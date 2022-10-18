Weekly Market Report: Oct. 18, 2022

Wisconsin State Farmer

Weekly market report beginning the week of Oct. 18, 2022. Data compiled from state and national market sources.

Cattle

Altoona Equity Market: Oct. 18, 2022

FED CATTLE:

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 120.00 to 145.00.

Choice Dairy X-bred Steers & Heifers: 120.00 to 132.00.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers: 131.00 to 140.00.

Choice Holstein Steers: 110.00 to 127.00.

Select, Unfinished & Heavyweight Steers & Heifers: 109.00 & down.

CULL COWS:

Higher 20% sold for: 75.00 to 91.00.

60% sold for: 55.00 to 74.00.

Lower 20% sold for: 54.00 & down.

CULL BULLS:

Most Bulls: 80.00 to 100.00.

CALVES: Sold by the head.

80% of Holstein Bull Calves 95 lbs. & up: 50.00 to 125.00.

Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 20.00 & down.

Quality Beef Calves: 100.00-320.00.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 50.00 & down

Bonduel Equity Market: Oct. 17, 2022

FED CATTLE: Steady.

High Yielding Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 130.00 to 146.50.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 135.00 & down.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers: 131.00 140.00.

Choice Holstein Steers: 100.00 to 130.50.

Unfinished Steers & Heifers: 99.00 & down.

CULL COWS: Slightly Lower

Higher 20% sold for: 75.00 to 85.00.

60% sold for: 63.00 to 74.00.

Lower 20% sold for: 62.00 & down.

CULL BULLS: Steady

Most Bulls: 90.00 to 103.00.

Thin, Full Bulls, over a ton discounted: 90.00 & down.

CALVES: Sold by the pound. Steady.

Holstein Bull Calves: 80.00 to 165.00.

Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 20.00 & down.

Quality Beef Calves: 200.00 to 355.00.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 30.00 & down, heavy discounts on light and poor quality.

FEEDER CATTLE: As of 09/30/22 sale.

Beef steers under 400 lbs:169.00-184.00.

Beef steers 400-600 lbs: 160.00-196.00.

Beef steers 600-800 lbs: 166.00-187.00.

Beef steers over 800 lbs: 130.00-147.00.

Beef heifers under 400 lbs: 130.00-175.00.

Beef heifers 400-600 lbs: 162.00-187.00.

Beef heifers 600-800 lbs: 150.00-160.00.

Beef heifers over 800 lbs: Up o 138.00-145.00.

Holstein steers up to 400 lbs: Up to 140.00.

Holstein steers 400-600 lbs: 120.00-164.00.

Holstein steers 600-800 lbs: 120.00-131.00.

Holstein steers over 800 lbs: 123.00.-130.00.

Johnson Creek Equity Market: Oct. 17, 2022

FED CATTLE: Steady.

High Yielding Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 120.00 to 145.00.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 115.00 to 130.00.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers: 132.00 to 135.00.

Choice Holstein Steers: 110.00 to 128.00.

Select & Unfinished Cattle: 95.00 & down.

CULL COWS: Steady

20% sold for: 70.00 to 82.00.

60% sold for: 60.00 to 70.00.

Lower 20% sold for: 60.00 & down.

CULL BULLS: Steady.

Most Bulls: 80.00 to 98.00.

Thin & Full Bulls, discounted: 60.00 & down.

CALVES, sold by the pound: Steady

60% of Holstein Bull Calves: 60.00 to 120.00.

Quality Dairy Heifer Calves: 25.00 to 50.00.

Quality Beef Calves: 300.00 to 325.00.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 50.00 & down.

Lomira Equity Market: Oct. 17, 2022

FED CATTLE: Steady.

High Yielding Choice & Prime Beef Steers & Heifers: 140.00 to 144.00.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 130.00 to 139.00.

Select, Low Yielding & Underfinished Beef Steers & Heifers: 128.00 & down.

X-bred Steers & Heifers: 130.00 to 140.00.

High Yielding Choice & Prime Holstein Steers: 136.00 to 140.00.

Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: 127.00 to 135.00.

Low Yielding, Select & Underfinished Holstein Steers & Heifers: 98.00-125.00.

MARKET COWS: Steady

High Yielding Cows: 77.00 to 85.00.

Cutters & Utility: 55.00 to 78.00.

Canners & Shells: 30.00-54.00

MARKET BULLS: Steady

High Yielding Bulls: 90.00 to 105.00.

Thin, Light & Over-Conditioned Bulls: 85.00 & down.

CALVES (09/27/22 Auction): Sold by the pound.

Quality Holstein Bull Calves weighing 95-125 lbs: 90.00 to 140.00.

Light Weight Calves: 60.00 to 100.00.

Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 30.00-70.00.

Quality Beef and X-bred Bulls & Heifer Calves: Heifers 160.00-270.00; Bulls 270.00-390.00.

Poor Quality Calves: 50.00 & down

Monroe Equity Market: Oct. 17, 2022

FED CATTLE:

High Yielding Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 148.00-159.50.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 133.50-147.50.

Choice Dairy X-bred Steers & Heifers: 125.00-153.00.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: 130.00-138.00.

Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: 119.00-129.50.

Unfinished Steers & Heifers: 117.00 and down.

Wednesday 10/12/22 Sale:

High Yielding Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: No test.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: No test.

Choice Dairy X-bred Steers & Heifers: No test.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: 131.00-138.00.

Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: 122.00-130.00.

Unfinished Steers & Heifers: 115.00 and down.

CULL COWS:

High Yielding Cows: 77.00 to 90.00.

Cutters & Utility: 55.00 to 76.00.

Canners & Shells: 54.00 & down.

SLAUGHTER BULLS:

High Yielding Bulls: 90.00 to 105.00.

Thin, Light and Overconditioned Bulls: 89.00 & down.

CALVES: Sold by the pound.

Quality Holstein Bull Calves: 125.00 to 150.00.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 85.00 & down.

Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 35.00 & down.

Quality Beef & Beef X-bred Calves: bulls 340.00 & down; heifers 250.00 & down.

Reedsville Equity Market: Oct. 13, 2022

FED CATTLE: Steady

High Yielding Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 128.00 to 142.00.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 118.00 to 127.00.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers: 128.00 to 134.00.

Choice Holstein Steers: 110.00 to 127.00.

Unfinished Steers & Heifers: 109.00 & down.

CULL COWS: Steady

Higher 20% sold for: 75.00 to 90.00.

60% sold for: 60.00 to 75.00.

Lower 20% sold for: 59.00 & down.

CULL BULLS: Steady

Most Bulls: 80.00-105.00.

CALVES: Steady

40% of Holstein Bull Calves: 50.00-120.00.

Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 40.00 & down.

Quality Beef Calves: 350.00 & down.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 40.00 & down.

FEEDER CATTLE: Next sale is Oct. 27 at noon.

Holstein steers under 400 lbs: 100.00 to 140.00.

Holstein steers 400 to 600 lbs: 100.00 to 140.00.

Holstein steers 600 to 800 lbs: 90.00 to 120.00.

Holstein steers over 800 lbs: 90.00 to 120.00.

Stratford Equity Market: Oct. 18, 2022

FED CATTLE:

High Yielding Choice & Prime Beef Steers & Heifers: 125.00-133.50.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 120.00 to 124.00.

High Yielding Choice & Prime Holstein Steers & Heifers: 125.00-132.00.

Select & Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: 110.00 to 124.00.

Unfinished Steers & Heifers: 110.00 and down.

CULL COWS: Lower

Higher 20% sold for: 71.00 to 85.50.

60% sold for: 50.00 to 70.00.

Lower 20% sold for: 50.00 & down.

Good certified organic cows (for slaughter): 85.00-100.00.

CULL BULLS: Steady.

Most Bulls: 90.00 to 100.00.

Thin, Full, Horned Bulls discounted: 90.00 & down.

CALVES, sold by the head: Steady

Good to Top Quality Holstein Bull Calves: 75.00 to 170.00.

Top Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 20.00 to 30.00.

Plain Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 20.00 & down.

Quality Beef Calves: 200.00 to 380.00.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 50.00 & down.

FEEDER CATTLE: Stronger

Beef Steers: Under 400 lbs: 150.00-190.00; 400 to 600 lbs: 150.00-175.00; 600 to 800 lbs: 120.00-165.00; Over 800 lbs: 120.00-155.00.

Beef Heifers: Under 400 lbs: 140.00-190.00; 400 to 600 lbs: 110.00-160.00; 600 to 800 lbs: 100.00-145.00; Over 800 lbs: 95.00-125.00.

Holstein Steers: Under 400 lbs: 105.00-130.00; 400 to 600 lbs: 115.00-124.00; 600 to 800 lbs: 110.00-122.00; Over 800 lbs: 90.00-120.00.

Milwaukee Stockyards: Oct. 18, 2022

COWS:

No Roll Cows: 75.00 to 82.00.

High Yielding Cutters & Utility: 60.00 to 70.00.

Cutters: 50.00 to 60.00.

Canners & Shells: 50.00 & down.

HOLSTEIN STEERS:

High Choice & Prime Holstein Steers, 1400-1600 lbs: 132.00 to 135.00.

Choice Holstein Steers: 125.00 to 131.00.

Select Steers: 100.00 to 115.00.

Unfinished Holstein Steers: 100.00 & down.

BEEF CATTLE:

Choice & Prime Angus Beef 1200-1500 lbs: 141.00 to 144.00.

Select Beef Steers & Heifers: 125.00 & down.

BULLS:

Premium Beef Bulls 1600-2000 lbs: 85.00 to 95.00.

Common to Good Bulls: 75.00 to 85.00.

REPLACEMENT CALVES:

Premium Bulls 100-120 lbs: 80.00 to 100.00.

Common to Good Bulls 80-100 lbs: 40.00 to 80.00.

Beef Bull Calves: 150.00 to 250.00.

Beef Heifer Calves: 100.00 to 200.00.

Dairy Heifer Calves: 30.00 to 75.00.

Boning Calves: 15.00 & down.

Premier Livestock: Oct. 17, 2022

MARKET COWS: Lower

Selling Every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday

High Yielding Cows: 75.00 to 88.00.

Most Market Cows: 57.00 to 74.00.

Low Yielding Cows: 56.00 and down.

FED MARKET STEERS AND HEIFERS: Steady

High Choice & Prime Holstein Steers: 148.00 to 136.00.

Low Choice & Select Holstein Steers: 116.00 to 125.00.

Underfinished & Mixed Grading: 115.00 & down.

MARKET BULLS: Lower

High Yielding Bulls: 94.00 to 106.00.

Plainer Quality Bulls: 93.00 & down.

BABY CALVES: Stronger

Most Holstein Bull Calves: 75.00-180.00.

Quality Beef Calves: 125.00 to 390.00.

Holstein Heifer Calves, Single Birth: 25.00-125.00.

Light and off quality calves: 50.00 & down.

Fennimore: **Oct. 05, 2022

High Yield Slaughter Cows: 80.00-90.00; Holstein Bulls & Calves: 95-120 lbs: 100.00-150.00; Light Weight & Poor Calves: 50.00-80.00; Holstein Heifer Calves: N/A; Beef X-Bred Calves: 200.00-320.00.

National Cattle Summary: Oct. 17, 2022

For Monday negotiated cash trading was at a standstill in the Southern Plains and Nebraska. In the Western Cornbelt negotiated cash trading was mostly inactive on very light demand. Not enough purchases in the Western Cornbelt for a market trend. Last week in the Southern Plains live purchases traded at 145.00. For the prior week in Nebraska live and dressed purchases traded at 148.00 and at 232.00, respectively. For the previous week in the Western Cornbelt live and dressed purchases traded at 148.00 and from 230.00-232.00, respectively.

Dairy Cattle Summary

Reedsville Equity Market: Oct. 13, 2022

Top Quality Springing Holstein Heifers: 700.00 to 1500.00.

Plainer Quality Springing Holstein Heifers: 650.00 & down.

Good Quality Shortbred Heifers: 600.00 to 1200.00.

Good Quality Springing & Recently Fresh Cows: 700.00 to 1500.00.

Good Bred Back Milking Cows: 700.00 to 1300.00.

Plain Quality & Common Cows: 500.00 to 900.00.

Dehorned & Vaccinated Open Heifers, 350-550 lbs: 50.00 to 100.00/lb.

Dehorned & Vaccinated Open Heifers, 550-750 lbs: 70.00 to 120.00/lb.

Dehorned & Vaccinated Open Heifers, 750-950 lbs: 70.00 to 120.00/lb.

Central Livestock, Zumbrota, MN: Oct. 170, 2022

FINISHED CATTLE:

Finished Beef Steers: 138.00-155.00; Mixed Grading: 111.00-136.50.

Finished Beef Heifers: 137.00-151.00; Mixed Grading: 117.50-136.50.

Finished Dairy Steers: 120.00-147.00; Silage Fed, Heavyweight, Select Grade, Lightweight: 80.00-126.00.

MARKET COWS:

Mostly 63.00-101.00; Thin/shelly/full/overfed cows: 30.00-62.00; Market Bulls: 72.00-102.00.

Bred Beef Cows & Heifers: N/A; cow/calf pairs: N/A.

Calves: 95-125 lbs: 25.00-50.00; 150-250 lbs: Up to 90.00; Beef Calves: 150.00-300.00; Lighter, Weaker, Younger Calves: 20.00 & down.

FEEDER CATTLE:

Beef Steers: under 600 lbs: Up to 185.00/cwt; 600-800 lbs: Up to 128.00; 800-1000 lbs: Up to 138.00; Beef Heifers: 350-600 lbs: Up to 147.50/cwt; 600-800 lbs: Up to 137.00/cwt; 800-1000 lbs: Up to 124.00.

Holstein Steers: under 400 lbs: N/A; 400-600 lbs: N/A; 600-800 lbs: Up to 90.00; 800-1000 lbs: N/A.

Eastern Corn Belt Direct, Feeder Cattle Summary: Oct. 14, 2022

Compared to last week: No Current FOB trades last week for a trend. Demand moderate. Harvest is in full swing and many producers are in the field. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (6.8% Dairy Steers, 86.3% Heifers, 6.8% Dairy Heifers). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 100%. Unless otherwise noted, Feeder Cattle prices FOB based on net weights after a 2-3% shrink or equivalent, with up to a 15 cent slide > 600 lbs. Livestock reported this week originated from IN, KY.

Sheep & Lambs

**Fennimore: Oct. 05, 2022

Bucks & Ewes: 82.50-100.00.; Choice Lambs: 95.00-100.00/lb.; Feeding Lambs: 120.00-270.00/lb.

Johnson Creek Equity Market: Oct. 17, 2022

Lambs: Over 100 lbs: 90.00-110.00; Under 100 lbs: 120.00-150.00; Ewes: 60.00-90.00; Bucks: 60.00-90.00.

Lomira Equity Market: Oct. 17, 2022

As of 09/24/2022: Finished Market Lambs: 90.00-120.00; Feeder Lambs: Under 65 lbs: 170.00-250.00; 70-100 lbs: 120.00-160.00; Ewes: 70.00-100.00; Rams: 80.00-110.00.

Monroe Equity Market: Oct. 17, 2022

As of 10/15/22: Finished Market Lambs: 0.80-1.10/lb.; Feeder Lambs: 0.90-1.90/lb.; Cull Ewes: .50-.75/lb; Cull Rams: .65-.80/lb.

Stratford Equity Market: Oct. 18, 2022

As of 10/12/22: Feeder Lambs: 100.00-110.00; Market Lambs: 100.00-120.00; Cull Ewes: 50.00-60.00; Cull Rams: 50.00-60.00.

Central Livestock, Zumbrota, MN: Oct. 18, 2022

Feeder Lambs: 50-70 lbs: 155.00-205.00; 70-90 lbs: 100.00-150.00; 90-120 lbs: 105.00-125.00.

Fed Lambs 120-155 lbs: Shorn Lambs: 102.00-112.00.; Unshorn Lambs: N/A.

Utility & Good Ewes: 65.00-85.00; Thin & Cull Ewes: 60.00 & down; Yearling Ewes: 70.00-97.50.

Goats

**Fennimore: Oct. 05, 2022

Slaughter Nannies: 120.00 to 140.00.

Slaughter Billies: 150.00-225.00.

Slaughter Kids (Dairy): 220.00-260.00.

Slaughter Kids (Boer): 245.00-305.00.

Johnson Creek Equity Market: Oct. 17, 2022

Young Goats over 80 lbs: 200.00 & down.

Young Goats 60-80 lbs: 200.00 & down.

Young Goats under 60 lbs: 170.00 & down.

Cull Goats: 100.00 & down.

Lomira Equity Market: Oct. 17, 2022

As of 09/24/2022:

Fed Goats: 160.00 to 225.00.

Dairy Kids: 130.00 to 240.00.

Boer Kids: 240.00 to 360.00.

Cull Goats: 80.00 to 140.00.

Monroe Equity Market: Oct. 17, 2022

As of 10/15/22: Goats sell by the head.

Dairy Goats 40-70 lbs: 115.00 to 145.00.

Meat Goats 40-70 lbs: 150.00-170.00.

Meat Goats over 70 lbs: 145.00-280.00.

Cull Nannies & Billies: 175.00 & down.

Hogs

USDA Hog Report: Oct. 14, 2022

Compared to last week: Early weaned pigs 2.00 per head lower. All feeder pigs steady. Demand light on heavy offerings.

Lomira Equity Market: Oct. 17, 2022

Feeder Pigs: 40-80 lbs: Call for availability.

Hogs: Heavy Sows: 57.00-60.00; Light Sows: 54.00-56.00; Boars: 15.00-18.00; Butcher Hogs: 60.00.

Johnson Creek Equity Market: Oct. 17, 2022

Butchers over 250 lbs: 60.00-75.00; Light Sows: 35.00-55.00; Heavy Sows: 35.00-55.00; Boars: 10.00-20.00; Feeder Pigs: 12.00-75.00.

Stratford Equity Market: Oct. 18, 2022

Butchers: 65.00-74.00; Sows: 58.00-62.00; Boars: 10.00-26.00; Slaughter Pigs: No test; Feeder Pigs, 25-35 lbs: 48.00/hd.; 45-55 lbs: 58.00/hd; 60-70 lbs: 50.00/hd..

Central Livestock, Zumbrota, MN: Oct. 17, 2022

Feeder Pigs: Up to 50 lbs: N/A; 50-60 lbs: N/A; 60-80 lbs: 60.00-66.00/hd; 80-100 lbs:75.00/hd; 100-120 lbs: N/A.

Grains

Cargill La Crosse: Oct. 18, 2022

CORN/SOYBEANS

Nov.: -----/13.7475

Dec.: 6.8275/-----

Mar ‘23: 6.8850/13.9500

May 6.8975/14.0125

Sept: 6.3500/15.5725

Dec: 6.2250/-------

Mar.’24: 6.2875/13.4375

May: 6.3000/13.4250

Eggs

USDA Egg Report: Oct. 18, 2022

idwest delivered and producer prices are steady. The undertone is steady. Demand is in a range of light to fairly good. Offerings and supplies are light to moderate. Market activity is moderate. The Midwest shell egg inventory increased 4.7% compared to a week ago. All breaking stock prices are steady. The undertone is steady. Demand ranges light to at times fairly good.

Extra Large: 2.84-2.86; Large: 2.82-2.84; Medium: 2.23-2.25

Hay

**Fennimore: Oct. 03, 2022

Large Square Hay: 145.00/ton; Lg. Round Dairy Quality Hay: 130.00-145.00/ton; Dry Cow/Beef Cow Hay: 80.00-95.00/ton; Large Square Straw: 35.00-45.00/bale; Small Square Straw: 3.00/bale.

Lomira Equity Market: Oct. 14, 2022

Every Friday at noon (price per bale):

Small Squares Hay: 1.00-3.00/bale; Large Squares Hay Alfalfa: 40.00-50.00/bale; Large Squares Mix: 30.00-40.00/bale; Large Square Grass: 20.00-35.00/bale; Large Rounds Alfalfa Quality: 45.00-60.00/bale; Large Rounds Mix: 30.00-40.00/bale; Large Rounds Grass: 20.00-30.00/bale; Small Wheat Straw: 1.50-3.00/bale.

Stratford Equity Market: Oct. 11, 2022

Sale first and third Tuesday each month:

Large Square Grass Mix: 40.00-45.00/bale.

Large Square Hay Bales, 2nd and 3rd Crop Alfalfa: 60.00-75.00/bale.

Large Square Bales, Rye Straw: 40.00-45.00/bale.

Round Hay Bales, Grass: 35.00-50.00/bale.

Alfalfa Rounds, 2nd & 3rd Crop: 45.00-55.00/bale.

Small Square Straw Bales: No test.

Small Square Hay Bales: 2.75-3.25/bale.

Tim Slack Auction & Realty, Hay & Bedding Report: Oct. 12, 2022

Hay, lg. Square: Premium: 120.00-195.00/ton; Good: 60.00/ton.

Hay, lg. Round: Good: 90.00-120.00/ton; Sm. square: 3.00/bale.

Straw, 3x3: 30.00-47.00/bale; 3x4: 110.00/bale: Sm. square: Good: 3.25/bale.

Grass, lg. Square: Good: 90.00/ton.

Reedsville Equity Market: Oct. 12, 2022

High Quality 1st Crop Hay: 70.00-110.00/ton; Low Quality: 65.00/ton & down; High Quality 2nd & 3rd Crop Hay: 120.00-160.00/ton; Low Quality: 110.00/ton & down; High Quality Straw: 100.00-135.00/ton, Low quality 90.00/ton & down.

Dairy

Weekly Animal Feed, Central U.S.: Oct. 13, 2022

The top end of the dry whey price range slipped a penny, while the bottom of the range and the mostly series held steady this week. Current prices are comfortably in the low to mid $.40s. The market, in general, is simply quiet. Production has been somewhat active in recent months. Milk availability remains steady for cheese/whey production. There are expectations that as milk availability grows seasonally, and staffing shortage concerns have at least leveled off, if not improved, Q4's production cycle will be smoother than the past two years. Animal feed whey prices dropped on the top of the range, but remain steady on the lower end.

Prices for Central U.S., All First Sales, FOB, Conventional and Non-Edible Dry Whey Price Range Animal Feed, $/lb: .3200 - .3500.

Prices for Central U.S., All First Sales, FOB, Extra Grade & Grade A, Conventional and Edible Dry Whey Price Range: Non-Hygroscopic, $/lb: .4025 - .4600; Mostly Range: Non-Hygroscopic, $/lb: .4300 - .4500.

Dairy Market Review: Oct. 14, 2022

BUTTER: Grade AA closed at $3.1750. The weekly average for Grade AA is $3.1920 (-0.0305).

CHEESE: Barrels closed at $2.1250 and 40# blocks at $2.0500. The weekly average for barrels is $2.1830 (-0.0440) and blocks, $2.0455 (+0.0305).

CHEESE HIGHLIGHTS: the Midwest, contacts reported some discounts, but most spot milk sales were at or above Class III prices. Cheese makers are running busy production schedules across all regions, though some plant managers in the Northeast and West say labor shortages and supply chain delays are preventing them from running full schedules. Retail demand is softening in the Northeast and West, but contacts say food service demand is steady. Meanwhile, demand is well rounded in the Midwest. In the Midwest, some cheesemakers say their production is just enough to keep up with existing contracts and orders, therefore they are turning down any additional orders.

BUTTER HIGHLIGHTS: Cream is becoming more available across all regions. Contacts in the Northeast and West say demand for cream from ice cream makers is lessening, though other Class II makers are utilizing increased cream volumes. In the Midwest, butter churning is increasing. Stakeholders in the West say butter makers are actively producing, though some facilities are closed for regularly scheduled maintenance.

FLUID MILK HIGHLIGHTS: As autumn brings cooler temperatures, farm milk output is starting to grow. Bottlers and end users say they are beginning to notice a tangible difference in milk access from week to week. Bottling demand is picking up, as grocers prep for the upcoming busy season. Class III milk demand is mixed. Midwestern cheesemakers reported an increase in prices after last week's $2 discounts. This week, spot milk prices ranged from $1 under to $.25 over Class III.