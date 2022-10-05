Weekly Market Report: Oct. 04, 2022

Wisconsin State Farmer

Weekly market report beginning the week of Oct. 04, 2022. Data compiled from state and national market sources.

Cattle

Altoona Equity Market: Sept. 29, 2022

FED CATTLE:

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 120.00 to 146.00.

Choice Dairy X-bred Steers & Heifers: 120.00 to 143.00.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers: 131.00 to 143.00.

Choice Holstein Steers: 118.00 to 130.00.

Select, Unfinished & Heavyweight Steers & Heifers: 117.00 & down.

CULL COWS:

Higher 20% sold for: 72.00 to 90.00.

60% sold for: 50.00 to 71.00.

Lower 20% sold for: 49.00 & down.

CULL BULLS:

Most Bulls: 85.00 to 105.00.

CALVES: Sold by the head.

80% of Holstein Bull Calves 95 lbs. & up: 50.00 to 130.00.

Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 20.00 & down.

Quality Beef Calves: 100.00-240.00.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 50.00 & down

Bonduel Equity Market: Oct. 03, 2022

FED CATTLE: Steady.

High Yielding Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 130.00 to 142.50.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 130.00 & down.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers: 125.00 135.00.

Choice Holstein Steers: 100.00 to 124.00.

Unfinished Steers & Heifers: 99.00 & down.

CULL COWS: Steady

Higher 20% sold for: 83.00 to 95.00.

60% sold for: 68.00 to 82.00.

Lower 20% sold for: 62.00 & down.

CULL BULLS: Steady

Most Bulls: 90.00 to 110.00.

Thin, Full Bulls, over a ton discounted: 90.00 & down.

CALVES: Sold by the pound. Steady.

Holstein Bull Calves: 80.00 to 160.00.

Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 20.00 & down.

Quality Beef Calves: 200.00 to 410.00.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 30.00 & down, heavy discounts on light and poor quality.

FEEDER CATTLE: As of 09/30/22 sale.

Beef steers under 400 lbs:178.00-199.00.

Beef steers 400-600 lbs: 164.00-192.00.

Beef steers 600-800 lbs: 162.00-180.00.

Beef steers over 800 lbs: 130.00-153.00.

Beef heifers under 400 lbs: 178.00-189.00.

Beef heifers 400-600 lbs: 160.00-183.00.

Beef heifers 600-800 lbs: 167.00-180.00.

Beef heifers over 800 lbs: Up o 123.00-130.00.

Holstein steers up to 400 lbs: Up to 142.00.

Holstein steers 400-600 lbs: 120.00-164.00.

Holstein steers 600-800 lbs: 120.00-131.00.

Holstein steers over 800 lbs: 123.00.-130.00.

Johnson Creek Equity Market: Sept. 22, 2022

FED CATTLE: Steady.

High Yielding Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 120.00 to 145.00.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 115.00 to 130.00.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers: 132.00 to 135.00.

Choice Holstein Steers: 110.00 to 128.00.

Select & Unfinished Cattle: 95.00 & down.

CULL COWS: Steady

20% sold for: 76.00 to 85.00.

60% sold for: 65.00 to 75.00.

Lower 20% sold for: 60.00 & down.

CULL BULLS: Steady.

Most Bulls: 80.00 to 95.00.

Thin & Full Bulls, discounted: 60.00 & down.

CALVES, sold by the pound: Steady

60% of Holstein Bull Calves: 80.00 to 170.00.

Quality Dairy Heifer Calves: 25.00 to 50.00.

Quality Beef Calves: 300.00 to 350.00.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 50.00 & down.

Lomira Equity Market: Oct. 03, 2022

FED CATTLE: Steady.

High Yielding Choice & Prime Beef Steers & Heifers: 138.00 to 145.00.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 131.00 to 138.00.

Select, Low Yielding & Underfinished Beef Steers & Heifers: 128.00 & down.

X-bred Steers & Heifers: 132.00 to 140.00.

High Yielding Choice & Prime Holstein Steers: 139.00 to 143.00.

Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: 128.00 to 138.00.

Low Yielding, Select & Underfinished Holstein Steers & Heifers: 98.00-125.00.

MARKET COWS: Lower

High Yielding Cows: 79.00 to 88.00.

Cutters & Utility: 55.00 to 78.00.

Canners & Shells: 30.00-54.00

MARKET BULLS: Steady

High Yielding Bulls: 90.00 to 105.00.

Thin, Light & Over-Conditioned Bulls: 85.00 & down.

CALVES (09/27/22 Auction): Sold by the pound.

Quality Holstein Bull Calves weighing 95-125 lbs: 100.00 to 150.00.

Light Weight Calves: 60.00 to 120.00.

Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 30.00-70.00.

Quality Beef and X-bred Bulls & Heifer Calves: Heifers 180.00-300.00; Bulls 290.00-440.00.

Poor Quality Calves: 50.00 & down

Monroe Equity Market: Oct. 03, 2022

FED CATTLE:

High Yielding Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 145.50-156.00.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 134.00-145.00.

Choice Dairy X-bred Steers & Heifers: 120.00-150.00.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: 130.00-139.00.

Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: 115.50-129.50.

Unfinished Steers & Heifers: 115.00 and down.

Wednesday 09/28/22 Sale:

High Yielding Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: No test.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: No test.

Choice Dairy X-bred Steers & Heifers: No test.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: 128.00-135.00.

Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: 120.00-127.00.

Unfinished Steers & Heifers: 116.00 and down.

CULL COWS:

High Yielding Cows: 79.00 to 92.00.

Cutters & Utility: 61.00 to 78.50.

Canners & Shells: 60.00 & down.

SLAUGHTER BULLS:

High Yielding Bulls: 95.00 to 112.00.

Thin, Light and Overconditioned Bulls: 90.00 & down.

CALVES: Sold by the pound.

Quality Holstein Bull Calves: 120.00 to 150.00.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 85.00 & down.

Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 50.00 & down.

Quality Beef & Beef X-bred Calves: bulls 340.00 & down; heifers 250.00 & down.

Reedsville Equity Market: Sept. 29, 2022

FED CATTLE: Steady

High Yielding Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 128.00 to 140.00.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 118.00 to 127.00.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers: 128.00 to 139.00.

Choice Holstein Steers: 110.00 to 127.00.

Unfinished Steers & Heifers: 109.00 & down.

CULL COWS: Weaker

Higher 20% sold for: 76.00 to 86.00.

60% sold for: 60.00 to 75.00.

Lower 20% sold for: 59.00 & down.

CULL BULLS: Steady

Most Bulls: 80.00-105.00.

CALVES: Softer

40% of Holstein Bull Calves: 30.00-80.00.

Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 40.00 & down.

Quality Beef Calves: 250.00 & down.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 40.00 & down.

FEEDER CATTLE: Next sale is Oct. 13 at noon.

Holstein steers under 400 lbs: 100.00 to 140.00.

Holstein steers 400 to 600 lbs: 100.00 to 140.00.

Holstein steers 600 to 800 lbs: 90.00 to 120.00.

Holstein steers over 800 lbs: 90.00 to 120.00.

Stratford Equity Market: Oct. 04, 2022

FED CATTLE: Lower

High Yielding Choice & Prime Beef Steers & Heifers: 130.00-135.00.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 120.00 to 129.00.

High Yielding Choice & Prime Holstein Steers & Heifers: 122.00-127.00.

Select & Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: 115.00 to 121.00.

Unfinished Steers & Heifers: 115.00 and down.

CULL COWS: Lower

Higher 20% sold for: 71.00 to 88.50.

60% sold for: 50.00 to 70.00.

Lower 20% sold for: 50.00 & down.

Good certified organic cows (for slaughter): 100.00-115.00.

CULL BULLS: Steady.

Most Bulls: 90.00 to 105.00.

Thin, Full, Horned Bulls discounted: 90.00 & down.

CALVES, sold by the head: Steady

Good to Top Quality Holstein Bull Calves: 100.00 to 175.00.

Top Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 25.00 to 30.00.

Plain Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 20.00 & down.

Quality Beef Calves: 200.00 to 370.00.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 50.00 & down.

FEEDER CATTLE: Lower

Beef Steers: Under 400 lbs: 140.00-170.00; 400 to 600 lbs: 125.00-165.00; 600 to 800 lbs: 120.00-145.00; Over 800 lbs: 120.00-125.00.

Beef Heifers: Under 400 lbs: 140.00-164.00; 400 to 600 lbs: 110.00-160.00; 600 to 800 lbs: 100.00-145.00; Over 800 lbs: 95.00-125.00.

Holstein Steers: Under 400 lbs: 105.00-135.00; 400 to 600 lbs: 115.00-130.00; 600 to 800 lbs: 110.00-125.00; Over 800 lbs: 90.00-103.00.

Milwaukee Stockyards: Oct. 03, 2022

COWS:

No Roll Cows: 71.00 to 82.00.

High Yielding Cutters & Utility: 58.00 to 70.00.

Cutters: 50.00 to 57.00.

Canners & Shells: 50.00 & down.

HOLSTEIN STEERS:

High Choice & Prime Holstein Steers, 1400-1600 lbs: 131.00 to 136.00.

Choice Holstein Steers: 127.00 to 130.00.

Select Steers: 100.00 to 115.00.

Unfinished Holstein Steers: 100.00 & down.

BEEF CATTLE:

Choice & Prime Angus Beef 1200-1500 lbs: 136.00 to 140.00.

Select Beef Steers & Heifers: 125.00 & down.

BULLS:

Premium Beef Bulls 1600-2000 lbs: 85.00 to 95.00.

Common to Good Bulls: 75.00 to 85.00.

REPLACEMENT CALVES:

Premium Bulls 100-120 lbs: 100.00 to 140.00.

Common to Good Bulls 80-100 lbs: 50.00 to 100.00.

Beef Bull Calves: 150.00 to 380.00.

Beef Heifer Calves: 100.00 to 295.00.

Dairy Heifer Calves: 30.00 to 75.00.

Boning Calves: 15.00 & down.

Premier Livestock: Sept. 29, 2022

MARKET COWS: Lower

Selling Every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday

High Yielding Cows: 76.00 to 85.00.

Most Market Cows: 63.00 to 75.00.

Low Yielding Cows: 62.00 and down.

FED MARKET STEERS AND HEIFERS: Steady/Lower

High Choice & Prime Holstein Steers: 126.00 to 137.00.

Low Choice & Select Holstein Steers: 112.00 to 125.00.

Underfinished & Mixed Grading: 111.00 & down.

MARKET BULLS: Steady

High Yielding Bulls: 96.00 to 108.00.

Plainer Quality Bulls: 95.00 & down.

BABY CALVES: Steady

Most Holstein Bull Calves: 80.00-145.00.

Quality Beef Calves: 125.00 to 350.00.

Holstein Heifer Calves, Single Birth: 10.00-30.00.

Light and off quality calves: 20.00 & down.

Fennimore: Oct. 05, 2022

High Yield Slaughter Cows: 80.00-90.00; Holstein Bulls & Calves: 95-120 lbs: 100.00-150.00; Light Weight & Poor Calves: 50.00-80.00; Holstein Heifer Calves: N/A; Beef X-Bred Calves: 200.00-320.00.

National Cattle Summary: Sept. 30, 2022

For Friday negotiated cash trading in the Western Cornbelt was limited on light demand. In the Southern Plains and Nebraska negotiated cash trading was mostly inactive on very light demand. Not enough purchases in any price range in any region for a full market trend. Wednesday was the last reported market in these regions. In the Southern Plains live purchases traded at 143.00. In Nebraska live and dressed purchases traded from 144.00- 145.00 and from 228.00-233.00, respectively. In the Western Cornbelt live and dressed purchases traded at 145.00 and at 228.00, respectively.

Dairy Cattle Summary

Reedsville Equity Market: Sept. 29, 2022

Top Quality Springing Holstein Heifers: 700.00 to 1500.00.

Plainer Quality Springing Holstein Heifers: 650.00 & down.

Good Quality Shortbred Heifers: 600.00 to 1200.00.

Good Quality Springing & Recently Fresh Cows: 700.00 to 1500.00.

Good Bred Back Milking Cows: 700.00 to 1300.00.

Plain Quality & Common Cows: 500.00 to 900.00.

Dehorned & Vaccinated Open Heifers, 350-550 lbs: 50.00 to 100.00/lb.

Dehorned & Vaccinated Open Heifers, 550-750 lbs: 70.00 to 120.00/lb.

Dehorned & Vaccinated Open Heifers, 750-950 lbs: 70.00 to 120.00/lb.

Central Livestock, Zumbrota, MN: Oct. 03, 2022

FINISHED CATTLE:

Finished Beef Steers: 142.50-163.50; Mixed Grading: 115.00-142.00.

Finished Beef Heifers: 143.00-159.00; Mixed Grading: 11.00-142.50.

Finished Dairy Steers: 127.00-134.50; Silage Fed, Heavyweight, Select Grade, Lightweight: 72.00-126.00.

MARKET COWS:

Mostly 65.00-105.00; Thin/shelly/full/overfed cows: 35.00-64.00; Market Bulls: 72.00-95.00.

Bred Beef Cows & Heifers: N/A; cow/calf pairs: N/A.

Calves: 95-125 lbs: 75.00-110.00; 150-250 lbs: 135.00 & down; Beef Calves: 175.00-330.00; Lighter, Weaker, Younger Calves: 70.00 & down.

FEEDER CATTLE:

Beef Steers: under 600 lbs: Up to 180.00/cwt; 600-800 lbs: Up to 137.50; 800-1000 lbs: N/A; Beef Heifers: 350-600 lbs: Up to 147.50/cwt; 600-800 lbs: Up to 135.00/cwt; 800-1000 lbs: Up to 128.00.

Holstein Steers: under 400 lbs: N/A; 400-600 lbs: N/A; 600-800 lbs: N/A; 800-1000 lbs: Up to 110.00/cwt.

Eastern Corn Belt Direct, Feeder Cattle Summary: Oct. 30, 2022

Compared to last week: Not enough Current FOB trades this week for a trend. Demand moderate. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (21.9% Steers, 78.1% Heifers). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 100%. Unless otherwise noted, Feeder Cattle prices FOB based on net weights after a 2-3% shrink or equivalent, with up to a 15 cent slide > 600 lbs. Livestock reported this week originated from IN, KY.

Sheep & Lambs

Fennimore: Oct. 05, 2022

Bucks & Ewes: 82.50-100.00.; Choice Lambs: 95.00-100.00/lb.; Feeding Lambs: 120.00-270.00/lb.

Johnson Creek Equity Market: Sept. 22, 2022

Lambs: Over 100 lbs: 110.00-150.00; Under 100 lbs: 120.00-170.00; Ewes: 70.00-110.00; Bucks: 70.00-110.00.

Lomira Equity Market: Oct. 03, 2022

As of 08/27/2022: Finished Market Lambs: 90.00-120.00; Feeder Lambs: Under 65 lbs: 170.00-250.00; 70-100 lbs: 120.00-160.00; Ewes: 70.00-100.00; Rams: 80.00-110.00.

Monroe Equity Market: Oct. 03, 2022

As of 09/17/22: Finished Market Lambs: 1.00-1.20/lb.; Feeder Lambs: 1.10-1.80/lb.; Cull Ewes: .50-0.95/lb; Cull Rams: .85-1.00/lb.

Stratford Equity Market: Oct. 04, 2022

As of 09/28/22: Feeder Lambs: 140.00-240.00; Market Lambs: 100.00-120.00; Cull Ewes: 40.00-60.00; Cull Rams: 50.00-65.00.

Central Livestock, Zumbrota, MN: Oct. 04, 2022

Feeder Lambs: 50-70 lbs: 125.00-205.00; 70-90 lbs: 60.00-125.00; 90-120 lbs: 75.00-100.00.

Fed Lambs 110-155 lbs: Shorn Lambs: 100.00-105.00.; Unshorn Lambs: 92.00-105.00/cwt.

Utility & Good Ewes: 70.00-100.00; Thin & Cull Ewes: 30.00-65.00; Yearling Ewes: 75.00-112.00.

Goats

Fennimore: Oct. 05, 2022

Slaughter Nannies: 120.00 to 140.00.

Slaughter Billies: 150.00-225.00.

Slaughter Kids (Dairy): 220.00-260.00.

Slaughter Kids (Boer): 245.00-305.00.

Johnson Creek Equity Market: Sept. 22, 2022

Young Goats over 80 lbs: 200.00 & down.

Young Goats 60-80 lbs: 200.00 & down.

Young Goats under 60 lbs: 170.00 & down.

Cull Goats: 100.00 & down.

Lomira Equity Market: Oct. 03, 2022

As of 08/27/2022:

Fed Goats: 160.00 to 225.00.

Dairy Kids: 130.00 to 240.00.

Boer Kids: 240.00 to 360.00.

Cull Goats: 80.00 to 140.00.

Monroe Equity Market: Oct. 03, 2022

As of 09/17/22: Goats sell by the head.

Dairy Goats 40-70 lbs: 80.00 to 120.00.

Meat Goats 40-70 lbs: 150.00-210.00.

Meat Goats over 70 lbs: 150.00-245.00.

Cull Nannies & Billies: 150.00 & down.

Hogs

USDA Hog Report: Sept. 30, 2022

Compared to last week: Early weaned pigs 2.00 per head lower. All feeder pigs 1.00 per head lower. Demand light on large offerings.

Lomira Equity Market: Oct. 03, 2022

Feeder Pigs: 40-80 lbs: Call for availability.

Hogs: Heavy Sows: 53.00-55.00; Light Sows: 50.00-53.00; Boars: 15.00-18.00; Butcher Hogs: 60.00.

Johnson Creek Equity Market: Oct. 04, 2022

Butchers over 250 lbs: 60.00-75.00; Light Sows: 35.00-60.00; Heavy Sows: 35.00-65.00; Boars: 10.00-20.00; Feeder Pigs: no test.

Stratford Equity Market: Oct. 04, 2022

Butchers: 60.00-65.00; Sows: 62.00-64.00; Boars: 30.00-37.00; Slaughter Pigs: No test; Feeder Pigs, 25-30 lbs: 49.00/hd.; 45-50 lbs: 61.00/hd; 60-70 lbs. and up: no test.

Central Livestock, Zumbrota, MN: Oct. 04, 2022

Feeder Pigs: Up to 50 lbs: 30.00-55.00/hd; 50-60 lbs: 55.00-57.50/hd; 60-80 lbs: Up to 60.00-80.00/hd; 80-100 lbs: Up to 85.00; 100-120 lbs: N/A.

Grains

Cargill La Crosse: Oct. 04, 2022

CORN/SOYBEANS

Nov.: -----/13.8525

Dec.: 6.8500/-----

Mar ‘23: 6.9175/14.0300

May 6.9275/14.1250

Sept: 6.3450/13.7925

Dec: 6.2075/-------

Mar.’24: 6.2750/13.5625

May: 6.2950/13.4050

Eggs

USDA Egg Report Oct. 04, 2022

Midwest delivered and producer prices are unchanged. The undertone is steady to barely steady. Demand is moderate to fairly good. Offerings are light. Supplies are moderate. Market activity is moderate. The Midwest shell egg inventory increased 1.0% compared to a week ago.

Extra Large: 4.06-4.08; Large: 4.04-4.06; Medium: 3.13-3.15

Hay

Fennimore: Oct. 3, 2022

Large Square Hay: 145.00/ton; Lg. Round Dairy Quality Hay: 130.00-145.00/ton; Dry Cow/Beef Cow Hay: 80.00-95.00/ton; Large Square Straw: 35.00-45.00/bale; Small Square Straw: 3.00/bale.

Lomira Equity Market: Sept. 30, 2022

Every Friday at noon (price per bale):

Small Squares Hay: 1.00-3.00/bale; Large Squares Hay Alfalfa: 40.00-50.00/bale; Large Squares Mix: 30.00-40.00/bale; Large Square Grass: 20.00-35.00/bale; Large Rounds Alfalfa Quality: 45.00-60.00/bale; Large Rounds Mix: 30.00-40.00/bale; Large Rounds Grass: 20.00-30.00/bale; Small Wheat Straw: 1.50-3.00/bale; Large Squares: 10.00-20.00/bale.

Stratford Equity Market: Oct. 04, 2022

Sale first and third Tuesday each month:

Large Square Grass Mix: 40.00-45.00/bale.

Large Square Hay Bales, 2nd and 3rd Crop Alfalfa: 60.00-75.00/bale.

Large Square Bales, Rye Straw: 40.00-45.00/bale.

Round Hay Bales, Grass: 35.00-50.00/bale.

Alfalfa Rounds, 2nd & 3rd Crop: 45.00-55.00/bale.

Small Square Straw Bales: No test.

Small Square Hay Bales: 2.75-3.25/bale.

Tim Slack Auction & Realty, Hay & Bedding Report: Oct. 05, 2022

Hay, lg. Square: Premium: 180.00-195.00/ton; Good: 120.00-160.00/ton.

Hay, lg. Round: Good: 110.00/ton; Sm. square: 3.00/bale.

Straw, lg. Square: Good: 59.00/bale. Small square: Good: 2.75/bale.

Grass, lg. Square: Good: 145.00-160.00/ton; Grass lg. Round: Good: 80.00-130.00/ton.

Reedsville Equity Market: Oct. 05, 2022

High Quality 1st Crop Hay: 70.00-110.00/ton; Low Quality: 65.00/ton & down; High Quality 2nd & 3rd Crop Hay: 120.00-160.00/ton; Low Quality: 110.00/ton & down; High Quality Straw: 100.00-135.00/ton, Low quality 90.00/ton & down.

Dairy

Weekly Animal Feed, Central U.S.: Sept. 29, 2022

Dry whey prices slipped lower on the bottom of the range, while the mostly series contracted. Dry whey availability has clearly grown in recent months. Chinese interests have waned, which has kept larger inventories within the domestic U.S. market. End users are more apt to move at current pricing levels, as trading was noticeably active this week and in prior weeks. Animal feed whey prices moved lower on the top of the range. Feed whey end users relay they are buying hand-to-mouth with no real urge to garner inventories outside of near-term needs.

Prices for Central U.S., All First Sales, FOB, Conventional and Non-Edible Dry Whey Price Range Animal Feed, $/lb: .3500 - .3600.

Prices for Central U.S., All First Sales, FOB, Extra Grade & Grade A, Conventional and Edible Dry Whey Price Range: Non-Hygroscopic, $/lb: .3800 - .4800; Mostly Range: Non-Hygroscopic, $/lb: .4350 - .4500.

Dairy Market Review: Sept. 30, 2022

BUTTER: Grade AA closed at $3.1450. The weekly average for Grade AA is $3.1485 (+0.0140).

CHEESE: Barrels closed at $2.2000 and 40# blocks at $1.9675. The weekly average for barrels is $2.1980 (+0.0335) and blocks, $1.9885 (-0.0310).

CHEESE HIGHLIGHTS: In the Northeast and West, milk is available for steady cheesemaking. Meanwhile, contacts in the Midwest say milk volumes have been declining over the past few weeks. This decline in milk availability is contributing to some down time at Midwestern cheese plants. Demand for cheese is softening in the East but remains healthy throughout the Midwest. Cheese barrels are tight in the Midwest but less available than blocks in the West. Some contacts suggest this is contributing to the inversion of the block barrel price relationship on the CME.

BUTTER HIGHLIGHTS: In the Central region, some butter makers say cream loads are being sold at multiples in the middle/upper 1.20s this week. Butter makers in the West are running busy production schedules, though some plants are closed for scheduled maintenance this week. Meanwhile in the Central region, butter makers are operating busy production schedules to try and keep up with the strong regional demand for butter.

FLUID MILK HIGHLIGHTS: In general, U.S. milk production is trending steady to lower across much of the country. Exceptions are California and the Southeast, where cooler weather and increased cow comfort may be contributing to higher milk output, albeit at levels lower than the previous year. The typical seasonal slide of milk output is at the low point for the year in Florida. In Florida and the Southeast, some bottling plants were expected to close because of Hurricane Ian. The storm has also hindered movements of milk and cream from the Midwest region into the Southeast and Florida.