Ag Briefs: Wagner is new chief at Compeer Financial

Wisconsin State Farmer

SUN PRAIRIE, WI

Wagner is new chief at Compeer Financial

Compeer Financial announced Jase Wagner has been named as the organization’s next president and chief executive officer. Wagner will officially assume the role on January 1, 2023 following Rod Hebrink's retirement..

Wagner, who moves into the role from his position as chief financial officer at Compeer, has more than 20 years of experience in the financial services industry, including 13 years within the Farm Credit System. Within Compeer, Wagner previously served as the vice president of capital management and managing director of the organization’s Agri-Access division.

WEST ALLIS, WI

Winch wins 2022 John Klossner Award

Matthew Winch of Fennimore, Wis. and Wisconsin State Fair exhibitor is the winner of the 2022 John Klossner Award. Winch won the 14-year-old age division for showmanship at the 2022 State Fair.

Klossner was a passionate young member of the Wisconsin Dairy industry and was an accomplished showman who loved showing dairy cattle and competing in other dairy events, such as quiz bowl and judging. All Junior Dairy Cattle exhibitors active in the 2022 Wisconsin State Fair are eligible for this award.

MADISON, WI

WFBF names Farming for the Future Award finalists

Four finalists will vie for the Wisconsin Farm Bureau’s Young Farmer and Agriculturist (YFA) Farming for the Future Award this December.

The Farming for the Future Award recognizes YFA members who excel in farming, leadership ability and involvement in Farm Bureau and other organizations. This is a new Farm Bureau award replacing the Achievement Award competition.

This year’s finalists include: Stephanie Abts, Manitowoc Co., Dustin and Ashley Ellis, Buffalo Co., Heather Erdman, Eau Claire Co., and Kelly Oudenhoven, Outagamie Co.

Each finalist will conduct an interview with judges at the 2022 WFBF Annual Meeting and YFA Conference at Kalahari Resorts in Wisconsin Dells, December 2-4.

ST. CLOUD, WI

Salchert's Meats issues recall

Salchert’s Meats in St. Cloud, Wis., issued a voluntary Class I recall for a variety of meat products including smoked chicken (frozen) vacuum sealed; dried beef and beef jerky. This includes product purchased on or before September 14, 2022, from its retail location.

An inspection shows that the product was produced without an approved formula, and it was not produced under an appropriate Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point food safety plan. No illnesses have been reported. able below and on USDA's website at https://www.fsis.usda.gov.

OMAHA, NE

JBS to pay $20 million in pork price-fixing settlement

JBS has agreed to pay $20 million to settle a lawsuit with consumers that accused the giant meat producer of conspiring with other meat companies to inflate pork prices, Associated Press reported.

Even though the Brazilian company didn't admit wrongdoing, the latest settlement will only reinforce the concerns that the White House, members of Congress and trade groups have raised about how the lack of competition in the industry affects prices.

A federal judge in Minnesota approve this latest settlement last week, but the judge also ruled that nearly $7 million of the settlement will go to the plaintiffs' lawyers. It's not yet clear how much individual consumers might receive.

MADISON, WI

2022 capitol ornament features Farmers’ Market

This year's capitol ornament if the farmers' market on the Capitol Square. One of the largest producers-only markets in the nation, Dane County Farmers’ Market celebrates its 50th anniversary this year.

The ornament features the State Capitol with its dome, the array of vendors lining the sidewalks of the Capitol Square, and a sampling of the Wisconsin grown produce offered each Saturday.

Proceeds from the sale of the ornament go to the Capitol Restoration Fund. Priced at $20, the ornament is available at several outlets in the Madison area. For more information call Cate Zeuske at (920) 264-7027.

BILLINGS, MT

Poll shows voters support mandatory COOL

A new poll of registered voters, conducted by Morning Consult on behalf of the Coalition for a Prosperous America (CPA) shows an overwhelming majority of voters—including 86% of Democrats, 83% of Independents, and 90% of Republicans—support the American Beef Labeling Act that reinstates mandatory country of origin labeling (MCOOL) for beef.

R-CALF reported that 77% of voters believe it is important that the beef they purchase was born, raised and harvested in the U.S.and 74% say they would be more likely to vote for a U.S. Senate or U.S. House candidate who supports the American Beef Labeling Act.

CHICAGO, IL

Canada looks at securing potash production

The world’s largest potash producer is taking steps to ensure adequate supplies for farmers.

During Ag Outlook Forum, Acting Consul General Aaron Aannable with the Consulate General of Canada told Brownfield Ag News that last year the US imported over 90% of its potash needs, with Canada supplying 80% of those imports.

He said Canada has made significant long term investments to make sure the supply continues. Earlier this year Australian-based BHP announced it would build Canada’s first potash mine in 50 year, adding long term stability to the market. Cost of the mine is estimated at $7.5B and will produce nearly 4.5M tons per year. The plant will be operational in 2027.

BOISE, ID

Idaho, Taiwan sign two-year wheat trade agreement

Idaho Gov. Brad Little has signed a two-year agreement supporting Idaho wheat sales to Taiwan in a deal that officials say gives wheat producers a reliable buyer and Taiwan a dependable supplier.

Associated Press reported that the Republican governor on participated in the signing with officials from Taiwan, the Idaho wheat industry and Taiwan Flour Mills Association.

Wheat is one of Idaho's top crops, and it's been exported to Taiwan for decades. Idaho grew 76.5 million bushels of wheat in 2021, down from 112.5 million bushels in 2020. Idaho agricultural officials say Idaho appears to have a bumper crop this year.