Weekly Market Report: Oct. 10, 2022

Wisconsin State Farmer

Weekly market report beginning the week of Oct. 10, 2022. Data compiled from state and national market sources.

Cattle

Altoona Equity Market: Oct. 11, 2022

FED CATTLE:

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 120.00 to 143.00.

Choice Dairy X-bred Steers & Heifers: 120.00 to 142.00.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers: 131.00 to 140.00.

Choice Holstein Steers: 118.00 to 130.00.

Select, Unfinished & Heavyweight Steers & Heifers: 117.00 & down.

CULL COWS:

Higher 20% sold for: 74.00 to 88.00.

60% sold for: 54.00 to 73.00.

Lower 20% sold for: 53.00 & down.

CULL BULLS:

Most Bulls: 80.00 to 100.00.

CALVES: Sold by the head.

80% of Holstein Bull Calves 95 lbs. & up: 50.00 to 140.00.

Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 20.00 & down.

Quality Beef Calves: 100.00-230.00.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 50.00 & down

Bonduel Equity Market: Oct. 10, 2022

FED CATTLE: Steady.

High Yielding Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 130.00 to 144.50.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 130.00 & down.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers: 131.00 140.50.

Choice Holstein Steers: 100.00 to 130.50.

Unfinished Steers & Heifers: 99.00 & down.

CULL COWS: Steady

Higher 20% sold for: 83.00 to 95.00.

60% sold for: 68.00 to 82.00.

Lower 20% sold for: 62.00 & down.

CULL BULLS: Steady

Most Bulls: 90.00 to 110.00.

Thin, Full Bulls, over a ton discounted: 90.00 & down.

CALVES: Sold by the pound. Steady.

Holstein Bull Calves: 80.00 to 160.00.

Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 20.00 & down.

Quality Beef Calves: 200.00 to 405.00.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 30.00 & down, heavy discounts on light and poor quality.

FEEDER CATTLE: As of 09/30/22 sale.

Beef steers under 400 lbs:178.00-199.00.

Beef steers 400-600 lbs: 164.00-192.00.

Beef steers 600-800 lbs: 162.00-180.00.

Beef steers over 800 lbs: 130.00-153.00.

Beef heifers under 400 lbs: 178.00-189.00.

Beef heifers 400-600 lbs: 160.00-183.00.

Beef heifers 600-800 lbs: 167.00-180.00.

Beef heifers over 800 lbs: Up o 123.00-130.00.

Holstein steers up to 400 lbs: Up to 142.00.

Holstein steers 400-600 lbs: 120.00-164.00.

Holstein steers 600-800 lbs: 120.00-131.00.

Holstein steers over 800 lbs: 123.00.-130.00.

Johnson Creek Equity Market: Oct. 10, 2022

FED CATTLE: Steady.

High Yielding Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 120.00 to 145.00.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 115.00 to 130.00.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers: 132.00 to 135.00.

Choice Holstein Steers: 110.00 to 128.00.

Select & Unfinished Cattle: 95.00 & down.

CULL COWS: Steady

20% sold for: 72.00 to 84.00.

60% sold for: 60.00 to 70.00.

Lower 20% sold for: 60.00 & down.

CULL BULLS: Steady.

Most Bulls: 80.00 to 98.00.

Thin & Full Bulls, discounted: 60.00 & down.

CALVES, sold by the pound: Steady

60% of Holstein Bull Calves: 60.00 to 120.00.

Quality Dairy Heifer Calves: 25.00 to 50.00.

Quality Beef Calves: 300.00 to 325.00.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 50.00 & down.

Lomira Equity Market: Oct. 11, 2022

FED CATTLE: Steady.

High Yielding Choice & Prime Beef Steers & Heifers: 137.00 to 143.00.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 131.00 to 136.00.

Select, Low Yielding & Underfinished Beef Steers & Heifers: 128.00 & down.

X-bred Steers & Heifers: 132.00 to 140.00.

High Yielding Choice & Prime Holstein Steers: 138.00 to 142.00.

Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: 128.00 to 137.00.

Low Yielding, Select & Underfinished Holstein Steers & Heifers: 98.00-125.00.

MARKET COWS: Steady

High Yielding Cows: 79.00 to 90.00.

Cutters & Utility: 55.00 to 78.00.

Canners & Shells: 30.00-54.00

MARKET BULLS: Steady

High Yielding Bulls: 90.00 to 105.00.

Thin, Light & Over-Conditioned Bulls: 85.00 & down.

CALVES (09/27/22 Auction): Sold by the pound.

Quality Holstein Bull Calves weighing 95-125 lbs: 90.00 to 140.00.

Light Weight Calves: 60.00 to 100.00.

Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 30.00-70.00.

Quality Beef and X-bred Bulls & Heifer Calves: Heifers 160.00-270.00; Bulls 270.00-390.00.

Poor Quality Calves: 50.00 & down

Monroe Equity Market: Oct. 10, 2022

FED CATTLE:

High Yielding Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 149.50-158.50.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 135.00-149.00.

Choice Dairy X-bred Steers & Heifers: 125.00-150.00.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: 130.00-141.00.

Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: 117.00-129.50.

Unfinished Steers & Heifers: 115.00 and down.

Wednesday 10/05/22 Sale:

High Yielding Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: No test.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: No test.

Choice Dairy X-bred Steers & Heifers: No test.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: No test.

Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: 120.00-130.00.

Unfinished Steers & Heifers: 115.00 and down.

CULL COWS:

High Yielding Cows: 78.00 to 90.50.

Cutters & Utility: 60.00 to 77.50.

Canners & Shells: 59.00 & down.

SLAUGHTER BULLS:

High Yielding Bulls: 95.00 to 110.00.

Thin, Light and Overconditioned Bulls: 93.00 & down.

CALVES: Sold by the pound.

Quality Holstein Bull Calves: 135.00 to 175.00.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 90.00 & down.

Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 55.00 & down.

Quality Beef & Beef X-bred Calves: bulls 410.00 & down; heifers 320.00 & down.

Reedsville Equity Market: Oct. 06, 2022

FED CATTLE: Steady

High Yielding Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 128.00 to 142.00.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 118.00 to 127.00.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers: 128.00 to 149.00.

Choice Holstein Steers: 110.00 to 127.00.

Unfinished Steers & Heifers: 109.00 & down.

CULL COWS: Steady

Higher 20% sold for: 76.00 to 90.00.

60% sold for: 60.00 to 75.00.

Lower 20% sold for: 59.00 & down.

CULL BULLS: Steady

Most Bulls: 80.00-105.00.

CALVES: Softer

40% of Holstein Bull Calves: 50.00-120.00.

Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 40.00 & down.

Quality Beef Calves: 240.00 & down.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 40.00 & down.

FEEDER CATTLE: Next sale is Oct. 13 at noon.

Holstein steers under 400 lbs: 100.00 to 140.00.

Holstein steers 400 to 600 lbs: 100.00 to 140.00.

Holstein steers 600 to 800 lbs: 90.00 to 120.00.

Holstein steers over 800 lbs: 90.00 to 120.00.

Stratford Equity Market: Oct. 11, 2022

FED CATTLE: Lower

High Yielding Choice & Prime Beef Steers & Heifers: 130.00-139.00.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 120.00 to 129.00.

High Yielding Choice & Prime Holstein Steers & Heifers: 130.00-138.00.

Select & Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: 115.00 to 129.00.

Unfinished Steers & Heifers: 115.00 and down.

CULL COWS: Lower

Higher 20% sold for: 71.00 to 88.50.

60% sold for: 50.00 to 70.00.

Lower 20% sold for: 50.00 & down.

Good certified organic cows (for slaughter): 100.00-115.00.

CULL BULLS: Steady.

Most Bulls: 90.00 to 115.50.

Thin, Full, Horned Bulls discounted: 90.00 & down.

CALVES, sold by the head: Steady

Good to Top Quality Holstein Bull Calves: 80.00 to 160.00.

Top Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 25.00 to 40.00.

Plain Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 20.00 & down.

Quality Beef Calves: 200.00 to 370.00.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 50.00 & down.

FEEDER CATTLE: Stronger

Beef Steers: Under 400 lbs: 150.00-230.00; 400 to 600 lbs: 150.00-225.00; 600 to 800 lbs: 120.00-175.00; Over 800 lbs: 120.00-145.00.

Beef Heifers: Under 400 lbs: 140.00-164.00; 400 to 600 lbs: 110.00-160.00; 600 to 800 lbs: 100.00-145.00; Over 800 lbs: 95.00-125.00.

Holstein Steers: Under 400 lbs: 105.00-130.00; 400 to 600 lbs: 115.00-124.00; 600 to 800 lbs: 110.00-122.00; Over 800 lbs: 90.00-120.00.

Milwaukee Stockyards: Oct. 03, 2022

COWS:

No Roll Cows: 78.00 to 85.00.

High Yielding Cutters & Utility: 65.00 to 77.00.

Cutters: 55.00 to 65.00.

Canners & Shells: 50.00 & down.

HOLSTEIN STEERS:

High Choice & Prime Holstein Steers, 1400-1600 lbs: 134.00 to 138.00.

Choice Holstein Steers: 125.00 to 133.00.

Select Steers: 100.00 to 115.00.

Unfinished Holstein Steers: 100.00 & down.

BEEF CATTLE:

Choice & Prime Angus Beef 1200-1500 lbs: 144.00 to 148.00.

Select Beef Steers & Heifers: 125.00 & down.

BULLS:

Premium Beef Bulls 1600-2000 lbs: 85.00 to 95.00.

Common to Good Bulls: 75.00 to 85.00.

REPLACEMENT CALVES:

Premium Bulls 100-120 lbs: 80.00 to 100.00.

Common to Good Bulls 80-100 lbs: 75.00 to 85.00.

Beef Bull Calves: 100.00 to 200.00.

Beef Heifer Calves: 100.00 to 200.00.

Dairy Heifer Calves: 30.00 to 75.00.

Boning Calves: 15.00 & down.

Premier Livestock: Oct. 06, 2022

MARKET COWS: Steady

Selling Every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday

High Yielding Cows: 75.00 to 92.00.

Most Market Cows: 65.00 to 74.00.

Low Yielding Cows: 64.00 and down.

FED MARKET STEERS AND HEIFERS: Steady

High Choice & Prime Holstein Steers: 128.00 to 139.00.

Low Choice & Select Holstein Steers: 121.00 to 127.00.

Underfinished & Mixed Grading: 120.00 & down.

MARKET BULLS: Steady

High Yielding Bulls: 92.00 to 107.00.

Plainer Quality Bulls: 91.00 & down.

BABY CALVES: Steady

Most Holstein Bull Calves: 70.00-145.00.

Quality Beef Calves: 125.00 to 375.00.

Holstein Heifer Calves, Single Birth: 10.00-85.00.

Light and off quality calves: 30.00 & down.

Fennimore: Oct. 12, 2022

High Yield Slaughter Cows: 74.00-81.00; Holstein Bulls & Calves: 95-120 lbs: 110.00-140.00; Light Weight & Poor Calves: 70.00-90.00; Holstein Heifer Calves: 20.00-50.00; Beef X-Bred Calves: 170.00-300.00.

National Cattle Summary: Oct. 10, 2022

For Monday in the Southern Plains negotiated cash trading was at a standstill. Last week live purchases traded at 144.00. In Nebraska and Western Cornbelt negotiated cash trading was mostly inactive on light demand. Not enough purchases in either region for a market trend. In Nebraska for the prior week live and dressed purchases traded from 145.00-148.00 and at 230.00, respectively. In the Western for the prior week live and dressed purchases traded from 145.00-149.00 and at 230.00, respectively.

Dairy Cattle Summary

Reedsville Equity Market: Oct. 10, 2022

Top Quality Springing Holstein Heifers: 700.00 to 1500.00.

Plainer Quality Springing Holstein Heifers: 650.00 & down.

Good Quality Shortbred Heifers: 600.00 to 1200.00.

Good Quality Springing & Recently Fresh Cows: 700.00 to 1500.00.

Good Bred Back Milking Cows: 700.00 to 1300.00.

Plain Quality & Common Cows: 500.00 to 900.00.

Dehorned & Vaccinated Open Heifers, 350-550 lbs: 50.00 to 100.00/lb.

Dehorned & Vaccinated Open Heifers, 550-750 lbs: 70.00 to 120.00/lb.

Dehorned & Vaccinated Open Heifers, 750-950 lbs: 70.00 to 120.00/lb.

Central Livestock, Zumbrota, MN: Oct. 10, 2022

FINISHED CATTLE:

Finished Beef Steers: 137.00-153.00; Mixed Grading: 112.00-136.50.

Finished Beef Heifers: 137.00-153.00; Mixed Grading: 126.50-136.50.

Finished Dairy Steers: 125.00-135.00; Silage Fed, Heavyweight, Select Grade, Lightweight: 103.00-124.00.

MARKET COWS:

Mostly 65.00-100.00; Thin/shelly/full/overfed cows: 64.00 & down; Market Bulls: 68.00-101.00.

Bred Beef Cows & Heifers: 785.00-1210.00; cow/calf pairs: N/A.

Calves: 95-125 lbs: 60.00-105.00; 150-250 lbs: 110.00-150.00; Beef Calves: 150.00-295.00; Lighter, Weaker, Younger Calves: 55.00 & down.

FEEDER CATTLE:

Beef Steers: under 600 lbs: Up to 167.50/cwt; 600-800 lbs: Up to 150.00; 800-1000 lbs: Up to 144.00; Beef Heifers: 350-600 lbs: Up to 147.50/cwt; 600-800 lbs: Up to 135.00/cwt; 800-1000 lbs: Up to 128.00.

Holstein Steers: under 400 lbs: N/A; 400-600 lbs: N/A; 600-800 lbs: Up to 145.00; 800-1000 lbs: Up to 137.00/cwt.

Eastern Corn Belt Direct, Feeder Cattle Summary: Oct. 07, 2022

Compared to last week: No trades this week for a trend. Harvest is in full swing, limiting livestock movement

Sheep & Lambs

Fennimore, Oct. 12, 2022

Bucks & Ewes: 57.50-103.00.; Choice Lambs: 94.00-106.00/lb.; Feeding Lambs: 110.00-280.00/lb.

Johnson Creek Equity Market: Oct. 10, 2022

Lambs: Over 100 lbs: 90.00-110.00; Under 100 lbs: 120.00-150.00; Ewes: 60.00-90.00; Bucks: 60.00-90.00.

Lomira Equity Market: Oct. 10, 2022

As of 09/24/2022: Finished Market Lambs: 90.00-120.00; Feeder Lambs: Under 65 lbs: 170.00-250.00; 70-100 lbs: 120.00-160.00; Ewes: 70.00-100.00; Rams: 80.00-110.00.

Monroe Equity Market: Oct. 10, 2022

As of 09/17/22: Finished Market Lambs: 1.00-1.20/lb.; Feeder Lambs: 1.10-1.80/lb.; Cull Ewes: .50-0.95/lb; Cull Rams: .85-1.00/lb.

Stratford Equity Market: Oct. 10, 2022

As of 10/05/22: Feeder Lambs: 120.00-140.00; Market Lambs: 100.00-120.00; Cull Ewes: 50.00-60.00; Cull Rams: 50.00-60.00.

Central Livestock, Zumbrota, MN: Oct. 11, 2022

Feeder Lambs: 50-70 lbs: 85.00-175.00; 70-90 lbs: 110.00-175.00; 90-120 lbs: 90.00-125.00.

Fed Lambs 120-155 lbs: Shorn Lambs: 105.00-110.00.; Unshorn Lambs: 90.00-105.00/cwt.

Utility & Good Ewes: 75.00-92.00; Thin & Cull Ewes: 10.00-70.00; Yearling Ewes: 90.00-110.00.

Goats

Fennimore: Oct. 12, 2022

Slaughter Nannies: 115.00 to 140.00.

Slaughter Billies: 190.00-220.00.

Slaughter Kids (Dairy): 150.00-240.00.

Slaughter Kids (Boer): 250.00-335.00.

Johnson Creek Equity Market: Oct. 10, 2022

Young Goats over 80 lbs: 200.00 & down.

Young Goats 60-80 lbs: 200.00 & down.

Young Goats under 60 lbs: 170.00 & down.

Cull Goats: 100.00 & down.

Lomira Equity Market: Oct. 10, 2022

As of 09/24/2022:

Fed Goats: 160.00 to 225.00.

Dairy Kids: 130.00 to 240.00.

Boer Kids: 240.00 to 360.00.

Cull Goats: 80.00 to 140.00.

Monroe Equity Market: Oct. 10, 2022

As of 09/17/22: Goats sell by the head.

Dairy Goats 40-70 lbs: 80.00 to 120.00.

Meat Goats 40-70 lbs: 150.00-210.00.

Meat Goats over 70 lbs: 150.00-245.00.

Cull Nannies & Billies: 150.00 & down.

Hogs

USDA Hog Report: Oct. 07, 2022

Compared to last week: Early weaned pigs 2.00 per head lower. All feeder pigs 3.00 per head lower. Demand light for heavy offerings.

Lomira Equity Market: Oct. 10, 2022

Feeder Pigs: 40-80 lbs: Call for availability.

Hogs: Heavy Sows: 57.00-60.00; Light Sows: 54.00-56.00; Boars: 15.00-18.00; Butcher Hogs: 60.00.

Johnson Creek Equity Market: Oct. 10, 2022

Butchers over 250 lbs: 60.00-75.00; Light Sows: 35.00-55.00; Heavy Sows: 35.00-55.00; Boars: 10.00-20.00; Feeder Pigs: 120..-75.00.

Stratford Equity Market: Oct. 10, 2022

Butchers: 60.00-65.00; Sows: 62.00-64.00; Boars: 30.00-37.00; Slaughter Pigs: No test; Feeder Pigs, 25-30 lbs: 48.00/hd.; 45-55 lbs: 58.00/hd; 60-70 lbs: 50.00/hd..

Central Livestock, Zumbrota, MN: Oct. 10, 2022

Feeder Pigs: Up to 50 lbs: 35.00-50.00/hd; 50-60 lbs: 45.00/hd; 60-80 lbs: 25.00-52.5/hd; 80-100 lbs: 65.00-75.00; 100-120 lbs:87.50.

Grains

Cargill La Crosse, Oct. 11, 2022

CORN/SOYBEANS

Nov.: -----/13.7325

Dec.: 6.9325/-----

Mar ‘23: 7.0025/13.9450

May 7.0125/14.0225

Sept: 6.3450/13.7025

Dec: 6.3050/-------

Mar.’24: 6.3800/13.5800

May: 6.4000/13.4650

Eggs

USDA Egg Report: Oct. 11, 2022

Midwest delivered prices are 50 cents lower for Extra Large, Large and Medium. Producer prices are 35 cents lower for Large, 25 cents lower for Medium and 15 cents lower for Small. The undertone is weak. Demand ranges light to fairly good. Offerings are light to moderate. Supplies are moderate. Market activity is moderate.

Extra Large: 3.56-3.58; Large: 3.54-3.56; Medium: 3.63-2.65

Hay

Fennimore: Oct. 03, 2022

Large Square Hay: 145.00/ton; Lg. Round Dairy Quality Hay: 130.00-145.00/ton; Dry Cow/Beef Cow Hay: 80.00-95.00/ton; Large Square Straw: 35.00-45.00/bale; Small Square Straw: 3.00/bale.

Lomira Equity Market: Oct. 07, 2022

Every Friday at noon (price per bale):

Small Squares Hay: 1.00-3.00/bale; Large Squares Hay Alfalfa: 40.00-50.00/bale; Large Squares Mix: 30.00-40.00/bale; Large Square Grass: 20.00-35.00/bale; Large Rounds Alfalfa Quality: 45.00-60.00/bale; Large Rounds Mix: 30.00-40.00/bale; Large Rounds Grass: 20.00-30.00/bale; Small Wheat Straw: 1.50-3.00/bale; Large Squares: 10.00-20.00/bale.

Stratford Equity Market: Oct. 04, 2022

Sale first and third Tuesday each month:

Large Square Grass Mix: 40.00-45.00/bale.

Large Square Hay Bales, 2nd and 3rd Crop Alfalfa: 60.00-75.00/bale.

Large Square Bales, Rye Straw: 40.00-45.00/bale.

Round Hay Bales, Grass: 35.00-50.00/bale.

Alfalfa Rounds, 2nd & 3rd Crop: 45.00-55.00/bale.

Small Square Straw Bales: No test.

Small Square Hay Bales: 2.75-3.25/bale.

Tim Slack Auction & Realty, Hay & Bedding Report: Oct. 12, 2022

Hay, lg. Square: Premium: 120.00-195.00/ton; Good: 60.00/ton.

Hay, lg. Round: Good: 90.00-120.00/ton; Sm. square: 3.00/bale.

Straw, 3x3: 30.00-47.00/bale; 3x4: 110.00/bale: Sm. square: Good: 3.25/bale.

Grass, lg. Square: Good: 90.00/ton..

Reedsville Equity Market: Oct. 12, 2022

High Quality 1st Crop Hay: 70.00-110.00/ton; Low Quality: 65.00/ton & down; High Quality 2nd & 3rd Crop Hay: 120.00-160.00/ton; Low Quality: 110.00/ton & down; High Quality Straw: 100.00-135.00/ton, Low quality 90.00/ton & down.

Dairy

Weekly Animal Feed report: Central U.S.: Oct. 06, 2022

Dry whey prices moved lower at every facet excepting the bottom of the range, which shifted up a few cents. Contacts say current trading has found a "comfort zone" in the low $.40s. Producers remain hesitant about offering below the $.45 mark, but end users remain aware of the limited amounts of whey moving through export channels from processing plants both within the region and in the West. Recent hurdles regarding production seem to have been at least somewhat alleviated, as more milk is moving into Class III channels and some at discounts this week. Dry whey supplies are not overwhelming, but demand is subdued.

Prices for Central U.S., All First Sales, FOB, Conventional and Non-Edible Dry Whey Price Range Animal Feed, $/lb: .3200 - .3600.

Prices for Central U.S., All First Sales, FOB, Extra Grade & Grade A, Conventional and Edible Dry Whey Price Range: Non-Hygroscopic, $/lb: .4025 - .4700; Mostly Range: Non-Hygroscopic, $/lb: .4300 - .4500.

Dairy Market Review: Oct. 07, 2022

BUTTER: Grade AA closed at $3.2175. The weekly average for Grade AA is $3.2225 (+0.0740).

CHEESE: Barrels closed at $2.2250 and 40# blocks at $2.0225. The weekly average for barrels is $2.2270 (+0.0290) and blocks, $2.0150 (+0.0265).

CHEESE HIGHLIGHTS: In the Midwest, downtime at some cheese plants and increasing milk production are contributing to lower spot milk prices. Demand for cheese varies across markets and regions. Midwest cheese sales are meeting or exceeding stakeholder expectations. Contacts in the Northeast and West report strong demand for cheese from international purchasers. In the Midwest, cheese availability varies but stakeholders say loads of process cheese are quickly being purchased when they become available due to order cancellations.

BUTTER HIGHLIGHTS: Cream volumes heading to states affected by hurricane Ian were moved to different parts of the country. Butter churning is increasing in the Central region. Meanwhile in the Northeast, production is mixed as churning has halted in some production facilities, but others are operating steadily. In the West, butter production is lighter due to maintenance at some production facilities.

FLUID MILK HIGHLIGHTS: Farm milk production is trending steady to higher across much of the United States. Favorable weather and cooler temperatures in some regions have aided cow comfort and have helped support milk flows. That said, the disruption caused by Hurricane Ian is forcing milk handlers to juggle milk collections and deliveries. In parts of Florida, farm milk pickups and retail restocking have been limited in some areas. The storms in the Southeast also shifted some hauling routes, keeping a lot of fluid milk and cream from moving out of the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic states into Southeastern facilities. As processors come back online, milk handlers are working to refill those pipelines.

