4.00/bale; Large Squares Hay Alfalfa: 60.00-80.00/bale; Large Squares Mix: 40.00-60.00/bale; Large Square Grass: 35.00-50.00/bale; Large Rounds Alfalfa Quality: 50.00-65.00/bale; Large Rounds Mix: 40.00-50.00/bale; Large Rounds Grass: 30.00-45.00/bale; Small Wheat Straw: 1.50-3.00/bale.

Stratford Equity Market: Dec. 13, 2022

Sale first and third Tuesday each month:

Large Square Grass Mix: 40.00-45.00/bale.

Large Square Hay Bales, 2nd and 3rd Crop Alfalfa: 60.00-65.00/bale.

Large Square Bales, Rye Straw: 40.00-45.00/bale.

Round Hay Bales, Grass: 35.00-40.00/bale.

Alfalfa Rounds, 2nd & 3rd Crop: 45.00-55.00/bale.

Small Square Straw Bales: No test.

Small Square Hay Bales: 2.75-3.50/bale.

Tim Slack Auction & Realty, Hay & Bedding Report: Dec. 14, 2022

Hay, lg. Square: Good: 140.00-175.00/ton:Sm. Square: N/A.

Hay, lg. Round: Good, 110.00-155.00/ton; Fair, 75.00/ton.

Straw, 3x3: Good: 45.00/bale; Sm. square: N/A.

Grass, lg. Square: Good; 120.00/bale; Lg. Round: Good: 115.00/ton.

Reedsville Equity Market: Dec. 14, 2022

High Quality 1st Crop Hay: 100.00-150.00/ton; Low Quality: 90.00/ton & down; High Quality 2nd & 3rd Crop Hay: 150.00-190.00/ton; Low Quality: 145.00/ton & down; High Quality Straw: 100.00-125.00; Low quality 95.00/ton & down.

Dairy

Weekly Animal Feed, Central U.S.: Dec. 15, 2022

Dry whey prices are under some bearish pressure late in the year. Prices ticked lower on the mostly series, while shifting noticeably lower on the bottom of the range. Still, there are some brand-preferred trades holding steady in the lower and middle $.40s. Edible grade whey being sold into feed channels, however, are exclusively in the low and middle $.30s. Production has been steadier in recent months. This week, reported spot milk prices into cheese plants reached a low of $6 under Class, and contacts expect holiday affected spot milk surpluses (and discounts) to continue into early Q1. Demand has been sluggish.

Prices for Central U.S., All First Sales, FOB, Conventional and Non-Edible Dry Whey Price Range Animal Feed, $/lb: .2900 - .3400.

Prices for Central U.S., All First Sales, FOB, Extra Grade & Grade A, Conventional and Edible Dry Whey Price Range: Non-Hygroscopic, $/lb: .3200 - .4600; Mostly Range: Non-Hygroscopic, $/lb: .3900 - .4400.

Dairy Market Review: Dec. 16, 2022

BUTTER: Grade AA closed at $2.8550. The weekly average for Grade AA is $2.7860 (-0.0510).

CHEESE: closed at $1.7400 and 40# blocks at $1.9775. The weekly average for barrels is $1.8135 (-0.1240) and blocks, $2.0630 (-0.0295).

CHEESE HIGHLIGHTS: In the Midwest, cheesemakers are operating moderate to busy production schedules, though some plant managers report downtime for maintenance and/or the upcoming holidays. In the Midwest, demand for cheese curds is soft and some contacts expect similar demand until the early weeks of 2023. Spot loads of cheese are available to purchase in the Northeast and Midwest.

BUTTER HIGHLIGHTS: In the Central region, cream availability is mixed as some production facilities are, reportedly, full, while managers at other locations see steady availability compared to prior weeks. Butter makers are running active schedules in all regions. In the Central and West regions, retail demand is softening as purchasers have had their holiday ordering needs met. Food service demand is also slowing in the Central region, though contacts in the Northeast and West report steady demand.

FLUID MILK HIGHLIGHTS: Eastern and Midwestern Class I orders have reportedly heightened in the weeks prior to the yearend holidays. Some reports from the West point to softer Class I intakes. Regardless, milk production continues to move higher in most areas of the country, as processors are reporting milk offers are coming in regularly. Midwestern spot milk prices were reported from $6 under to Class III. Discounted spot milk offers are not expected to dissipate in the upcoming weeks.