October 21, 2022: Auction Calendar

Wisconsin State Farmer

** auctions appearing in this week's newspaper

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 21

Unknown Location

Ed & Betty Streff Estate Auction, selling small family farm equipment, farm primitives and several nice additions from a 2nd local estate. No sale address or start time listed. Miller ’N Co. Auctions & Appraisals, LLC. Call Gregg Miller at 920-980-4999 or 980-4995.

Hartford, WI

10:00 AM – Brad Calles Estate and Julie Calles. Sales include tractors, skid loader, attachments, farm equipment, livestock trailer dairy and barn related items, and misc. Items and equipment. Visit www.ritgerdrendel.com for links to online bidding and photos. Ritger & Drendel. For info on equipment call Mel Calles at (262) 224-8358. Location: N5170 Harvest Rd., Hartford, WI.

Fredonia, WI

11:00 AM – Ed & Betty Streff Estate. Sale held live on farm at 6363 Kay K Rd., Fredonia, WI and online with bidspotter.com starting at 12:30 PM. Sale includes small family farm equipment line-up, farm primitives, some antiques, and more. Pictures and info. at www.millernco.com. Miller N Co Auction: 920-980-4999 or 920-980-4995.

Antigo, WI

10:00 AM – Farm machinery and cattle of Sandy Ridge Farms, Floyd & Cal Brandt, owners. Sales include 110 head of high-quality dairy cows; shedded, extremely low hours and well cared for farm equipment, special items and more. Online bidding with equipmentfacts.com and proxibid.com. Onsite location: W7153 Price Polar Rd., Antigo, WI. Call 715-216-0071 for info. Nolan Sales, LLC, 715-754-5221. Visit www.nolansales.com for listing and photos.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 22

Amherst, WI

Bert & Millie Glodowski personal property sale.Farm machinery & special items. Online bidding available at equipmentfacts.com.Nolan Sales, LLC. 800-472-0290 or 715-754-5221. See photos at NolanSales.com.

Kenosha, WI

10:00 AM – Charles Maurer. Includes tractors and farm machinery, lawn and garden supplies, collectibles, farm items, tools, and more. Visit www.stadeauction.com for complete listing and photos. Selling two rings. Call Bill Stade 920-674-5500, Mike Stade 920-699-4580, Pete Stade 920-674-3236 or visit www.stadeauction.com.

Kewaskum, WI

9:00 AM – Large Estate Auction: Zuehlke Trust. Sale includes real estate in two parcels, trucks, UTV, zero-turn mower, boat, tractors, skid loaders, farm and shop equipment and more. Visit Wilkinson Auction & Realty website wilkinsonauctions.com for full listing, pictures and online bidding information 20-948-6290. Sale located at N252 County S, Kewaskum, WI.

**Racine, WI

10 AM – Holly Scrimsher Tool Auction. Sale includes project vehicles, boats and trailers, lawn and garden, tools and tool boxes. View entire listing on www.bobhagemannauctionrealty.com or www.auctionzip.com. Auction held by Bob Hagemann Auction & Realty Service. Bob Hagemann, (262) 492-5125. Sale located at 1215 Marquette St., Racine, WI 53404.

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 23

Waukesha, WI

10:00 AM – Herbert J. Hoppe Estate. Sales include tractors and farm equipment; farm tools, collectibles, cars, trucks, household and more. Visit www.stadeauction.com for entire listing and pictures. Located at S52 W24336 Glendale Rd., Waukesha, WI. This farm has been in the Hoppe family for generations, listings updated daily. Selling two rings. Call 920-674-5500, 920-699-4580 or 920-674-3236, or visit www.satedauction.com for info.

**Burlington, WI

10 AM – Lance Herdegen Living Estate. Sale includes tractor and equipment, car and parts, livestock and more. Auction held by Bob Hagemann Auction & Realty Service, 262-492-5125. View pictures and full listing on www.bobhagemannauctionrealty.com or auctionzip.com. Located at W682 County D, Burlington, WI 53105.

MONDAY, OCTOBER 24

**Online Auction

No Start time specified – Construction and crushing equipment out of Elmwood WI. Includes equipment and trailers, heavy trucks and plenty of misc. Items. Sale also includes golf course equipment out of Radisson, WI – golf carts, commercial lawn mowers, lawn items and more. Bid online now at www.hansenandyoung.com. Call 715-418-1200 Barry Hansen or 715-781-7172 to speak with Roger Hansen, auctioneers.

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 25

West Bend, WI

10:00 AM – Russell Homes, Bill Russell, owner. Sales include trailer, mower and attachments, tractor, shop items, tools, building supplies and misc. Items. See list, terms and photos on www.ritgerdrendel.com. Contact Dan Ritger at 414-333-8625. Located at 7239 Sleepy Hollow Rd., West Bend, WI.

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 26

**Withee, WI

9:30 AM – Fall consignment auction includes farm equipment, machinery line off local farm, shop items, misc. Items, household items, and more. Online bidding available via Equipment Facts and Hi-Bid at www.cwpausciton.com. To view full list, visit www.cwpauction.com. Conducted by Central WI Produce Auction, 715-229-4838. Auction location: N14676 County O, Withee, WI.

OCTOBER 27-28

Online Auction

No start time specified. Wisconsin Contractors, 2-day fall auction – accepting consignments. For this auction, wanted consignments include construction related items. Drop off at Nitke Auction Center, 990 Happy Hollow Rd., Mosinee, WI. Easy online contract through NitkeAuctions.com. Hansen Auction Group Online Auction at hansenauctiongroup.com. Call to consign at 715-539-6295.

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 27

Janesville, WI

10:00 AM – John & Donna Doherty Trust. Sale includes motorcycle, collector truck, tools, zero turn mower, machinery and farm related, antiques and collectibles and more. Located at 439 North Roherty Rd., Janesville, WI. George Auction Service & Real Estate, LLC. For complete listing and photos visit www.georgeauction.com.

Loyal, WI

No Start Time Specified. Advance Notice: Special aAa on farm complete dispersal, 1400 head certified organic dairy cattle includes Fleckvieh, Holstein, Lineback and Montbeliard cattle. Oberholtzer Dairy Cattle & Auction Co, 715-219-2781.

Online Auction

Absolute Public Auction. Includes conventional tractors, straight trucks, reefers, vans, flatbeds and more. Visit usauctioneers.com for an up-to-date equipment list, descriptions and pictures. Call 800-992-2893 or email info@usauctioneers.com with questions.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 28

Plymouth, WI

10:00 AM – Real Estate and Personal Property Auction. Gordon Schloemer Estate. Sale includes real estate at Noon, cars at 12:30. It also includes trailer-tractors and attachments, shop items and tools, yard items, collectibles, household, and misc. Items. Online and live auction. To see list, photos, terms and online bidding link on www.ritgerdrendel.com. Located at 3897 N. Valley Rd. Plymouth, WI. 414-333-8625.

**Reedsville, WI

11 AM – Equity Livestock Reedsville: Special dairy herd dispersal. Includes 140 head herd. Catalogs available on sale day. Call Market Manager for additional herd details. Contact Reedsville Market Manager Andy Bubolz at 608-434-4019. www.equitycoop.com. 513 North 6th Street, Reedsville, WI.

MONDAY, OCTOBER 31

**Stevens Point, WI

10 AM – Ronald and Mark Worzalla Estates – Barbara Worzalla, owner. Sale includes tractors, harvesting, skidsteer, attachments, payloader, vehicles, irrigation, hay and forage equipment, planting and tillage equipment, dairy equipment and feed and more. For full listing or more information visit www.christensensales.com or call (715) 223-6345. Sale location: 3123 County Y, Stevens Point.

**Online Auction

No start time specified. Farm equipment auction includes planters, sprayers, balers, chopper, trailers, tools, shop items, and much more. Bid online now at www.hansenandyoung.com. Call 715-418-1200 Barry Hansen or 715-781-7172 to speak with Roger Hansen, auctioneers.

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 1

Avalon, WI

1:00 PM – Gene and Beverly Bobolz Estates auction. Includes 161.82 acres with home and buildings- 1 tract, 151.18 +/- tillable acres in Rock County, WI. Held on site. Located at 3706 South Hwy. 140, Avalon, WI. George Auction Service & Real Estate, visit www.georgeauction.com for full listing and photos.

Casco, WI

11:30 AM – Mark & Lisa Schmidt & Family Auction. Outstanding herd of cows selling on a picturesque family dairy located at N6723 Hillside Rd., Casco, WI. Call Mark at 920-536-0465 with questions. Call Gregg Miller 920-980-4999 or 920-980-4995. Visit www.millernco.com for updates.

**Online Auction

11 AM – Bolens Mowers, tools, leather crafting, vintage sewing machine, western and Native American ad online auction. Shop at www.jonesauctionservice.hibid.com. Sale also includes handguns, revolvers, ammo, gun parts, power and hand tools, benches, crafting items and tools, belt buckles, home décor and more. Call 920-261-6820.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 4

Mishicot, WI

11:00 AM – Quality farm equipment retirement auction: Mark Mullen. Selling clean farm equipment on a small beef hobby farm, tractors, balers, pickers, planters, gravity boxes, tollage equipment, spreader and more. Sale held on site at farm and simulcast online at Noon. Visit www.millernco.com for details and updates. Call Gregg Miller (920) 980-4999 or 980-4995.

**Sun Prairie, WI/Online

9:30 AM – Jenehr Family Farm retirement auction at 6837 Elder La., Sun Prairie, WI. Sales include tractors, specialty implements, Tillage equipment, planting equipment, vehicles, trailers, farm equipment, processing equipment, packing equipment and chicken raising equipment. Online bidding, pictures and more at wilkinsonauctions.com. Wilkinson Auction & Realty, 608-588-0600.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 5

Lomira, WI

No Start Time Specified. Annual Fall construction consignment sale. Specializing in construction equipment, trucks, trailers, forklifts and more. Call or visit www.auctionsp.com. Ad deadline is Wed., Oct. 19, items accepted until 5 PM Thurs., Nov. 3. Held by Auction Specialists at W5659 County Y, Fond du Lac, WI. (920) 921-2901, www.auctionsp.com.

NOVEMBER 7 & 8

**Online Auction

No Start Time Specified – 3 catalogs, 2-day sale: Lewis Retirement, includes Farmall tractors, cub cadet zero turn golf cart, tractor weights, shop equipment, pedal and toy tractors, toys, Nascar items, benches, and vintage items. Bid online now at www.hansenandyoung.com. Call 715-418-1200 Barry Hansen or 715-781-7172 to speak with Roger Hansen, auctioneers.

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 8

Loyal, WI

Advance notice. No start time. Selling 600 milk cows, 140 dry cows and 90hHutch calves from 1 to 60 days old. Conducted by Oberholtzer Dairy Cattle & Auction Co. W1461 Hwy 98, Loyal, WI. Mark 715-773-2240. Visit www.oberholtzerauctions.com for full list/details.

**Online Auction

11 AM – Estate of Wally Bohrer and Stone Hedge Stable. Visit www.jonesauctionservice.hibid.com to bid. Sale features horse and rider items, buggies, carts, wagons, farrier tools, tack, trailers, cars, boats, tools, generators, welding materials and more. Inspection held Oct. 27 from 3 to 5 PM or Nov. 4 from Noon to 4 PM at Stone Hedge Stables, 34100 Sunset Dr, Oconomowoc, WI.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 11

Loyal, WI

Advance notice. No start time. Selling 600 heifers, 60 days thru springer. Conducted by Oberholtzer Dairy Cattle & Auction Co. W1461 Hwy 98, Loyal, WI. Mark 715-773-2240. Visit www.oberholtzerauctions.com for full list/details.

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 14

**Reedsburg, WI

1 PM – Live Auction with online bidding available. This is a rare opportunity to purchase 148.04 acres in 3 parcels, with productive tillable lands, woods, and great building sites. Also hunting and soil opportunities. Echo-Y Farms. Towns of Westfield, Franklin and Honey Creek, Sauk County, WI. Online bidding and full list of information available through www.gavinbros.com. Auction located at Gavin Bros Auction Facility, E7429 Hwys, 23 & 33, Reedsburg, WI. Open House held Tues., Oct. 25 from 11 AM to 1 PM or by appointment. Call (608) 524-6416.

NOVEMBER 17-19

East Moline, IL

Fall Premier Bend Expo, 922 Mississippi Parkway, East Moline, IL. 500 tractors, vintage trucks, road art & relics. Mecum Auctions 262-275-5050 Mecum.com.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 18

Withee, WI

No Start Time Specified – Machinery Auction. Now accepting consignments until lot is full. Premier Livestock & Auctions, LLC. N13438 Hwy 73, Withee, WI. Office 715-559-8232.

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 8

Seymour, WI

Harvest wrap-up consignment auction, proceeds to benefit Outagamie County Fair. Held at Outagamie County Fairgrounds, 637 N. Main St., Seymour, WI. To consign and terms, call 920-391-1593. Miller ’N Co. Auctions & Appraisals, LLC. Call Gregg Miller at 920-980-4999 or 980-4995.

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 29

Withee, WI

10:00 AM – Special sheep and goat auctions – Holiday Special. Premium prices paid for lambs 40-70; kids 45-65. Premier Livestock & Auctions, LLC N13438 Hwy 73, Withee, WI. Office 715-559-8232. Online bidders and buyers register at cattleusa.com. Visit www.premierlivestockandauctions.com.