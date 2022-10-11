October 14, 2022: Auction Calendar

Wisconsin State Farmer

** Auctions appearing in this week's newspaper

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 14

No location specified

10:00 AM – Feeder Cattle Auction – selling cattle by private treaty Monday thru Thursday, 10 AM to 3 PM. Calf Auction held Monday and Thursday at 11:30 AM, 1 PM Tuesday. Call 800-728-5480 or visit milwaukeestocksyards.com. Market info updated daily on website, or by calling 800-793-2697.

Jefferson, WI

10:00 AM – Auction includes 55 head dairy cows (40 Holstein (few reg); 5 Red & White Holstein cows, 8 milking Shorthorns (few reg), and 2 JerxHol Cows), tractors, farm equip. & machinery, lawn & garden, and more. For a full listing, visit www.stadeauction.com. Stade Auction Center located at N3660 Hwy 89, Jefferson, WI. Call Pete 920-674-3236 or Barn 920-674-6500.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 15

Oshkosh, WI

9:00 AM – Multi-estate gun auction. Sale includes rifles, shotguns, hand guns and black powder guns. For a complete list, visit yodersold.com. Sale located at Jon’s Sport Shop, 2968 Jackson St., Oshkosh, WI. Yoder Auction, LLC 920-787-5549.

Omro, WI

10:30 AM – Tractors, farm machinery, recreational and more. Farm Estate of George & Dorothy Kafer. Auction is live onsite and online at https://bit.ly/3V1YvSv. Inspection Oct. 14 at 4 to 6 PM. Includes tractors, truck & trailers, machinery & related, collectibles, snowmobiles, farm and more. Managed and conducted by Wagners’ Auction & Action Agency Real Estate LLC, 920-748-3000. Sale location: 3323 County K, Omro, WI. For a full list and details, visit www.wagnersaucitonandrealestate.com or email aaction@centurytel.net.

**Waterford, WI

10:00 AM – Bob's Fall Consignment Auction. To view the entire list/photos, visit www.bobhagemannauctionrealty.com or www.auctionzip.com. Sale includes tools and equipment, collectible vehicles, tractors, farm and garden and more. Bob Hagemann, (262) 492-5125, 26500 Dover Line Rd., Waterford, WI.

MONDAY, OCTOBER 17

Patrick & Steven Nampel Auction located at The Barrell Inn, 1152 Berlin Rd., Marshall, WI. Horses, tack & horse equip., hunting/firearms, machinery, bar & kitchen items and more. Pictures can be viewed at hansenauctiongroup.com or Simonrealestateandauction.com

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 18

Withee, WI

11:00 AM – Feeder Cattle Auction, expecting 200 head, includes special feeder cattle, bred beef cow/calf pair and breeding bull. Expecting 600-800 head. Call now to consign beef bulls, beef cows and feeders. Location: N13438 Hwy 73, Withee, WI. Online bidders and buyers register at cattleusa.com. Call 715-559-8232 or visit www.premierlivestockandauctions.com for full details.

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 19

Armstrong Creek/Online

11:00 AM – A Live and Online Robert & Christine Janczewski. 112-acre farm in the town of Armstrong Creek, Forest County, being offered in parcels. Open house held Sat. Oct 8 from 11 AM to 1 PM. Also includes well-kept modern machinery, trucks and trailers, vehicles and other misc. Items. Online bidding is available through Proxybid.com and www.equipmentfacts.com day of sale. Conducted by Nolan Sales LLC, Marion, WI. 715-754-5221. Sale located at 7776 Kiszonas La., Armstrong Creek, WI.

Withee, WI

11:00 AM – Advance Notice. Complete certified organic dairy cattle dispersal, includes 65 head of Holstein and cross bred dairy cows. N13438 Hwy 73, Withee, WI. Online bidders and buyers register at cattleusa.com. Call 715-559-8232 for more details.

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 20

Withee, WI

10:00 AM – Fall Roundup special sheep and goat auctions at N13438 State Hwy 73, Withee, WI. 715-559-8232. Online bidders and buyers register at cattleusa.com. Visit www.premierlivestockandauctions.com.

Monroe, WI

9:30 AM – Barker Farms complete Holstein dispersal. 300+ homebred grade Holsteins, 170 cows and 135 heifers of all ages. Housed in sand bedded free stalls, used to headlocks. Online bidding is available via cowbuyer.com. Catalog and more details at www.greatnorthernsalesarena.com. Auction held by Great Northern Land & Cattle Co., Inc. 920-960-0655. Sale located at N1497 Haddinger Rd., Monroe, WI.

**Loyal, WI

10:00 AM – Dairy & Hay sale every Thursday starting with hay at 10AM followed by Dairy Cows at 11AM. Complete dispersal #1: 29 Holstein tie stall cows, reg. Brown Swiss cows and 14 Holstein tie-stall cows from overstocked herd. 30 pending Holstein tie stall cows. Sale location: Oberholtzer Dairy Cattle & Auction Co., W1461 State Hwy 98, Loyal, WI 54446.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 21

Unknown Location

Ed & Betty Streff Estate Auction, selling small family farm equipment, farm primitives and several nice additions from a 2nd local estate. No sale address or start time listed. Miller ’N Co. Auctions & Appraisals, LLC. Call Gregg Miller at 920-980-4999 or 980-4995.

**Hartford, WI

10:00 AM – Brad Calles Estate and Julie Calles. Sales include tractors, skid loader, attachments, farm equipment, livestock trailer dairy and barn related items, and misc. Items and equipment. Visit www.ritgerdrendel.com for links to online bidding and photos. Ritger & Drendel. For info on equipment call Mel Calles at (262) 224-8358. Location: N5170 Harvest Rd., Hartford, WI.

**Fredonia, WI

11:00 AM – Ed & Betty Streff Estate. Sale held live on farm at 6363 Kay K Rd., Fredonia, WI and online with bidspotter.com starting at 12:30 PM. Sale includes small family farm equipment line-up, farm primitives, some antiques, and more. Pictures and info. at www.millernco.com. Miller N Co Auction: 920-980-4999 or 920-980-4995.

Antigo, WI

10:00 AM – Farm machinery and cattle of Sandy Ridge Farms, Floyd & Cal Brandt, owners. Sales include 110 head of high-quality dairy cows; shedded, extremely low hours and well cared for farm equipment, special items and more. Online bidding with equipmentfacts.com and proxibid.com. Onsite location: W7153 Price Polar Rd., Antigo, WI. Call 715-216-0071 for info. Nolan Sales, LLC, 715-754-5221. Visit www.nolansales.com for listing and photos.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 22

**Amherst, WI

Bert & Millie Glodowski personal property sale.Farm machinery & special items. Online bidding available at equipmentfacts.com.Nolan Sales, LLC. 800-472-0290 or 715-754-5221. See photos at NolanSales.com.

**Kenosha, WI

10:00 AM – Charles Maurer. Includes tractors and farm machinery, lawn and garden supplies, collectibles, farm items, tools, and more. Visit www.stadeauction.com for complete listing and photos. Selling two rings. Call Bill Stade 920-674-5500, Mike Stade 920-699-4580, Pete Stade 920-674-3236 or visit www.satedauction.com.

**Kewaskum, WI

9:00 AM – Large Estate Auction: Zuehlke Trust. Sale includes real estate in two parcels, trucks, UTV, zero-turn mower, boat, tractors, skid loaders, farm and shop equipment and more. Visit Wilkinson Auction & Realty website wilkinsonauctions.com for full listing, pictures and online bidding information 20-948-6290. Sale located at N252 County S, Kewaskum, WI.

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 23

**Waukesha, WI

10:00 AM – Herbert J. Hoppe Estate. Sales include tractors and farm equipment; farm tools, collectibles, cars, trucks, household and more. Visit www.stadeauction.com for entire listing and pictures. Located at S52 W24336 Glendale Rd., Waukesha, WI. This farm has been in the Hoppe family for generations, listings updated daily. Selling two rings. Call 920-674-5500, 920-699-4580 or 920-674-3236, or visit www.satedauction.com for info.

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 25

**West Bend, WI

10:00 AM – Russell Homes, Bill Russell, owner. Sales include trailer, mower and attachments, tractor, shop items, tools, building supplies and misc. Items. See list, terms and photos on www.ritgerdrendel.com. Contact Dan Ritger at 414-333-8625. Located at 7239 Sleepy Hollow Rd., West Bend, WI.

OCTOBER 27-28

Online Auction

No start time specified. Wisconsin Contractors, 2-day fall auction – accepting consignments. For this auction, wanted consignments include construction related items. Drop off at Nitke Auction Center, 990 Happy Hollow Rd., Mosinee, WI. Easy online contract through NitkeAuctions.com. Hansen Auction Group Online Auction at hansenauctiongroup.com. Call to consign at 715-539-6295.

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 27

**Janesville, WI

10:00 AM – John & Donna Doherty Trust. Sale includes motorcycle, collector truck, tools, zero turn mower, machinery and farm related, antiques and collectibles and more. Located at 439 North Roherty Rd., Janesville, WI. George Auction Service & Real Estate, LLC. For complete listing and photos visit www.georgeauction.com.

**Loyal, WI

No Start Time Specified. Advance Notice: Special aAa on farm complete dispersal, 1400 head certified organic dairy cattle includes Fleckvieh, Holstein, Lineback and Montbeliard cattle. Oberholtzer Dairy Cattle & Auction Co, 715-219-2781.

**Online Auction

Absolute Public Auction. Includes conventional tractors, straight trucks, reefers, vans, flatbeds and more. Visit usauctioneers.com for an up-to-date equipment list, descriptions and pictures. Call 800-992-2893 or email info@usauctioneers.com with questions.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 28

**Plymouth, WI

10:00 AM – Real Estate and Personal Property Auction. Gordon Schloemer Estate. Sale includes real estate at Noon, cars at 12:30. It also includes trailer-tractors and attachments, shop items and tools, yard items, collectibles, household, and misc. Items. Online and live auction. To see list, photos, terms and online bidding link on www.ritgerdrendel.com. Located at 3897 N. Valley Rd. Plymouth, WI. 414-333-8625.

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 1

**Avalon, WI

1:00 PM – Gene and Beverly Bobolz Estates auction. Includes 161.82 acres with home and buildings- 1 tract, 151.18 +/- tillable acres in Rock County, WI. Held on site. Located at 3706 South Hwy. 140, Avalon, WI. George Auction Service & Real Estate, visit www.georgeauction.com for full listing and photos.

**Casco, WI

11:30 AM – Mark & Lisa Schmidt & Family Auction. Outstanding herd of cows selling on a picturesque family dairy located at N6723 Hillside Rd., Casco, WI. Call Mark at 920-536-0465 with questions. Call Gregg Miller 920-980-4999 or 920-980-4995. Visit www.millernco.com for updates.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 4

**Mishicot, WI

11:00 AM – Quality farm equipment retirement auction: Mark Mullen. Selling clean farm equipment on a small beef hobby farm, tractors, balers, pickers, planters, gravity boxes, tollage equipment, spreader and more. Sale held on site at farm and simulcast online at Noon. Visit www.millernco.com for details and updates. Call Gregg Miller (920) 980-4999 or 980-4995.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 5

Lomira, WI

No Start Time Specified. Annual Fall construction consignment sale. Specializing in construction equipment, trucks, trailers, forklifts and more. Call or visit www.auctionsp.com. Ad deadline is Wed., Oct. 19, items accepted until 5 PM Thurs., Nov. 3. Held by Auction Specialists, Lomira, WI. (920) 921-2901, www.auctionsp.com. No sale location listed.

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 8

**Loyal, WI

Advance notice. No start time. Selling 600 milk cows, 140 dry cows and 90hHutch calves from 1 to 60 days old. Conducted by Oberholtzer Dairy Cattle & Auction Co. W1461 Hwy 98, Loyal, WI. Mark 715-773-2240. Visit www.oberholtzerauctions.com for full list/details.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 11

**Loyal, WI

Advance notice. No start time. Selling 600 heifers, 60 days thru springer. Conducted by Oberholtzer Dairy Cattle & Auction Co. W1461 Hwy 98, Loyal, WI. Mark 715-773-2240. Visit www.oberholtzerauctions.com for full list/details.

NOVEMBER 17-19

**East Moline, IL

Fall Premier Bend Expo, 922 Mississippi Parkway, East Moline, IL. 500 tractors, vintage trucks, road art & relics. Mecum Auctions 262-275-5050 Mecum.com

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 18

Withee, WI

No Start Time Specified – Machinery Auction. Now accepting consignments until lot is full. Premier Livestock & Auctions, LLC. N13438 Hwy 73, Withee, WI. Office 715-559-8232.

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 8

Seymour, WI

Harvest wrap-up consignment auction, proceeds to benefit Outagamie County Fair. Held at Outagamie County Fairgrounds, 637 N. Main St., Seymour, WI. To consign and terms, call 920-391-1593. Miller ’N Co. Auctions & Appraisals, LLC. Call Gregg Miller at 920-980-4999 or 980-4995.

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 29

Withee, WI

10:00 AM – Special sheep and goat auctions – Holiday Special. Premium prices paid for lambs 40-70; kids 45-65. Premier Livestock & Auctions, LLC N13438 Hwy 73, Withee, WI. Office 715-559-8232. Online bidders and buyers register at cattleusa.com. Visit www.premierlivestockandauctions.com.