December 9, 2002 Auction Calendar

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 8

**Columbus, WI

10:00 AM - Columbus Area Farm & Construction Consignment Auction – Equipment, trucks & trailers, farm equipment, outdoor equipment & attachments, tools and more!WilkinsonAuctions.com

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 9

Stoughton, WI

10:00 AM – Nelson Global Test Facility. Quality multi-purpose modulars, shop items, farm equipment and more. See online bidding link and photos at www.ritgerdrendel.com. Location: Stoughton Industrial Park, 380 Business Park Circle, Stoughton, WI. Conducted by Ritger & Drendel Auction Specialists, LLP. 608-513-8059.

**Online Auction

Featured heavy equipment auctions December monthly construction: ag, trucks, attachments & government Consignment. Open House by appt. only. Multiple locations. Online bidding ends Dec. 19. December Monthly Auctions: yellow iron, heavy trucks & trailers. Open House by appt. only. Multiple Locations. online bidding ends Dec. 20. Fisher Ulman Construction Inc Closing: Open house Dec. 20 10AM–3PM at 2609 Bodah Way, Appleton, WI. Online bidding ends Dec. 21. For more info call 920-383-1012 or call Hansen Auction Group at 715-607-4411 or 715-607-4088. Bid now at hansenauctiongroup.com.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 10

Beaver Dam, WI

Consignments wanted. Year-end consignment auction via real time webcast and on-site live. Accepting consignments of tractors, farm machinery, industrial equipment and more. Call 920-210-5278 to consign now. Visit www.colbob.com for more info.

Hampshire, IL

9:00 AM – Farm Retirement Auction. Live and online internet bidding starting at 10 AM. Sale includes tractors, combine, heads, trucks, and additional farm equipment. Sold at 11N751 Burlington Rd., Hampshire, IL. Call 847-683-3716 or 847-507-3716. Espe Auctioneering Inc. 630-365-9838, www.espeauctions.com for full list/bidding information.

Janesville, WI

10:00 AM – Selling in two rings. Items featured include metal lathes, metal working equipment, vises, welder air compressors and more. George Auction Service & Real Estate, 4675 North River Rd, Janesville, WI. 608-751-5703 or 608-882-6123.

Monroe, WI

10:30 AM – Klemm Farms Auction – includes tractors, farm equipment, tillage and forage equipment, misc. Visit www.bm-auctions.com for full details, auction is live and onsite at www.equipmentfacts.com. Location: W5027 Middle Juda Rd., Monroe, WI. 608-214-7175.

Bonduel, WI

10:00 AM – Municipal Auction. This online and live auction includes vans, vehicles, pick-ups, trucks, equipment, trailers, and more. Register online with equipment facts to bid online. Sale location: W5066 County BE, Bonduel, WI. Auction Associates Inc, 920-748-3002.

Spring Grove, IL

10:00 AM – Eugene Kattner: Auction. Selling tractors, combine, forklift, crawler, farm machinery, grain dryer, bins, and misc. Farm equipment. Sale located at 801 Main St. Rd., Spring Grove, IL. Conducted by Bill Stade Auction Co, 262-736-4141

MONDAY, DECEMBER 12

Online Auction

10:00 AM – Timed Online, No Reserve: 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM. Farm Retirement Auction, 8022 Independence Ave., Waterloo, IA. Tractors, combines, planter and more. SullicanAuctioneers.com 844-847-2161.

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 13

**Withee, WI

11:00 AM ‒ Feeder cattle auction, expecting 200 head. Call to consigned beef cows and feeders. Premier Livestock & Auctions, LLC N13438 Hwy 73, Withee, WI. Office 715-559-8232. Online bidders and buyers register at cattleusa.com. Visit www.premierlivestockandauctions.com.

Online Auction

10:00 AM – Dealer, lender, consignment timed online only auction. Bidding opens Dec. 6 at 10 AM and will start closing at 10 AM, Tues. Dec. 13. Equipment will be at Gehling Auction Co., 27741 Hwy 16, Preston, MN for inspection. To consign call 800-770-0347 or email denny@gehlingauction.com.

Online Auction

2 waterfront lots and cabin on Echo Lake in Lincoln County. 55 +/- acre Echo Lake cabin. Bid on a combination of two lots to create your own getaway. Online bidding ends Dec. 13. Open house held by appointment only at N6637 Neuwirth Rd., Gleason, WI. Call Hansen Auction Group at 715-607-4411 or Bryce Hansen at 715-418-1030 for info. Bid now at hansenauctiongroup.com.

Reedsburg, WI

11:00 AM – 124 +/-acre real estate auction offered in 2 parcels in the town of Winfield, Sauk County. Live auction with online bidding through www.gavinbros.com. Open house held Nov. 29 from 11 AM to 1 PM or by appointment. Visit www.gavinbros.com for information, or call 608-524-6416. Auction Location: Gavin Auction Facility, E7429 Hwy. 23/33, Reedsburg, WI.

Online Auction

Ron & Gary Vogt Farm Retirement Auction: Tractors, combines, heads, trailers, grain trucks, semis, equipment, & recreational vehicles. Hamilton Auction Company 507-584-0133.

Online Auction

Pick-up truck w/ snowplow, trailers, salter & salt tools, lawn mowers, aerator, lawn vacuum and more! George Auction Service & Real Estate, LLC. GeorgeAuction.com 606-882-6123.

Mosinee, WI

Landscaping & snow removal business dispersal – Bobcat toolcat, Kubota loader, tractor & more. HansenAuctionGroup.com (715) 539-6295

**Fond du Lac, WI

11:30 AM – Great Northern Holiday Sale includes both freestall and stall barn cows, 80 head selling, high producing young cows, bred heifers, show age heifers and embryos. This includes Red & Whites, fresh 2nd lactation cows and a sensational group of red heifers. Online bidding via cowbuyer.com, visit www.greatnorthernsalesarena.com for full catalog and bidding information. Great Northern Land & Cattle Co., Inc. (920) 960-0655. Located at W4226 Northway Dr. Fond du Lac, WI - just south of the new Hwy 23 & County UU interchange.

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 14

**Withee, WI

11:00 AM – Dairy cattle auction: complete herd dispersal 1) 55 Holstein, with 35% crossbreds Cows. Parlor/freestall. Trempealeau Co., WI. 2) Holstein Dairy Cows, including Red & Whites and Jersey’s. Coming from Morrison Co., MN. Other dairy consignments coming from Triple D Dairy, Clintonville, Wis., Spring Creek Farms, Hixton, Wis.; Sheldon, Wis. Premier Livestock & Auctions, LLC N13438 Hwy 73, Withee, WI. Office 715-559-8232. Online bidders and buyers register at cattleusa.com. Visit www.premierlivestockandauctions.com.

**Ithaca, WI

11:30 AM – Dairy Cattle Auction, 24321 Hwy 58, Richland Center, WI. Sale conducted by Richland Cattle Center, LLC. 608-585-3700.

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 15

Online Auction

60x120 horse barn, 3-bedroom, 1-bath home on 20+/- acres in St. Croix County. Online bidding ends Dec. 15. Hansen Auction Group. Visit www.hansenauctiongroup.com for open house details and bidding info.

**Loyal, WI

Special Dairy Sale. Hay starting at 10AM followed by Dairy cows at 11AM, then bred heifers, open heifers, and feeders followed by calves, market bulls, fat cattle and cull cows. Watch online at www.cattleusa.com. Call 715) 773-2240 for further details and to consign items. Oberholtzer Dairy Cattle & Auction Co, W1461 Hwy 98, Loyal, WI. www.oberholtzerauctions.com.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 16

Brillion, WI

9:00 AM – Live/Simulcast Auction – 2022 Forest Junction year end consignment sale featuring live in person and online bidding. Featuring several estate and retirement farm lines, and local consignments. Consignments accepted until Dec. 14. Sale catalogs and online bidding at equipmentfacts.com and proxibid.com. See full listings at catesch.net or wilkinsonauctions.com. Forest Junction Consignment Auction, located at CA Tesch Equipment, LLC., W2374 Hwy 10, Brillion, WI.

**Forest Junction, WI

9:00 AM – Selling over 200+ pieces of late model farm equipment, including an outstanding selection on unique/vintage tractors. Location: west of US Hwy 10&57 roundabout in Forest Junction, WI. Forest Junction Consignment Auction. 920-989-4000 or 608-739-4404.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 17

**Evansville, WI

10:00 AM – Gary Matzke Estate. Motorcycles, firearms, ammo, sporting goods, engines, shop equipment & tools, outdoor and lawn equipment and more. Location: 442 West Church St.. George Auction Service & Real Estate, LLC. 608-751-5703 or Kale George 608-882-6123. www.georgeauction.com

Kaukauna, WI

Holiday special, Cow Palace North auction, 70 Registered & Grade Holsteins, plus 10 registered Jerseys, a few cross-breds & 1 lineback. Sale conducted by Ron Roskopf 414-587-4402.

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 20

**Withee, WI

11:00 AM – Special consignment feeder cattle auction for the Midwest BueLingo Cattle Association.Already consigned: 150 BueLingo feeder calves, 45 days weaned, and double vaccinated. Proven feedlot performance, more information at www.midwestbuelingo.com or call Danny Meyer 608-397-2354 or David Gallion 715-613-4801. Online bidders, buyers register at cattleusa.com.

Wis., Minn. & Mich.

Consignments wanted. WI Logging and Sawmill Consignment Auction. Hansen and Young Auction, Inc, www.hansenandyoung.com. Call today to consign 715-837-1015 or 715-533-3079. Sale ends Dec. 20.

**Loyal, WI

Equipment consignment auction. Taking consignments of tractors, trucks, skid loaders, four wheelers, lawn mowers, etc. To be sold in drive through fashion in heated shed. Call 715-773-2240 to consign items. Location: N15518 Hwy 73, Thorp, WI. Oberholtzer Dairy Cattle & Auction Co, www.oberholtzerauctions.com.**Thorp, WI

Equipment Consignment Auction – Tractors, combines, heads, skidsteers, ATV/UTV, manure handling, vehicles, attachments, lawn & garden items, and more. Oberholtzer Dairy Cattle & Auction Co. 715-255-9600.**Online Auction

John Maiden Estate – Farm & Construction Equipment. Visit SheridanAuctionService.com for full listing or call 517-676-9800.

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 28

St. Anne, IL

8:00 AM – Large farm machinery auction. St. Anne Consignment Auction and Equipment Sales. For a complete listing of the equipment that will be on this auction, visit www.stanneconsignmentauctions.com or call 815-427-8350.

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 29

Withee, WI

10:00 AM – Special sheep and goat auctions – Holiday Special. Premium prices paid for lambs 40-70; kids 45-65. Premier Livestock & Auctions, LLC N13438 Hwy 73, Withee, WI. Office 715-559-8232. Online bidders and buyers register at cattleusa.com. Visit www.premierlivestockandauctions.com.

**Loyal, WI

Special Dairy Sale. Hay starting at 10AM followed by Dairy cows at 11AM, then bred heifers, open heifers, and feeders followed by calves, market bulls, fat cattle and cull cows. 6th Annual Holiday Select Sale: As always, this sale will feature many high quality and hand picked cows. Watch online at www.cattleusa.com. Call 715) 773-2240 for further details and to consign items. Oberholtzer Dairy Cattle & Auction Co, W1461 Hwy 98, Loyal, WI. www.oberholtzerauctions.com.

Union Grove

Noon – Hay Auctions. Sellers call in your loads of hay or straw on the Monday before the auction. Incoming listings will be updated online via www.auctionzip.com. Location DeLong Company Inc., 1313 S. Colony Ave., Union Grove Bob Hagemann auction & realty service 262-492-5125.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 18

SATURDAY, MARCH 4

SATURDAY, APRIL 1

SATURDAY, MAY 6

