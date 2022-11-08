Ag Briefs: Bird flu detected in 2 more WI counties

Wisconsin State Farmer

MADISON, WI

Bird flu detected in flocks in Marathon and Waukesha counties

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) has identified cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in backyard flocks in Marathon (15 birds) and Waukesha (8birds) counties. Birds at both sites have been depopulated to prevent spread of the disease.

Since the fall migration began, four backyard flocks were impacted by the virus in four counties, and four commercial flocks in Dun and Racine counties where 80,000 birds were depopulated.

This year, 18 Wisconsin counties have been confirmed with HPAI in domestic birds. Flock owners are encouraged to continue practicing strong biosecurity measures to protect their birds from the virus. This includes washing hands, disinfecting equipment, restricting access to birds, and separating new birds from existing flocks for at least 30 days. Poultry owners are asked, when possible, to keep their birds indoors.

BARABOO, WI

Planning for WFT 2023 is full steam ahead

Although the 2023 Farm Technology Days show is nine months off, planning for next years event is moving full steam ahead. For the first time, the show will not be held at an agricultural venue, but instead at the Badger Steam & Gas Engine Ground's in Baraboo, Sauk County.

The show will include six tours of different local farms and companies, giving attendees a first hand look at the scope of agriculture and agribusinesses in Sauk County. Half of the tour tickets will be available online starting in July with the rest available onsite. other attractions include Taste of Wisconsin, Innovation Square, Ag Adventure Youth Experience and Equine Extravaganza.

For more information or groups interested in volunteering should contact the show at 920-644-3551 or email info@wifarmtechdays.org.

ITHACA, N.Y.

Limiting antibiotics for cows may create a new dairy market

Consumers would be willing to buy milk from cows only treated with antibiotics when medically necessary – as long as the price isn’t much higher than conventional milk, according to researchers at the College of Veterinary Medicine.

The findings suggest conventional farmers could tap a potentially large market for this type of milk if they can find the right price point – and that dairy consumers can help slow the rise of antimicrobial resistance.

In the paper, the researchers propose a new label for milk that indicates responsible antibiotic use (RAU), which would leverage consumer preferences to reduce the use of antibiotics on commercial dairy farms. The study showed that, although a consumer’s willingness to pay for the RAU-labeled milk was comparable to how much they would pay for the unlabeled milk, they strongly preferred the RAU-labeled milk over the unlabeled milk option.

MENASHA, WI

Lindemanns honored with Lifetime Membership award

Phil and Mary Lindemann of Pine River Cheese SPread, were recently honored with the Lifetime Membership Award from the Eatern Wisconsin Cheesemakers and Buttermakers Assoc.

For the past 40 years, the couple has worked to grow their business and promote their award-winning cheese spreads across the country. The company will mark its 60th anniversary next year. The Lindemann's received the award at the 28th annual convention in Menasha on Nov. 2, 2022.

ROME, Italy

IAEA and FAO send seeds to International Space Station

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) launched seeds into space today as they intensify their joint efforts to develop new crops able to adapt to the ravages of climate change here on Earth.

FAO Director-General QU Dongyu said: “The world’s millions of smallholder farmers urgently require resilient, high-quality seeds adapted to increasingly challenging growing conditions. Innovative science like space breeding of improved crop varieties can help pave the road to a brighter future of better production, better nutrition, a better environment, and a better life.”

INDIANAPOLIS, IN

National FFA Alumni and Supporters recognized

the National FFA Alumni and Supporters recognized several individuals and chapters with top honors for their service during the 95th National FFA Convention & Expo on Oct. 27.

Charlotte Johnson of the Granton FFA Alumni and Supporters group was among three individuals presented with Outstanding FFA Alumni and Supporters Achievement Awards. Johnson has been instrumental in the recruitment of new alumni and the continued engagement of existing members. Johnson has been an officer in the alumni chapter for the last six years, including serving as president.

Wisconsin FFA Alumni and Supporters received this year’s Outstanding FFA Alumni and Supporters State Association Award for their dedication to FFA and agricultural education. At the 2022 Wisconsin FFA Alumni and Supporters Convention, where more than 250 members attended to help celebrate 50 years of alumni membership, they held nine innovative breakout sessions to assist individual members in personal and professional growth.