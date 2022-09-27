September 30, 2022: Auction Calendar

Wisconsin State Farmer

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 28

**Richland Center, WI

11:30 AM – Dairy Cattle Auction. Includes 107 head of Holstein dairy cattle. 12 head from a discontinuing dairy, weekly run of fresh cows & 2-year-olds, milking & bred back cows, spring cows & 1st calf heifers, breeding age bull, baby heifer and bull calves. Located at Richland Cattle Center, LLC, 24321 Hwy 58, Richland Center, WI. 608-585-3700.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 30

Frankfort, IL

The George & June Schaaf Tractor & Truck Museum, all offered at no reserve:1969 Ford County 754, 1974 International 1066 Wheatland, McCormick-Deering I-4 Roller, 1970 Lamborghini R240 and more. To see full listing visit www.mecum.com, Mecum Auctions, 262-275-5050.

Suring, WI

10:00 AM – Complete shop liquidation for KNT Fabrication. The sale includes shop tools, vehicles and more. Visit www.yoapandyoap.com for full listings and sale information. Sale located at 11177 County A, Suring, WI. Yoap & Yoap Auction & Real Estate 920-604-1704.

Reedsville, WI

Noon – Farm Machinery Sale includes forage equipment, spreaders, trailers, feed wagons, calf hutches and more. Items being added daily. Consignments accepted until Sept. 29 at 4 PM. Equity Livestock Reedsville call 920-754-4361 or visit www.equitycoop.com to see complete listing. No location listed.

Eden, WI

9:30 AM – Bob & Kate Guelig auction. Sale includes brewery items, stoneware, auto and airplane memorabilia, antiques, collectibles and more. Visit www.ritgerdrendel.com for photos and complete listing and sale terms. Ritger & Drendel Auction Specialists: Rod 920-960-7777 and Dan 414-333-8625. Sale location: 321 Fond du Lac Ave., Eden, WI.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 1

Frankfort, IL

Richfield, WI

9:30 AM – Ronald Weix Living Estate Auction. Sale include tractors, equipment, shop tools, antiques, blacksmith tools, generator, mower, table saws, grinder, pneumatic tools, vintage items and more. Visit www.auctionsbyobrien.com for pictures and info. Inspection date and time will be posted on the website. Located at 1825 Mayfield Rd., Richfield, WI. Auctioneer John O’Brien, 920-960-0685.

Winnebago, IL

10:00 AM – Gary Schumacher Estate, IH Tractor, equipment and farm toy auction. Sale includes farm machinery, farm related equipment, lumber equipment, primitives, shop equipment, vehicles, and much more. For a complete listing and photos visit www.auctionzip.com/Listings/3709422.html. Located at 3236 Eddie Rd., Winnebago, IL.

Stoughton, WI

10:00 AM – Edwin & Charlotte Nelson Trust. Sale includes skid tractors, zero turn lawn mower, pickup truck, farm equipment, shop equipment & tools and more. Location: 2279 County BN, Stoughton, WI. For listing and photos visit www.georgeauction.com.

Milwaukee, WI

10:00 AM – Milwaukee County vehicles and equipment sale. Includes large trucks, heavy equipment, vehicles, weed cutter, loader tractor, woodchippers, boom lift, lawnmowers and more. Located at 10320 W Watertown Plank Rd., Milwaukee, WI, Auction Associates Inc, 920-748-3002. Visit www.auctionassociatesinc.com.

**Franksville, WI

9:00 AM – Live in-person farm auction. Includes horse tack, tools, lawn and garden equipment, Kubota with front end loader, John Deere gator with 87 hrs., snowplow and winch, farm equipment and more. For complete list, visit www.yodersold.com. Located at 10906 County K, Franksville, WI. Yoder Auction, LLC. 920-787-5549 or 920-295-2644.

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 2

Lena, WI

10:00 AM – Gun Auction at Yoap’s Auction Gallery. For full listings and info. visit www.yoapandyoap.com. Auction located at 6234 Duame Rd., Lena, WI.Yoap & Yoap Auction & Real Estate, (920) 604-1704.

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 4

Online Only

John Deere tractors, haying equipment and other farm items. Featured items include a variety of John Deere tractors, balers, seeders, blowers, and more. Online bidding ends Oct. 4. Open House 9:30 AM to 2:30 PM, Mon. Oct. 3, at 1591 310th St., Glenwood City, WI.. Bid now at Hansenauctiongroup.com. Hansen Auction Group.Call 715-265-4656 for more info.

Online Only

Charles Wayne Emerson Estate. Bidding ends Tues., Oct. 4 at 10 AM. Location is 310 Old Hwy 16 E, Rio, WI. Preview: Mon., Oct. 3 from 11 AM to 1 PM. Items include Semi tractor; trailers/forklift/crane; tool related/garage items; trucking related items. For full listing and online bidding visit www.gavinbros.com.

Withee, WI

Call to consign your bred beef cows and feeder cattle on our customer appreciation day. No start time listed. N13438 Hwy 73, Withee, WI. Online bidders and buyers register at cattleusa.com. Premier Livestock & Auctions, LLC, call 715-559-8232 for more details.

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 5

**Withee, WI

11:00 AM – Dairy Cattle Auction includes 35 high quality Holstein dairy cows from Ronald Bogucke, Greenlake, WI; 8 registered Jerseys from Chuck Seyforth, Mondovi (pictures online); 6 registered Holstein dairy cows from SRNKA Farms, Algoma, WI; 12 very fancy Holstein Springing heifers from Nett Farms, Freemont, WI; and nice purebred red Holstein bull from Chadwich Century Farms, Neillsville (pictures online). N13438 Hwy 73, Withee, WI. Online bidders and buyers register at cattleusa.com. Premier Livestock & Auctions, LLC, call 715-559-8232 for more details.

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 6

Elmwood, WI

Advance notice: Special dairy and heifer sale. 56 cow complete dispersal. 48 Holsteins, 4 Red and White Holstein/Milking Shorthorn cross, 2 Jersey/Holstein cross and 2 Swiss/Holstein cross. Also, several Red and Whites. Note: Entire herd sells first. Terry & Don Beyer, Elmwood, WI. 715-495-0045.

**Mt. Horeb, WI

11:00 AM – Chad & Janice Sherven, complete dairy cattle auction. Includes 67-head of high-grade Holstein dairy cows and heifers. 59 head of milk cows, 10 dry cows, 3 heifers due in Sept. 2 heifers shortbred, 2 heifers 6-8 mos. Old, and 1 heifer, 4 mos. old. Visit www.bm-auctions.com for full details. Located at 693 SHwy 78, Mt. Horeb, WI. Call 608-523-4559 for auction information.

**Loyal, WI

10:00 AM – Dairy & Hay sale every Thursday starting with hay @ 10:00 followed by Dairy Cows @ 11:00, then bred heifers, open heifers and feeders followed by calves, market bulls, fat cattle and cull cows. Special feeder sale 2nd & 4th Thursday. Watch sale online at www.cattleusa.com. Location: Oberholtzer Auctions, W1461 Hwy 98, Loyal, WI.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 8

Beaver Dam, WI

Bob’s Auction Service, Inc-Fall Consignment Auction. Now accepting consignments of tractors, farm/livestock equipment, building materials, lawn & garden, and rec vehicles. No motor vehicles or tires. Visit www.colbob.com for info, pictures & online bidding. Call 920-210-5278 to consign. Sale location is W9663 County S Beaver Dam, WI.

**Black Creek, WI/Live & Online

11:00 AM – C.S, Farms, Chuck Sausen, owner 920-984-3567. Inspection held Fri., Oct. 7 from 9 AM to 4 PM. Includes excavators, boom lift, skid loader with wheel loader attachments, tractors, implements and more. Internet bidding with www.wausauauctioneers.com. Sale location: W6985 Newland Rd., Black Creek, WI. Wausau Sales Corp, Carl Theorin, 715-536-1955.

**Sturgeon Bay, WI

10:30 AM – Cihlar Concrete Products Inc. auction. Includes trucks, loader, forklift, cement mixer and forms, crane and more. Items listed in full online at www.bocheksales.com. Call Ralph at 920-559-0466 for information, inquiries, or concerns. Managed by Bochek Sales. Located at 3511 N. Duluth Ave., Sturgeon Bay, WI.

**Berlin, WI

9:00 AM – Tractors, forklifts, farm machinery, signs, advertising, shop equipment and more. Bohn Implement live and online auction, with bidding on site and at wagnersauctionandrealestate.hibid.com/auctions/current and Equipmentfacts.com. Bidding starts at 10:30 AM online and live. Visit wagnersauctionandrealestate.com for details and pictures. Inspection Oct. 7 from 4-6 PM. Sale location: 308 S. Church St., Berlin, WI. Wagners’ Auction & Action Agency Real Estate LLC, Ripon, WI 920-748-3000.

**Shannon, IL

11:00 AM – Schultz dairy farm auction – dairy cows & heifers, milking and feeding equipment. Includes 111 high-grade Holstein cows and heifers. Sale also includes milking equipment, feeding and barn equipment and more. Auction held by Tom and Cory Bidlingmaier, 815-541-0952. Visit www.bm-auctions.com for full details. Located at 27088 Georgetown Road, Shannon, IL.

MONDAY, OCTOBER 10

**Online Auction

No Time Specified – Killam family - 40+ year collection of farm toys, pedal tractors and memorabilia. Online bidding ends Oct. 10, open house held Thurs., Oct. 6 from 9 AM to 4 PM at 1000 Rock Ledge La., Neenah, WI. Hansen Auction Group www.hansenauctiongroup.com for full list, auction details, bidding information.

**Online Auction

No Bid Time Specified – October Neenah Consignment auction. 5 auctions, thousands of items being sold, including auto and farm, collectibles, outdoor items, industrial equipment and hardware. Online bidding ends Mon., Oct. 10 and Tues. Oct. 11. Open house held Thurs., Oct. 6 from 9 AM to 4 PM at 1000 Rock Ledge La., Neenah, WI. Hansen Auction Group www.hansenauctiongroup.com for full list, auction details, bidding information. 920-383-1012.

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 11

**Online Auction

No bidding start time specified. Waupun Fall Farm consignment sale, online auction. Bidding ends Oct. 11, Preview dates held 9AM to Noon on Sat. Oct. 1; and Mon. Oct. 10 from Noon to 3 PM. Register to bid at www.jonesauctionservice.hibid.com. Sale includes tractors and machinery, vehicles and trailers, mowers, lawn and garden materials and misc. farm items. Online bidding at www.jonesauctionservice.hibid.com. Auctioneers are Jake Vande Zande, 920-219-0650 and Stan Jones 920-261-6820.

**Online Auction

No bid time specified. October Neenah Consignment auction. 5 auctions, thousands of items being sold, including auto and farm, collectibles, outdoor items, industrial equipment and hardware. Online bidding ends Mon., Oct. 10 and Tues. Oct. 11. Open House Thurs., Oct. 6 from 9 AM to 4 PM at 1000 Rock Ledge La., Neenah, WI. www.hansenauctiongroup.com for full list, auction details, bidding information and more. 920-383-1012.

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 13

**Fond du Lac, WI

7:30 PM – Fond du Lac Holstein Classic at the Great Northern Sales Arena. Sale features 75 Holstein & Jerseys selling. Both free stall and stall barn cows selling, springing heifers, show-age heifers and heifer calves, and a select group of Jerseys. Online bidding via cowbuyer.com. Auction by Great Northern Land & Cattle Co., Inc. 920-923-6991. View catalogue online at www.greatnorthernsalesarena.com.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 14

**No location specified

10:00 AM – Feeder Cattle Auction – selling cattle by private treaty Monday thru Thursday, 10 AM to 3 PM. Calf Auction held Monday and Thursday at 11:30 AM, 1 PM Tuesday. Call 800-728-5480 or visit milwaukeestocksyards.com. Market info updated daily on website, or by calling 800-793-2697.

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 19

**Armstrong Creek, WI/Online

11:00 AM – A Live and Online Robert & Christine Janczewski. 112-acre farm in the town of Armstrong Creek, Forest County, being offered in parcels. Open house held Sat. Oct 8 from 11 AM to 1 PM. Also includes well-kept modern machinery, trucks and trailers, vehicles and other misc. Items. Online bidding is available through Proxybid.com and www.equipmentfacts.com day of sale. Conducted by Nolan Sales LLC, Marion, WI. 715-754-5221. Sale located at 7776 Kiszonas La., Armstrong Creek, WI.

**Withee, WI

11:00 AM – Advance Notice. Complete certified organic dairy cattle dispersal, includes 65 head of Holstein and cross bred dairy cows. N13438 Hwy 73, Withee, WI. Online bidders and buyers register at cattleusa.com. Call 715-559-8232 for more details.

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 20

Withee, WI

10:00 AM – Fall Roundup special sheep and goat auctions at N13438 State Hwy 73, Withee, WI. 715-559-8232. Online bidders and buyers register at cattleusa.com. Visit www.premierlivestockandauctions.com.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 21

Unknown Location

Ed & Betty Streff Estate Auction, selling small family farm equipment, farm primitives and several nice additions from a 2nd local estate. No sale address or start time listed. Miller ’N Co. Auctions & Appraisals, LLC. Call Gregg Miller at 920-980-4999 or 980-4995.

OCTOBER 27-28

**Online Auction

No start time specified. Wisconsin Contractors, 2-day fall auction – accepting consignments. For this auction, wanted consignments include construction related items. Drop off at Nitke Auction Center, 990 Happy Hollow Rd., Mosinee, WI. Easy online contract through NitkeAuctions.com. Hansen Auction Group Online Auction at hansenauctiongroup.com. Call to consign at 715-539-6295.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 5

**Lomira, WI

No Start Time Specified. Annual Fall construction consignment sale. Specializing in construction equipment, trucks, trailers, forklifts and more. Call or visit www.auctionsp.com. Ad deadline is Wed., Oct. 19, items accepted until 5 PM Thurs., Nov. 3. Held by Auction Specialists, Lomira, WI. (920) 921-2901, www.auctionsp.com. No sale location listed.

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 8

Seymour, WI

Harvest wrap-up consignment auction, proceeds to benefit Outagamie County Fair. Held at Outagamie County Fairgrounds, 637 N. Main St., Seymour, WI. To consign and terms, call 920-391-1593. Miller ’N Co. Auctions & Appraisals, LLC. Call Gregg Miller at 920-980-4999 or 980-4995.

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 29

Withee, WI

10:00 AM – Special sheep and goat auctions – Holiday Special. Premium prices paid for lambs 40-70; kids 45-65. Premier Livestock & Auctions, LLC N13438 Hwy 73, Withee, WI. Office 715-559-8232. Online bidders and buyers register at cattleusa.com. Visit www.premierlivestockandauctions.com.