November 4, 2022: Auction Calendar

Wisconsin State Farmer

** auctions appearing in this week's newspaper

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 4

Mishicot, WI

11:00 AM – Quality farm equipment retirement auction: Mark Mullen. Selling clean farm equipment on a small beef hobby farm, tractors, balers, pickers, planters, gravity boxes, tollage equipment, spreader and more. Sale held on site at farm and simulcast online at Noon. Visit www.millernco.com for details and updates. Call Gregg Miller (920) 980-4999 or 980-4995.

Sun Prairie, WI/Online

9:30 AM – Jenehr Family Farm retirement auction at 6837 Elder La., Sun Prairie, WI. Sales include tractors, specialty implements, Tillage equipment, planting equipment, vehicles, trailers, farm equipment, processing equipment, packing equipment and chicken raising equipment. Online bidding, pictures and more at wilkinsonauctions.com. Wilkinson Auction & Realty, 608-588-0600.

Stoughton, WI

10:00 AM – Randy Johnson & Estate of Dorothy Johnson. Items include tractors & farm equipment, yard items, shop items-tools, and much more. Visit www.ritgerdrendel.com. Sale location 1343 Star School Rd, Stoughton, WI.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 5

Lomira, WI

No Start Time Specified. Annual Fall construction consignment sale. Specializing in construction equipment, trucks, trailers, forklifts and more. Call or visit www.auctionsp.com. Ad deadline is Wed., Oct. 19, items accepted until 5 PM Thurs., Nov. 3. Held by Auction Specialists at W5659 County Y, Fond du Lac, WI. (920) 921-2901, www.auctionsp.com.

Fond du Lac, WI

9:00 AM – Annual fall consignment sale selling in 3 rings, includes construction equipment, trucks, trailers, dozers, attachments, skidsteers, forklifts, dump trucks and more. Items accepted until 5 PM Thurs., Nov. 3. Inspection set for Nov. 4. Visit www.auctionsp.com for full list. Call Auction Specialists at 920-921-2901 for more info.. Auction held at W5659 County Y, Fond du Lac, WI.

NOVEMBER 7 & 8

Online Auction

No Start Time Specified – 3 catalogs, 2-day sale: Lewis Retirement, includes Farmall tractors, cub cadet zero turn golf cart, tractor weights, shop equipment, pedal and toy tractors, toys, Nascar items, benches, and vintage items. Bid online now at www.hansenandyoung.com. Call 715-418-1200 Barry Hansen or 715-781-7172 to speak with Roger Hansen, auctioneers.

Online Auction

November Neenah Consignment Auction. Auto, farm, collectibles, outdoor items, industrial equipment, & hardware. Visit HansenAuctionGroup.com for more info. 920-383-1012

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 8

Loyal, WI

Advance notice. No start time. Selling 600 milk cows, 140 dry cows and 90hHutch calves from 1 to 60 days old. Conducted by Oberholtzer Dairy Cattle & Auction Co. W1461 Hwy 98, Loyal, WI. Mark 715-773-2240. Visit www.oberholtzerauctions.com for full list/details.

Online Auction

11 AM – Estate of Wally Bohrer and Stone Hedge Stable. Visit www.jonesauctionservice.hibid.com to bid. Sale features horse and rider items, buggies, carts, wagons, farrier tools, tack, trailers, cars, boats, tools, generators, welding materials and more. Inspection held Oct. 27 from 3 to 5 PM or Nov. 4 from Noon to 4 PM at Stone Hedge Stables, 34100 Sunset Dr, Oconomowoc, WI.

Online Auction

10:00 AM – Foster Estate & Fosters Well and Septic online auction. Bidding ends Tues., Nov. 8 at 10AM. After 54 years in business Fosters Well and Septic has made the decision to close its doors and sell all their trucks, machinery, tools and remaining inventory at auction. Partial list, catalog and online bidding at www.gavinbros.com.

**Stratford, WI

9:30 AM – 2-Day on-farm auction includes 1400 head certified organic. Selling 600 milking cows, 140 dry cows and 90 heifer calves from babies to 2 months old. Farm located at 212856 Drake Ave., Stratford, WI. View and bid on this auction live at Cattle USA. Conducted by Oberholtzer Dairy Cattle & Auction Co. 715-255-9600 www.oberholtzerauctions.com.

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 9

Loyal, WI

11 AM – Dairy Cattle Auction. Includes 90 high quality registered Jersey dairy cows and heifers, 50 registered dairy cows, 34 extremely fancy registered dairy heifers, 2 springing heifers, 8 bred heifers due March-April, 13 short-bred heifers, 10 heifers, 6 heifer calves and a registered Jersey bull. All coming from Oak Ridge Jerseys, James and Rita Tisol, Chippewa Falls, WI. Also includes 25 fresh Holsteins from Tauer Dairy, MN. Premier Livestock & Auction LLC: N13438 Hwy 73, Withee, WI. Online bidders and buyers register at cattleusa.com. Office: (715) 559-8232.

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 10

**Milton, WI

1 PM – Land Auction. Auction includes 114.57 acres in 2 parcels, 109.65 acres nearly entirely tillable. Milton Township, section 35, 4.92 acres, City of Milton. For a complete listing and photos, log onto www.georgeauction.com or call George Auction Service & Real Estate, LLC, 608-751-5703 or 608-882-6123. Located at The Gathering Place, 715 Campus St., Milton, WI.

**Loyal, WI

10:00 AM – Hay at 10 AM, dairy cows at 11 AM – Special dairy and feeder sale. Includes 7 fresh Holstein tiestall cows, 3 2-year-old Holstein heifers, 3 springing Holstein heifers and 2 Jersey cross cows. There is also a pending dispersal of 35 Holstein tiestall cows. Watch sale online at www.cattleusacom, located at W1461 Hwy 98, Loyal WI. Conducted by Oberholtzer Dairy Cattle & Auction Co. Call 715-773-2240 or visit www.oberholtzerauctions.com for full list/details.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 11

Loyal, WI

11:00 AM – Advance Notice – Selling 600 heifers, 60 days old through springer. Conducted by Oberholtzer Dairy Cattle & Auction Co. Located at W1461 Hwy 98, Loyal, WI, Call 715-773-2240 or visit www.oberholtzerauctions.com for full list/details.

**Fond du Lac, WI

9:30 AM – Live and online Karl Ziebert Estate Auction. See list, photos, terms and online bidding at www.ritgerdrendel.com. Auction conducted by Ritger & Drendel Auction Specialists. Located at N7496 Niagra Ln., Fond du Lac, WI.

**No location specified

Feeder Cattle Auction: Selling cattle by private treaty Monday through Thursday from 10 AM to 3 PM at Milwaukee Stockyards. Calf Auction held Monday and Thursday starting at 11:30 AM, Tuesday at 1 PM. Call 800-728-5480 or visit www.milwaukeestockyards.com.

**Stratford, WI

10 AM – Second day of 2-day on site farm auction includes 550 heifers from 3 mos. Old to springers. Farm located at 212856 Drake Ave., Stratford, WI. View and bid on this auction live at Cattle USA. Conducted by Oberholtzer Dairy Cattle & Auction Co. 715-216-1987, 715-773-2240. www.oberholtzerauctions.com.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 12

Watertown, WI

9:00 AM – Volkswagen collection, parts and more. For a complete list, visit www.yodersold.com. Call Yoder Auction, (920) 787-5549 or (920) 295-2644. Located at N7766 County P, Watertown, WI.

**Kansasville, WI

10 AM – James G. Smith Estate Auction. View photos at www.auctionzip.com - #9501, or www.bobhagemannauctionrealty.com. Sales include tractors, farm equipment, tools, toys and more. Bob Hagemann, 262-492-5125. Sale location: 24410 County Line Rd., Kansasville, WI.

NOVEMBER 12 & 13

**Rockford, IL

10 AM – Live onsite large 2-day auction: Tyler's Landscaping Service, Inc. Day one features shop equipment and more. Nov. 13 features vehicles, trailers, landscape and dump trucks, landscaping equipment, salt spreaders, plant stock, nursery items and more. Vehicles sold at Noon. Located at 6701 N. Main St., Rockford, IL. Hack’s Auction Service.

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 14

Reedsburg, WI

1 PM – Live Auction with online bidding available. This is a rare opportunity to purchase 148.04 acres in 3 parcels, with productive tillable lands, woods, and great building sites. Also hunting and soil opportunities. Echo-Y Farms. Towns of Westfield, Franklin and Honey Creek, Sauk County, WI. Online bidding and full list of information available through www.gavinbros.com. Auction located at Gavin Bros Auction Facility, E7429 Hwys, 23 & 33, Reedsburg, WI. Open House held Tues., Oct. 25 from 11 AM to 1 PM or by appointment. Call (608) 524-6416.

**Online Auction

No start time specified. November Dowing, WI consignment auction includes horse slant with dressing room, John Deere plow, Suzuki SUV all-wheel drive, Jeep Liberty, bale feeder, creep feeder, harvester, lawn mower, building supplies and much more. Online bidding ends Nov. 14. Bid now at hansenauctiongroup.com. Open house held Mon.-Fri. from 8 AM to 4 PM at E1026 Hwy 170, Downing, WI. Call (715) 265-4656 for details.

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 15

Online Auction

1:00 PM – Mosher farms located in Sections 25 and 35 in Grant Township, Wright County, IA is selling two tracts of land, total of 236/63 deeded acres. For more info call Sullivan Auctioneers, 844-847-2161 or visit www.sullivanauctioneers.com to view complete listing.

**Janesville, WI

1 PM – Land Auction. 72.08 acres with homes and buildings in two tracts, includes 65+/- tillable acres. For a complete listing and photos, log onto www.georgeauction.com or call George Auction Service & Real Estate, LLC 608-882-6123. Located at 439 N. Roherty Rd., and 9403 W. Mineral Point Rd., Janesville, WI.

**Online Auction

11:30 AM – Great Northern Land 7 Cattle Co., Inc. Nov. Dairy Production Sale. Includes fresh cows and springers, grade & registered, superb udders, low SCC, freestall-parlor cows, stall barn cows. Online bidding at cowbuyer.com, check www.greatnorthernsalesarena.com for catalog, complete sale details, and photos prior to sale.

**Online Auction

No start time specified – This sale includes Bobcat tool cat, vehicles, shop tools, household items, building supplies and more. Online bidding ends Nov. 15. Open house Nov. 14 from 10 AM to 2 PM at 24086 County S, Cadott, WI. Call Hansen Auction Group Online Auctions at 715-265-4656 for details. Bid now at hansenauctiongroup.com

**Withee, WI

11 AM – Special feeder cattle and bred beef cow auction. Expecting 800-1000 head. Call now to consign your beef bulls, beef cows and feeders. Located at N13438 Hwy 73, Withee, WI. Online bidders and buyers register at cattleusa.com. Call Premier Livestock & Auctions LLC at 715-559-8232.

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 16

**Online Auction

No start time specified. Western Contractors Inc., - carports and canopies. Online bidding ends Nov. 16, bid now at hansenauctiongroup.com. Open house by appointment only at 18025 W. Lincoln Ave., New Berlin, WI. Call Hansen Auction Group at 920-383-1012 for information and viewing details. www.hansenauctiongroup.com.

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 17

**Kaukauna, WI

Cow Palace North Auction – 70 high quality Holsteins selling & a few nice cross-bred selling. Sale conducted by Ron Roskopf at 414-587-4402.

NOVEMBER 17-19

East Moline, IL

Fall Premier Bend Expo, 922 Mississippi Parkway, East Moline, IL. 500 tractors, vintage trucks, road art & relics. Mecum Auctions 262-275-5050 Mecum.com.

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 17

Online Auction

6:00 PM – Real Estate Farm Auction. Sale features a 93+/- acre farm with 60 tillable acres and 28 acres of wetland, 3-bedroom home, airstrip, barn, garage/shed and hangar. Previews held Oct. 30 from 11 to 1 PM, Nov. 2 from 9 to 11 AM, and Nov. 6 form 11 to 1 PM. Call Hamele Auctions at 608-742-5000 or visit hameleauctions.com for full listing details.

**Online Auction

10 AM – Timed online, no-reserve, farm retirement auction. Bidding closes Nov. 17. Includes tractors, skid loader, planter, ripper, gravity wagon, gator and more. Zahradnik Inc, Norman and Terry Zahradnik 319-360-6253. Sullivan Auctioneers, LLC at www.sullivanauctioneers.com

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 18

Withee, WI

No Start Time Specified – Machinery Auction. Now accepting consignments until lot is full. Premier Livestock & Auctions, LLC. N13438 Hwy 73, Withee, WI. Office 715-559-8232.

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 1

**Online Auction

10 AM ‒ Timed online, no reserve: Farm retirement auction. Bidding closes Dec. 1. Sale includes tractor, combine, harvesting equipment, cultivation equipment, and more. Call Steven L. Georgi with equipment questions 765-744-3504. For online bidding info or full listing visit www.sullivanauctioneers.com Sullivan Auctioneers 844-847-2161.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 3

**No location specified

Start time not specified. Accepting consignments now for a live sale with online bidding by equipmentfacts.com. Sale will include tractors, skid steers, farm and construction equipment. Visit www.auctionsbyobrien.com for pictures and listing updates. Call John O’Brien with consignments 920-960-0685.

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 8

**Seymour, WI

Harvest wrap-up consignment auction, proceeds to benefit Outagamie County Fair. Held at Outagamie County Fairgrounds, 637 N. Main St., Seymour, WI. Sales include excavators, forage harvester, semi end dump trailer with tarp and liner, snowblower, hydra swing sickle machine, gravity boxes, sprayers, tools, and more. To consign and terms, call 920-391-1593. Miller ’N Co. Auctions & Appraisals, LLC. Call Gregg Miller at 920-980-4999 or 980-4995.

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 29

Withee, WI

10:00 AM – Special sheep and goat auctions – Holiday Special. Premium prices paid for lambs 40-70; kids 45-65. Premier Livestock & Auctions, LLC N13438 Hwy 73, Withee, WI. Office 715-559-8232. Online bidders and buyers register at cattleusa.com. Visit www.premierlivestockandauctions.com.