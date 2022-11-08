November 11, 2022: Auction Calendar

Wisconsin State Farmer

** auctions appearing in this week's newspaper

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 11

Loyal, WI

11:00 AM – Advance Notice – Selling 600 heifers, 60 days old through springer. Conducted by Oberholtzer Dairy Cattle & Auction Co. Located at W1461 Hwy 98, Loyal, WI, Call 715-773-2240 or visit www.oberholtzerauctions.com for full list/details.

Fond du Lac, WI

9:30 AM – Live and online Karl Ziebert Estate Auction. See list, photos, terms and online bidding at www.ritgerdrendel.com. Auction conducted by Ritger & Drendel Auction Specialists. Located at N7496 Niagra Ln., Fond du Lac, WI.

No location specified

Feeder Cattle Auction: Selling cattle by private treaty Monday through Thursday from 10 AM to 3 PM at Milwaukee Stockyards. Calf Auction held Monday and Thursday starting at 11:30 AM, Tuesday at 1 PM. Call 800-728-5480 or visit www.milwaukeestockyards.com.

Stratford, WI

10 AM – Second day of 2-day on site farm auction includes 550 heifers from 3 mos. Old to springers. Farm located at 212856 Drake Ave., Stratford, WI. View and bid on this auction live at Cattle USA. Conducted by Oberholtzer Dairy Cattle & Auction Co. 715-216-1987, 715-773-2240. www.oberholtzerauctions.com.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 12

Watertown, WI

9:00 AM – Volkswagen collection, parts and more. For a complete list, visit www.yodersold.com. Call Yoder Auction, (920) 787-5549 or (920) 295-2644. Located at N7766 County P, Watertown, WI.

Kansasville, WI

10 AM – James G. Smith Estate Auction. View photos at www.auctionzip.com - #9501, or www.bobhagemannauctionrealty.com. Sales include tractors, farm equipment, tools, toys and more. Bob Hagemann, 262-492-5125. Sale location: 24410 County Line Rd., Kansasville, WI.

**Beloit, WI

10:00 AM – Leon Govert Estate. Sales include Wacker Neuson wheel loader, attachments, enclosed trailer, zero turn mower, lawn tractor, shop and woodworking tools and more. George Auction Service & Real Estate, LLC, 608-751-5701 or 608-882-6123. For complete listing, photos visit www.georgeauction.com. Sale location: 9737 Hwy 213, Beloit, WI.

NOVEMBER 12 & 13

Rockford, IL

10 AM – Live onsite large 2-day auction: Tyler's Landscaping Service, Inc. Day one features shop equipment and more. Nov. 13 features vehicles, trailers, landscape and dump trucks, landscaping equipment, salt spreaders, plant stock, nursery items and more. Vehicles sold at Noon. Located at 6701 N. Main St., Rockford, IL. Hack’s Auction Service.

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 14

**Online Only

November Ag & Heavy Equipment, multiple locations: Olson retirement farm machinery, Comstock, WI. New TMG shelter, tools and attachments, Prairie Farm, WI. Bid online now at www.hansenandyoung.com Hansen & Young Auction, Inc

Reedsburg, WI

1 PM – Live Auction with online bidding available. This is a rare opportunity to purchase 148.04 acres in 3 parcels, with productive tillable lands, woods, and great building sites. Also hunting and soil opportunities. Echo-Y Farms. Towns of Westfield, Franklin and Honey Creek, Sauk County, WI. Online bidding and full list of information available through www.gavinbros.com. Auction located at Gavin Bros Auction Facility, E7429 Hwys, 23 & 33, Reedsburg, WI. Open House held Tues., Oct. 25 from 11 AM to 1 PM or by appointment. Call (608) 524-6416.

Online Auction

No start time specified. November Dowing, WI consignment auction includes horse slant with dressing room, John Deere plow, Suzuki SUV all-wheel drive, Jeep Liberty, bale feeder, creep feeder, harvester, lawn mower, building supplies and more. Online bidding ends Nov. 14. Bid now at hansenauctiongroup.com. Open house held Mon.-Fri. from 8 AM to 4 PM at E1026 Hwy 170, Downing, WI. Call (715) 265-4656 for details.

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 15

**Online Only

Farm auction, South Range, WI. (13) 53’ Reefer, trailers, Durand, WI. 2022 November Mondovi Consignment. Bid online now at www.hansenandyoung.com Hansen & Young Auction, Inc

Online Auction

1:00 PM – Mosher farms located in Sections 25 and 35 in Grant Township, Wright County, IA is selling two tracts of land, total of 236/63 deeded acres. For more info call Sullivan Auctioneers, 844-847-2161 or visit www.sullivanauctioneers.com to view complete listing.

Janesville, WI

1:00 PM – Land Auction. 72.08 acres with homes and buildings in two tracts, includes 65+/- tillable acres. For a complete listing and photos, log onto www.georgeauction.com or call George Auction Service & Real Estate, LLC 608-882-6123. Located at 439 N. Roherty Rd., and 9403 W. Mineral Point Rd., Janesville, WI.

Online Auction

11:30 AM – Great Northern Land 7 Cattle Co., Inc. Nov. Dairy Production Sale. Includes fresh cows and springers, grade & registered, superb udders, low SCC, freestall-parlor cows, stall barn cows. Online bidding at cowbuyer.com, check www.greatnorthernsalesarena.com for catalog, complete sale details, and photos prior to sale.

Online Auction

No start time specified – This sale includes Bobcat tool cat, vehicles, shop tools, household items, building supplies and more. Online bidding ends Nov. 15. Open house Nov. 14 from 10 AM to 2 PM at 24086 County S, Cadott, WI. Call Hansen Auction Group Online Auctions at 715-265-4656 for details. Bid now at hansenauctiongroup.com

Withee, WI

11 AM – Special feeder cattle and bred beef cow auction. Expecting 800-1000 head. Call now to consign your beef bulls, beef cows and feeders. Located at N13438 Hwy 73, Withee, WI. Online bidders and buyers register at cattleusa.com. Call Premier Livestock & Auctions LLC at 715-559-8232.

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 16

Online Auction

No start time specified. Western Contractors Inc., - carports and canopies. Online bidding ends Nov. 16, bid now at hansenauctiongroup.com. Open house by appointment only at 18025 W. Lincoln Ave., New Berlin, WI. Call Hansen Auction Group at 920-383-1012 for information and viewing details. www.hansenauctiongroup.com.

**Online Only

2:00 PM – Dodge County land for sale by online bidding via www.jonesauctionservice.hibid.com. 20 acres of ag land on County I and Maiden Lane Rd., Reeseville, WI. With an end time of 2:30 PM, a 5 acre parcel hunting land near Chapel Road, town of Lowell, Doge County also available via online bidding www.jonesauctionservice.hibid.com.**Withee, WI

Dairy Cattle Auction, 60 Holstein dairy cows, some Red & Whites and red factored cows, plus 8 Holstein dairy cows. CattleUSA.com (715) 559-8232 Premier Livestock & Auctions, LLC.

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 17

Kaukauna, WI

Cow Palace North Auction – 70 high quality Holsteins selling & a few nice cross-bred selling. Sale conducted by Ron Roskopf at 414-587-4402.

**Online Auction

2:00 PM – Dodge County Land for sale by online bidding through www.jonesauctionservice.hibid.com. Sale includes a 3-bedroom home at 301 S. Monroe St, Watertown, WI.

** Online Auction

11:00 AM – Auction is loaded with automotive tools, craftsman tools, wire welder, sand blasting cabinet, Harley Davisson motorcycle, toolbox, Earnhardt memorabilia, and more. Shop catalog at www.jonesauctionservice.hibid.com. Jones Auction and Realty Service, 920-261-6820.** Loyal, WI

11:00 AM – Special Dairy Sale: 7 Holstein tiestall cows, 8 springing Holstein heifers, 3 Jersey cross heifers, and more. Sale conducted by Oberholtzer Dairy Cattle & Auction Co. 715-255-9600 OberholtzerAuctions.com

NOVEMBER 17-19

East Moline, IL

Fall Premier Bend Expo, 922 Mississippi Parkway, East Moline, IL. 500 tractors, vintage trucks, road art & relics. Mecum Auctions 262-275-5050 Mecum.com.

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 17

Online Auction

6:00 PM – Real Estate Farm Auction. Sale features a 93+/- acre farm with 60 tillable acres and 28 acres of wetland, 3-bedroom home, airstrip, barn, garage/shed and hangar. Previews held Oct. 30 from 11 to 1 PM, Nov. 2 from 9 to 11 AM, and Nov. 6 form 11 to 1 PM. Call Hamele Auctions at 608-742-5000 or visit hameleauctions.com for full listing details.

Online Auction

10 AM – Timed online, no-reserve, farm retirement auction. Bidding closes Nov. 17. Includes tractors, skid loader, planter, ripper, gravity wagon, gator and more. Zahradnik Inc, Norman and Terry Zahradnik 319-360-6253. Sullivan Auctioneers, LLC at www.sullivanauctioneers.com

** Kaukauna, WI

Noon – Cow Palace North Auction. Sale consists of a nice group of fresh 2-year-old and 3-year-old heifers milking from 70 to 90 lbs. and cows milking up to 115 lbs.. Mostly free stall adapted and on good vaccination program. Conducted by Ron Roskopf, Cow Palace North, 414-587-4402, located at N2454 Hwy 55, Kaukauna, WI.

**Brodhead, WI

10:30 AM – Todd and Linda Noble Auction: Includes feeder steers, heifers, tractor, farm equipment, shop items, cattle equipment, generator, calf huts, household items and additional consigned items. Located at W1478 Decatur-Albany Rd., Broadhead, WI. Call 608-558-5042 with questions or visit www.bm-auctions.com for full sale list.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 18

Withee, WI

No Start Time Specified – Machinery Auction. Now accepting consignments until lot is full. Premier Livestock & Auctions, LLC. N13438 Hwy 73, Withee, WI. Office 715-559-8232.

SATURDAY, NOVEMEBER 19

**Maple Park, IL & Online

9:00 AM – Public Auction, online bidding beginning at Noon. Sales include tractors, mowers, utility vehicles, trailers and more. Also features equipment and shop equipment, all from the estate of Daniel R. Wolf. Contact Rex Wolf at 630-546-5001. Equipment sold from 50W362 Perry Rd., Maple Park, IL. www.espeauctions.com for listings/information regarding sale.

**Edgerton, WI

10:00 AM – Jerome Pulcine, 127 Sioux Drive Edgerton, WI. Auctioneers: Dean George 608-751-5703, Kale George 608-882-6123 11211 North Union Rd., Evansville, WI. For Complete listing and photos log onto www.georgeauction.com

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 29

**Online Auction

2:00 PM – Dodge County land for sale by online bidding – www.jonesauctionservice.hibid.com. Includes 84 +/- acres of hunting and recreational land on Arrowhead trail in the town of Hustisford, Doge County, WI. Features access to lake Sinissippi.

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 1

Online Auction

10 AM ‒ Timed online, no reserve: Farm retirement auction. Bidding closes Dec. 1. Sale includes tractor, combine, harvesting equipment, cultivation equipment, and more. Call Steven L. Georgi with equipment questions 765-744-3504. For online bidding info or full listing visit www.sullivanauctioneers.com Sullivan Auctioneers 844-847-2161.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 3

No location specified

Start time not specified. Accepting consignments now for a live sale with online bidding by equipmentfacts.com. Sale will include tractors, skid steers, farm and construction equipment. Visit www.auctionsbyobrien.com for pictures and listing updates. Call John O’Brien with consignments 920-960-0685.

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 8

Seymour, WI

Harvest wrap-up consignment auction, proceeds to benefit Outagamie County Fair. Held at Outagamie County Fairgrounds, 637 N. Main St., Seymour, WI. Sales include excavators, forage harvester, semi end dump trailer with tarp and liner, snowblower, hydra swing sickle machine, gravity boxes, sprayers, tools, and more. To consign and terms, call 920-391-1593. Miller ’N Co. Auctions & Appraisals, LLC. Call Gregg Miller at 920-980-4999 or 980-4995.

**Online Only

4:00 PM – Wausau Auctioneers: Online only auction, Robert and Debra Wendt. Bidding begins to close at 4 PM on Dec. 8 at www.wausauauctioneers.com. Sale includes tractors, combine & head, tillage & planting, grain handling equipment, general farm items and more. Internet/online bidding at www.wausauaucitoneers.com. Call 715-536-1955 or 800-432-1922 for more info.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 10

**Beaver Dam, WI

Consignments wanted. Year-end consignment auction via real time webcast and on-site live. Accepting consignments of tractors, farm machinery, industrial equipment and building supplies. No small misc., motor vehicles or tires. Call 920-210-5278 to consign now. Visit www.colbob.com for schedule, photos and more. Catalog will be updated once all consignments start arriving.

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 13

**Online Auction

10:00 AM – Dealer, lender, consignment timed online only auction. Bidding opens Dec. 6 at 10 AM and will start closing at 10 AM, Tues. Dec. 13. Equipment will be at Gehling Auction Co., 27741 Hwy 16, Preston, MN for inspection. To consign call 800-770-0347 or email denny@gehlingauction.com.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 16

**Brillion, WI

9:00 AM – Live/Simulcast Auction – 2022 Forest Junction year end consignment sale featuring live in person and online bidding. Featuring several estate and retirement farm lines, and local consignments. Consignments accepted until Dec. 14. Sale catalogs and online bidding available from equipmentfacts.com and proxibid.com. See full listings at catesch.net or wilkinsonauctions.com. Forest Junction Consignment Auction, sale location: CA Tesch Equipment, LLC., W2374 Hwy 10, Brillion, WI.

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 29

Withee, WI

10:00 AM – Special sheep and goat auctions – Holiday Special. Premium prices paid for lambs 40-70; kids 45-65. Premier Livestock & Auctions, LLC N13438 Hwy 73, Withee, WI. Office 715-559-8232. Online bidders and buyers register at cattleusa.com. Visit www.premierlivestockandauctions.com.