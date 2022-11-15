Weekly Market Report: Nov. 14, 2022

Wisconsin State Farmer

Weekly market report beginning the week of Nov. 08, 2022. Data compiled from state and national market sources.

Cattle

Altoona Equity Market: Nov. 10, 2022

FED CATTLE:

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 120.00 to 148.00.

Choice Dairy X-bred Steers & Heifers: 120.00 to 142.00.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers: 130.00 to 141.00.

Choice Holstein Steers: 118.00 to 129.00.

Select, Unfinished & Heavyweight Steers & Heifers: 117.00 & down.

CULL COWS: Steady

Higher 20% sold for: 72.00 to 84.00.

60% sold for: 50.00 to 71.00.

Lower 20% sold for: 49.00 & down.

CULL BULLS:

Most Bulls: 80.00 to 97.00.

CALVES: Sold by the head.

80% of Holstein Bull Calves 95 lbs. & up: 50.00 to 120.00.

Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 20.00 & down.

Quality Beef Calves: 100.00-215.00.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 50.00 & down

Bonduel Equity Market: Nov. 14, 2022

FED CATTLE: Steady.

High Yielding Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 141.50 to 152.00.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 135.00 & down.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers: 131.00 135.00.

Choice Holstein Steers: 100.00 to 130.50.

Unfinished Steers & Heifers: 99.00 & down.

CULL COWS: Steady

Higher 20% sold for: 80.00 to 96.00.

60% sold for: 69.00 to 79.00.

Lower 20% sold for: 69.00 & down.

CULL BULLS: Steady

Most Bulls: 85.00 to 88.00.

Thin, Full Bulls, over a ton discounted: 80.00 & down.

CALVES: Sold by the pound. Steady.

Holstein Bull Calves: 80.00 to 225.00.

Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 20.00 & down.

Quality Beef Calves: 150.00 to 320.00.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 30.00 & down, heavy discounts on light and poor quality.

FEEDER CATTLE: As of 11/10/22 sale.

Beef steers under 400 lbs: No test.

Beef steers 400-600 lbs: Up to 166.00.

Beef steers 600-800 lbs: No test.

Beef steers over 800 lbs: 118.00-128.00.

Beef heifers under 400 lbs: No test.

Beef heifers 400-600 lbs: Up to 153.00.

Beef heifers 600-800 lbs: 114.00-122.00.

Beef heifers over 800 lbs: Up o 110.00-121.00.

Holstein steers up to 400 lbs: No test.

Holstein steers 400-600 lbs: o test.

Holstein steers 600-800 lbs: No test.

Holstein steers over 800 lbs: No test.

Johnson Creek Equity Market: Nov. 10, 2022

FED CATTLE: Steady.

High Yielding Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 120.00 to 145.00.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 115.00 to 130.00.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers: 134.00 to 138.00.

Choice Holstein Steers: 110.00 to 128.00.

Select & Unfinished Cattle: 95.00 & down.

CULL COWS: Steady

20% sold for: 68.00 to 77.00.

60% sold for: 55.00 to 68.00.

Lower 20% sold for: 60.00 & down.

CULL BULLS: Steady.

Most Bulls:70.00 to 90.00.

Thin & Full Bulls, discounted: 60.00 & down.

CALVES, sold by the pound: Steady

60% of Holstein Bull Calves: 80.00 to 170.00.

Quality Dairy Heifer Calves: 25.00 to 50.00.

Quality Beef Calves: 300.00 to 345.00.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 50.00 & down.

Lomira Equity Market: Nov. 14, 2022

FED CATTLE: Steady.

High Yielding Choice & Prime Beef Steers & Heifers: 144.00 to 150.00.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 135.00 to 143.00.

Select, Low Yielding & Underfinished Beef Steers & Heifers: 128.00 & down.

X-bred Steers & Heifers: 133.00 to 142.00.

High Yielding Choice & Prime Holstein Steers: 137.00 to 143.00.

Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: 189.00 to 136.00.

Low Yielding, Select & Underfinished Holstein Steers & Heifers: 98.00-127.00.

MARKET COWS:

High Yielding Cows: 74.00 to 82.00.

Cutters & Utility: 53.00 to 74.00.

Canners & Shells: 30.00-52.00

MARKET BULLS: Steady

High Yielding Bulls: 82.00 to 95.00.

Thin, Light & Over-Conditioned Bulls: 80.00 & down.

CALVES (11/08/22 Auction): Sold by the pound.

Quality Holstein Bull Calves weighing 95-125 lbs: 150.00 to 215.00.

Light Weight Calves: 80.00 to 160.00.

Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 30.00-70.00.

Quality Beef and X-bred Bulls & Heifer Calves: Heifers 170.00-290.00; Bulls 260.00-350.00.

Poor Quality Calves: 60.00 & down

Monroe Equity Market: Nov. 14, 2022

FED CATTLE:

High Yielding Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 152.00-164.00.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 135.00-151.50.

Choice Dairy X-bred Steers & Heifers: 128.00-152.00.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: 126.00-136.00.

Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: 118.00-125.50.

Unfinished Steers & Heifers: 116.00 and down.

Wednesday 11/09/22 Sale:

High Yielding Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: No test.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: No test.

Choice Dairy X-bred Steers & Heifers: No test.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: 129.00-135.00.

Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: 114.00-128.00.

Unfinished Steers & Heifers: 110.00 and down.

CULL COWS:

High Yielding Cows: 70.00 to 84.00.

Cutters & Utility: 51.00 to 69.50.

Canners & Shells: 50.00 & down.

SLAUGHTER BULLS:

High Yielding Bulls: 88.00 to 96.00.

Thin, Light and Overconditioned Bulls: 84.00 & down.

CALVES:Sold by the pound.

Quality Holstein Bull Calves: 120.00 to 160.00.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 90.00 & down.

Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 35.00 & down.

Quality Beef & Beef X-bred Calves: bulls 330.00 & down; heifers 230.00 & down.

Reedsville Equity Market: Nov. 10, 2022

FED CATTLE: Steady

High Yielding Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 128.00 to 145.00.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 118.00 to 127.00.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers: 128.00 to 138.00.

Choice Holstein Steers: 110.00 to 127.00.

Unfinished Steers & Heifers: 109.00 & down.

CULL COWS: Softer

Higher 20% sold for: 75.00 to 85.00.

60% sold for: 60.00 to 74.00.

Lower 20% sold for: 59.00 & down.

CULL BULLS: Steady

Most Bulls: 80.00-90.00.

CALVES: Softer

40% of Holstein Bull Calves: 90.00-135.00.

Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 40.00 & down.

Quality Beef Calves: 280.00 & down.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 40.00 & down.

FEEDER CATTLE: Next sale is Nov. 10 at noon.

Holstein steers under 400 lbs: 100.00 to 140.00.

Holstein steers 400 to 600 lbs: 100.00 to 140.00.

Holstein steers 600 to 800 lbs: 90.00 to 120.00.

Holstein steers over 800 lbs: 90.00 to 120.00.

Stratford Equity Market: Nov. 15, 2022

FED CATTLE:

High Yielding Choice & Prime Beef Steers & Heifers: 130.00-137.00.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 120.00 to 129.00.

High Yielding Choice & Prime Holstein Steers & Heifers: 125.00-134.50.

Select & Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: 110.00 to 124.00.

Unfinished Steers & Heifers: 110.00 and down.

CULL COWS:

Higher 20% sold for: 70.00 to 82.50.

60% sold for: 50.00 to 69.00.

Lower 20% sold for: 50.00 & down.

Good certified organic cows (for slaughter): 70.00-80.00.

CULL BULLS: Lower.

Most Bulls: 85.00 to 98.00.

Thin, Full, Horned Bulls discounted: 85.00 & down.

CALVES, sold by the head: Steady

Good to Top Quality Holstein Bull Calves: 125.00 to 250.00.

Top Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 25.00 to 50.00.

Plain Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 20.00 & down.

Quality Beef Calves: 200.00 to 380.00.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 50.00 & down.

FEEDER CATTLE: Lower

Beef Steers: Under 400 lbs: 130.00-170.00; 400 to 600 lbs: 120.00-165.00; 600 to 800 lbs: 114.00-145.00; Over 800 lbs: 120.00-130.00.

Beef Heifers: Under 400 lbs: 130.00-160.00; 400 to 600 lbs: 120.00-155.00; 600 to 800 lbs: 100.00-125.00; Over 800 lbs: 100.00-120.00.

Holstein Steers: Under 400 lbs: 90.00-110.00; 400 to 600 lbs: 90.00-110.00; 600 to 800 lbs: 90.00-114.00; Over 800 lbs: 90.00-110.00.

Milwaukee Stockyards: Nov. 14, 2022

COWS:

No Roll Cows: 68.00 to 76.00.

High Yielding Cutters & Utility: 60.00 to 70.00.

Cutters: 55.00 to 65.00.

Canners & Shells: 40.00 & down.

HOLSTEIN STEERS:

High Choice & Prime Holstein Steers, 1400-1600 lbs: 134.00 to 137.00.

Choice Holstein Steers: 128.00 to 133.00.

Select Steers: 110.00 to 125.00.

Unfinished Holstein Steers: 110.00 & down.

BEEF CATTLE:

Choice & Prime Angus Beef 1200-1500 lbs: 145.00 to 150.00.

Select Beef Steers & Heifers: 125.00 & down.

BULLS:

Premium Beef Bulls 1600-2000 lbs: 85.00 to 90.00.

Common to Good Bulls: 75.00 to 85.00.

REPLACEMENT CALVES:

Premium Bulls 100-120 lbs: 175.00 to 225.00.

Common to Good Bulls 80-100 lbs: 50.00 to 170.00.

Beef Bull Calves: 200.00 to 500.

Beef Heifer Calves: 150.00 to 275.00.

Dairy Heifer Calves: 30.00 to 75.00.

Boning Calves: 15.00 & down.

Premier Livestock: Nov. 14, 2022

MARKET COWS: Steady

Selling Every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday

High Yielding Cows: 72.00 to 87.00.

Most Market Cows: 55.00 to 71.00.

Low Yielding Cows: 54.00 and down.

FED MARKET STEERS AND HEIFERS: Steady/Stronger

High Choice & Prime Holstein Steers: 132.00 to 149.00.

Low Choice & Select Holstein Steers: 120.00 to 131.00.

Underfinished & Mixed Grading: 119.00 & down.

MARKET BULLS: Steady

High Yielding Bulls: 87.00 to 104.00.

Plainer Quality Bulls: 86.00 & down.

BABY CALVES: Stronger

Most Holstein Bull Calves: 125.00-275.00.

Quality Beef Calves: 125.00 to 310.00.

Holstein Heifer Calves, Single Birth: 10.00-50.00.

Light and off quality calves: 75.00 & down.

Fennimore: **Nov. 09, 2022

High Yield Slaughter Cows: 68.00-77.00; Holstein Bulls & Calves: 95-120 lbs: 120.00-170.00; Light Weight & Poor Calves: 45.00-100.00; Holstein Heifer Calves: 40.00-80.00/lb; Beef X-Bred Calves: 200.00-315.00.

National Cattle Summary: Nov. 11, 2022

On Friday negotiated cash trading was limited on light demand in Nebraska and Western Cornbelt. In the Southern Plains negotiated cash trading was mostly inactive on very light demand. Not enough purchases for a market trend in any region. Wednesday the last reported market in Southern Plains with live purchases at 150.00 and a few dressed purchases, in Kansas at 238.00. Wednesday was the last reported market in Nebraska with live and dressed purchases at 150.00 and 242.00, respectively. Thursday was the last reported live purchase market in the Western Cornbelt from 153.00-155.00. Wednesday was the last reported dressed purchase market at 242.00.

Dairy Cattle Summary

Reedsville Equity Market: Nov. 10, 2022

Top Quality Springing Holstein Heifers: 700.00 to 1500.00.

Plainer Quality Springing Holstein Heifers: 650.00 & down.

Good Quality Shortbred Heifers: 600.00 to 1200.00.

Good Quality Springing & Recently Fresh Cows: 700.00 to 1500.00.

Good Bred Back Milking Cows: 700.00 to 1300.00.

Plain Quality & Common Cows: 500.00 to 900.00.

Dehorned & Vaccinated Open Heifers, 350-550 lbs: 50.00 to 100.00/lb.

Dehorned & Vaccinated Open Heifers, 550-750 lbs: 70.00 to 120.00/lb.

Dehorned & Vaccinated Open Heifers, 750-950 lbs: 70.00 to 120.00/lb.

Central Livestock, Zumbrota, MN: Nov. 14, 2022

FINISHED CATTLE:

Finished Beef Steers: 144.00-164.50; Mixed Grading: 143.00.

Finished Beef Heifers: 144.00-157.00; Mixed Grading: 142.50.

Finished Dairy Steers: 125.00-136.00; Silage Fed, Heavyweight, Select Grade, Lightweight: 83.00-124.00.

MARKET COWS:

Mostly 62.00-98.00; Thin/shelly/full/overfed cows: 61.50 & down; Market Bulls: 72.00-115.00.

Bred Beef Cows & Heifers: N/A; cow/calf pairs: N/A.

Calves: 95-125 lbs: 35.00-60.00; 150-250 lbs: Up to 75.00; Beef Calves: 711.00-205.00; Lighter, Weaker, Younger Calves: 30.00 & down.

FEEDER CATTLE:

Beef Steers: under 600 lbs: Up to 170.00/cwt; 600-800 lbs: Up to 136.00; 800-1000 lbs: Up to 129.00; Beef Heifers: 350-600 lbs: Up to 140.00/cwt; 600-800 lbs: N/A; 800-1000 lbs: Up to 129.00.

Holstein Steers: under 400 lbs: 102.50/cwt; 400-600 lbs: 102.50-167.00/cwt; 600-800 lbs: Up to 99.00/cwt; 800-1000 lbs: Up to 112.00/cwt.

Eastern Corn Belt Direct: Feeder Cattle Summary: Nov. 11, 2022

Compared to last week: Not enough Current FOB trades last week for a trend. Bulk of the supply was for out front future delivery cattle. Demand moderate. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (46.8% Steers, 53.2% Heifers). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 100%. Unless otherwise noted, Feeder

Sheep & Lambs

**Fennimore: Nov. 09, 2022

Bucks & Ewes: 60.00-100.00.; Choice Lambs: 92.00-112.50/lb.; Feeding Lambs: 125.00-250.00/lb.

Johnson Creek Equity Market: Nov. 10, 2022

Lambs: Over 100 lbs: 110.00-140.00; Under 100 lbs: 120.00-170.00; Ewes: 60.00-90.00; Bucks: 60.00-90.00.

Lomira Equity Market: Nov. 14, 2022

As of 10/29/2022: Finished Market Lambs: 90.00-130.00; Feeder Lambs: Under 65 lbs: 170.00-250.00; 70-100 lbs: 120.00-160.00; Ewes: 60.00-100.00; Rams: 70.00-110.00.

Monroe Equity Market: Nov. 14, 2022

As of 10/15/22: Finished Market Lambs: 0.80-1.10/lb.; Feeder Lambs: 0.90-1.90/lb.; Cull Ewes: .50-.75/lb; Cull Rams: .65-.80/lb.

Stratford Equity Market: Nov. 15, 2022

As of 11/09/22: Feeder Lambs: 60.00-80.00; Market Lambs: 80.00-90.00; Cull Ewes: 60.00; Cull Rams: 70.00.

Central Livestock, Zumbrota, MN: Nov. 15, 2022

Feeder Lambs: 50-70 lbs: 75.00-225.00; 70-90 lbs: 85.00-210.00; 90-120 lbs: 125.00-195.00.

Fed Lambs 120-155 lbs: Shorn Lambs: 106.00-116.00.; Unshorn Lambs: 70.00-106.00.

Utility & Good Ewes: 65.00-97.50; Thin & Cull Ewes: 60.00& down; Yearling Ewes: 95.00-110.00.

Goats

**Fennimore: Nov. 09, 2022

Slaughter Nannies: 110.00 to 145.00.

Slaughter Billies: 150.00-205.00.

Slaughter Kids (Dairy): 175.00-235.00.

Slaughter Kids (Boer): 275.00-335.00.

Johnson Creek Equity Market: Nov. 10, 2022

Young Goats over 80 lbs: 200.00 & down.

Young Goats 60-80 lbs: 250.00 & down.

Young Goats under 60 lbs: 170.00 & down.

Cull Goats: 120.00 & down.

Lomira Equity Market: Nov. 14, 2022

As of 10/29/2022:

Fed Goats: 160.00 to 225.00.

Dairy Kids: 110.00 to 200.00.

Boer Kids: 240.00 to 310.00.

Cull Goats: 80.00 to 140.00.

Monroe Equity Market: Nov. 07, 2022

As of 10/15/22: Goats sell by the head.

Dairy Goats 40-70 lbs: 115.00 to 145.00.

Meat Goats 40-70 lbs: 150.00-170.00.

Meat Goats over 70 lbs: 145.00-280.00.

Cull Nannies & Billies: 175.00 & down.

USDA Hog Report: Nov. 11, 2022

Compared to last week: Early weaned pigs are 2.00 per head higher, and feeder pigs are steady. Demand good on moderate offerings.

Lomira Equity Market: Nov. 14, 2022

Feeder Pigs: 40-80 lbs: Call for availability.

Hogs: Heavy Sows: 51.00-54.00; Light Sows: 47.00-50.00; Boars: 15.00-18.00; Butcher Hogs: 60.00.

Johnson Creek Equity Market: Nov. 10, 2022

Butchers over 250 lbs: 65.00-80.00; Light Sows: 35.00-55.00; Heavy Sows: 35.00-55.00; Boars: 10.00-20.00; Feeder Pigs: 12.00-75.00.

Stratford Equity Market: Nov. 15, 2022

Butchers: 79.00-81.00; Sows: 65.00-68.00; Boars: 10.00-25.00; Slaughter Pigs: No test; Feeder Pigs, 25-35 lbs: 15.00-25.00/hd.; 45-55 lbs: 40.00-55.00/hd; 60-70 lbs: 55.00/hd.; 70-80 lbs: 55.00-60.00/hd.

Central Livestock, Zumbrota, MN: Nov. 15, 2022

Feeder Pigs: Up to 50 lbs: 15.00/hd; 50-60 lbs: Up to 25.00/hd; 60-80 lbs: UP to 40.00/hd; 80-100 lbs: N/A; 100-120 lbs: Up to 77.50/hd.

Grains

Cargill La Crosse: Nov. 15, 2022

CORN/SOYBEANS

Dec.: 6.5850/-----

Jan ‘23----/14.4500

Mar : 6.6025/14.5000

May 6.5950/14.5675

Sept: 6.2100/14.0550

Dec: 6.0925/-------

Mar.’24: 6.1625/13.7350

May: 6.1425/13.7350

Eggs

USDA Egg Report: Nov. 15, 2022

Midwest delivered prices are steady. Producer prices are 5 cents higher for Large, while unchanged for Medium and Small. The undertone is fully steady to firm. Demand is moderate to good with best movement into the retail sector. Supplies are moderate to at times light. The Midwestern shell egg inventory increased 5.0% when compared to a week a ago.

Extra Large: 3.76-3.78; Large: 3.74-3.76; Medium: 3.18-3.20

Hay

**Fennimore: Nov. 07, 2022

Large Square Hay: 130.00-205.00/ton; Lg. Round Dairy Quality Hay: 150.00-170.00/ton; Sm. Sqare Hay: 3.50-4.50/bale; Dry Cow/Beef Cow Hay: 80.00-120.00/ton; Large Square Straw: 40.00-45.00/bale; Corn Fodder: 25.00-35.00/bale.

Lomira Equity Market: Nov. 11, 2022

Every Friday at noon:

Small Squares Hay: 2.00-4.00/bale; Large Squares Hay Alfalfa: 55.00-75.00/bale; Large Squares Mix: 35.00-55.00/bale; Large Square Grass: 20.00-40.00/bale; Large Rounds Alfalfa Quality: 45.00-60.00/bale; Large Rounds Mix: 35.00-45.00/bale; Large Rounds Grass: 20.00-30.00/bale; Small Wheat Straw: 1.50-3.00/bale.

Stratford Equity Market: Nov. 08, 2022

Sale first and third Tuesday each month:

Large Square Grass Mix: 40.00-45.00/bale.

Large Square Hay Bales, 2nd and 3rd Crop Alfalfa: 60.00-65.00/bale.

Large Square Bales, Rye Straw: 40.00-45.00/bale.

Round Hay Bales, Grass: 35.00-40.00/bale.

Alfalfa Rounds, 2nd & 3rd Crop: 45.00-55.00/bale.

Small Square Straw Bales: No test.

Small Square Hay Bales: 2.75-3.50/bale.

Tim Slack Auction & Realty, Hay & Bedding Report: Nov. 09, 2022

Hay, lg. Square: Premium: 205.00/ton; Good: 160.00/ton.

Hay, lg. Round: N/A; Sm. square: N/A.

Straw, 3x3: Good: 29.00-46.00/bale; Sm. square: 4.00/bale.

Grass, lg. Square: N/A; Lg. Round: N/A.

Reedsville Equity Market: Nov. 09, 2022

High Quality 1st Crop Hay: 90.00-130.00/ton; Low Quality: 85.00/ton & down; High Quality 2nd & 3rd Crop Hay: 130.00-170.00/ton; Low Quality: 125.00/ton & down; High Quality Straw: 100.00-130.00/ton, Low quality 95.00/ton & down.

Dairy

Weekly Animal Feed, Central U.S.: Nov. 14, 2022

Dry whey prices, for the most part, are steady with previous weeks' reports. However, there was a slight bump on the top of the range. Dry whey availability varies from one plant to the next. Some sought-after brands are reportedly tight, while interchangeable loads are readily available. There were some situational loads traded at above the current range, although current markets are comfortably within the low/mid-$.40s zone. Some end users say they are chock full at the moment, and are showing little to zero interest in the spot market.

Prices for Central U.S., All First Sales, FOB, Conventional and Non-Edible Dry Whey Price Range Animal Feed, $/lb: .3000 - .3500.

Prices for Central U.S., All First Sales, FOB, Extra Grade & Grade A, Conventional and Edible Dry Whey Price Range: Non-Hygroscopic, $/lb: .4200 - .4625; Mostly Range: Non-Hygroscopic, $/lb: .4300 - .4500.

Dairy Market Review: Nov. 11, 2022

BUTTER: Grade AA closed at $2.9050. The weekly average for Grade AA is $2.8765 (+0.1375).

CHEESE: Barrels closed at $2.0625 and 40# blocks at $2.2000. The weekly average for barrels is $2.0165 (+0.0520) and blocks, $2.0910 (+0.1075).

CHEESE: Barrels closed at $1.9750 and 40# blocks at $2.0100. The weekly average for barrels is $1.9645 (-0.0145) and blocks, $1.9835 (-0.0200).

CHEESE HIGHLIGHTS: In the Midwest, spot milk remains steadily available, though cheese production varies across different plants. In recent weeks, curd and barrel cheese makers have reported shifting to alternate varieties to counterbalance slowing cheese sales. Some cheddar block and Italian cheesemakers say they are now seeing similar slowdowns. Loads of cheese produced in domestic markets are being sold at lower prices than those produced internationally, and contacts in the Northeast and West say this is contributing to strong interest from export purchasers.

BUTTER HIGHLIGHTS: In the Central region, cream availability is mixed. Some plant managers say availability is growing week to week, while other report cream is available but purchasers could use more loads than are locally available. Butter production is growing in the Northeast and Central regions. Food service demand for butter is steady in the Northeast and retail sales are active, though some regional stakeholders believe inflation is contributing to reduced shopper interest. Retail demand for butter is softening in the West as some grocers have finished purchasing butter to meet their holiday needs.

FLUID MILK HIGHLIGHTS: U.S. milk production is mostly steady throughout the country, as pockets of higher output show up in some areas of the regions. Class I milk sales are steady to higher with the addition of seasonal eggnog purchases. The Florida milk market is preparing for another hurricane to hit the state. Some bottling plants have posted closings due to the expected inclement weather. Cold fronts are expected to push through the Midwest this week as corn harvest nears completion in the upper areas of the region. In the West, tight milk supplies in Arizona prompt purchases from nearby states, while loads are being sold at discount in local market in the mountain states of Idaho, Utah, and Colorado.

**market reports published after print deadline. See complete report online at wisfarmer.com