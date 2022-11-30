Weekly Market Report: Nov. 29, 2022

Wisconsin State Farmer

Weekly market report beginning the week of Nov. 29, 2022. Data compiled from state and national market sources.

Cattle

Altoona Equity Market: Nov. 29, 2022

FED CATTLE:

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 120.00 to 149.00.

Choice Dairy X-bred Steers & Heifers: 120.00 to 145.00.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers: 130.00 to 143.00.

Choice Holstein Steers: 115.00 to 129.00.

Select, Unfinished & Heavyweight Steers & Heifers: 114.00 & down.

CULL COWS: Steady

Higher 20% sold for: 70.00 to 82.00.

60% sold for: 49.00 to 69.00.

Lower 20% sold for: 48.00 & down.

CULL BULLS:

Most Bulls: 80.00 to 95.00.

CALVES: Sold by the head.

80% of Holstein Bull Calves 95 lbs. & up: 75.00 to 190.00.

Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 20.00 & down.

Quality Beef Calves: 130.00-275.00.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 50.00 & down

Bonduel Equity Market: Nov. 28, 2022

FED CATTLE: Steady.

High Yielding Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 141.50 to 149.00.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 135.00 & down.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers: 130.00 138.00.

Choice Holstein Steers: 100.00 to 130.50.

Unfinished Steers & Heifers: 99.00 & down.

CULL COWS: Steady

Higher 20% sold for: 80.00 to 96.00.

60% sold for: 69.00 to 79.00.

Lower 20% sold for: 69.00 & down.

CULL BULLS: Steady

Most Bulls: 70.00 to 75.00.

Thin, Full Bulls, over a ton discounted: 70.00 & down.

CALVES: Sold by the pound. Steady.

Holstein Bull Calves: 100.00 to 175.00.

Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 20.00 & down.

Quality Beef Calves: 150.00 to 370.00.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 30.00 & down, heavy discounts on light and poor quality.

FEEDER CATTLE: As of 11/10/22 sale.

Beef steers under 400 lbs: No test.

Beef steers 400-600 lbs: Up to 166.00.

Beef steers 600-800 lbs: No test.

Beef steers over 800 lbs: 118.00-128.00.

Beef heifers under 400 lbs: No test.

Beef heifers 400-600 lbs: Up to 153.00.

Beef heifers 600-800 lbs: 114.00-122.00.

Beef heifers over 800 lbs: Up o 110.00-121.00.

Holstein steers up to 400 lbs: No test.

Holstein steers 400-600 lbs: o test.

Holstein steers 600-800 lbs: No test.

Holstein steers over 800 lbs: No test.

Johnson Creek Equity Market: Nov. 28, 2022

FED CATTLE: Steady.

High Yielding Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 120.00 to 145.00.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 115.00 to 130.00.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers: 134.00 to 140.00.

Choice Holstein Steers: 110.00 to 128.00.

Select & Unfinished Cattle: 95.00 & down.

CULL COWS: Lower

20% sold for: 68.00 to 76.00.

60% sold for: 50.00 to 64.00.

Lower 20% sold for: 50.00 & down.

CULL BULLS: Steady.

Most Bulls:70.00 to 90.00.

Thin & Full Bulls, discounted: 60.00 & down.

CALVES, sold by the pound: Steady

60% of Holstein Bull Calves: 100.00 to 180.00.

Quality Dairy Heifer Calves: 25.00 to 50.00.

Quality Beef Calves: 300.00 to 345.00.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 60.00 & down.

Lomira Equity Market: Nov. 28, 2022

FED CATTLE: Steady.

High Yielding Choice & Prime Beef Steers & Heifers: 144.00 to 150.00.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 135.00 to 143.00.

Select, Low Yielding & Underfinished Beef Steers & Heifers: 128.00 & down.

X-bred Steers & Heifers: 133.00 to 142.00.

High Yielding Choice & Prime Holstein Steers: 136.00 to 140.00.

Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: 128.00 to 135.00.

Low Yielding, Select & Underfinished Holstein Steers & Heifers: 98.00-127.00.

MARKET COWS:

High Yielding Cows: 71.00 to 80.00.

Cutters & Utility: 45.00 to 70.00.

Canners & Shells: 30.00-44.00

MARKET BULLS: Steady

High Yielding Bulls: 82.00 to 92.00.

Thin, Light & Over-Conditioned Bulls: 80.00 & down.

CALVES (11/25/22 Auction): Sold by the pound.

Quality Holstein Bull Calves weighing 95-125 lbs: 110.00 to 150.00.

Light Weight Calves: 80.00 to 185.00.

Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 60.00-100.00.

Quality Beef and X-bred Bulls & Heifer Calves: Heifers 170.00-250.00; Bulls 240.00-340.00.

Poor Quality Calves: 60.00 & down

Monroe Equity Market: Nov. 28, 2022

FED CATTLE:

High Yielding Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 152.00-163.50.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 135.00-151.50.

Choice Dairy X-bred Steers & Heifers: 125.00-156.00.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: 127.00-138.00.

Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: 110.00-126.00.

Unfinished Steers & Heifers: 107.00 and down.

Wednesday 11/23/22 Sale:

High Yielding Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: No test.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: No test.

Choice Dairy X-bred Steers & Heifers: No test.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: No test.

Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: No test.

Unfinished Steers & Heifers: No test.

CULL COWS:

High Yielding Cows: 71.00 to 86.00.

Cutters & Utility: 55.00 to 70.00.

Canners & Shells: 54.00 & down.

SLAUGHTER BULLS:

High Yielding Bulls: 85.00 to 94.50.

Thin, Light and Overconditioned Bulls: 80.00 & down.

CALVES: Sold by the pound.

Quality Holstein Bull Calves: 125.00 to 160.00.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 95.00 & down.

Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 50.00 & down.

Quality Beef & Beef X-bred Calves: bulls 320.00 & down; heifers 300.00 & down.

Reedsville Equity Market: Nov. 22, 2022

FED CATTLE: Steady

High Yielding Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 128.00 to 145.00.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 118.00 to 127.00.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers: 128.00 to 138.00.

Choice Holstein Steers: 110.00 to 127.00.

Unfinished Steers & Heifers: 109.00 & down.

CULL COWS: Steady

Higher 20% sold for: 75.00 to 85.00.

60% sold for: 60.00 to 74.00.

Lower 20% sold for: 59.00 & down.

CULL BULLS: Steady

Most Bulls: 70.00-84.00.

CALVES: Steady

40% of Holstein Bull Calves: 90.00-140.00.

Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 40.00 & down.

Quality Beef Calves: 320.00 & down.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 40.00 & down.

FEEDER CATTLE: Next sale is Dec. 08 at noon.

Holstein steers under 400 lbs: 100.00 to 140.00.

Holstein steers 400 to 600 lbs: 100.00 to 140.00.

Holstein steers 600 to 800 lbs: 90.00 to 120.00.

Holstein steers over 800 lbs: 90.00 to 120.00.

Stratford Equity Market: Nov. 29, 2022

FED CATTLE:

High Yielding Choice & Prime Beef Steers & Heifers: 130.00-140.00.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 120.00 to 129.00.

High Yielding Choice & Prime Holstein Steers & Heifers: 125.00-137.50.

Select & Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: 110.00 to 124.00.

Unfinished Steers & Heifers: 110.00 and down.

CULL COWS: Lower

Higher 20% sold for: 70.00 to 80.50.

60% sold for: 54.00 to 69.00.

Lower 20% sold for: 54.00 & down.

Good certified organic cows (for slaughter): 88.00-98.00.

CULL BULLS: Steady

Most Bulls: 85.00 to 104.00.

Thin, Full, Horned Bulls discounted: 85.00 & down.

CALVES, sold by the head: Steady

Good to Top Quality Holstein Bull Calves: 125.00 to 205.00.

Top Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 25.00 to 45.00.

Plain Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 20.00 & down.

Quality Beef Calves: 200.00 to 360.00.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 50.00 & down.

FEEDER CATTLE:

Beef Steers: Under 400 lbs: 130.00-155.00; 400 to 600 lbs: 120.00-151.00; 600 to 800 lbs: 115.00-144.00; Over 800 lbs: 105.00-115.00.

Beef Heifers: Under 400 lbs: 130.00-155.00; 400 to 600 lbs: 120.00-149.00; 600 to 800 lbs: 100.00-146.00; Over 800 lbs: 100.00-146.00.

Holstein Steers: Under 400 lbs: 90.00-115.00; 400 to 600 lbs: 90.00-115.00; 600 to 800 lbs: 90.00-115.00; Over 800 lbs: 90.00-115.00.

Milwaukee Stockyards: Nov. 28, 2022

COWS:

No Roll Cows: 65.00 to 73.00.

High Yielding Cutters & Utility: 50.00 to 60.00.

Cutters: 40.00 to 50.00.

Canners & Shells: 40.00 & down.

HOLSTEIN STEERS:

High Choice & Prime Holstein Steers, 1400-1600 lbs: 134.00 to 137.00.

Choice Holstein Steers: 128.00 to 133.00.

Select Steers: 110.00 to 125.00.

Unfinished Holstein Steers: 110.00 & down.

BEEF CATTLE:

Choice & Prime Angus Beef 1200-1500 lbs: 145.00 to 148.00.

Select Beef Steers & Heifers: 125.00 & down.

BULLS:

Premium Beef Bulls 1600-2000 lbs: 85.00 to 90.00.

Common to Good Bulls: 75.00 to 85.00.

REPLACEMENT CALVES:

Premium Bulls 100-120 lbs: 140.00 to 170.00.

Common to Good Bulls 80-100 lbs: 50.00 to 135.00.

Beef Bull Calves: 250.00 to 370.00.

Beef Heifer Calves: 200.00 to 280.00.

Dairy Heifer Calves: 30.00 to 75.00.

Boning Calves: 15.00 & down.

Premier Livestock: Nov. 29, 2022

MARKET COWS: Lower

Selling Every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday

High Yielding Cows: 71.00 to 86.00.

Most Market Cows: 55.00 to 69.00.

Low Yielding Cows: 54.00 and down.

FED MARKET STEERS AND HEIFERS: Steady/Lower

High Choice & Prime Holstein Steers: 134.00 to 143.00.

Low Choice & Select Holstein Steers: 121.00 to 133.00.

Underfinished & Mixed Grading: 120.00 & down.

MARKET BULLS: Steady

High Yielding Bulls: 82.00 to 99.00.

Plainer Quality Bulls: 81.00 & down.

BABY CALVES: Stronger

Most Holstein Bull Calves: 70.00-195.00.

Quality Beef Calves: 125.00 to 310.00.

Holstein Heifer Calves, Single Birth: 10.00-40.00.

Light and off quality calves: 30.00 & down.

Fennimore: Nov. 23, 2022

High Yield Slaughter Cows: 68.00-74.00; Holstein Bulls & Calves: 95-120 lbs: 75.00-95.00; Light Weight & Poor Calves: 10.00-50.00; Holstein Heifer Calves: N/A; Beef X-Bred Calves: 145.00-200.00.

National Cattle Summary: Nov. 28, 2022

On Monday negotiated cash trading was at a standstill in Kansas and Nebraska. In the Texas Panhandle and Wester Cornbelt negotiated cash trading was mostly inactive on very light demand. Not enough purchases for a market trend. The prior week was the last reported market in all regions. In the Texas Panhandle live purchases traded from 154.00-155.00. In Kanas live purchases traded at 155.00. In Nebraska live and dressed purchases traded from 157.00-158.00 and at 245.00, respectively. In the Western Cornbelt live and dressed purchases traded from 155.00-157.00 and at 245.00, respectively.

Dairy Cattle Summary

Reedsville Equity Market: Nov. 22, 2022

Top Quality Springing Holstein Heifers: 900.00 to 1800.00.

Plainer Quality Springing Holstein Heifers: 850.00 & down.

Good Quality Shortbred Heifers: 700.00 to 1300.00.

Good Quality Springing & Recently Fresh Cows: 850.00 to 1800.00.

Good Bred Back Milking Cows: 850.00 to 1800.00.

Plain Quality & Common Cows: 500.00 to 800.00.

Dehorned & Vaccinated Open Heifers, 350-550 lbs: 50.00 to 100.00/lb.

Dehorned & Vaccinated Open Heifers, 550-750 lbs: 70.00 to 120.00/lb.

Dehorned & Vaccinated Open Heifers, 750-950 lbs: 70.00 to 120.00/lb.

Central Livestock, Zumbrota, MN: Nov. 28, 2022

FINISHED CATTLE:

Finished Beef Steers: 144.00-160.50; Mixed Grading: 116.00-143.00.

Finished Beef Heifers: 143.00-163.50; Mixed Grading: 103.00-142.50.

Finished Dairy Steers: 126.50-139.50; Silage Fed, Heavyweight, Select Grade, Lightweight: 78.00-125.00.

MARKET COWS:

Mostly 58.00-95.00; Thin/shelly/full/overfed cows: 57.00 & down; Market Bulls: 60.00-100.00.

Bred Beef Cows & Heifers: N/A; cow/calf pairs: N/A.

Calves: 95-125 lbs: 75.00-135.00; 150-250 lbs: Up to 70.00; Beef Calves: 125.00-175.00; Lighter, Weaker, Younger Calves: 70.00 & down.

FEEDER CATTLE:

Beef Steers: under 600 lbs: Up to 160.00/cwt; 600-800 lbs: Up to 130.00; 800-1000 lbs: Up to 125.00; Beef Heifers: 350-600 lbs: Up to 140.00/cwt; 600-800 lbs: Up to 137.00; 800-1000 lbs: Up to 113.00.

Holstein Steers: under 400 lbs: N/A; 400-600 lbs: Up to 102.50/cwt; 600-800 lbs: N/A; 800-1000 lbs: N/A.

Eastern Corn Belt Direct, Feeder Cattle Summary: Nov. 23, 2022

Compared to last week: Not enough Current FOB trades this week for a trend. Demand moderate. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (47.6% Steers, 52.4% Heifers). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 100%. Unless otherwise noted, Feeder Cattle prices FOB based on net weights after a 2-3% shrink or equivalent, with up to a 15 cent slide > 600 lbs. Livestock reported this week originated from KY, MT.

Sheep & Lambs

Fennimore: Nov. 23, 2022

Bucks: 100.00-130.00; Ewes: 45.00-92.50.; Choice Lambs: 125.00-140.00/lb.; Feeding Lambs: 320.00-450.00/lb.

Johnson Creek Equity Market: Nov. 28, 2022

Lambs: Over 100 lbs: 110.00-130.00; Under 100 lbs: 120.00-170.00; Ewes: 60.00-90.00; Bucks: 60.00-90.00.

Lomira Equity Market: Nov. 28, 2022

As of 11/26/2022: Finished Market Lambs: 110.00-160.00; Feeder Lambs: Under 65 lbs: 175.00-330.00; 70-100 lbs: 180.00-225.00; Ewes: 80.00-110.00; Rams: 80.00-120.00.

Monroe Equity Market: Nov. 28, 2022

As of 11/19/22: Finished Market Lambs: 1.15-1.60/lb.; Feeder Lambs: 1.20-2.45/lb.; Cull Ewes: .50-.85/lb; Cull Rams: .85-.90/lb.

Stratford Equity Market: Nov. 29, 2022

As of 11/16/22: Feeder Lambs: 60.00-80.00; Market Lambs: 80.00-90.00; Cull Ewes: 60.00; Cull Rams: 70.00.

Central Livestock, Zumbrota, MN: Nov. 29, 2022

Feeder Lambs: 50-70 lbs: 150.00-200.00; 70-90 lbs: 165.00-195.00; 90-120 lbs: 105.00-155.00.

Fed Lambs 120-155 lbs: Shorn Lambs: 110.00-145.00.; Unshorn Lambs: N/A.

Utility & Good Ewes: 65.00-970.50 Thin & Cull Ewes: 57.50 & down; Yearling Ewes: 97.50 & down.

Goats

Fennimore: Nov. 23, 2022

Slaughter Nannies: 120.00 to 150.00.

Slaughter Billies: 128.00-270.00.

Slaughter Kids (Dairy): 315.00-400.00.

Slaughter Kids (Boer): 350.00-475.00.

Johnson Creek Equity Market: Nov. 28, 2022

Young Goats over 80 lbs: 200.00 & down.

Young Goats 60-80 lbs: 250.00 & down.

Young Goats under 60 lbs: 170.00 & down.

Cull Goats: 120.00 & down.

Lomira Equity Market: Nov. 28, 2022

As of 11/26/2022:

Fed Goats: 160.00 to 290.00.

Dairy Kids: 110.00 to 260.00.

Boer Kids: 260.00 to 400.00.

Cull Goats: 100.00 to 170.00.

Monroe Equity Market: Nov. 28, 2022

As of 11/19/22: Goats sell by the head.

Dairy Goats 40-70 lbs: 115.00 to 160.00.

Meat Goats 40-70 lbs: 135.00-170.00.

Meat Goats over 70 lbs: 195.00-270.00.

Cull Nannies & Billies: 270.00 & down.

Hogs

USDA Report, Nov. 25, 2022

Compared to last week: Early weaned pigs are 2.00 per head higher, and feeder pigs are steady. Demand is good on moderate offerings.

Lomira Equity Market: Nov. 22, 2022

Feeder Pigs: 40-80 lbs: Call for availability.

Hogs: Heavy Sows: 49.00-52.00; Light Sows: 44.00-48.00; Boars: 15.00; Butcher Hogs: 60.00.

Johnson Creek Equity Market: Nov. 28, 2022

Butchers over 250 lbs: 65.00-75.00; Light Sows: 35.00-55.00; Heavy Sows: 35.00-55.00; Boars: 10.00-20.00; Feeder Pigs: 12.00-75.00.

Stratford Equity Market: Nov. 29, 2022

Butchers: 79.00-81.00; Sows: 65.00-68.00; Boars: 10.00-25.00; Slaughter Pigs: No test; Feeder Pigs, 25-35 lbs: 15.00-25.00/hd.; 45-55 lbs: 40.00-55.00/hd; 60-70 lbs: 55.00/hd.; 70-80 lbs: 55.00-60.00/hd.

Central Livestock, Zumbrota, MN: Nov. 29, 2022

Feeder Pigs: Up to 50 lbs: N/A; 50-60 lbs: 75.00/hd; 60-80 lbs: 75.00/hd; 80-100 lbs: N/A; 100-120 lbs: N/A.

Grains

Cargill La Crosse, Nov. 29, 2022

CORN/SOYBEANS

Dec.: 6.6575/-----

Jan ‘23----/14.5950

Mar : 6.695014.6600

May 6.6800/14.7400

Sept: 6.2225/14.1650

Dec: 6.1150/-------

Mar.’24: 6.1825/13.8575

May: 6.2425/13.8075

Eggs

USDA Egg Report: Nov. 29, 2022

Midwest delivered prices are steady. Producer prices are 3 cents higher for Large, unchanged for Medium and Small. The undertone is steady to firm. Retail movement is moderate to fairly good. Movement into food service channels is mixed. Offerings are light. Supplies are light to moderate. Market activity is moderate. The Midwest shell egg inventory decreased 1.8% compared to a week ago.

Extra Large: 4.21-4.23; Large: 4.19-4.21; Medium: 3.18-3.20

Hay

Fennimore: Nov. 21, 2022

Large Square Hay: 125.00-170.00/ton; Lg. Round Dairy Quality Hay: 140.00-170.00/ton; Sm. Sqare Hay: 3.75-5.00/bale; Dry Cow/Beef Cow Hay: 60.00-110.00/ton; Large Square Straw: 40.00-45.00/bale; Corn Fodder: 30.00-35.00/bale.

Lomira Equity Market: Nov. 25, 2022

Every Friday at noon:

Small Squares Hay: 2.00-4.00/bale; Large Squares Hay Alfalfa: 55.00-75.00/bale; Large Squares Mix: 35.00-55.00/bale; Large Square Grass: 20.00-40.00/bale; Large Rounds Alfalfa Quality: 45.00-60.00/bale; Large Rounds Mix: 35.00-45.00/bale; Large Rounds Grass: 20.00-30.00/bale; Small Wheat Straw: 1.50-3.00/bale.

Stratford Equity Market: Nov. 22, 2022

Sale first and third Tuesday each month:

Large Square Grass Mix: 40.00-45.00/bale.

Large Square Hay Bales, 2nd and 3rd Crop Alfalfa: 60.00-65.00/bale.

Large Square Bales, Rye Straw: 40.00-45.00/bale.

Round Hay Bales, Grass: 35.00-40.00/bale.

Alfalfa Rounds, 2nd & 3rd Crop: 45.00-55.00/bale.

Small Square Straw Bales: No test.

Small Square Hay Bales: 2.75-3.50/bale.

Tim Slack Auction & Realty, Hay & Bedding Report: Nov. 30, 2022

Hay, lg. Square: Premium: 225.00/ton; Good: 135.00-170.00/ton:Sm. Square, Good: 4.00/bale.

Hay, lg. Round: Good, 110.00-130.00/ton.

Straw, 3x3: Good: 36.00-53.00/bale; Sm. square: N/A.

Grass, lg. Square: Good; 125.00/ton; Lg. Round: 75.00-90.00/ton.

Reedsville Equity Market: Nov. 30, 2022

High Quality 1st Crop Hay: 100.00-150.00/ton; Low Quality: 95.00/ton & down; High Quality 2nd & 3rd Crop Hay: 150.00-195.00/ton; Low Quality: 145.00/ton & down; High Quality Straw: No test, Low quality 95.00/ton & down.

Dairy

Weekly Animal Feed, Central U.S.: Nov. 22, 2022

Prices for Central U.S., All First Sales, FOB, Conventional and Non-Edible Dry Whey Price Range Animal Feed, $/lb: .3000 - .3500.

Prices for Central U.S., All First Sales, FOB, Extra Grade & Grade A, Conventional and Edible Dry Whey Price Range: Non-Hygroscopic, $/lb: .3800 - .5100; Mostly Range: Non-Hygroscopic, $/lb: .4300 - .4500.

Dairy Market Review: Nov. 23, 2022

BUTTER: Grade AA closed at $2.9475. The weekly average for Grade AA is $2.9258 (+0.0113).

CHEESE: Barrels closed at $1.8175 and 40# blocks at $2.1500. The weekly average for barrels is $1.8217 (-0.1873) and blocks, $2.1833 (-0.0427).

CHEESE HIGHLIGHTS: In the Midwest, cheese production varies: some plants are taking advantage of lower spot milk prices to run busy schedules throughout the holiday week, while others are taking a day or two off. Some Midwest cheese makers say spot loads of milk are priced similar to prior weeks, while others relay discounts up to $4.50 under Class. Midwest cheese makers say orders for curd and barrels are slowing, while they are busy fulfilling retail/food service cheddar and Italian style orders.

BUTTER HIGHLIGHTS: Contacts in the Central region say spot loads of cream are available at multiples below 1.20 again this week. Some plants have days off later this week and into the weekend, in the Central region. Some Central region butter makers say they are behind on order fulfillment.

FLUID MILK HIGHLIGHTS: Milk production across most regions of the country is steady or increasing. Eastern region milk production faced a severe snowstorm in the upper portion of the region last week through the weekend that temporarily boosted Class I sales. Conditions are shifting back to normal. Cheesemakers in the Central region are taking advantage of heavier milk discounts this week, as Class I demand edges lower. In the West region, limited tanker availability is delaying some milk deliveries in the Pacific Northwest area of the region. Meanwhile, Class I demand is mostly unchanged in the West.