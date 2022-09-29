Weekly Market Report: Sept. 27, 2022

Wisconsin State Farmer

Weekly market report beginning the week of Sept. 27, 2022. Data compiled from state and national market sources.

Cattle

Altoona Equity Market: Sept. 22, 2022

FED CATTLE:

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 120.00 to 146.00.

Choice Dairy X-bred Steers & Heifers: 120.00 to 142.00.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers: 131.00 to 142.00.

Choice Holstein Steers: 120.00 to 130.00.

Select, Unfinished & Heavyweight Steers & Heifers: 119.00 & down.

CULL COWS:

Higher 20% sold for: 78.00 to94.00.

60% sold for: 53.00 to 77.00.

Lower 20% sold for: 52.00 & down.

CULL BULLS:

Most Bulls: 85.00 to 105.00.

CALVES: Sold by the head.

80% of Holstein Bull Calves 95 lbs. & up: 50.00 to 110.00.

Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 20.00 & down.

Quality Beef Calves: 100.00-275.00.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 50.00 & down

Bonduel Equity Market: Sept. 26, 2022

FED CATTLE: Steady.

High Yielding Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 130.00 to 145.00.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 135.00 & down.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers: 125.00 139.00.

Choice Holstein Steers: 100.00 to 124.00.

Unfinished Steers & Heifers: 99.00 & down.

CULL COWS: Lower

Higher 20% sold for: 87.00 to 94.50.

60% sold for: 68.00 to 82.00.

Lower 20% sold for: 62.00 & down.

CULL BULLS: Steady

Most Bulls: 90.00 to 104.00.

Thin, Full Bulls, over a ton discounted: 90.00 & down.

CALVES: Sold by the pound. Steady.

Holstein Bull Calves: 80.00 to 215.00.

Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 20.00 & down.

Quality Beef Calves: 150.00 to 400.00.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 60.00 & down, heavy discounts on light and poor quality.

FEEDER CATTLE: As of 08/18/22 sale.

Beef steers under 400 lbs: No test.

Beef steers 400-600 lbs: 160.00-172.00.

Beef steers 600-800 lbs: 108.00-140.00.

Beef steers over 800 lbs: 123.00-151.00.

Beef heifers under 400 lbs: No test.

Beef heifers 400-600 lbs: 110.00-150.00.

Beef heifers 600-800 lbs: 110.00-156.00.

Beef heifers over 800 lbs: Up o 144.00.

Holstein steers up to 400 lbs: No test.

Holstein steers 400-600 lbs: 79.00-100.00.

Holstein steers 600-800 lbs: 101.00-112.00.

Holstein steers over 800 lbs: No test.

Johnson Creek Equity Market: Sept. 22, 2022

FED CATTLE: Steady.

High Yielding Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 120.00 to 145.00.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 115.00 to 130.00.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers: 132.00 to 135.00.

Choice Holstein Steers: 110.00 to 128.00.

Select & Unfinished Cattle: 95.00 & down.

CULL COWS: Steady

20% sold for: 76.00 to 85.00.

60% sold for: 65.00 to 75.00.

Lower 20% sold for: 60.00 & down.

CULL BULLS: Steady.

Most Bulls: 80.00 to 95.00.

Thin & Full Bulls, discounted: 60.00 & down.

CALVES, sold by the pound: Steady

60% of Holstein Bull Calves: 80.00 to 170.00.

Quality Dairy Heifer Calves: 25.00 to 50.00.

Quality Beef Calves: 300.00 to 350.00.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 50.00 & down.

Lomira Equity Market: Sept. 27, 2022

FED CATTLE: Steady.

High Yielding Choice & Prime Beef Steers & Heifers: 139.00 to 145.00.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 131.00 to 138.00.

Select, Low Yielding & Underfinished Beef Steers & Heifers: 128.00 & down.

X-bred Steers & Heifers: 132.00 to 140.00.

High Yielding Choice & Prime Holstein Steers: 135.00 to 139.00.

Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: 128.00 to 134.00.

Low Yielding, Select & Underfinished Holstein Steers & Heifers: 98.00-125.00.

MARKET COWS: Steady

High Yielding Cows: 82.00 to 90.00.

Cutters & Utility: 63.00 to 81.00.

Canners & Shells: 30.00-62.00

MARKET BULLS: Steady

High Yielding Bulls: 95.00 to 110.00.

Thin, Light & Over-Conditioned Bulls: 90.00 & down.

CALVES (09/27/22 Auction): Sold by the pound.

Quality Holstein Bull Calves weighing 95-125 lbs: 100.00 to 150.00.

Light Weight Calves: 60.00 to 120.00.

Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 30.00-70.00.

Quality Beef and X-bred Bulls & Heifer Calves: Heifers 180.00-300.00; Bulls 290.00-440.00.

Poor Quality Calves: 50.00 & down

Monroe Equity Market: Sept. 26, 2022

FED CATTLE:

High Yielding Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 143.00-153.00.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 130.00-142.50.

Choice Dairy X-bred Steers & Heifers: 120.00-148.00.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: 125.00-137.00.

Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: 116.00-124.50.

Unfinished Steers & Heifers: 115.00 and down.

Wednesday 09/21/22 Sale:

High Yielding Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: No test.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: No test.

Choice Dairy X-bred Steers & Heifers: No test.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: 130.00-138.00.

Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: 120.00-129.00.

Unfinished Steers & Heifers: 115.00 and down.

CULL COWS:

High Yielding Cows: 78.00 to 93.00.

Cutters & Utility: 62.00 to 77.00.

Canners & Shells: 61.00 & down.

SLAUGHTER BULLS:

High Yielding Bulls: 99.00 to 110.50.

Thin, Light and Overconditioned Bulls: 90.00 & down.

CALVES: Sold by the pound.

Quality Holstein Bull Calves: 125.00 to 155.00.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 85.00 & down.

Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 35.00 & down.

Quality Beef & Beef X-bred Calves: bulls 350.00 & down; heifers 260.00 & down.

Reedsville Equity Market: Sept. 22, 2022

FED CATTLE: Steady

High Yielding Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 128.00 to 136.00.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 118.00 to 127.00.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers: 128.00 to 134.00.

Choice Holstein Steers: 110.00 to 127.00.

Unfinished Steers & Heifers: 109.00 & down.

CULL COWS: Steady

Higher 20% sold for: 82.00 to 96.00.

60% sold for: 60.00 to 81.00.

Lower 20% sold for: 59.00 & down.

CULL BULLS: Steady

Most Bulls: 80.00-102.00.

CALVES: Softer

40% of Holstein Bull Calves: 70.00-110.00.

Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 40.00 & down.

Quality Beef Calves: 270.00 & down.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 40.00 & down.

FEEDER CATTLE: Next sale is Oct. 13 at noon.

Holstein steers under 400 lbs: 100.00 to 140.00.

Holstein steers 400 to 600 lbs: 100.00 to 140.00.

Holstein steers 600 to 800 lbs: 90.00 to 120.00.

Holstein steers over 800 lbs: 90.00 to 120.00.

Stratford Equity Market: Sept. 27, 2022

FED CATTLE: Steady

High Yielding Choice & Prime Beef Steers & Heifers: 134.00-145.00.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 125.00 to 133.00.

High Yielding Choice & Prime Holstein Steers & Heifers: 130.00-142.50.

Select & Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: 120.00 to 129.00.

Unfinished Steers & Heifers: 120.00 and down.

CULL COWS: Steady

Higher 20% sold for: 75.00 to 97.00.

60% sold for: 55.00 to 74.00.

Lower 20% sold for: 55.00 & down.

Good certified organic cows (for slaughter): 100.00-105.00.

CULL BULLS: Steady.

Most Bulls: 90.00 to 110.00.

Thin, Full, Horned Bulls discounted: 90.00 & down.

CALVES, sold by the head: Steady

Good to Top Quality Holstein Bull Calves: 100.00 to 190.00.

Top Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 25.00 to 55.00.

Plain Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 20.00 & down.

Quality Beef Calves: 200.00 to 400.00.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 50.00 & down.

FEEDER CATTLE: Steady

Beef Steers: Under 400 lbs: 150.00-230.00; 400 to 600 lbs: 125.00-190.00; 600 to 800 lbs: 125.00-155.00; Over 800 lbs: 120.00-145.00.

Beef Heifers: Under 400 lbs: 140.00-230.00; 400 to 600 lbs: 110.00-160.00; 600 to 800 lbs: 100.00-145.00; Over 800 lbs: 95.00-125.00.

Holstein Steers: Under 400 lbs: 105.00-135.00; 400 to 600 lbs: 115.00-132.50; 600 to 800 lbs: 115.00-130.00; Over 800 lbs: 90.00-125.00.

Milwaukee Stockyards: Sept. 27, 2022

COWS:

No Roll Cows: 75.00 to 85.00.

High Yielding Cutters & Utility: 65.00 to 74.00.

Cutters: 56.00 to 64.00.

Canners & Shells: 55.00 & down.

HOLSTEIN STEERS:

High Choice & Prime Holstein Steers, 1400-1600 lbs: 135.00 to 138.00.

Choice Holstein Steers: 127.00 to 134.00.

Select Steers: 100.00 to 115.00.

Unfinished Holstein Steers: 100.00 & down.

BEEF CATTLE:

Choice & Prime Angus Beef 1200-1500 lbs: 140.00 to 145.00.

Select Beef Steers & Heifers: 125.00 & down.

BULLS:

Premium Beef Bulls 1600-2000 lbs: 90.00 to 100.00.

Common to Good Bulls: 80.00 to 90.00.

REPLACEMENT CALVES:

Premium Bulls 100-120 lbs: 100.00 to 110.00.

Common to Good Bulls 80-100 lbs: 50.00 to 100.00.

Beef Bull Calves: 150.00 to 250.00.

Beef Heifer Calves: 100.00 to 200.00.

Dairy Heifer Calves: 30.00 to 75.00.

Boning Calves: 15.00 & down.

Premier Livestock: Sept. 22, 2022

MARKET COWS: Steady

Selling Every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday

High Yielding Cows: 82.00 to 95.00.

Most Market Cows: 67.00 to 81.00.

Low Yielding Cows: 66.00 and down.

FED MARKET STEERS AND HEIFERS: Steady

High Choice & Prime Holstein Steers: 133.00 to 145.00.

Low Choice & Select Holstein Steers: 122.00 to 132.00.

Underfinished & Mixed Grading: 120.00 & down.

MARKET BULLS: Steady

High Yielding Bulls: 97.00 to 113.00.

Plainer Quality Bulls: 69.00 & down.

BABY CALVES: Steady

Most Holstein Bull Calves: 75.00-165.00.

Quality Beef Calves: 125000 to 415.00.

Holstein Heifer Calves, Single Birth: 10.00-90.00.

Light and off quality calves: 20.00 & down.

Fennimore: Sept. 28, 2022

High Yield Slaughter Cows: 76.00-82.00; Holstein Bulls & Calves: 95-120 lbs: 120.00-185.00; Light Weight & Poor Calves: 50.00-100.00; Holstein Heifer Calves: 50.00-95.00; Beef X-Bred Calves: 200.00-370.00.

National Cattle Summary: Sept. 26, 2022

For Monday in the Southern Plains and Nebraska negotiated cash trading was at a standstill. In the Western Cornbelt negotiated cash trading was mostly inactive on very light demand. Not enough purchases for a market trend. Last week in the Southern Plains live purchases traded at 143.00. For prior week in Nebraska live and dressed purchases traded from 144.00-145.00 and from 228.00-232.00, respectively. In the Western Cornbelt for the previous week live and dressed purchases traded from 145.00-148.00 and from 227.00- 243.00, respectively.

Dairy Cattle Summary

Reedsville Equity Market: Sept. 22, 2022

Top Quality Springing Holstein Heifers: 700.00 to 1500.00.

Plainer Quality Springing Holstein Heifers: 650.00 & down.

Good Quality Shortbred Heifers: 600.00 to 1200.00.

Good Quality Springing & Recently Fresh Cows: 700.00 to 1500.00.

Good Bred Back Milking Cows: 700.00 to 1300.00.

Plain Quality & Common Cows: 500.00 to 900.00.

Dehorned & Vaccinated Open Heifers, 350-550 lbs: 50.00 to 100.00/lb.

Dehorned & Vaccinated Open Heifers, 550-750 lbs: 70.00 to 120.00/lb.

Dehorned & Vaccinated Open Heifers, 750-950 lbs: 70.00 to 120.00/lb.

Central Livestock, Zumbrota, MN: Sept. 26, 2022

FINISHED CATTLE:

Finished Beef Steers: 138.00-159.50; Mixed Grading: 90.00-137.50.

Finished Beef Heifers: 136.50-155.50; Mixed Grading: 80.00-136.00.

Finished Dairy Steers: 132.00-138.00; Silage Fed, Heavyweight, Select Grade, Lightweight: 85.00-130.00.

MARKET COWS:

Mostly 63.00-110.00; Thin/shelly/full/overfed cows: 62.00 & down; Market Bulls: 70.00-107.00.

Bred Beef Cows & Heifers: 1325.00/head; cow/calf pairs: N/A.

Calves: 95-125 lbs: 50.00-110.00; 150-250 lbs: 150.00 & down; Beef Calves: 150.00-300.00; Lighter, Weaker, Younger Calves: 45.00 & down.

FEEDER CATTLE:

Beef Steers: under 600 lbs: Up to 210.00/cwt; 600-800 lbs: Up to 157.50; 800-1000 lbs: Up to 131.00/cwt; Beef Heifers: 350-600 lbs: Up to 190.00/cwt; 600-800 lbs: N/A; 800-1000 lbs: Up to 139.00.

Holstein Steers: under 400 lbs: N/A; 400-600 lbs: N/A; 600-800 lbs: Up to 131.00; 800-1000 lbs: N/A.

Eastern Corn Belt Direct, Feeder Cattle Summary: Sept. 23, 2022

Compared to last week: Feeder steers not tested this week. Feeder heifers not well tested on a Current FOB basis for a trend. Demand moderate. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (100% Heifers). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 100%. Unless otherwise noted, Feeder Cattle prices FOB based on net weights after a 2-3% shrink or equivalent, with up to a 15 cent slide > 600 lbs. Livestock reported this week originated from IN, KY.

Sheep & Lambs

Fennimore: Sept. 28, 2022

Bucks & Ewes: 70.00-120.00.; Choice Lambs: 100.00-110.00/lb.; Feeding Lambs: 100.00-220.00/lb.

Johnson Creek Equity Market: Sept. 22, 2022

Lambs: Over 100 lbs: 110.00-150.00; Under 100 lbs: 120.00-170.00; Ewes: 70.00-110.00; Bucks: 70.00-110.00.

Lomira Equity Market: Sept. 27, 2022

As of 08/27/2022: Finished Market Lambs: 90.00-120.00; Feeder Lambs: Under 65 lbs: 170.00-250.00; 70-100 lbs: 120.00-160.00; Ewes: 70.00-100.00; Rams: 80.00-110.00.

Monroe Equity Market: Sept. 26, 2022

As of 09/17/22: Finished Market Lambs: 1.00-1.20/lb.; Feeder Lambs: 1.10-1.80/lb.; Cull Ewes: .50-0.95/lb; Cull Rams: .85-1.00/lb.

Stratford Equity Market: Sept. 27, 2022

As of 09/21/22: Feeder Lambs: 140.00-150.00; Market Lambs: 100.00-120.00; Cull Ewes: 65.00-75.00; Cull Rams: 50.00-65.00.

Central Livestock, Zumbrota, MN: Sept. 27, 2022

Feeder Lambs: 50-70 lbs: 50.00-200.00; 70-90 lbs: 55.00-155.00; 90-120 lbs: 55.00-110.00.

Fed Lambs 110-155 lbs: Shorn Lambs: 100.00-115.00.; Unshorn Lambs: 95.00-105.00/cwt.

Utility & Good Ewes: 75.00-105.00; Thin & Cull Ewes: 10.00-75.00; Yearling Ewes: 90.00-105.00.

Goats

**Fennimore: Sept. 28, 2022

Slaughter Nannies: 110.00 to 140.00.

Slaughter Billies: 180.00-190.00.

Slaughter Kids (Dairy): 235.00-295.00.

Slaughter Kids (Boer): 295.00-360.00.

Johnson Creek Equity Market: Sept. 22, 2022

Young Goats over 80 lbs: 200.00 & down.

Young Goats 60-80 lbs: 200.00 & down.

Young Goats under 60 lbs: 170.00 & down.

Cull Goats: 100.00 & down.

Lomira Equity Market: Sept. 27, 2022

As of 08/27/2022:

Fed Goats: 160.00 to 225.00.

Dairy Kids: 130.00 to 240.00.

Boer Kids: 240.00 to 360.00.

Cull Goats: 80.00 to 140.00.

Monroe Equity Market: Sept. 26, 2022

As of 08/20/22: Goats sell by the head.

Dairy Goats 40-70 lbs: 80.00 to 120.00.

Meat Goats 40-70 lbs: 150.00-210.00.

Meat Goats over 70 lbs: 150.00-245.00.

Cull Nannies & Billies: 150.00 & down.

Hogs

USDA Hog Report: Sept. 23, 2022

Compared to last week: Early weaned pigs are 2.00 per head lower. Feeder pigs are 6.00 per head lower. Demand remains light

Lomira Equity Market: Sept. 27, 2022

Feeder Pigs: 40-80 lbs: Call for availability.

Hogs: Heavy Sows: 53.00-55.00; Light Sows: 50.00-53.00; Boars: 15.00-18.00; Butcher Hogs: 60.00.

Johnson Creek Equity Market: Sept. 22, 2022

Butchers over 250 lbs: 60.00-75.00; Light Sows: 35.00-60.00; Heavy Sows: 35.00-65.00; Boars: 10.00-20.00; Feeder Pigs: no test.

Stratford Equity Market: Sept. 27, 2022

Butchers: 60.00-65.00; Sows: 62.00-64.00; Boars: 30.00-37.00; Slaughter Pigs: No test; Feeder Pigs, 25-30 lbs: 49.00/hd.; 45-50 lbs: 61.00/hd; 60-70 lbs. and up: no test.

Central Livestock, Zumbrota, MN: Sept. 27, 2022

Feeder Pigs: Up to 50 lbs: N/A; 50-60 lbs: Up to 65.00/hd; 60-80 lbs: Up to 65.00/hd; 80-100 lbs: Up to 85.00; 100-120 lbs: N/A.

Grains

Cargill La Crosse: Sept. 27, 2022

CORN/SOYBEANS

Nov.: -----/14.0800

Dec.: 6.6750/-----

Mar ‘23: 6.7275/14.1700

May 6.7350/14.2050

Sept: 6.2125/13.6475

Dec: 6.1025/-------

Mar.’24: 6.1700/13.4525

May: 6.1925/13.4200

Eggs

USDA Egg Report: Sept. 27, 2022

Midwest delivered prices are steady. Producer prices are 10 cents higher for Large, 20 cents higher for Medium, and 15 cents higher for Small. The undertone is firm. Retail demand is moderate to good, while moderate to instances fairly good for food service. Offerings are light. Supplies range light to moderate. The Midwest shell egg inventory increased 2.5% when compared to a week ago. Market activity is moderate to active.

Extra Large: 3.65-3.67; Large: 3.63-3.65; Medium: 2.53-2.55

Hay

**Fennimore: Sept. 26, 2022

Large Square Hay: 130.00-150.00/ton; Lg. Round Dairy Quality Hay: N/A; Dry Cow/Beef Cow Hay: 70.00-100.00/ton; Large Square Straw: 35.00-45.00/bale; Small Square Straw: 3.00/bale.

Lomira Equity Market: Sept. 23, 2022

Every Friday at noon (price per bale):

Small Squares Hay: 1.00-3.00/bale; Large Squares Hay Alfalfa: 40.00-50.00/bale; Large Squares Mix: 30.00-40.00/bale; Large Square Grass: 20.00-35.00/bale; Large Rounds Alfalfa Quality: 45.00-60.00/bale; Large Rounds Mix: 30.00-40.00/bale; Large Rounds Grass: 20.00-30.00/bale; Small Wheat Straw: 1.50-3.00/bale; Large Squares: 10.00-20.00/bale.

Stratford Equity Market: Sept. 27, 2022

Sale first and third Tuesday each month:

Large Square Grass Mix: 40.00-45.00/bale.

Large Square Hay Bales, 2nd and 3rd Crop Alfalfa: 60.00-75.00/bale.

Large Square Bales, Rye Straw: 40.00-45.00/bale.

Round Hay Bales, Grass: 35.00-50.00/bale.

Alfalfa Rounds, 2nd & 3rd Crop: 45.00-55.00/bale.

Small Square Straw Bales: No test.

Small Square Hay Bales: 2.75-3.25/bale.

Tim Slack Auction & Realty, Hay & Bedding Report: Sept. 28, 2022

Hay, lg. Square: Premium: 280.00/ton; Good: 150.00-195.00/ton; Fair: N/A.

Hay, lg. Round: Good: 120.00-125.00/ton; Sm. square: 3.00-3.25/bale.

Straw, lg. Square: Good: 3x4 110.00/bale; 3x3 40.00-49.00/bale. Small square: Good: 2.75-4.00/bale.

Grass, lg. Square: Good: 155.00/ton.

Reedsville Equity Market: Sept. 28, 2022

High Quality 1st Crop Hay: 70.00-110.00/ton; Low Quality: 65.00/ton & down; High Quality 2nd & 3rd Crop Hay: 120.00-150.00/ton; Low Quality: 110.00/ton & down; High Quality Straw: 100.00-135.00/ton, Low quality 90.00/ton & down.

Dairy

Weekly Animal Feed, Central U.S.: Sept. 22, 2022

Dry whey prices moved lower on both sides of the mostly price series, as the range remained steady this week. Dry whey is available. In recent weeks, though, customers have been a little less enthusiastic about prices in the low $.50s and even into the high $.40s. In fact, offers moving into the middle $.40s are beginning to lose traction according to traders.

Prices for Central U.S., All First Sales, FOB, Conventional and Non-Edible Dry Whey Price Range Animal Feed, $/lb: .3500 - .3900.

Prices for Central U.S., All First Sales, FOB, Extra Grade & Grade A, Conventional and Edible Dry Whey Price Range: Non-Hygroscopic, $/lb: .4100 - .4800; Mostly Range: Non-Hygroscopic, $/lb: .4300 - .4600.

Dairy Market Review: Sept. 23, 2022

BUTTER: Grade AA closed at $3.1325. The weekly average for Grade AA is $3.1345 (-0.0500).

CHEESE: Barrels closed at $2.1850 and 40# blocks at $1.9600. The weekly average for barrels is $2.1645 (+0.1135) and blocks, $2.0195 (-0.0070).

CHEESE HIGHLIGHTS: Milk availability is tightening across all regions, though cheese makers in the Northeast and West say volumes are sufficient for steady production. In the Midwest, cheese production is trending higher amid stronger market prices. Spot milk offers are becoming rare in the Midwest, though some cheesemakers are selling their loads at or above Class III. Cheese producers in the Midwest say they are cutting back on orders to keep up with the recent rise in demand. In the Midwest and West, cheese barrels are tight as contacts cite strong demand.

BUTTER HIGHLIGHTS: In the Midwest, butter makers say spot loads of cream are very tight to unavailable, and cream multiples are in the 1.30s. High cream multiples in the Northeast are causing some butter makers to steer cream away from churns, reducing butter production. In the Midwest, butter makers are increasing their micro-fixing as less butter is churning. Contacts in the West say they are running reduced production schedules. In the Northeast, retail butter demand is picking up, but tight inventories are causing some producers to regulate supplies across existing orders.

FLUID MILK HIGHLIGHTS: Milk production is flat in much of the country, though in some parts of the West output is declining. Furthermore, cooler weather in the Midwest and California is contributing to increased cow comfort and milk output. Demand for fluid is mostly flat in the East, as milk going into educational pipelines has leveled out. Demand for Class I has leveled out in the Midwest, but processors in the region say they are being affected by the recent increase of milk going into bottling. Cheesemakers in the Midwest say spot milk availability has dried up as milk is being sold to purchasers in the Mid- and Southeast.