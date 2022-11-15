November 18, 2022: Auction Calendar

Wisconsin State Farmer

**auctions appearing in this week's newspaper

NOVEMBER 17-19

East Moline, IL

Fall Premier Bend Expo, 922 Mississippi Parkway, East Moline, IL. 500 tractors, vintage trucks, road art & relics. Mecum Auctions 262-275-5050 Mecum.com.

Scandinavia, WIOngoing – 72.5 Modern dairy farm b/t Iola & Nelsonville. $750,000. Contact Nolan Sales – 800-472-0290 NolanSales.comSymco, WIOngoing – Beautiful 301 acre family dairy farm, south of Symco in Waupaca County. $2,500,000. Contact Nolan Sales – 800-472-0290 NolanSales.com

Edgerton, WI

10:00 AM – Jerome Pulcine, 127 Sioux Drive Edgerton, WI. Auctioneers: Dean George 608-751-5703, Kale George 608-882-6123 11211 North Union Rd., Evansville, WI. For Complete listing and photos log onto www.georgeauction.com

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 18

Withee, WI

No Start Time Specified – Machinery Auction. Now accepting consignments until lot is full. Premier Livestock & Auctions, LLC. N13438 Hwy 73, Withee, WI. Office 715-559-8232.

SATURDAY, NOVEMEBER 19

Maple Park, IL & Online

9:00 AM – Public Auction, online bidding beginning at Noon. Sales include tractors, mowers, utility vehicles, trailers and more. Also features equipment and shop equipment, all from the estate of Daniel R. Wolf. Contact Rex Wolf at 630-546-5001. Equipment sold from 50W362 Perry Rd., Maple Park, IL. www.espeauctions.com for listings/information regarding sale.

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 22

**Withee, WI

11:00 AM – Feeder cattle auction and special dairy heifer auction, expecting 200 feeder cattle, 300-500 special dairy heifers. Premier Livestock & Auctions, LLC. Online bidders and buyers register at cattleusa.com. Located at N13438 Hwy 73, Withee, WI. Call 715-559-8232 for info.

NOVEMBER 23

**Withee, WI

11:00 AM – Dairy cattle auction. Herd pending includes Holstein dairy cows, tiestall freestall adapted. Call now with consignments. Premier Livestock & Auctions, LLC. Online bidders and buyers register at cattleusa.com. Located at N13438 Hwy 73, Withee, WI. Call 715-559-8232 for info.

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 29

Online Auction

2:00 PM – Dodge County land for sale by online bidding – www.jonesauctionservice.hibid.com. Includes 84 +/- acres of hunting and recreational land on Arrowhead trail in the town of Hustisford, Doge County, WI. Features access to lake Sinissippi.

**Albany, WI

10:30 AM – Jerry Holtsapple & Ryon McCoy Auction. Tractors, farm equipment, feed and more. To bid online go to EquipmentFacts.com. See BM-Auctions.com for more info or call 608-214-1859.

**Online Auction

Hansen Auction Group Online: 5th wheel camper, tractors, tillage and hay equipment. Open house held Mon., Nov. 28 from 10 AM to 2 PM at 48595 Hwy 60, Wauzeka, WI. Call 920-383-1012 for more info. Bid now at Hansenauctiongroup.com.

**Online Auction

11:00 AM – Bidding closes at 11 am featuring a 2006 Electra Glide classic Harley Davidson Motorcycle, 2010 ‘10 GMC Sierra 2500 Ext Cab Pickup, motorcycle lift, engine parts, outdoor equipment, hunting equipment, camping supplies and more. Register to bid at www.jonesauctionservice.hibid.com. Jones Auction Service

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 30

**Online Auction

Online auction for 4-bedroom, 1-bath, 1200+/- square foot country home on 22/53 acres, 2,500 ft. of frontage on Trempealeau River. Online bidding ends Nov. 30. Open house held Sat. Nov. 27 at W21441 Hughes Filla Rd., Independence, WI. In conjunction with Northern Investment Company. Contact Josh Baecker at 715-533-4114, Hansen Auction Group 715-985-3191. Bid now at hansenauctiongroup.com.

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 1

Online Auction

10:00 AM ‒ Timed online, no reserve: Farm retirement auction. Bidding closes Dec. 1. Sale includes tractor, combine, harvesting equipment, cultivation equipment, and more. Call Steven L. Georgi with equipment questions 765-744-3504. For online bidding info or full listing visit www.sullivanauctioneers.com Sullivan Auctioneers 844-847-2161.

**Online Auction

Winter firearms and sporting goods. Bidding starts at $1. Online bidding ends Thurs. Dec. 1. Open House held at 1000 Rock Ledge La., Neenah, WI from 10 AM to 3 PM on Nov. 30. Hansen Auction Group, call 920-383-1012 for info. Bid now at hansenauctiongroup.com.

**Loyal, WI

10:00 AM ‒ Oberholtzer Auctions special heifer and dairy sale. After hay (10 AM) and dairy cows (11 AM) comes bred heifers, open heifers and feeders, followed by calves, market bulls, fat cattle and cull cows. Watch sale online at www.cattleusa.com. Sale located at W1461 Hwy 98, Loyal, WI. Call 715-255-9600 or visit www.oberholtzerauctions.com.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 3

No location specified

Start time not specified. Accepting consignments now for a live sale with online bidding by equipmentfacts.com. Sale will include tractors, skid steers, farm and construction equipment. Visit www.auctionsbyobrien.com for pictures and listing updates. Call John O’Brien with consignments 920-960-0685.

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 4

**Fond du Lac, WI

10:00 AM – onsite sale with online bidding through equipmentfacts.com. Sale includes tractors, skid steers, farm & construction equipment. See www.auctionsbyobrien.com for pictures and information. Located at W2515 4th Street Rd., Fond du Lac, WI.

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 8

Seymour, WI

Harvest wrap-up consignment auction, proceeds to benefit Outagamie County Fair. Held at Outagamie County Fairgrounds, 637 N. Main St., Seymour, WI. Sales include excavators, forage harvester, semi end dump trailer with tarp and liner, snowblower, hydra swing sickle machine, gravity boxes, sprayers, tools, and more. To consign and terms, call 920-391-1593. Miller ’N Co. Auctions & Appraisals, LLC. Call Gregg Miller at 920-980-4999 or 980-4995.

Online Only

4:00 PM – Wausau Auctioneers: Online only auction, Robert and Debra Wendt. Bidding begins to close at 4 PM on Dec. 8 at www.wausauauctioneers.com. Sale includes tractors, combine & head, tillage & planting, grain handling equipment, general farm items and more. Internet/online bidding at www.wausauaucitoneers.com. Call 715-536-1955 or 800-432-1922 for more info.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 10

Beaver Dam, WI

Consignments wanted. Year-end consignment auction via real time webcast and on-site live. Accepting consignments of tractors, farm machinery, industrial equipment and building supplies. No small misc., motor vehicles or tires. Call 920-210-5278 to consign now. Visit www.colbob.com for schedule, photos and more. Catalog will be updated once all consignments start arriving.

**Hampshire, IL

9:00 AM – Farm Retirement Auction. Live and online internet bidding starting at 10 AM. Sale includes tractors, combine, heads, trucks, and additional farm equipment. Sold at 11N751 Burlington Rd., Hampshire, IL. Call 847-683-3716 or 847-507-3716. Espe Auctioneering Inc. 630-365-9838, www.espeauctions.com for full list/bidding information.

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 13

Online Auction

10:00 AM – Dealer, lender, consignment timed online only auction. Bidding opens Dec. 6 at 10 AM and will start closing at 10 AM, Tues. Dec. 13. Equipment will be at Gehling Auction Co., 27741 Hwy 16, Preston, MN for inspection. To consign call 800-770-0347 or email denny@gehlingauction.com.

**Online Auction

2 waterfront lots and cabin on Echo Lake in Lincoln County. 55 +/- acre Echo Lake cabin. Bid on a combination of two lots to create your own getaway. Online bidding ends Dec. 13. Open house held by appointment only at N6637 Neuwirth Rd., Gleason, WI. Call Hansen Auction Group at 715-607-4411 or Bryce Hansen at 715-418-1030 for info. Bid now at hansenauctiongroup.com.

**Reedsburg, WI

11:00 AM – 124 +/-acre real estate auction offered in 2 parcels in the town of Winfield, Sauk County. Live auction with online bidding through www.gavinbros.com. Open house held Nov. 29 from 11 AM to 1 PM or by appointment. Visit www.gavinbros.com for information, or call 608-524-6416. Auction Location: Gavin Auction Facility, E7429 Hwy. 23/33, Reedsburg, WI.**Online Auction

Ron & Gary Vogt Farm Retirement Auction: Tractors, combines, heads, trailers, grain trucks, semis, equipment, & recreational vehicles. Hamilton Auction Company 507-584-0133.

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 15

**Online Auction

60x120 horse barn, 3-bedroom, 1-bath home on 20+/- acres in St. Croix County. Online bidding ends Dec. 15. Hansen Auction Group. Visit www.hansenauctiongroup.com for open house details and bidding info.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 16

Brillion, WI

9:00 AM – Live/Simulcast Auction – 2022 Forest Junction year end consignment sale featuring live in person and online bidding. Featuring several estate and retirement farm lines, and local consignments. Consignments accepted until Dec. 14. Sale catalogs and online bidding available from equipmentfacts.com and proxibid.com. See full listings at catesch.net or wilkinsonauctions.com. Forest Junction Consignment Auction, sale location: CA Tesch Equipment, LLC., W2374 Hwy 10, Brillion, WI.

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 20

** Wis., Minn. & Mich.

Consignments wanted. WI Logging and Sawmill Consignment Auction. Hansen and Young Auction, Inc, www.hansenandyoung.com. Call today to consign 715-837-1015 or 715-533-3079. Sale ends Dec. 20

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 29

Withee, WI

10:00 AM – Special sheep and goat auctions – Holiday Special. Premium prices paid for lambs 40-70; kids 45-65. Premier Livestock & Auctions, LLC N13438 Hwy 73, Withee, WI. Office 715-559-8232. Online bidders and buyers register at cattleusa.com. Visit www.premierlivestockandauctions.com.