Weekly Market Report: Nov. 22, 2022

Weekly market report beginning the week of Nov. 22, 2022. Data compiled from state and national market sources.

Cattle

Altoona Equity Market: Nov. 17, 2022

FED CATTLE:

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 120.00 to 148.00.

Choice Dairy X-bred Steers & Heifers: 120.00 to 142.00.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers: 130.00 to 142.00.

Choice Holstein Steers: 118.00 to 129.00.

Select, Unfinished & Heavyweight Steers & Heifers: 117.00 & down.

CULL COWS: Steady

Higher 20% sold for: 74.00 to 90.00.

60% sold for: 46.00 to 73.00.

Lower 20% sold for: 45.00 & down.

CULL BULLS:

Most Bulls: 80.00 to 97.00.

CALVES: Sold by the head.

80% of Holstein Bull Calves 95 lbs. & up: 50.00 to 125.00.

Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 20.00 & down.

Quality Beef Calves: 100.00-205.00.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 50.00 & down

Bonduel Equity Market: Nov. 21, 2022

FED CATTLE: Steady.

High Yielding Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 141.50 to 148.00.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 135.00 & down.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers: 130.00 139.00.

Choice Holstein Steers: 100.00 to 130.50.

Unfinished Steers & Heifers: 99.00 & down.

CULL COWS: Steady

Higher 20% sold for: 80.00 to 90.00.

60% sold for: 69.00 to 79.00.

Lower 20% sold for: 69.00 & down.

CULL BULLS: Steady

Most Bulls: 70.00 to 79.00.

Thin, Full Bulls, over a ton discounted: 70.00 & down.

CALVES: Sold by the pound. Steady.

Holstein Bull Calves: 150.00 to 235.00.

Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 20.00 & down.

Quality Beef Calves: 150.00 to 355.00.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 30.00 & down, heavy discounts on light and poor quality.

FEEDER CATTLE: As of 11/10/22 sale.

Beef steers under 400 lbs: No test.

Beef steers 400-600 lbs: Up to 166.00.

Beef steers 600-800 lbs: No test.

Beef steers over 800 lbs: 118.00-128.00.

Beef heifers under 400 lbs: No test.

Beef heifers 400-600 lbs: Up to 153.00.

Beef heifers 600-800 lbs: 114.00-122.00.

Beef heifers over 800 lbs: Up o 110.00-121.00.

Holstein steers up to 400 lbs: No test.

Holstein steers 400-600 lbs: o test.

Holstein steers 600-800 lbs: No test.

Holstein steers over 800 lbs: No test.

Johnson Creek Equity Market: Nov. 21, 2022

FED CATTLE: Steady.

High Yielding Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 120.00 to 145.00.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 115.00 to 130.00.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers: 134.00 to 138.00.

Choice Holstein Steers: 110.00 to 128.00.

Select & Unfinished Cattle: 95.00 & down.

CULL COWS: Lower

20% sold for: 68.00 to 77.00.

60% sold for: 50.00 to 64.00.

Lower 20% sold for: 50.00 & down.

CULL BULLS: Steady.

Most Bulls:70.00 to 90.00.

Thin & Full Bulls, discounted: 60.00 & down.

CALVES, sold by the pound: Steady

60% of Holstein Bull Calves: 80.00 to 170.00.

Quality Dairy Heifer Calves: 25.00 to 50.00.

Quality Beef Calves: 300.00 to 345.00.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 50.00 & down.

Lomira Equity Market: Nov. 22, 2022

FED CATTLE: Steady.

High Yielding Choice & Prime Beef Steers & Heifers: 143.00 to 148.00.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 135.00 to 142.00.

Select, Low Yielding & Underfinished Beef Steers & Heifers: 128.00 & down.

X-bred Steers & Heifers: 133.00 to 143.00.

High Yielding Choice & Prime Holstein Steers: 138.00 to 144.00.

Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: 128.00 to 137.00.

Low Yielding, Select & Underfinished Holstein Steers & Heifers: 98.00-127.00.

MARKET COWS:

High Yielding Cows: 76.00 to 87.00.

Cutters & Utility: 53.00 to 74500.

Canners & Shells: 30.00-52.00

MARKET BULLS: Steady

High Yielding Bulls: 82.00 to 92.00.

Thin, Light & Over-Conditioned Bulls: 80.00 & down.

CALVES (11/25/22 Auction): Sold by the pound.

Quality Holstein Bull Calves weighing 95-125 lbs: 150.00 to 250.00.

Light Weight Calves: 80.00 to 185.00.

Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 60.00-100.00.

Quality Beef and X-bred Bulls & Heifer Calves: Heifers 170.00-250.00; Bulls 240.00-340.00.

Poor Quality Calves: 60.00 & down

Monroe Equity Market: Nov. 21, 2022

FED CATTLE:

High Yielding Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 152.00-164.00.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 135.00-151.50.

Choice Dairy X-bred Steers & Heifers: 125.00-156.00.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: 125.00-138.00.

Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: 106.00-124.50.

Unfinished Steers & Heifers: 105.00 and down.

Wednesday 11/23/22 Sale:

High Yielding Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: No test.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: No test.

Choice Dairy X-bred Steers & Heifers: No test.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: No test.

Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: No test.

Unfinished Steers & Heifers: No test.

CULL COWS:

High Yielding Cows: 70.00 to 84.00.

Cutters & Utility: 55.00 to 69.50.

Canners & Shells: 54.00 & down.

SLAUGHTER BULLS:

High Yielding Bulls: 84.00 to 94.00.

Thin, Light and Overconditioned Bulls: 76.00 & down.

CALVES: Sold by the pound.

Quality Holstein Bull Calves: 125.00 to 165.00.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 95.00 & down.

Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 45.00 & down.

Quality Beef & Beef X-bred Calves: bulls 300.00 & down; heifers 240.00 & down.

Reedsville Equity Market: Nov. 17, 2022

FED CATTLE: Steady

High Yielding Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 128.00 to 145.00.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 118.00 to 127.00.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers: 128.00 to 138.00.

Choice Holstein Steers: 110.00 to 127.00.

Unfinished Steers & Heifers: 109.00 & down.

CULL COWS: Steady

Higher 20% sold for: 75.00 to 88.00.

60% sold for: 60.00 to 74.00.

Lower 20% sold for: 59.00 & down.

CULL BULLS: Steady

Most Bulls: 80.00-90.00.

CALVES: Softer

40% of Holstein Bull Calves: 90.00-140.00.

Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 40.00 & down.

Quality Beef Calves: 250.00 & down.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 40.00 & down.

FEEDER CATTLE: Next sale is Nov. 10 at noon.

Holstein steers under 400 lbs: 100.00 to 140.00.

Holstein steers 400 to 600 lbs: 100.00 to 140.00.

Holstein steers 600 to 800 lbs: 90.00 to 120.00.

Holstein steers over 800 lbs: 90.00 to 120.00.

Stratford Equity Market: Nov. 22, 2022

FED CATTLE:

High Yielding Choice & Prime Beef Steers & Heifers: 130.00-407.00.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 120.00 to 129.00.

High Yielding Choice & Prime Holstein Steers & Heifers: 125.00-137.50.

Select & Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: 110.00 to 124.00.

Unfinished Steers & Heifers: 110.00 and down.

CULL COWS:

Higher 20% sold for: 70.00 to 90.50.

60% sold for: 54.00 to 71.00.

Lower 20% sold for: 53.00 & down.

Good certified organic cows (for slaughter): 88.00-98.00.

CULL BULLS: Steady

Most Bulls: 85.00 to 104.00.

Thin, Full, Horned Bulls discounted: 85.00 & down.

CALVES, sold by the head: Steady

Good to Top Quality Holstein Bull Calves: 125.00 to 250.00.

Top Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 25.00 to 50.00.

Plain Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 20.00 & down.

Quality Beef Calves: 200.00 to 360.00.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 50.00 & down.

FEEDER CATTLE: Lower

Beef Steers: Under 400 lbs: 130.00-155.00; 400 to 600 lbs: 120.00-151.00; 600 to 800 lbs: 115.00-144.00; Over 800 lbs: 105.00-115.00.

Beef Heifers: Under 400 lbs: 130.00-155.00; 400 to 600 lbs: 120.00-159.00; 600 to 800 lbs: 100.00-146.00; Over 800 lbs: 100.00-115.00.

Holstein Steers: Under 400 lbs: 90.00-115.00; 400 to 600 lbs: 90.00-115.00; 600 to 800 lbs: 90.00-115.00; Over 800 lbs: 90.00-115.00.

Milwaukee Stockyards, Nov. 21, 2022

COWS:

No Roll Cows: 68.00 to 76.00.

High Yielding Cutters & Utility: 55.00 to 65.00.

Cutters: 45.00 to 55.00.

Canners & Shells: 40.00 & down.

HOLSTEIN STEERS:

High Choice & Prime Holstein Steers, 1400-1600 lbs: 134.00 to 137.00.

Choice Holstein Steers: 128.00 to 133.00.

Select Steers: 110.00 to 125.00.

Unfinished Holstein Steers: 110.00 & down.

BEEF CATTLE:

Choice & Prime Angus Beef 1200-1500 lbs: 145.00 to 150.00.

Select Beef Steers & Heifers: 125.00 & down.

BULLS:

Premium Beef Bulls 1600-2000 lbs: 85.00 to 90.00.

Common to Good Bulls: 75.00 to 85.00.

REPLACEMENT CALVES:

Premium Bulls 100-120 lbs: 140.00 to 175.00.

Common to Good Bulls 80-100 lbs: 75.00 to 85.00.

Beef Bull Calves: 250.00 to 350.00.

Beef Heifer Calves: 150.00 to 275.00.

Dairy Heifer Calves: 30.00 to 75.00.

Boning Calves: 15.00 & down.

Premier Livestock, Nov. 17, 2022

MARKET COWS: Steady

Selling Every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday

High Yielding Cows: 72.00 to 88.00.

Most Market Cows: 56.00 to 71.00.

Low Yielding Cows: 56.00 and down.

FED MARKET STEERS AND HEIFERS: Steady/Stronger

High Choice & Prime Holstein Steers: 132.00 to 145500.

Low Choice & Select Holstein Steers: 120.00 to 131.00.

Underfinished & Mixed Grading: 119.00 & down.

MARKET BULLS: Steady

High Yielding Bulls: 88.00 to 104.00.

Plainer Quality Bulls: 87.00 & down.

BABY CALVES: Stronger

Most Holstein Bull Calves: 125.00-270.00.

Quality Beef Calves: 125.00 to 350.00.

Holstein Heifer Calves, Single Birth: 10.00-50.00.

Light and off quality calves: 75.00 & down.

Fennimore, **Nov. 16, 2022

High Yield Slaughter Cows: 70.00-79.00; Holstein Bulls & Calves: 95-120 lbs: 125.00-180.00; Light Weight & Poor Calves: 25.00-75.00; Holstein Heifer Calves: 20.00-65.00/lb; Beef X-Bred Calves: 180.00-270.00.

National Cattle Summary, Nov. 21, 2022

On Monday negotiated cash trading was at a standstill in Kansas and Nebraska. In the Texas Panhandle and Western Cornbelt negotiated cash trading was mostly inactive on very light demand. Not enough purchase for an adequate market test. The latest established market in any feeding region was last week. In the Texas Panhandle live purchases traded at 150.00. In Kansas live purchases traded from 150.00- 152.00. In Nebraska live purchases traded from 153.00-155.00 with dressed purchases at 242.00. In the Western Cornbelt, live purchases traded from 152.00-155.00 and dressed purchases at 242.00.

Dairy Cattle Summary

Reedsville Equity Market: Nov. 17, 2022

Top Quality Springing Holstein Heifers: 900.00 to 1800.00.

Plainer Quality Springing Holstein Heifers: 850.00 & down.

Good Quality Shortbred Heifers: 700.00 to 1300.00.

Good Quality Springing & Recently Fresh Cows: 850.00 to 1800.00.

Good Bred Back Milking Cows: 850.00 to 1800.00.

Plain Quality & Common Cows: 500.00 to 800.00.

Dehorned & Vaccinated Open Heifers, 350-550 lbs: 50.00 to 100.00/lb.

Dehorned & Vaccinated Open Heifers, 550-750 lbs: 70.00 to 120.00/lb.

Dehorned & Vaccinated Open Heifers, 750-950 lbs: 70.00 to 120.00/lb.

Central Livestock, Zumbrota, MN: Nov. 21, 2022

FINISHED CATTLE:

Finished Beef Steers: 143.00-156.50; Mixed Grading: 92.00-140.25.

Finished Beef Heifers: 143.00-158.00; Mixed Grading: 85.00-142.00.

Finished Dairy Steers: 127.00-138.50; Silage Fed, Heavyweight, Select Grade, Lightweight: 78.00-125.00.

MARKET COWS:

Mostly 59.00-87.00; Thin/shelly/full/overfed cows: 58.00 & down; Market Bulls: 67.00-101.00.

Bred Beef Cows & Heifers: Up t0 1150.00; cow/calf pairs: Up to 1200.00.

Calves: 95-125 lbs: 75.00-135.00; 150-250 lbs: Up to 135.00; Beef Calves: 100.00-200.00; Lighter, Weaker, Younger Calves: 70.00 & down.

FEEDER CATTLE:

Beef Steers: under 600 lbs: Up to 155.00/cwt; 600-800 lbs: Up to 151.00; 800-1000 lbs: Up to 119.00; Beef Heifers: 350-600 lbs: Up to 141.00/cwt; 600-800 lbs: Up to 126.00; 800-1000 lbs: Up to 123.00.

Holstein Steers: under 400 lbs: Up to 134.00/cwt; 400-600 lbs: Up to 131.00/cwt; 600-800 lbs: Up to 92.00/cwt; 800-1000 lbs: Up to 113.00/cwt.

Eastern Corn Belt Direct, Feeder Cattle Summary: Nov. 23, 2022

Compared to last week: All classes lightly tested and not enough to test trends. Demand moderate to good. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (17.1% Dairy Steers, 65.9% Heifers, 17.1% Dairy Heifers). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 100%. Unless otherwise noted, Feeder Cattle prices FOB based on net weights after a 2-3% shrink and 4-8 cent slide over 600 lbs. and 8-12 cent slide under 600 lbs Livestock reported this week originated from IN, KY.

Sheep & Lambs

**Fennimore, Nov. 16, 2022

Bucks & Ewes: 50.00-72.50.; Choice Lambs: 110.00-112.50/lb.; Feeding Lambs: 205.00-295.00/lb.

Johnson Creek Equity Market: Nov. 21, 2022

Lambs: Over 100 lbs: 90.00-130.00; Under 100 lbs: 120.00-160.00; Ewes: 60.00-10.00; Bucks: 60.00-90.00.

Lomira Equity Market: Nov. 22, 2022

As of 10/29/2022: Finished Market Lambs: 90.00-130.00; Feeder Lambs: Under 65 lbs: 170.00-250.00; 70-100 lbs: 120.00-160.00; Ewes: 60.00-100.00; Rams: 70.00-110.00.

Monroe Equity Market: Nov. 21, 2022

As of 10/15/22: Finished Market Lambs: 1.15-1.60/lb.; Feeder Lambs: 1.20-2.45/lb.; Cull Ewes: .50-.85/lb; Cull Rams: .85-.90/lb.

Stratford Equity Market: Nov. 22, 2022

As of 11/16/22: Feeder Lambs: 60.00-80.00; Market Lambs: 80.00-90.00; Cull Ewes: 60.00; Cull Rams: 70.00.

Central Livestock, Zumbrota, MN: Nov. 22, 2022

Feeder Lambs: 50-70 lbs: 100.00-225.00; 70-90 lbs: 145.00-205.00; 90-120 lbs: 110.00-180.00.

Fed Lambs 120-155 lbs: Shorn Lambs: 115.00-128.00.; Unshorn Lambs: 110.00-12006.00.

Utility & Good Ewes: 75.00-100.00; Thin & Cull Ewes: 75.00 & down; Yearling Ewes: 80.00-100.00.

Goats

**Fennimore, Nov. 16, 2022

Slaughter Nannies: 105.00 to 137.50.

Slaughter Billies: N/A.

Slaughter Kids (Dairy): 200.00-220.00.

Slaughter Kids (Boer): 300.00-340.00.

Johnson Creek Equity Market: Nov. 21, 2022

Young Goats over 80 lbs: 200.00 & down.

Young Goats 60-80 lbs: 250.00 & down.

Young Goats under 60 lbs: 170.00 & down.

Cull Goats: 120.00 & down.

Lomira Equity Market: Nov. 22, 2022

As of 10/29/2022:

Fed Goats: 160.00 to 225.00.

Dairy Kids: 110.00 to 200.00.

Boer Kids: 240.00 to 310.00.

Cull Goats: 80.00 to 140.00.

Monroe Equity Market: Nov. 21, 2022

As of 10/15/22: Goats sell by the head.

Dairy Goats 40-70 lbs: 115.00 to 160.00.

Meat Goats 40-70 lbs: 135.00-170.00.

Meat Goats over 70 lbs: 195.00-270.00.

Cull Nannies & Billies: 270.00 & down.

Hogs

USDA Hog Report, Nov. 18, 2022

Compared to last week: Early weaned pigs are 2.00 per head higher, and feeder pigs are 4.00 per head higher. Demand good on moderate offerings.

Lomira Equity Market: Nov. 22, 2022

Feeder Pigs: 40-80 lbs: Call for availability.

Hogs: Heavy Sows: 49.00-52.00; Light Sows: 44.00-48.00; Boars: 15.00; Butcher Hogs: 60.00.

Johnson Creek Equity Market: Nov. 21, 2022

Butchers over 250 lbs: 65.00-75.00; Light Sows: 35.00-55.00; Heavy Sows: 35.00-55.00; Boars: 10.00-20.00; Feeder Pigs: 12.00-75.00.

Stratford Equity Market: Nov. 22, 2022

Butchers: 79.00-81.00; Sows: 65.00-68.00; Boars: 10.00-25.00; Slaughter Pigs: No test; Feeder Pigs, 25-35 lbs: 15.00-25.00/hd.; 45-55 lbs: 40.00-55.00/hd; 60-70 lbs: 55.00/hd.; 70-80 lbs: 55.00-60.00/hd.

Central Livestock, Zumbrota, MN: Nov. 22, 2022

Feeder Pigs: Up to 50 lbs: N/A; 50-60 lbs: 45.00-75.00/hd; 60-80 lbs: 35.00-80.00/hd; 80-100 lbs: N/A; 100-120 lbs: Up to 95.00/hd.

Grains

Cargill La Crosse, Nov. 22, 2022

CORN/SOYBEANS

Dec.: 6.5850/-----

Jan ‘23----/14.3425

Mar : 6.6125/14.3975

May 6.6025/14.4625

Sept: 6.1775/13.9525

Dec: 6.0925/-------

Mar.’24: 6.1375/13.7200

May: 6.1825/13.6325

Eggs

USDA Egg Report, Nov. 22, 2022

Midwest delivered prices are steady. Producer prices are 5 cents higher for Large, while steady for Medium and Small. The undertone is fully steady to firm. Demand into retail channels is moderate to good. Food serivce demand is mixed, mostly moderate. Offerings are light. Supplies are light to moderate. The Midwest regional shell egg inventory declined 7.2% when compared to a week ago. Market activity is moderate to active.

Extra Large: 4.01-4.03; Large: 3.99-4.01; Medium: 3.18-3.20

Hay

**Fennimore, Nov. 14, 2022

Large Square Hay: 120.00-175.00/ton; Lg. Round Dairy Quality Hay: 145.00-170.00/ton; Sm. Sqare Hay: 2.50-4.00/bale; Dry Cow/Beef Cow Hay: 60.00-125.00/ton; Large Square Straw: 45.00/bale; Corn Fodder: 30.00-35.00/bale.

Lomira Equity Market: Nov. 18, 2022

Every Friday at noon:

Small Squares Hay: 2.00-4.00/bale; Large Squares Hay Alfalfa: 55.00-75.00/bale; Large Squares Mix: 35.00-55.00/bale; Large Square Grass: 20.00-40.00/bale; Large Rounds Alfalfa Quality: 45.00-60.00/bale; Large Rounds Mix: 35.00-45.00/bale; Large Rounds Grass: 20.00-30.00/bale; Small Wheat Straw: 1.50-3.00/bale.

Stratford Equity Market: Nov. 15, 2022

Sale first and third Tuesday each month:

Large Square Grass Mix: 40.00-45.00/bale.

Large Square Hay Bales, 2nd and 3rd Crop Alfalfa: 60.00-65.00/bale.

Large Square Bales, Rye Straw: 40.00-45.00/bale.

Round Hay Bales, Grass: 35.00-40.00/bale.

Alfalfa Rounds, 2nd & 3rd Crop: 45.00-55.00/bale.

Small Square Straw Bales: No test.

Small Square Hay Bales: 2.75-3.50/bale.

Tim Slack Auction & Realty, Hay & Bedding Report: Nov. 23, 2022

Hay, lg. Square: Premium: 225.00/ton; Good: 135.00-170.00/ton:Sm. Square, Good: 4.00-5.25/bale.

Hay, lg. Round: Good, 130.00-140../ton.

Straw, 3x3: Good: 50.00-57.00/bale; Sm. square: 4.00/bale.

Grass, lg. Square: Good; 140.00-145.00/ton; Lg. Round: 125.00/ton.

Reedsville Equity Market: Nov. 23, 2022

High Quality 1st Crop Hay: 90.00-140.00/ton; Low Quality: 85.00/ton & down; High Quality 2nd & 3rd Crop Hay: 140.00-170.00/ton; Low Quality: 135.00/ton & down; High Quality Straw: 100.00-125.00/ton, Low quality 95.00/ton & down.

Dairy

Weekly Animal Feed, Central U.S.: Nov. 17, 2022

Dry whey prices are unchanged on the mostly series and bottom of the price range, but there were some brand-preferred trades that pushed the top of the range higher this week. Spot trading activity was busy this week, as a lot of reported trades are taking place where they have been for the past few weeks, in the low/mid $.40s. When gyms and gym-adjacent shops were closed during the early months of the COVID pandemic in 2020, the high-protein complex was one of the most bearishly impacted markets. Subsequently, when those markets started returning, they returned with a fierceness.

Prices for Central U.S., All First Sales, FOB, Conventional and Non-Edible Dry Whey Price Range Animal Feed, $/lb: .3000 - .3500.

Prices for Central U.S., All First Sales, FOB, Extra Grade & Grade A, Conventional and Edible Dry Whey Price Range: Non-Hygroscopic, $/lb: .3800 - .5100; Mostly Range: Non-Hygroscopic, $/lb: .4300 - .4500.

Dairy Market Review, Nov. 18, 2022

BUTTER: Grade AA closed at $2.8100. The weekly average for Grade AA is $2.9145 (+0.0380).

CHEESE: Barrels closed at $1.9275 and 40# blocks at $2.2325. The weekly average for barrels is $2.0090 (-0.0075) and blocks, $2.2260 (+0.1350).

CHEESE HIGHLIGHTS: Contacts in the Midwest say they are running nearly full or full production schedules, amid steady milk production. Some contacts in the region say they expect milk availability and pricing will remain somewhat stable throughout Thanksgiving week. Demand for cheese is generally steady in the Midwest. Meanwhile, loads of process cheese have become available in recent weeks.

BUTTER HIGHLIGHTS: In the Central and West regions, cream is becoming more available and butter makers are running busier production schedules. Contacts in these regions say cream multiples are edging lower, though some in the Central region suggest cream availability may tighten following next week's holiday. Demand for butter is steady in the Central region. Demand for retail butter is strong in the Northeast, while food service demand is unchanged. Some contacts in the West say retail sales are trending higher as grocers are purchasing for end of year holidays.

FLUID MILK HIGHLIGHTS: With a few exceptions, milk production is steady to higher across the country. In the East, last week's tropical storm did not hit land as strongly as anticipated, and dairy processing was not interrupted. Class I demand from retailers is strong ahead of Thanksgiving, with eggnog and flavored milk bolstering demand. However, school milk bottling orders have declined in anticipation of school holidays. Despite wintry weather in the Midwest, producers and processors have reported an increase in milk and milkfat.

