October 28, 2022: Auction Calendar

Wisconsin State Farmer

** auctions appearing in this week's newspaper

OCTOBER 28

Online Auction

No start time specified. Wisconsin Contractors, 2-day fall auction – accepting consignments. For this auction, wanted consignments include construction related items. Drop off at Nitke Auction Center, 990 Happy Hollow Rd., Mosinee, WI. Easy online contract through NitkeAuctions.com. Hansen Auction Group Online Auction at hansenauctiongroup.com. Call to consign at 715-539-6295.

Plymouth, WI

10:00 AM – Real Estate and Personal Property Auction. Gordon Schloemer Estate. Sale includes real estate at Noon, cars at 12:30. It also includes trailer-tractors and attachments, shop items and tools, yard items, collectibles, household, and misc. Items. Online and live auction. To see list, photos, terms and online bidding link on www.ritgerdrendel.com. Located at 3897 N. Valley Rd. Plymouth, WI. 414-333-8625.

Reedsville, WI

11 AM – Equity Livestock Reedsville: Special dairy herd dispersal. Includes 140 head herd. Catalogs available on sale day. Call Market Manager for additional herd details. Contact Reedsville Market Manager Andy Bubolz at 608-434-4019. www.equitycoop.com. 513 North 6th Street, Reedsville, WI.

MONDAY, OCTOBER 31

Stevens Point, WI

10 AM – Ronald and Mark Worzalla Estates – Barbara Worzalla, owner. Sale includes tractors, harvesting, skidsteer, attachments, payloader, vehicles, irrigation, hay and forage equipment, planting and tillage equipment, dairy equipment and feed and more. For full listing or more information visit www.christensensales.com or call (715) 223-6345. Sale location: 3123 County Y, Stevens Point.

Online Auction

No start time specified. Farm equipment auction includes planters, sprayers, balers, chopper, trailers, tools, shop items, and much more. Bid online now at www.hansenandyoung.com. Call 715-418-1200 Barry Hansen or 715-781-7172 to speak with Roger Hansen, auctioneers.

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 1

Avalon, WI

1:00 PM – Gene and Beverly Bobolz Estates auction. Includes 161.82 acres with home and buildings- 1 tract, 151.18 +/- tillable acres in Rock County, WI. Held on site. Located at 3706 South Hwy. 140, Avalon, WI. George Auction Service & Real Estate, visit www.georgeauction.com for full listing and photos.

Casco, WI

11:30 AM – Mark & Lisa Schmidt & Family Auction. Outstanding herd of cows selling on a picturesque family dairy located at N6723 Hillside Rd., Casco, WI. Call Mark at 920-536-0465 with questions. Call Gregg Miller 920-980-4999 or 920-980-4995. Visit www.millernco.com for updates.

Online Auction

11 AM – Bolens Mowers, tools, leather crafting, vintage sewing machine, western and Native American ad online auction. Shop at www.jonesauctionservice.hibid.com. Sale also includes handguns, revolvers, ammo, gun parts, power and hand tools, benches, crafting items and tools, belt buckles, home décor and more. Call 920-261-6820.

**Stratford, WI

11:00 AM – Equity Stratford: Special dairy cattle auction includes complete herd of 40 registered Holstein milk cows and 10 short-bred heifers. Also features numerous red and whites. Call (715) 687-4101 or visit www.equitycoop.com for full listing. 214910 Hwy 97, Stratford, WI.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 4

Mishicot, WI

11:00 AM – Quality farm equipment retirement auction: Mark Mullen. Selling clean farm equipment on a small beef hobby farm, tractors, balers, pickers, planters, gravity boxes, tollage equipment, spreader and more. Sale held on site at farm and simulcast online at Noon. Visit www.millernco.com for details and updates. Call Gregg Miller (920) 980-4999 or 980-4995.

Sun Prairie, WI/Online

9:30 AM – Jenehr Family Farm retirement auction at 6837 Elder La., Sun Prairie, WI. Sales include tractors, specialty implements, Tillage equipment, planting equipment, vehicles, trailers, farm equipment, processing equipment, packing equipment and chicken raising equipment. Online bidding, pictures and more at wilkinsonauctions.com. Wilkinson Auction & Realty, 608-588-0600.

**Stoughton, WI

10:00 AM – Randy Johnson & Estate of Dorothy Johnson. Items include tractors & farm equipment, yard items, shop items-tools, and much more. Visit www.ritgerdrendel.com. Sale location 1343 Star School Rd, Stoughton, WI.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 5

Lomira, WI

No Start Time Specified. Annual Fall construction consignment sale. Specializing in construction equipment, trucks, trailers, forklifts and more. Call or visit www.auctionsp.com. Ad deadline is Wed., Oct. 19, items accepted until 5 PM Thurs., Nov. 3. Held by Auction Specialists at W5659 County Y, Fond du Lac, WI. (920) 921-2901, www.auctionsp.com.

**Fond du Lac, WI

9:00 AM – Annual fall consignment sale selling in 3 rings, includes construction equipment, trucks, trailers, dozers, attachments, skidsteers, forklifts, dump trucks and more. Items accepted until 5 PM Thurs., Nov. 3. Inspection set for Nov. 4. Visit www.auctionsp.com for full list. Call Auction Specialists at 920-921-2901 for more info.. Auction held at W5659 County Y, Fond du Lac, WI.

NOVEMBER 7 & 8

Online Auction

No Start Time Specified – 3 catalogs, 2-day sale: Lewis Retirement, includes Farmall tractors, cub cadet zero turn golf cart, tractor weights, shop equipment, pedal and toy tractors, toys, Nascar items, benches, and vintage items. Bid online now at www.hansenandyoung.com. Call 715-418-1200 Barry Hansen or 715-781-7172 to speak with Roger Hansen, auctioneers.

**Online Auction

November Neenah Consignment Auction. Auto, farm, collectibles, outdoor items, industrial equipment, & hardware. Visit HansenAuctionGroup.com for more info. 920-383-1012

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 8

Loyal, WI

Advance notice. No start time. Selling 600 milk cows, 140 dry cows and 90hHutch calves from 1 to 60 days old. Conducted by Oberholtzer Dairy Cattle & Auction Co. W1461 Hwy 98, Loyal, WI. Mark 715-773-2240. Visit www.oberholtzerauctions.com for full list/details.

Online Auction

11 AM – Estate of Wally Bohrer and Stone Hedge Stable. Visit www.jonesauctionservice.hibid.com to bid. Sale features horse and rider items, buggies, carts, wagons, farrier tools, tack, trailers, cars, boats, tools, generators, welding materials and more. Inspection held Oct. 27 from 3 to 5 PM or Nov. 4 from Noon to 4 PM at Stone Hedge Stables, 34100 Sunset Dr, Oconomowoc, WI.

**Online Auction

10:00 AM – Foster Estate & Fosters Well and Septic online auction. Bidding ends Tues., Nov. 8 at 10AM. After 54 years in business Fosters Well and Septic has made the decision to close its doors and sell all their trucks, machinery, tools and remaining inventory at auction. Partial list, catalog and online bidding at www.gavinbros.com.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 11

Loyal, WI

Advance notice. No start time. Selling 600 heifers, 60 days thru springer. Conducted by Oberholtzer Dairy Cattle & Auction Co. W1461 Hwy 98, Loyal, WI. Mark 715-773-2240. Visit www.oberholtzerauctions.com for full list/details.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 12

** Watertown, WI

9:00 AM – Volkswagen collection, parts and more. For a complete list, visit www.yodersold.com. Call Yoder Auction, (920) 787-5549 or (920) 295-2644. Located at N7766 County P, Watertown, WI.

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 14

Reedsburg, WI

1 PM – Live Auction with online bidding available. This is a rare opportunity to purchase 148.04 acres in 3 parcels, with productive tillable lands, woods, and great building sites. Also hunting and soil opportunities. Echo-Y Farms. Towns of Westfield, Franklin and Honey Creek, Sauk County, WI. Online bidding and full list of information available through www.gavinbros.com. Auction located at Gavin Bros Auction Facility, E7429 Hwys, 23 & 33, Reedsburg, WI. Open House held Tues., Oct. 25 from 11 AM to 1 PM or by appointment. Call (608) 524-6416.

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 15

**Online Auction

1:00 PM – Mosher farms located in Sections 25 and 35 in Grant Township, Wright County, IA is selling two tracts of land, total of 236/63 deeded acres. For more info call Sullivan Auctioneers, 844-847-2161 or visit www.sullivanauctioneers.com to view complete listing.

NOVEMBER 17-19

East Moline, IL

Fall Premier Bend Expo, 922 Mississippi Parkway, East Moline, IL. 500 tractors, vintage trucks, road art & relics. Mecum Auctions 262-275-5050 Mecum.com.

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 17

**Online Auction

6:00 PM – Real Estate Farm Auction. Sale features a 93+/- acre farm with 60 tillable acres and 28 acres of wetland, 3-bedroom home, airstrip, barn, garage/shed and hangar. Previews held Oct. 30 from 11 to 1 PM, Nov. 2 from 9 to 11 AM, and Nov. 6 form 11 to 1 PM. Call Hamele Auctions at 608-742-5000 or visit hameleauctions.com for full listing details.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 18

Withee, WI

No Start Time Specified – Machinery Auction. Now accepting consignments until lot is full. Premier Livestock & Auctions, LLC. N13438 Hwy 73, Withee, WI. Office 715-559-8232.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 3

**No location specified

Start time not specified. Accepting consignments now for a live sale with online bidding by equipmentfacts.com. Sale will include tractors, skid steers, farm and construction equipment. Visit www.auctionsbyobrien.com for pictures and listing updates. Call John O’Brien with consignments (920) 960-0685.

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 8

Seymour, WI

Harvest wrap-up consignment auction, proceeds to benefit Outagamie County Fair. Held at Outagamie County Fairgrounds, 637 N. Main St., Seymour, WI. To consign and terms, call 920-391-1593. Miller ’N Co. Auctions & Appraisals, LLC. Call Gregg Miller at 920-980-4999 or 980-4995.

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 29

Withee, WI

10:00 AM – Special sheep and goat auctions – Holiday Special. Premium prices paid for lambs 40-70; kids 45-65. Premier Livestock & Auctions, LLC N13438 Hwy 73, Withee, WI. Office 715-559-8232. Online bidders and buyers register at cattleusa.com. Visit www.premierlivestockandauctions.com.