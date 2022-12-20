Dec. 23, 2002: Auction Calendar

Wisconsin State Farmer

**auctions appearing in this week's newspaper

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 27

**Withee, WI

11:00 AM – Hay and Straw Auctions, Feeder Cattle Auction. Begins at 11 AM at Premier Livestock & Auctions, N13448 Hwy 73, Withee, WI. Online bidders and buyers register at cattleusa.com. Call 715-229-2500.

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 28

St. Anne, IL

8:00 AM – Large farm machinery auction. St. Anne Consignment Auction and Equipment Sales. For a complete listing of the equipment that will be on this auction, visit www.stanneconsignmentauctions.com or call 815-427-8350.

**Withee, WI

11:00 AM – Multiple dispersals. #1 includes 45 certified organic dairy cows, Holstein, Jersey Cross, shorthorn and Blue Roan cows from Preston MN. #2 includes 40 Holstein cross cows from IL. Sale also includes reputation dairy consignments – 12 fresh Holstein dairy cows from MN, 5 registered Holstein dairy cows from WI, and 4 Holstein dairy cows from WI. Expecting 200-300 head. Premier Livestock and Auctions, N13448 Hwy 73, Withee, WI. Online bidders and buyers register at cattleusa.com. Call 715-229-2500.

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 29

Withee, WI

10:00 AM – Special sheep and goat auctions – Holiday Special. Premium prices paid for lambs 40-70; kids 45-65. Premier Livestock & Auctions, LLC N13438 Hwy 73, Withee, WI. Office 715-559-8232. Online bidders and buyers register at cattleusa.com. Visit www.premierlivestockandauctions.com.

Loyal, WI

Special Dairy Sale. Hay starting at 10AM followed by Dairy cows at 11AM, then bred heifers, open heifers, and feeders followed by calves, market bulls, fat cattle and cull cows. 6th Annual Holiday Select Sale: As always, this sale will feature many high quality and hand picked cows. Watch online at www.cattleusa.com. Call 715) 773-2240 for further details and to consign items. Oberholtzer Dairy Cattle & Auction Co, W1461 Hwy 98, Loyal, WI. www.oberholtzerauctions.com.

Manawa, WI

10:00 AM – Live and online Nolan Sales auction – Mark Beyer. Sale includes 125 head of heifers, farm machinery, feed and more. Online bidding is available on machinery through equipmentfacts.com and proxibid.com. Located at E7173 Little Creek Rd., Manawa, WI. Call (920) 538-5275 or visit www.nolansales.com for details, photos and more.

**Richland Center

11:30 AM – Dairy Cattle Auction. Sale includes 135 head of Holstein dairy cattle, with 40 cows milking in all stages of lactation and 25 heifers open to springing. Also includes the weekly run of fresh cows. For more information, call JR Huebsch at (608) 585-3700. Location: Richland Cattle Center, LLC, 24321 Hwy 58 (Ithaca) Richland Center, WI.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 30

**Jefferson, WI

10:30 AM – Auction will start with smalls and machinery, cattle to follow at Noon. Auction includes 100 head reg. & grade dairy cows, including 50 Holsteins, 15 reg. milking shorthorn cows, 7 Jersey Cows, 5 Swiss & Cross cows, 10 Holstein springing heifers, 8 Jersey springing heifers, 1 reg. Ayrshire, 3 reg. Milking shorthorn heifers, 1 R&W 2 yr. old bull, and a few 4-H project calves. Equipment includes tractor and farm machinery, dairy related items, tools, straw, and more. Visit www.stadeauction.com for pictures and complete listing. Location: Stade Auction Center N3660 Hwy 89, Jefferson, WI. Call Pete (920) 674-3236 or Barn: (920) 674-6500 for information.TUESDAY, JANUARY 3

**Withee, WI

11:00 AM – Special feeder cattle auction, expecting 500-700 head. Begins at 11 AM at Premier Livestock & Auctions, N13448 Hwy 73, Withee, WI. Online bidders and buyers register at cattleusa.com. Call 715-229-2500.

SATURDAY, JANUARY 7

Union Grove

Noon – Hay Auctions. Sellers call in your loads of hay or straw on the Monday before the auction. Incoming listings will be updated online via www.auctionzip.com. Sale located at DeLong Company Inc., Hwy 45 North of Union Grove (1313 S. Colony Ave) Hwy 45 N of Union Grove (between County C and Hwy 20). Bob Hagemann auction & realty service – 262-492-5125.

TUESDAY, JANUARY 17

**Withee, WI

11:00 AM – Special feeder cattle, bred beef cow auction. Special consignment includes 55 beef cows, Hereford, Red Angus Cross, Red Baldys, Black Baldys and complete herd dispersal. Watch online for more info. Location: Premier Livestock and Auctions, N13448 Hwy 73, Withee, WI. Online bidders and buyers register at cattleusa.com. Call (715) 229-2500.

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 18

**Online Auction

Commercial building for sale by online auction. Property located at 121 Hurelle Street, Columbus, WI. Online bidding available until sale closes on Jan. 18. Starting bid is $50,000.00. For more information visit www.jonesauctionservice.com or call 920-261-6820. Jones Auction & Realty, 818 N. Church Str., Watertown WI.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 18

Union Grove

Noon – Hay Auctions. Sellers call in your loads of hay or straw on the Monday before the auction. Incoming listings will be updated online via www.auctionzip.com. Location DeLong Company Inc., 1313 S. Colony Ave., Union Grove Bob Hagemann auction & realty service 262-492-5125.

SATURDAY, MARCH 4

Union Grove

Noon – Hay Auctions. Sellers call in your loads of hay or straw on the Monday before the auction. Incoming listings will be updated online via www.auctionzip.com. Location DeLong Company Inc., 1313 S. Colony Ave., Union Grove Bob Hagemann auction & realty service 262-492-5125.

SATURDAY, APRIL 1

Union Grove

Noon – Hay Auctions. Sellers call in your loads of hay or straw on the Monday before the auction. Incoming listings will be updated online via www.auctionzip.com. Location DeLong Company Inc., 1313 S. Colony Ave., Union Grove Bob Hagemann auction & realty service 262-492-5125.

SATURDAY, MAY 6

Union Grove

Noon – Hay Auctions. Sellers call in your loads of hay or straw on the Monday before the auction. Incoming listings will be updated online via www.auctionzip.com. Location DeLong Company Inc., 1313 S. Colony Ave., Union Grove Bob Hagemann auction & realty service 262-492-5125.