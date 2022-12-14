Weekly Market Report: Dec. 12, 2022

Wisconsin State Farmer

Weekly market report beginning the week of Dec. 12, 2022. Data compiled from state and national market sources.

Cattle

Altoona Equity Market: Dec. 08, 2022

FED CATTLE:

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 120.00 to 146.00.

Choice Dairy X-bred Steers & Heifers: 120.00 to 145.00.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers: 130.00 to 143.00.

Choice Holstein Steers: 115.00 to 129.00.

Select, Unfinished & Heavyweight Steers & Heifers: 114.00 & down.

CULL COWS: Steady

Higher 20% sold for: 65.00 to 76.00.

60% sold for: 46.00 to 64.00.

Lower 20% sold for: 45.00 & down.

CULL BULLS:

Most Bulls: 70.00 to 90.00.

CALVES: Sold by the head.

80% of Holstein Bull Calves 95 lbs. & up: 40.00 to 120.00.

Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 20.00 & down.

Quality Beef Calves: 75.00-150.00.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 40.00 & down

Bonduel Equity Market: Dec. 12, 2022

FED CATTLE: Steady.

High Yielding Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 138.00 to 145.00.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 135.00 & down.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers: 130.00 138.00.

Choice Holstein Steers: 100.00 to 130.50.

Unfinished Steers & Heifers: 99.00 & down.

CULL COWS: Steady

Higher 20% sold for: 75.00 to 84.00.

60% sold for: 64.00 to 74.00.

Lower 20% sold for: 63.00 & down.

CULL BULLS: Steady

Most Bulls: 75.00 to 83.00.

Thin, Full Bulls, over a ton discounted: 75.00 & down.

CALVES: Sold by the pound. Steady.

Holstein Bull Calves: 120.00 to 210.00.

Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 20.00 & down.

Quality Beef Calves: 150.00 to 380.00.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 30.00 & down, heavy discounts on light and poor quality.

FEEDER CATTLE: As of 11/10/22 sale.

Beef steers under 400 lbs: No test.

Beef steers 400-600 lbs: Up to 166.00.

Beef steers 600-800 lbs: No test.

Beef steers over 800 lbs: 118.00-128.00.

Beef heifers under 400 lbs: No test.

Beef heifers 400-600 lbs: Up to 153.00.

Beef heifers 600-800 lbs: 114.00-122.00.

Beef heifers over 800 lbs: Up o 110.00-121.00.

Holstein steers up to 400 lbs: No test.

Holstein steers 400-600 lbs: o test.

Holstein steers 600-800 lbs: No test.

Holstein steers over 800 lbs: No test.

Johnson Creek Equity Market: Dec. 12, 2022

FED CATTLE: Steady.

High Yielding Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 120.00 to 145.00.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 115.00 to 130.00.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers: 128.00 to 142.00.

Choice Holstein Steers: 110.00 to 128.00.

Select & Unfinished Cattle: 95.00 & down.

CULL COWS: Lower

20% sold for: 60.00 to 70.00.

60% sold for: 50.00 to 60.00.

Lower 20% sold for: 45.00 & down.

CULL BULLS: Steady.

Most Bulls:70.00 to 90.00.

Thin & Full Bulls, discounted: 60.00 & down.

CALVES, sold by the pound: Steady

60% of Holstein Bull Calves: 100.00 to 180.00.

Quality Dairy Heifer Calves: 25.00 to 50.00.

Quality Beef Calves: 300.00 to 345.00.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 60.00 & down.

Lomira Equity Market: Dec. 13, 2022

FED CATTLE: Steady.

High Yielding Choice & Prime Beef Steers & Heifers: 142.00 to 148.00.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 135.00 to 141.00.

Select, Low Yielding & Underfinished Beef Steers & Heifers: 128.00 & down.

X-bred Steers & Heifers: 132.00 to 140.00.

High Yielding Choice & Prime Holstein Steers: 136.00 to 140.00.

Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: 128.00 to 133.00.

Low Yielding, Select & Underfinished Holstein Steers & Heifers: 98.00-127.00.

MARKET COWS:

High Yielding Cows: 62.00 to 78.00.

Cutters & Utility: 40.00 to 62.00.

Canners & Shells: 25.00-40.00

MARKET BULLS: Steady

High Yielding Bulls: 82.00 to 95.00.

Thin, Light & Over-Conditioned Bulls: 80.00 & down.

CALVES (12/13/22 Auction): Sold by the pound.

Quality Holstein Bull Calves weighing 95-125 lbs: 120.00 to 170.00.

Light Weight Calves: 80.00 to 130.00.

Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 30.00-70.00.

Quality Beef and X-bred Bulls & Heifer Calves: Heifers 190.00-280.00; Bulls 230.00-340.00.

Poor Quality Calves: 60.00 & down

Monroe Equity Market: Dec. 12, 2022

FED CATTLE:

High Yielding Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 152.50-161.50.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 138.00-152.00.

Choice Dairy X-bred Steers & Heifers: 125.00-154.00.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: 135.00-148.50.

Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: 120.00-134.50.

Unfinished Steers & Heifers: 119.00 and down.

Wednesday 12/07/22 Sale:

High Yielding Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: No test.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: No test.

Choice Dairy X-bred Steers & Heifers: No test.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: 132.00-142.00.

Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: 116.00-131.00.

Unfinished Steers & Heifers: 115.00 & down.

CULL COWS:

High Yielding Cows: 73.00 to 87.00.

Cutters & Utility: 50.00 to 72.50.

Canners & Shells: 49.00 & down.

SLAUGHTER BULLS:

High Yielding Bulls: 78.00 to 87.00.

Thin, Light and Overconditioned Bulls: 77.00 & down.

CALVES: Sold by the pound.

Quality Holstein Bull Calves: 125.00 to 160.00.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 95.00 & down.

Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 50.00 & down.

Quality Beef & Beef X-bred Calves: bulls 300.00 & down; heifers 250.00 & down.

Reedsville Equity Market: Dec. 08, 2022

FED CATTLE: Steady

High Yielding Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 128.00 to 145.00.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 118.00 to 127.00.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers: 128.00 to 136.00.

Choice Holstein Steers: 110.00 to 127.00.

Unfinished Steers & Heifers: 109.00 & down.

CULL COWS: Softer

Higher 20% sold for: 70.00 to 77.00.

60% sold for: 60.00 to 69.00.

Lower 20% sold for: 59.00 & down.

CULL BULLS: Steady

Most Bulls: 70.00-84.00.

CALVES: Very Soft

40% of Holstein Bull Calves: 50.00-120.00.

Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 40.00 & down.

Quality Beef Calves: 280.00 & down.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 40.00 & down.

FEEDER CATTLE: Next sale is Dec. 08 at noon.

Holstein steers under 400 lbs: 100.00 to 140.00.

Holstein steers 400 to 600 lbs: 100.00 to 140.00.

Holstein steers 600 to 800 lbs: 90.00 to 120.00.

Holstein steers over 800 lbs: 90.00 to 120.00.

Stratford Equity Market: Dec. 13, 2022

FED CATTLE:

High Yielding Choice & Prime Beef Steers & Heifers: 135.00-142.50.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 120.00 to 134.00.

High Yielding Choice & Prime Holstein Steers & Heifers: 135.00-148.00.

Select & Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: 120.00 to 134.00.

Unfinished Steers & Heifers: 120.00 and down.

CULL COWS: Steady

Higher 20% sold for: 67.00 to 79.50.

60% sold for: 51.00 to 66.00.

Lower 20% sold for: 51.00 & down.

Good certified organic cows (for slaughter): 80.00-89.00.

CULL BULLS: Steady

Most Bulls: 85.00 to 95.00.

Thin, Full, Horned Bulls discounted: 82.00 & down.

CALVES, sold by the head: Steady

Good to Top Quality Holstein Bull Calves: 100.00 to 195.00.

Top Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 30.00 to 80.00.

Plain Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 25.00 & down.

Quality Beef Calves: 200.00 to 365.00.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 50.00 & down.

FEEDER CATTLE: Lower

Beef Steers: Under 400 lbs: 130.00-175.00; 400 to 600 lbs: 120.00-165.00; 600 to 800 lbs: 115.00-160.00; Over 800 lbs: 105.00-135.00.

Beef Heifers: Under 400 lbs: 130.00-165.00; 400 to 600 lbs: 120.00-160.00; 600 to 800 lbs: 100.00-140.00; Over 800 lbs: 100.00-130.00.

Holstein Steers: Under 400 lbs: 90.00-120.00; 400 to 600 lbs: 90.00-120.00; 600 to 800 lbs: 90.00-120.00; Over 800 lbs: 90.00-120.00.

Milwaukee Stockyards: Dec. 13, 2022

COWS:

No Roll Cows: 65.00 to 73.00.

High Yielding Cutters & Utility: 50.00 to 60.00.

Cutters: 40.00 to 50.00.

Canners & Shells: 40.00 & down.

HOLSTEIN STEERS:

High Choice & Prime Holstein Steers, 1400-1600 lbs: 134.00 to 136.00.

Choice Holstein Steers: 128.00 to 133.00.

Select Steers: 110.00 to 125.00.

Unfinished Holstein Steers: 110.00 & down.

BEEF CATTLE:

Choice & Prime Angus Beef 1200-1500 lbs: 144.00 to 146.00.

Select Beef Steers & Heifers: 125.00 & down.

BULLS:

Premium Beef Bulls 1600-2000 lbs: 75.00 to 80.00.

Common to Good Bulls: 65.00 to 75.00.

REPLACEMENT CALVES:

Premium Bulls 100-120 lbs: 120.00 to 150.00.

Common to Good Bulls 80-100 lbs: 65.00 to 75.00.

Beef Bull Calves: 200.00 to 250.00.

Beef Heifer Calves: 100.00 to 200.00.

Dairy Heifer Calves: 30.00 to 75.00.

Boning Calves: 15.00 & down.

Premier Livestock: Dec. 12, 2022

MARKET COWS: Steady

Selling Every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday

High Yielding Cows: 73.00 to 86.00.

Most Market Cows: 57.00 to 72.00.

Low Yielding Cows: 56.00 and down.

FED MARKET STEERS AND HEIFERS: Steady

High Choice & Prime Holstein Steers: 131.00 to 143.00.

Low Choice & Select Holstein Steers: 117.00 to 130.00.

Underfinished & Mixed Grading: 116.00 & down.

MARKET BULLS: Steady

High Yielding Bulls: 83.00 to 98.00.

Plainer Quality Bulls: 82.00 & down.

BABY CALVES: Steady

Most Holstein Bull Calves: 85.00-245.00.

Quality Beef Calves: 125.00 to 375.00.

Holstein Heifer Calves, Single Birth: 10.00-40.00.

Light and off quality calves: 30.00 & down.

Fennimore: **Dec. 07, 2022

High Yield Slaughter Cows: 68.00-74.00; Holstein Bulls & Calves: 95-120 lbs: 125.00-180.00; Light Weight & Poor Calves: 50.00-80.00; Holstein Heifer Calves: 30.00-100.00; Beef X-Bred Calves: 200.00-320.00.

National Cattle Summary: Dec. 12, 2022

On Monday negotiated cash trading was at a standstill in the Southern and Northern Plains. In the Western Cornbelt negotiated cash trading was mostly inactive on very light demand. Not enough purchases for a market trend. Last week was the most recent reported market in all regions. In the Texas Panhandle live purchases traded from 153.00-155.00. In Kansas live purchases traded from 155.00- 156.00. In Nebraska live and dressed purchases traded from 156.00- 158.00 and at 247.00, respectively. In Colorado live purchases traded at 157.00. In the Western Cornbelt live and dressed purchases traded at 156.00 and from 246.00-247.00, respectively.

Dairy Cattle Summary

Reedsville Equity Market: Dec. 08, 2022

Top Quality Springing Holstein Heifers: 900.00 to 1800.00.

Plainer Quality Springing Holstein Heifers: 850.00 & down.

Good Quality Shortbred Heifers: 700.00 to 1300.00.

Good Quality Springing & Recently Fresh Cows: 850.00 to 1800.00.

Good Bred Back Milking Cows: 850.00 to 1800.00.

Plain Quality & Common Cows: 500.00 to 800.00.

Dehorned & Vaccinated Open Heifers, 350-550 lbs: 50.00 to 100.00/lb.

Dehorned & Vaccinated Open Heifers, 550-750 lbs: 70.00 to 120.00/lb.

Dehorned & Vaccinated Open Heifers, 750-950 lbs: 70.00 to 120.00/lb.

Central Livestock, Zumbrota, MN: Dec. 12, 2022

FINISHED CATTLE:

Finished Beef Steers: 143.00-152.50; Mixed Grading: 108.00-142.50.

Finished Beef Heifers: 144.50-150.00; Mixed Grading: 101.00-142.50.

Finished Dairy Steers: 128.00-148.00; Silage Fed, Heavyweight, Select Grade, Lightweight: 94.00-126.00.

MARKET COWS:

Mostly 60.00-87.00; Thin/shelly/full/overfed cows: 59.50 & down; Market Bulls: 70.00-97.00.

Bred Beef Cows & Heifers: N/A; cow/calf pairs: N/A.

Calves: 95-125 lbs: 60.00-110.00; 150-250 lbs: N/A; Beef Calves: 125.00-150.00; Lighter, Weaker, Younger Calves: 55.00 & down.

FEEDER CATTLE:

Beef Steers: under 600 lbs: Up to 132.50/cwt; 600-800 lbs: Up to 124.50; 800-1000 lbs: Up to 88.00; Beef Heifers: 350-600 lbs: Up to 117.50/cwt; 600-800 lbs: Up to 120.00; 800-1000 lbs: Up to 111.00.

Holstein Steers: under 400 lbs: N/A; 400-600 lbs: Up to 111.00/cwt; 600-800 lbs: Up to 113.00/cwt; 800-1000 lbs: Up to 95.00/cwt.

Eastern Corn Belt Direct, Feeder Cattle Summary: Dec. 09, 2022

Compared to last week: Not enough comparable Current FOB trades for a trend, heavy supply of out front dairy cattle on offer this week. Demand moderate to good.. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (2.4% Steers, 46.2% Dairy Steers, 5.2% Heifers, 46.2% Dairy Heifers). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 7%. Unless otherwise noted, Feeder Cattle prices FOB based on net weights after a 2-3% shrink or equivalent, with up to a 15 cent slide > 600 lbs and up to a 20 cent slide < 600 lbs. Livestock reported this week originated from IL, KY, OH.

Sheep & Lambs

**Fennimore: Dec. 07, 2022

Bucks: 102.50-127.50/lb; Ewes: 75.00-95.00; Choice Lambs: 225.00-305.00/lb.; Feeding Lambs: 105.00-170.00/lb.

Johnson Creek Equity Market: Dec. 12, 2022

Lambs: Over 100 lbs: 110.00-130.00; Under 100 lbs: 120.00-170.00; Ewes: 60.00-90.00; Bucks: 60.00-90.00.

Lomira Equity Market: Dec. 13, 2022

As of 11/26/2022: Finished Market Lambs: 110.00-160.00; Feeder Lambs: Under 65 lbs: 175.00-330.00; 70-100 lbs: 180.00-225.00; Ewes: 80.00-110.00; Rams: 80.00-120.00.

Monroe Equity Market: Dec. 12, 2022

As of 11/19/22: Finished Market Lambs: 1.15-1.60/lb.; Feeder Lambs: 1.20-2.45/lb.; Cull Ewes: .50-.85/lb; Cull Rams: .85-.90/lb.

Stratford Equity Market: Dec. 13, 2022

As of 12/07/22: Feeder Lambs: 60.00-80.00; Market Lambs: 80.00-105.00; Cull Ewes: 70.00-80.00; Cull Rams: 70.00-75.00.

Central Livestock, Zumbrota, MN: Dec. 13, 2022

Feeder Lambs: 50-70 lbs: 155.00-280.00; 70-90 lbs: 145.00-200.00; Over 90 lbs: 131.00-145.00.

Fed Lambs 120-155 lbs: Shorn Lambs: 105.00-114.00.; Unshorn Lambs: N/A.

Utility & Good Ewes: 65.00-95.00 Thin & Cull Ewes: 60.00 & down; Yearling Ewes: 82.50-90.00.

Goats

**Fennimore: Dec. 07, 2022

Slaughter Nannies: 175.00 to 205.00.

Slaughter Billies: 175.00-205.00.

Slaughter Kids (Dairy): 240.00-245.00.

Slaughter Kids (Boer): 300.00-350.00.

Johnson Creek Equity Market: Dec. 12, 2022

Young Goats over 80 lbs: 200.00 & down.

Young Goats 60-80 lbs: 250.00 & down.

Young Goats under 60 lbs: 170.00 & down.

Cull Goats: 120.00 & down.

Lomira Equity Market: Dec. 13, 2022

As of 11/26/2022:

Fed Goats: 160.00 to 290.00.

Dairy Kids: 110.00 to 260.00.

Boer Kids: 260.00 to 400.00.

Cull Goats: 100.00 to 170.00.

Monroe Equity Market: Dec. 12, 2022

As of 11/19/22: Goats sell by the head.

Dairy Goats 40-70 lbs: 115.00 to 160.00.

Meat Goats 40-70 lbs: 135.00-170.00.

Meat Goats over 70 lbs: 195.00-270.00.

Cull Nannies & Billies: 270.00 & down.

Hogs

USDA Hog Report: Dec. 02, 2022

Compared to last week: Early weaned pigs are 4.00 per head higher, and feeder pigs are 3.00 per head higher. Demand is good on moderate offerings.

Lomira Equity Market: Dec. 13, 2022

Feeder Pigs: 40-80 lbs: Call for availability.

Hogs: Heavy Sows: 45.00-48.00; Light Sows: 41.00-44.00; Boars: 10.00; Butcher Hogs: 65.00.

Johnson Creek Equity Market: Dec. 12, 2022

Butchers over 250 lbs: 60.00-70.00; Light Sows: 35.00-55.00; Heavy Sows: 35.00-55.00; Boars: 10.00-20.00; Feeder Pigs: 12.00-75.00.

Stratford Equity Market: Dec. 13, 2022

Butchers: 58.00-60.00; Sows: 55.00-65.00; Boars: 26.00-41.00; Slaughter Pigs: No test; Feeder Pigs, 25-35 lbs: 15.00-25.00/hd.; 45-55 lbs: 40.00-55.00/hd; 60-70 lbs: 55.00/hd.; 70-80 lbs: 55.00-60.00/hd.

Central Livestock, Zumbrota, MN: Dec. 12, 2022

Feeder Pigs: Up to 50 lbs: 65.00/hd; 50-60 lbs: 55.00-110.00/hd; 60-80 lbs: 65.00-140.00/hd; 80-100 lbs: 80.00-140.00/hd; 100-120 lbs: 125.00/hd.

Grains

Cargill La Crosse: Dec. 13, 2022

CORN/SOYBEANS

Dec.: 6.4375/-----

Jan ‘23----/14.7975

Mar : 6.5350/14.8450

May 6.5350/14.8875

Sept: 6.0925/14.1700

Dec: 5.9600/-------

Mar.’24: 6.0350/13.8975

May: 6.0650/13.8775

Eggs

USDA Egg Report: Dec. 13, 2022

Midwest delivered prices are steady. Producer prices are 7 cents higher for Large and Medium, 5 cents higher for Small. The undertone is firm. Retail demand is moderate to good. Food service demand is moderate to fairly good. Offerings are light. Supplies are light to moderate. Market activity is moderate to active. The Midwest shell egg inventory decreased 1.5% compared to a week ago.

Extra Large: 4.70-4.72; Large: 4.68-4.70; Medium: 3.52-3.54

Hay

**Fennimore: Dec. 05, 2022

Large Square Hay: 120.00-170.00/ton; Lg. Round Dairy Quality Hay: 130.00-150.00/ton; Sm. Sqare Hay: 2.50-4.00/bale; Dry Cow/Beef Cow Hay: 70.00-110.00/ton; Large Square Straw: 40.00-45.00/bale; Corn Fodder: 20.00-45.00/bale.

Lomira Equity Market: Dec. 09, 2022

Every Friday at noon:

Small Squares Hay: 2.00-4.00/bale; Large Squares Hay Alfalfa: 60.00-80.00/bale; Large Squares Mix: 40.00-60.00/bale; Large Square Grass: 35.00-50.00/bale; Large Rounds Alfalfa Quality: 50.00-65.00/bale; Large Rounds Mix: 40.00-50.00/bale; Large Rounds Grass: 30.00-45.00/bale; Small Wheat Straw: 1.50-3.00/bale.

Stratford Equity Market: Dec. 06, 2022

Sale first and third Tuesday each month:

Large Square Grass Mix: 40.00-45.00/bale; Large Square Hay Bales, 2nd and 3rd Crop Alfalfa: 60.00-65.00/bale; Large Square Bales, Rye Straw: 40.00-45.00/bale; Round Hay Bales, Grass: 35.00-40.00/bale; Alfalfa Rounds, 2nd & 3rd Crop: 45.00-55.00/bale; Small Square Straw Bales: No test; Small Square Hay Bales: 2.75-3.50/bale.

Tim Slack Auction & Realty, Hay & Bedding Report: Dec. 14, 2022

Hay, lg. Square: Good: 140.00-175.00/ton:Sm. Square: N/A; Hay, lg. Round: Good, 110.00-155.00/ton; Fair, 75.00/ton; Straw, 3x3: Good: 45.00/bale; Sm. square: N/A; Grass, lg. Square: Good; 120.00/bale; Lg. Round: Good: 115.00/ton.

Reedsville Equity Market: Dec. 14, 2022

High Quality 1st Crop Hay: 100.00-150.00/ton; Low Quality: 90.00/ton & down; High Quality 2nd & 3rd Crop Hay: 150.00-190.00/ton; Low Quality: 145.00/ton & down; High Quality Straw: 100.00-125.00; Low quality 95.00/ton & down.

Dairy

Weekly Animal Feed, Central U.S.: Dec. 08, 2022

Dry whey prices moved lower on the top of the range and bottom of the mostly series. Brokers say end users are growing hesitant with prices in the mid $.40s, as some are only interested in volumes moving in the high $.30s to $.40. End users say they are sufficiently stocked. Contracts are still being worked through for Q1, as spot market activity for dry whey in the final weeks of the year is not expected to move out of its currently sluggish status. Animal feed whey prices are unchanged on slow trading. High protein whey markets remain somewhat uncertain. This uncertainty is impacting the dry whey market tone.

Prices for Central U.S., All First Sales, FOB, Conventional and Non-Edible Dry Whey Price Range Animal Feed, $/lb: .3000 - .3500.

Prices for Central U.S., All First Sales, FOB, Extra Grade & Grade A, Conventional and Edible Dry Whey Price Range: Non-Hygroscopic, $/lb: .3900 - .4700; Mostly Range: Non-Hygroscopic, $/lb: .4100 - .4500.

Dairy Market Review: Dec. 09, 2022

BUTTER: Grade AA closed at $2.8125. The weekly average for Grade AA is $2.8370 (-0.0760).

CHEESE: Barrels closed at $1.9500 and 40# blocks at $2.0950. The weekly average for barrels is $1.9375 (+0.0915) and blocks, $2.0925 (-0.0035). NONFAT DRY MILK: Grade A closed at $1.3650. The wee

CHEESE HIGHLIGHTS: Cheese makers across all regions say milk is available, allowing them to run active production schedules. Plant managers in the Northeast and West report labor shortages and delayed deliveries of production supplies are limiting their abilities to operate full production schedules. In the Midwest, some cheese makers say labor shortages and equipment maintenance are contributing to some down time. Contacts in the region note sales of cheese are seasonally steady, and holiday retail orders have been generally fulfilled.

BUTTER HIGHLIGHTS: Cream is available across all regions, and contacts in the Northeast say volumes are meeting processors' needs. Some Central butter makers report they are declining spot load offers of cream as they have reached their capacities. In the Northeast and Central regions, butter churning is active. Retail customers in the Northeast are buying butter ahead of the winter holidays. Central region butter contacts also report strong demand for unsalted and salted butter.

FLUID MILK HIGHLIGHTS: Milk production across the majority of the country is steady. In portions of the East and West regions, cooler conditions that are supportive of cow comfort are edging milk production volumes slightly higher. As such, manufacturing milk intakes are marginally increasing. Meanwhile, Class I demand is mostly steady. In the East region, vacationers in Florida are helping increase bottling orders, while the Midwest region notes a slight downturn in bottling orders.