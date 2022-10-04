October 7, 20022: Auction Calendar

Wisconsin State Farmer

** auction ads appearing in this week's newspaper

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 8

**Online Only

Western Contractors Inc. Business Liquidation. Auction includes machinery, attachments, building materials, shop items and more. Open house Oct. 17, 10AM-3PM, 3240 Gateway Rd., Brookfield, WI. Bid now at Hansenauctiongroup.com. Bidding ends Oct. 18. Call 920-383-1021 for more info.

Beaver Dam, WI

Bob’s Auction Service, Inc-Fall Consignment Auction. Now accepting consignments of tractors, farm/livestock equipment, building materials, lawn & garden, and rec vehicles. No motor vehicles or tires. Visit www.colbob.com for info, pictures & online bidding. Call 920-210-5278 to consign. Sale location is W9663 County S Beaver Dam, WI.

Black Creek, WI/Live & Online

11:00 AM – C.S, Farms, Chuck Sausen, owner 920-984-3567. Inspection held Fri., Oct. 7 from 9 AM to 4 PM. Includes excavators, boom lift, skid loader with wheel loader attachments, tractors, implements and more. Internet bidding with www.wausauauctioneers.com. Sale location: W6985 Newland Rd., Black Creek, WI. Wausau Sales Corp, Carl Theorin, 715-536-1955.

Sturgeon Bay, WI

10:30 AM – Cihlar Concrete Products Inc. auction. Includes trucks, loader, forklift, cement mixer and forms, crane and more. Items listed in full online at www.bocheksales.com. Call Ralph at 920-559-0466 for information, inquiries, or concerns. Managed by Bochek Sales. Located at 3511 N. Duluth Ave., Sturgeon Bay, WI.

Berlin, WI

9:00 AM – Tractors, forklifts, farm machinery, signs, advertising, shop equipment and more. Bohn Implement live and online auction, with bidding on site and at wagnersauctionandrealestate.hibid.com/auctions/current and Equipmentfacts.com. Bidding starts at 10:30 AM online and live. Visit wagnersauctionandrealestate.com for details and pictures. Inspection Oct. 7 from 4-6 PM. Sale location: 308 S. Church St., Berlin, WI. Wagners’ Auction & Action Agency Real Estate LLC, Ripon, WI 920-748-3000.

Shannon, IL

11:00 AM – Schultz dairy farm auction – dairy cows & heifers, milking and feeding equipment. Includes 111 high-grade Holstein cows and heifers. Sale also includes milking equipment, feeding and barn equipment and more. Auction held by Tom and Cory Bidlingmaier, 815-541-0952. Visit www.bm-auctions.com for full details. Located at 27088 Georgetown Road, Shannon, IL.

**Online Auction

Online only auction ending Oct. 10, 2022. WI logging and sawmill consignment auction in multiple locations. Features logging equipment, trailers and heavy trucks, sawmill equipment and more. For more details and to see auction items visit https://bit.ly/3EfZokx Hansen & Young, 1264 5th Ave, Prairie Farm, WI.

**Online Auction

Online auction ending Oct. 17, featuring Ag & Heavy equipment in multiple locations: combine heads, heavy trucks, trailers, heavy equipment and attachments, tractors,farm equipment and misc. Online only, farm machinery inventory reduction, River Falls, WI ends Oct. 18. 2022 Oct. Mondovi Consignment currently being catalogued. Hansen Auction Group. Visit www.hansenauctiongroup.com for full list, auction details, bidding information.

MONDAY, OCTOBER 10

Online Auction

No Time Specified – Killam family - 40+ year collection of farm toys, pedal tractors and memorabilia. Online bidding ends Oct. 10, open house held Thurs., Oct. 6 from 9 AM to 4 PM at 1000 Rock Ledge La., Neenah, WI. Hansen Auction Group www.hansenauctiongroup.com for full list, auction details, bidding information.

Online Auction

No Bid Time Specified – October Neenah Consignment auction. 5 auctions, thousands of items being sold, including auto and farm, collectibles, outdoor items, industrial equipment and hardware. Online bidding ends Mon., Oct. 10 and Tues. Oct. 11. Open house held Thurs., Oct. 6 from 9 AM to 4 PM at 1000 Rock Ledge La., Neenah, WI. Hansen Auction Group www.hansenauctiongroup.com for full list, auction details, bidding information. 920-383-1012.

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 11

Online Auction

No bidding start time specified. Waupun Fall Farm consignment sale, online auction. Bidding ends Oct. 11, Preview dates held 9AM to Noon on Sat. Oct. 1; and Mon. Oct. 10 from Noon to 3 PM. Register to bid at www.jonesauctionservice.hibid.com. Sale includes tractors and machinery, vehicles and trailers, mowers, lawn and garden materials and misc. farm items. Online bidding at www.jonesauctionservice.hibid.com. Auctioneers are Jake Vande Zande, 920-219-0650 and Stan Jones 920-261-6820.

Online Auction

No bid time specified. October Neenah Consignment auction. 5 auctions, thousands of items being sold, including auto and farm, collectibles, outdoor items, industrial equipment and hardware. Online bidding ends Mon., Oct. 10 and Tues. Oct. 11. Open House Thurs., Oct. 6 from 9 AM to 4 PM at 1000 Rock Ledge La., Neenah, WI. www.hansenauctiongroup.com for full list, auction details, bidding information and more. 920-383-1012.

**Albany, WI

10:00 AM – Robert & Rose Cooper Auction, W1317 Brooklyn Albany Rd., Albany, WI.

Skid loader, tractor, truck, motorcycle, lawnmowers, trailer, guns, archery, log splitter, shop tools, & chain saws. George Auction Service & Real Estate, LLC. 608-751-5703 or 608-882-6123 GeorgeAuction.com

** Withee, WI

11:00 AM – Feeder Cattle Auction – Premier Livestock & Auctions, LLC. Online bidders and buyers register at cattleusa.com. Selling market cattle and calves. Location: N13438 Hwy 73, Withee, WI. Online bidders and buyers register at cattleusa.com. Call 715-559-8232 or visit www.premierlivestockandauctions.com for full details.

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 12

**Withee, WI

11:00 AM – Dairy Cattle Auction – Complete herd dispersal. Sale includes 70 high quality Holstein dairy cows from Doug and Sandy Derousseau, Rice Lake, WI; 4 registered dairy cows (3 Holsteins and 1 Jersey) from UW-River Falls; 2 registered Holstein dairy bulls from Bomaz Farms in Humbird, WI Location: N13438 Hwy 73, Withee, WI. Online bidders and buyers register at cattleusa.com. Call 715-559-8232 or visit www.premierlivestockandauctions.com for full details.

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 13

Fond du Lac, WI

7:30 PM – Fond du Lac Holstein Classic at the Great Northern Sales Arena. Sale features 75 Holstein & Jerseys selling. Both free stall and stall barn cows selling, springing heifers, show-age heifers and heifer calves, and a select group of Jerseys. Online bidding via cowbuyer.com. Auction by Great Northern Land & Cattle Co., Inc. 920-923-6991. View catalogue online at www.greatnorthernsalesarena.com.

**Loyal, WI

10:00 AM – Dairy & Hay sale every Thursday starting with hay at 10AM followed by Dairy Cows at 11AM, then bred heifers, open heifers and feeders followed by calves, market bulls, fat cattle and cull cows. Special feeder sale 2nd & 4th Thurs.. Watch our sale online at www.cattleusa.com. Sale location: Oberholtzer Dairy Cattle & Auction Co., W1461 State Hwy 98, Loyal, WI 54446.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 14

No location specified

10:00 AM – Feeder Cattle Auction – selling cattle by private treaty Monday thru Thursday, 10 AM to 3 PM. Calf Auction held Monday and Thursday at 11:30 AM, 1 PM Tuesday. Call 800-728-5480 or visit milwaukeestocksyards.com. Market info updated daily on website, or by calling 800-793-2697.

**Jefferson, WI

10:00 AM – Auction includes 55 head dairy cows (40 Holstein (few reg); 5 Red & White Holstein cows, 8 milking Shorthorns (few reg), and 2 JerxHol Cows), tractors, farm equip. & machinery, lawn & garden, and more. For a full listing, visit www.stadeauction.com. Stade Auction Center located at N3660 Hwy 89, Jefferson, WI. Call Pete 920-674-3236 or Barn 920-674-6500.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 15

**Oshkosh, WI

9:00 AM – Multi-estate gun auction. Sale includes rifles, shotguns, hand guns and black powder guns. For a complete list, visit yodersold.com. Sale located at Jon’s Sport Shop, 2968 Jackson St., Oshkosh, WI. Yoder Auction, LLC 920-787-5549.

**Omro, WI

10:30 AM – Tractors, farm machinery, recreational and more. Farm Estate of George & Dorothy Kafer. Auction is live onsite and online at https://bit.ly/3V1YvSv. Inspection Oct. 14 at 4 to 6 PM. Includes tractors, truck & trailers, machinery & related, collectibles, snowmobiles, farm, motorcycle & recreational vehicles, and more. Managed and conducted by Wagners’ Auction & Action Agency Real Estate LLC, 920-748-3000. Sale location: 3323 County K, Omro, WI. For a full list and details, visit www.wagnersaucitonandrealestate.com or email aaction@centurytel.net.

MONDAY, OCTOBER 17

**Online Auction

Patrick & Steven Nampel Auction located at The Barrell Inn, 1152 Berlin Rd., Marshall, WI. Horses, tack & horse equip., hunting/firearms, machinery, bar & kitchen items and more. Pictures can be viewed at hansenauctiongroup.com or Simonrealestateandauction.com

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 18

** Withee, WI

11:00 AM – Feeder Cattle Auction, expecting 200 head, includes special feeder cattle, bred beef cow/calf pair and breeding bull. Expecting 600-800 head. Call now to consign your beef bulls, beef cows and feeders, all need to be in by 9:30 AM morning of the sale for preg checks. Location: N13438 Hwy 73, Withee, WI. Online bidders and buyers register at cattleusa.com. Call 715-559-8232 or visit www.premierlivestockandauctions.com for full details.

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 19

Armstrong Creek/Online

11:00 AM – A Live and Online Robert & Christine Janczewski. 112-acre farm in the town of Armstrong Creek, Forest County, being offered in parcels. Open house held Sat. Oct 8 from 11 AM to 1 PM. Also includes well-kept modern machinery, trucks and trailers, vehicles and other misc. Items. Online bidding is available through Proxybid.com and www.equipmentfacts.com day of sale. Conducted by Nolan Sales LLC, Marion, WI. 715-754-5221. Sale located at 7776 Kiszonas La., Armstrong Creek, WI.

Withee, WI

11:00 AM – Advance Notice. Complete certified organic dairy cattle dispersal, includes 65 head of Holstein and cross bred dairy cows. N13438 Hwy 73, Withee, WI. Online bidders and buyers register at cattleusa.com. Call 715-559-8232 for more details.

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 20

Withee, WI

10:00 AM – Fall Roundup special sheep and goat auctions at N13438 State Hwy 73, Withee, WI. 715-559-8232. Online bidders and buyers register at cattleusa.com. Visit www.premierlivestockandauctions.com.

** Monroe, WI

9:30 AM – Barker Farms complete Holstein dispersal. 300+ homebred grade Holsteins, 170 cows and 135 heifers of all ages. Housed in sand bedded free stalls, used to headlocks, September test: 83 lb., Avg. SCC: 188. Vaccinated 10 way, Endovac, Guardian & Inforce, Sires and Service sires from Select Sires. Online bidding is available via cowbuyer.com. Catalog and more details at www.greatnorthernsalesarena.com. Auction held by Great Northern Land & Cattle Co., Inc. 920-960-0655. Sale located at N1497 Haddinger Rd., Monroe, WI.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 21

Unknown Location

Ed & Betty Streff Estate Auction, selling small family farm equipment, farm primitives and several nice additions from a 2nd local estate. No sale address or start time listed. Miller ’N Co. Auctions & Appraisals, LLC. Call Gregg Miller at 920-980-4999 or 980-4995.

**Antigo, WI

10:00 AM – Farm machinery and cattle of Sandy Ridge Farms, Floyd & Cal Brandt, owners. Sales include 110 head of high-quality dairy cows; shedded, extremely low hours and well cared for farm equipment, special items and more. Online bidding with equipmentfacts.com and proxibid.com. Onsite location: W7153 Price Polar Rd., Antigo, WI. Call 715-216-0071 for info. Nolan Sales, LLC, 715-754-5221. Visit www.nolansales.com for listing and photos.

OCTOBER 27-28

Online Auction

No start time specified. Wisconsin Contractors, 2-day fall auction – accepting consignments. For this auction, wanted consignments include construction related items. Drop off at Nitke Auction Center, 990 Happy Hollow Rd., Mosinee, WI. Easy online contract through NitkeAuctions.com. Hansen Auction Group Online Auction at hansenauctiongroup.com. Call to consign at 715-539-6295.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 5

Lomira, WI

No Start Time Specified. Annual Fall construction consignment sale. Specializing in construction equipment, trucks, trailers, forklifts and more. Call or visit www.auctionsp.com. Ad deadline is Wed., Oct. 19, items accepted until 5 PM Thurs., Nov. 3. Held by Auction Specialists, Lomira, WI. (920) 921-2901, www.auctionsp.com. No sale location listed.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 18

** Withee, WI

No Start Time Specified – Machinery Auction. Now accepting consignments until lot is full. Premier Livestock & Auctions, LLC. N13438 Hwy 73, Withee, WI. Office 715-559-8232.

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 8

Seymour, WI

Harvest wrap-up consignment auction, proceeds to benefit Outagamie County Fair. Held at Outagamie County Fairgrounds, 637 N. Main St., Seymour, WI. To consign and terms, call 920-391-1593. Miller ’N Co. Auctions & Appraisals, LLC. Call Gregg Miller at 920-980-4999 or 980-4995.

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 29

Withee, WI

10:00 AM – Special sheep and goat auctions – Holiday Special. Premium prices paid for lambs 40-70; kids 45-65. Premier Livestock & Auctions, LLC N13438 Hwy 73, Withee, WI. Office 715-559-8232. Online bidders and buyers register at cattleusa.com. Visit www.premierlivestockandauctions.com.