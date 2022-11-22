November 25, 2022: Auction Calendar

Wisconsin State Farmer

**auctions appearing in this week's newspaper

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 29

Online Auction

2:00 PM – Dodge County land for sale by online bidding – www.jonesauctionservice.hibid.com. Includes 84 +/- acres of hunting and recreational land on Arrowhead trail in the town of Hustisford, Doge County, WI. Features access to lake Sinissippi.

Albany, WI

10:30 AM – Jerry Holtsapple & Ryon McCoy Auction- Tractors, farm equipment, feed and more. Bid online at EquipmentFacts.com. See BM-Auctions.com for more info. B&M Auction of WI, 608-214-1859.

Online Auction

Hansen Auction Group Online: 5th wheel camper, tractors, tillage and hay equipment and more. Open house held Mon. Nov. 28 from 10 AM to 2 PM at 48595 Hwy 60, Wauzeka, WI. Call 920-383-1012 or bid now at Hansenauctiongroup.com.

Online Auction

11:00 AM – Jones Auction Service. Bidding closes at 11 am featuring a 2006 Electra Glide classic Harley Davidson Motorcycle, 2010 ‘10 GMC Sierra 2500 Ext Cab Pickup, outdoor and hunting equipment, camping supplies and more. Register to bid at www.jonesauctionservice.hibid.com.

**Withee, WI

11:00 AM – Special feeder cattle, bred beef cow auctions. Expecting 600-800 head. Call now to consign beef bulls, beef cows and feeders. Online bidders and buyers register at cattleusa.com. Premier Livestock & Auctions, N13438 Hwy 73, Withee, WI. 715-559-8232.

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 30

Online Auction

Online auction for 4-bedroom, 1-bath, 1200+/- square foot country home on 22/53 acres, 2,500 ft. of frontage on Trempealeau River. Online bidding ends Nov. 30. Open house held Sat. Nov. 27 at W21441 Hughes Filla Rd., Independence, WI. In conjunction with Northern Investment Company. Contact Josh Baecker at 715-533-4114, Hansen Auction Group 715-985-3191. Bid now at hansenauctiongroup.com.

**Withee, WI

11:00 AM – Dairy Cattle Auction, complete dispersals include 85 Holstein dairy cows from Reedsburg, WI; 40 registered Jersey cows from Shafer, MN; and 8 registered Holstein dairy cows. Online bidders and buyers register at cattleusa.com. N13438 Hwy 73, Withee, WI. 715-559-8232.

**Richland Center, WI

11:30 AM – Dairy cattle auction. Includes 138 head of Holstein dairy cattle – 40 from Grant County, 13 registered Jersey heifers, 8 springing heifers, and weekly run of fresh cows, 2-year-olds, bred heifers, open heifers and breeding bull. Also includes baby heifer and bull calves. www.stadeauction.com. Call 608-585-3700 for info. Richland Cattle Center, 24321 Hwy 58 (Ithaca) Richland Center, WI.

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 1

Online Auction

10:00 AM ‒ Timed online, no reserve: Farm retirement auction. Bidding closes Dec. 1. Sale includes tractor, combine, harvesting equipment, cultivation equipment, and more. Call Steven L. Georgi with equipment questions 765-744-3504. For online bidding info or full listing visit www.sullivanauctioneers.com Sullivan Auctioneers 844-847-2161.

Online Auction

Winter firearms and sporting goods. Bidding starts at $1. Online bidding ends Thurs. Dec. 1. Open House held at 1000 Rock Ledge La., Neenah, WI from 10 AM to 3 PM on Nov. 30. Hansen Auction Group, call 920-383-1012 for info. Bid now at hansenauctiongroup.com.

Loyal, WI

10:00 AM ‒ Special heifer and dairy sale. After hay (10 AM) and dairy cows (11 AM) comes bred heifers, open heifers and feeders, followed by calves, market bulls, fat cattle and cull cows. Watch sale online at www.cattleusa.com. Oberholtzer Auctions, W1461 Hwy 98, Loyal, WI. Call 715-255-9600 or visit www.oberholtzerauctions.com.

**Reedsville, WI

Noon – Equity Livestock Reedsville: Special dairy herd dispersal. Includes complete herd of 70 cows, mostly Holstein, that are freestall housed and parallel parlor milked. DHIA records available on sale day. Call 608-434-4019 or visit www.equitycoop.com. 513 North 6th Street, Reedsville, WI.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 3

No location specified

Start time not specified. Accepting consignments now for a live sale with online bidding by equipmentfacts.com. Sale will include tractors, skid steers, farm and construction equipment. Visit www.auctionsbyobrien.com for pictures and listing updates. Call John O’Brien with consignments 920-960-0685.

**Randolph, MN

10:00 AM – Clean, low houred farm retirement live and online auction. Complete details and online bidding at www.maringauction.com. Sellers Arnie Radman, 507-263-4517 & Charlie Radman 507-301-2815. www.maringauction.com. Auction location: 4356 270th St. East, Randolph, MN.

**Burlington, WI

10:00 AM – Bruce Rowntree Estate sale, 27630 Rowntree, Rd., Burlington WI . The sale includes tractors, combine, grain truck, farm machinery, gator, snowmobile and misc., tools and more. Visit www.stadeauction.com for a full listing and pictures. Online bidding available through equipmentfacts.com. 920-674-5500 or 920-699-4580.

**Fond du Lac, WI

10:00 AM – Year-end consignment sale. Sales include tractors, construction equipment, baler, grain drill, rotary rake and more. Visit www.auctionsbyobrien.com or call WI. John O’brien 920-960-0685 for more info. Location W2515 4th Street Rd, Fond du Lac, .

**Union Grove

Noon – Bob Hagemann: Hay Auctions. Sellers call in your loads of hay or straw on the Monday before the auction. Incoming listings will be updated online via www.auctionzip.com. Location: DeLong Company Inc., 1313 S. Colony Ave, Union Grove. 262-492-5125.

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 4

Fond du Lac, WI

10:00 AM – onsite sale with online bidding through equipmentfacts.com. Sale includes tractors, skid steers, farm & construction equipment. See www.auctionsbyobrien.com for pictures and information. Located at W2515 4th Street Rd., Fond du Lac, WI.

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 6

**Ferryville, WI

10:00 AM – Dennis and Lilly Rider Retirement Auction. Sales include tractors, combine & harvest equipment, tillage & planting equipment and more. Location: Rider Farm: 54693 Helland Rd, Ferryville, WI. For more info visit www.wilkinsonaucitons.com.

**Stratford, WI

11:00 AM – Equity Stratford: Special dairy cattle auction. Includes a complete herd of 60 Holstein dairy cows, all tie-stall milked and housed – let out daily. Coming from a retiring family in the Wausau area. Visit www.equitycoop.com or call 715-687-4101 Location: 214910 Hwy 97, Stratford, WI.

**Online Auction

WI custom operators consignment. Featured items include sprayer, bale wrapper, silage truck, hydraulic hose makers, platform on single axle running gear and more. Online bidding ends Tues. Dec. 6, open house by appointment only. Bid now at hansenauctiongroup.com.715-607-4088.

**Online Auction

6:00 PM Closing – Online auction: O’Connor Auction Group. Sales include tractors and farm equipment. Bidding opens Nov. 22 and closes Dec. 6 at 6 PM. For more info or to bid online, visit oconnorauctiongroup.com or call 715-823-5144.

**Withee, WI

11:00 AM – Special feeder cattle, bred beef cow auctions. Expecting 600-800 head. Call now to consign beef bulls, beef cows and feeders. Online bidders and buyers register at cattleusa.com. Premier Livestock & Auctions: N13438 Hwy 73, Withee, WI. 5-559-8232.

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 8

Seymour, WI

Harvest wrap-up consignment auction, proceeds to benefit Outagamie County Fair. Held at Outagamie County Fairgrounds, 637 N. Main St., Seymour, WI. Sales include excavators, forage harvester, semi end dump trailer with tarp and liner and more. To consign and terms, call 920-391-1593. Miller ’N Co. Auctions & Appraisals, LLC. Call Gregg Miller at 920-980-4999 or 980-4995.

Online Only

4:00 PM – Online only auction, Robert and Debra Wendt. Bidding begins to close at 4 PM on Dec. 8 at www.wausauauctioneers.com. Sale includes tractors, combine & head, tillage & planting and more. Internet/online bidding at www.wausauaucitoneers.com. 715-536-1955 or 800-432-1922 for more info.

**Online Only

9:00 AM – Sale consists of conventional tractors, straight trucks, reefers, vans, flatbeds and more. Visit usauctioneers.com for current equipment list, descriptions' and pics. To bid register online at proxibid. Call 800-992-2893 for info or email info@usauctioneers.com.

**Online Only

1:00 PM – Timed online auction. Arnold Companies Inc. Auction opens Mon., Nov. 28, closes Dec. 8 at 1 PM. Features over 100 lots of tractors, harvesters, skid steer loaders, and more. Steffes Group, Inc – www.steffesgroup.com for full listings. 320-693-9371.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 10

Beaver Dam, WI

Consignments wanted. Year-end consignment auction via real time webcast and on-site live. Accepting consignments of tractors, farm machinery, industrial equipment and more. Call 920-210-5278 to consign now. Visit www.colbob.com for more info.

Hampshire, IL

9:00 AM – Farm Retirement Auction. Live and online internet bidding starting at 10 AM. Sale includes tractors, combine, heads, trucks, and additional farm equipment. Sold at 11N751 Burlington Rd., Hampshire, IL. Call 847-683-3716 or 847-507-3716. Espe Auctioneering Inc. 630-365-9838, www.espeauctions.com for full list/bidding information.

**Janesville, WI

10:00 AM – Selling in two rings. Items featured include metal lathes, metal working equipment, vises, welder air compressors and more. George Auction Service & Real Estate, 4675 North River Rd, Janesville, WI. 608-751-5703 or 608-882-6123.

**Spring Grove, IL

10:00 AM – Selling: Tractors, Combine, Fork lift, Crawler, Farm Machinery, Grain Dryer, Bins, Misc. Farm. 801 Main St Rd. Spring Grove, IL. Bill Stade Auction Co. 262-736-4141 www.stadeauction.com

**Monroe, WI

10:30 AM – Klemm Farms Auction – includes tractors, farm equipment, tillage and forage equipment, misc. Visit www.bm-auctions.com for full details, auction is live and onsite at www.equipmentfacts.com. Location: W5027 Middle Juda Rd., Monroe, WI. 608-214-7175.

MONDAY, DECEMBER 12

**Online Auction

10:00 AM – Timed Online, No Reserve: 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM. Farm Retirement Auction, 8022 Independence Ave., Waterloo, IA. Tractors, combines, planter and more. SullicanAuctioneers.com 844-847-2161.

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 13

Online Auction

10:00 AM – Dealer, lender, consignment timed online only auction. Bidding opens Dec. 6 at 10 AM and will start closing at 10 AM, Tues. Dec. 13. Equipment will be at Gehling Auction Co., 27741 Hwy 16, Preston, MN for inspection. To consign call 800-770-0347 or email denny@gehlingauction.com.

Online Auction

2 waterfront lots and cabin on Echo Lake in Lincoln County. 55 +/- acre Echo Lake cabin. Bid on a combination of two lots to create your own getaway. Online bidding ends Dec. 13. Open house held by appointment only at N6637 Neuwirth Rd., Gleason, WI. Call Hansen Auction Group at 715-607-4411 or Bryce Hansen at 715-418-1030 for info. Bid now at hansenauctiongroup.com.

Reedsburg, WI

11:00 AM – 124 +/-acre real estate auction offered in 2 parcels in the town of Winfield, Sauk County. Live auction with online bidding through www.gavinbros.com. Open house held Nov. 29 from 11 AM to 1 PM or by appointment. Visit www.gavinbros.com for information, or call 608-524-6416. Auction Location: Gavin Auction Facility, E7429 Hwy. 23/33, Reedsburg, WI.Online Auction

Ron & Gary Vogt Farm Retirement Auction: Tractors, combines, heads, trailers, grain trucks, semis, equipment, & recreational vehicles. Hamilton Auction Company 507-584-0133.

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 15

Online Auction

60x120 horse barn, 3-bedroom, 1-bath home on 20+/- acres in St. Croix County. Online bidding ends Dec. 15. Hansen Auction Group. Visit www.hansenauctiongroup.com for open house details and bidding info.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 16

Brillion, WI

9:00 AM – Live/Simulcast Auction – 2022 Forest Junction year end consignment sale featuring live in person and online bidding. Featuring several estate and retirement farm lines, and local consignments. Consignments accepted until Dec. 14. Sale catalogs and online bidding at equipmentfacts.com and proxibid.com. See full listings at catesch.net or wilkinsonauctions.com. Forest Junction Consignment Auction, located at CA Tesch Equipment, LLC., W2374 Hwy 10, Brillion, WI.

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 20

Wis., Minn. & Mich.

Consignments wanted. WI Logging and Sawmill Consignment Auction. Hansen and Young Auction, Inc, www.hansenandyoung.com. Call today to consign 715-837-1015 or 715-533-3079. Sale ends Dec. 20.

**Loyal, WI

Equipment consignment auction. Auction will be held at the Thorp location. Taking consignments of tractors, trucks, skid loaders, four wheelers, lawn mowers, etc. To be sold in drive through fashion in heated shed. Call 715-773-2240 for details or to consign. Sale conducted by Oberholtzer Dairy Cattle & Auction Co, W1461 Hwy 98, Loyal, WI. www.oberholtzerauctions.com.

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 28

**St. Anne, IL

8:00 AM – Large farm machinery auction. St. Anne Consignment Auction and Equipment Sales. For a complete listing of the equipment that will be on this auction, visit www.stanneconsignmentauctions.com or call 815-427-8350.

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 29

Withee, WI

10:00 AM – Special sheep and goat auctions – Holiday Special. Premium prices paid for lambs 40-70; kids 45-65. Premier Livestock & Auctions, LLC N13438 Hwy 73, Withee, WI. Office 715-559-8232. Online bidders and buyers register at cattleusa.com. Visit www.premierlivestockandauctions.com.

SATURDAY, JANUARY 7

**Union Grove

Noon – Hay Auctions. Sellers call in your loads of hay or straw on the Monday before the auction. Incoming listings will be updated online via www.auctionzip.com. LocationL DeLong Company Inc., 1313 S. Colony Ave., Union Grove Bob Hagemann auction & realty service 262-492-5125.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 18

**Union Grove

Noon – Hay Auctions. Sellers call in your loads of hay or straw on the Monday before the auction. Incoming listings will be updated online via www.auctionzip.com. LocationL DeLong Company Inc., 1313 S. Colony Ave., Union Grove Bob Hagemann auction & realty service 262-492-5125.

SATURDAY, MARCH 4

**Union Grove

Noon – Hay Auctions. Sellers call in your loads of hay or straw on the Monday before the auction. Incoming listings will be updated online via www.auctionzip.com. LocationL DeLong Company Inc., 1313 S. Colony Ave., Union Grove Bob Hagemann auction & realty service 262-492-5125.

SATURDAY, APRIL 1

**Union Grove

Noon – Hay Auctions. Sellers call in your loads of hay or straw on the Monday before the auction. Incoming listings will be updated online via www.auctionzip.com. LocationL DeLong Company Inc., 1313 S. Colony Ave., Union Grove Bob Hagemann auction & realty service 262-492-5125.

SATURDAY, MAY 6

**Union Grove

Noon – Hay Auctions. Sellers call in your loads of hay or straw on the Monday before the auction. Incoming listings will be updated online via www.auctionzip.com. LocationL DeLong Company Inc., 1313 S. Colony Ave., Union Grove Bob Hagemann auction & realty service 262-492-5125.