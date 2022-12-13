December 16, 2022: Auction Calendar

Wisconsin State Farmer

** auctions appearing in this week's newspaper

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 16

Brillion, WI

9:00 AM – Live/Simulcast Auction – 2022 Forest Junction year end consignment sale featuring live in person and online bidding. Featuring several estate and retirement farm lines, and local consignments. Consignments accepted until Dec. 14. Sale catalogs and online bidding at equipmentfacts.com and proxibid.com. See full listings at catesch.net or wilkinsonauctions.com. Forest Junction Consignment Auction, located at CA Tesch Equipment, LLC., W2374 Hwy 10, Brillion, WI.

Forest Junction, WI

9:00 AM – Selling over 200+ pieces of late model farm equipment, including an outstanding selection on unique/vintage tractors. Location: west of US Hwy 10&57 roundabout in Forest Junction, WI. Forest Junction Consignment Auction. 920-989-4000 or 608-739-4404.SATURDAY, DECEMBER 17

Evansville, WI

10:00 AM – Gary Matzke Estate. Motorcycles, firearms, ammo, sporting goods, engines, shop equipment & tools, outdoor and lawn equipment and more. Location: 442 West Church St.. George Auction Service & Real Estate, LLC. 608-751-5703 or Kale George 608-882-6123. www.georgeauction.com

Kaukauna, WI

Holiday special, Cow Palace North auction, 70 Registered & Grade Holsteins, plus 10 registered Jerseys, a few cross-breds & 1 lineback. Sale conducted by Ron Roskopf 414-587-4402.

MONDAY, DECEMBER 19

**Online Only

11:00 AM – Timed online farm & industry equipment auction. Opens Dec. 19, closes Dec. 28 at 11 AM. Preview held Dec. 20 from 9 AM to 4 PM. Includes hard-to-find equipment, tractors, and much more. Steffes Auction – steffesgroup.com. Call (320) 693-9371 or visit website for full listing.

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 20

Withee, WI

11:00 AM – Special consignment feeder cattle auction for the Midwest BueLingo Cattle Association.Already consigned: 150 BueLingo feeder calves, 45 days weaned, and double vaccinated. Proven feedlot performance, more information at www.midwestbuelingo.com or call Danny Meyer 608-397-2354 or David Gallion 715-613-4801. Online bidders, buyers register at cattleusa.com.

Wis., Minn. & Mich.

Consignments wanted. WI Logging and Sawmill Consignment Auction. Hansen and Young Auction, Inc, www.hansenandyoung.com. Call today to consign 715-837-1015 or 715-533-3079. Sale ends Dec. 20.

Loyal, WI

Equipment consignment auction. Taking consignments of tractors, trucks, skid loaders, four wheelers, lawn mowers, etc. To be sold in drive through fashion in heated shed. Call 715-773-2240 to consign items. Location: N15518 Hwy 73, Thorp, WI. Oberholtzer Dairy Cattle & Auction Co, www.oberholtzerauctions.com.Online Auction

John Maiden Estate – Farm & Construction Equipment. See SheridanAuctionService.com for full listing or call (517) 676-9800.

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 21

**Withee, WI

11:00 AM ‒ Dairy cattle auction at Premier Livestock and Auctions, N13438 Hwy 73, Withee, WI. Online bidders and buyers register at cattleusa.com.

**Ithaca, WI

11:30 AM ‒ 125 head of Holstein dairy cattle. This auction will include the milking herd dispersal from Brian Duffin, Brooklyn, WI. A.I. sired and bred, milked in tie-stalls, 4.7%BF and SCC150. Several cows fresh less than 100 days. Herd is not pushed, individual O.S. test provided, and 3 springing heifers also sell. Our weekly run of fresh cows & 2 yr. olds. Milking & bred back cows. Springing cows & 1st calf heifers. Bred heifers. Open heifers – all ages. A breeding age bull. Baby heifer and bull calves. 24321 Hwy 58, Richland Center. Sale conducted by Richland Cattle Center, LLC. Call (920) 723-2520, (920) 253-8297 or (920) 674-5500.

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 22

**Loyal, WI

10:00 AM ‒ Special Dairy & Feeder Cattle Sale; Hay sells at 10AM followed by dairy cows at 11AM. Sale Location: W1461 Hwy 98, Loyal, WI. Watch sale online at www.cattleusa.com. Sale conducted by Oberholtzer Dairy Cattle & Auction Co. For more information call 715-255-9600 or visit www.oberholtzerauctions.com

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 28

St. Anne, IL

8:00 AM – Large farm machinery auction. St. Anne Consignment Auction and Equipment Sales. For a complete listing of the equipment that will be on this auction, visit www.stanneconsignmentauctions.com or call 815-427-8350.

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 29

Withee, WI

10:00 AM – Special sheep and goat auctions – Holiday Special. Premium prices paid for lambs 40-70; kids 45-65. Premier Livestock & Auctions, LLC N13438 Hwy 73, Withee, WI. Office 715-559-8232. Online bidders and buyers register at cattleusa.com. Visit www.premierlivestockandauctions.com.

Loyal, WI

Special Dairy Sale. Hay starting at 10AM followed by Dairy cows at 11AM, then bred heifers, open heifers, and feeders followed by calves, market bulls, fat cattle and cull cows. 6th Annual Holiday Select Sale: As always, this sale will feature many high quality and hand picked cows. Watch online at www.cattleusa.com. Call 715) 773-2240 for further details and to consign items. Oberholtzer Dairy Cattle & Auction Co, W1461 Hwy 98, Loyal, WI. www.oberholtzerauctions.com.

**Manawa, WI

10:00 AM – Live and online Nolan Sales auction – Mark Beyer. Sale includes 125 head of heifers, farm machinery, feed and more. Online bidding is available on machinery through equipmentfacts.com and proxibid.com. Located at E7173 Little Creek Rd., Manawa, WI. Call (920) 538-5275 or visit www.nolansales.com for details, photos and more.

SATURDAY, JANUARY 7

Union Grove

Noon – Bob Hagemann: Hay Auctions. Sellers call in your loads of hay or straw on the Monday before the auction. Incoming listings will be updated online via www.auctionzip.com. Sale located at DeLong Company Inc., Hwy 45 North of Union Grove (1313 S. Colony Ave) Hwy 45 N of Union Grove (between County C and Hwy 20). Bob Hagemann auction & realty service – 262-492-5125.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 18

Union Grove

Noon – Hay Auctions. Sellers call in your loads of hay or straw on the Monday before the auction. Incoming listings will be updated online via www.auctionzip.com. Location DeLong Company Inc., 1313 S. Colony Ave., Union Grove Bob Hagemann auction & realty service 262-492-5125.

SATURDAY, MARCH 4

Union Grove

Noon – Hay Auctions. Sellers call in your loads of hay or straw on the Monday before the auction. Incoming listings will be updated online via www.auctionzip.com. Location DeLong Company Inc., 1313 S. Colony Ave., Union Grove Bob Hagemann auction & realty service 262-492-5125.

SATURDAY, APRIL 1

Union Grove

Noon – Hay Auctions. Sellers call in your loads of hay or straw on the Monday before the auction. Incoming listings will be updated online via www.auctionzip.com. Location DeLong Company Inc., 1313 S. Colony Ave., Union Grove Bob Hagemann auction & realty service 262-492-5125.

SATURDAY, MAY 6

Union Grove

Noon – Hay Auctions. Sellers call in your loads of hay or straw on the Monday before the auction. Incoming listings will be updated online via www.auctionzip.com. Location DeLong Company Inc., 1313 S. Colony Ave., Union Grove Bob Hagemann auction & realty service 262-492-5125.