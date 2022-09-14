Weekly Market Report: Sept. 12, 2022

Wisconsin State Farmer

Weekly market report beginning the week of Sept. 12, 2022. Data compiled from state and national market sources.

Cattle

Altoona Equity Market: Sept. 08, 2022

FED CATTLE:

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 120.00 to 144.00.

Choice Dairy X-bred Steers & Heifers: 118.00 to 140.00.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers: 130.00 to 140.00.

Choice Holstein Steers: 118.00 to 129.00.

Select, Unfinished & Heavyweight Steers & Heifers: 117.00 & down.

CULL COWS:

Higher 20% sold for: 79.00 to 88.00.

60% sold for: 60.00 to 78.00.

Lower 20% sold for: 59.00 & down.

CULL BULLS:

Most Bulls: 85.00 to 102.00.

CALVES: Sold by the head.

80% of Holstein Bull Calves 95 lbs. & up: 45.00 to 100.00.

Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 20.00 & down.

Quality Beef Calves: 100.00-250.00.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 45.00 & down

Bonduel Equity Market: Sept. 06, 2022

FED CATTLE: Steady.

High Yielding Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 130.00 to 144.00.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 135.00 & down.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers: 125.00 135.50.

Choice Holstein Steers: 100.00 to 124.00.

Unfinished Steers & Heifers: 99.00 & down.

CULL COWS: Lower

Higher 20% sold for: 83.00 to 92.00.

60% sold for: 65.00 to 72.00.

Lower 20% sold for: 64.00 & down.

CULL BULLS: Steady

Most Bulls: 90.00 to 108.00.

Thin, Full Bulls, over a ton discounted: 90.00 & down.

CALVES: Sold by the pound. Lower.

Holstein Bull Calves: 50.00 to 140.00.

Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 20.00 & down.

Quality Beef Calves: 150.00 to 360.00.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 60.00 & down, heavy discounts on light and poor quality.

FEEDER CATTLE: As of 08/18/22 sale.

Beef steers under 400 lbs: No test.

Beef steers 400-600 lbs: 160.00-172.00.

Beef steers 600-800 lbs: 108.00-140.00.

Beef steers over 800 lbs: 123.00-151.00.

Beef heifers under 400 lbs: No test.

Beef heifers 400-600 lbs: 110.00-150.00.

Beef heifers 600-800 lbs: 110.00-156.00.

Beef heifers over 800 lbs: Up o 144.00.

Holstein steers up to 400 lbs: No test.

Holstein steers 400-600 lbs: 79.00-100.00.

Holstein steers 600-800 lbs: 101.00-112.00.

Holstein steers over 800 lbs: No test.

Johnson Creek Equity Market: Sept. 12, 2022

FED CATTLE: Steady.

High Yielding Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 120.00 to 145.00.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 115.00 to 130.00.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers: 124.00 to 138.00.

Choice Holstein Steers: 108.00 to 118.00.

Select & Unfinished Cattle: 95.00 & down.

CULL COWS: Steady

20% sold for: 76.00 to 85.00.

60% sold for: 65.00 to 75.00.

Lower 20% sold for: 60.00 & down.

CULL BULLS: Steady.

Most Bulls: 80.00 to 95.00.

Thin & Full Bulls, discounted: 60.00 & down.

CALVES, sold by the pound: Steady

60% of Holstein Bull Calves: 80.00 to 170.00.

Quality Dairy Heifer Calves: 25.00 to 50.00.

Quality Beef Calves: 300.00 to 350.00.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 50.00 & down.

Lomira Equity Market: Sept. 12, 2022

FED CATTLE: Steady.

High Yielding Choice & Prime Beef Steers & Heifers: 139.00 to 147.00.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 132.00 to 138.00.

Select, Low Yielding & Underfinished Beef Steers & Heifers: 130.00 & down.

X-bred Steers & Heifers: 132.00 to 140.00.

High Yielding Choice & Prime Holstein Steers: 138.00 to 142.00.

Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: 129.00 to 137.00.

Low Yielding, Select & Underfinished Holstein Steers & Heifers: 98.00-125.00.

MARKET COWS: Steady

High Yielding Cows: 81.00 to 90.00.

Cutters & Utility: 56.00 to 82.00.

Canners & Shells: 30.00-55.00

MARKET BULLS: Steady

High Yielding Bulls: 95.00 to 115.00.

Thin, Light & Over-Conditioned Bulls: 90.00 & down.

CALVES (09/06/22 Auction): Sold by the pound.

Quality Holstein Bull Calves weighing 95-125 lbs: 100.00 to 150.00.

Light Weight Calves: 50.00 to 120.00.

Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 30.00-70.00.

Quality Beef and X-bred Bulls & Heifer Calves: Heifers 180.00-300.00; Bulls 270.00-390.00.

Poor Quality Calves: 30.00 & down.

Monroe Equity Market: Sept. 12, 2022

FED CATTLE:

High Yielding Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 144.00-154.50.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 132.50-143.50.

Choice Dairy X-bred Steers & Heifers: 125.00-150.00.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: 127.00-136.00.

Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: 112.00-126.50.

Unfinished Steers & Heifers: 110.00 and down.

Wednesday 09/07/22 Sale:

High Yielding Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: No test.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: No test.

Choice Dairy X-bred Steers & Heifers: No test.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: 126.00-135.00.

Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: 115.00-125.00.

Unfinished Steers & Heifers: 110.00 and down.

CULL COWS:

High Yielding Cows: 75.00 to 95.00.

Cutters & Utility: 58.00 to 74.50.

Canners & Shells: 56.00 & down.

SLAUGHTER BULLS:

High Yielding Bulls: 95.00 to 109.00.

Thin, Light and Overconditioned Bulls: 85.00 & down.

CALVES: Sold by the pound.

Quality Holstein Bull Calves: 130.00 to 160.00.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 85.00 & down.

Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 50.00 & down.

Quality Beef & Beef X-bred Calves: bulls 380.00 & down; heifers 270.00 & down.

Reedsville Equity Market: Sept. 08, 2022

FED CATTLE: Steady

High Yielding Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 135.00 to 141.00.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 118.00 to 134.00.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers: 128.00 to 133.00.

Choice Holstein Steers: 110.00 to 127.00.

Unfinished Steers & Heifers: 109.00 & down.

CULL COWS: Softer

Higher 20% sold for: 82.00 to 93.00.

60% sold for: 60.00 to 81.00.

Lower 20% sold for: 59.00 & down.

CULL BULLS: Steady

Most Bulls: 80.00 to 102.00.

CALVES: Softer

40% of Holstein Bull Calves: 70.00-130.00.

Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 40.00 & down.

Quality Beef Calves: 220.00 & down.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 40.00 & down.

FEEDER CATTLE: Next sale is Sept. 22 at noon.

Holstein steers under 400 lbs: 100.00 to 140.00.

Holstein steers 400 to 600 lbs: 100.00 to 140.00.

Holstein steers 600 to 800 lbs: 90.00 to 120.00.

Holstein steers over 800 lbs: 90.00 to 120.00.

Stratford Equity Market: Sept. 13, 2022

FED CATTLE: Steady

High Yielding Choice & Prime Beef Steers & Heifers: 134.00-137.00.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 125.00 to 133.00.

High Yielding Choice & Prime Holstein Steers & Heifers: 130.00-140.00.

Select & Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: 120.00 to 129.00.

Unfinished Steers & Heifers: 120.00 and down.

CULL COWS: Steady

Higher 20% sold for: 75.00 to 90.50.

60% sold for: 55.00 to 74.00.

Lower 20% sold for: 55.00 & down.

Good certified organic cows (for slaughter): 100.00-113.00.

CULL BULLS: Steady.

Most Bulls: 90.00 to 110.00.

Thin, Full, Horned Bulls discounted: 90.00 & down.

CALVES, sold by the head: Steady

Good to Top Quality Holstein Bull Calves: 85.00 to 190.00.

Top Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 25.00 to 35.00.

Plain Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 20.00 & down.

Quality Beef Calves: 200.00 to 400.00.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 50.00 & down.

FEEDER CATTLE: Steady

Beef Steers: Under 400 lbs: 125.00-197.50; 400 to 600 lbs: 125.00-170.00; 600 to 800 lbs: 120.00-160.00; Over 800 lbs: 120.00-145.00.

Beef Heifers: Under 400 lbs: 140.00-190.00; 400 to 600 lbs: 110.00-157.50; 600 to 800 lbs: 100.00-145.00; Over 800 lbs: 95.00-120.00.

Holstein Steers: Under 400 lbs: 105.00-140.00; 400 to 600 lbs: 115.00-127.50; 600 to 800 lbs: 115.00-120.00; Over 800 lbs: 90.00-130.00.

Milwaukee Stockyards: Sept. 12, 2022

COWS:

No Roll Cows: 75.00 to 84.00.

High Yielding Cutters & Utility: 65.00 to 74.00.

Cutters: 56.00 to 64.00.

Canners & Shells: 55.00 & down.

HOLSTEIN STEERS:

High Choice & Prime Holstein Steers, 1400-1600 lbs: 135.00 to 138.00.

Choice Holstein Steers: 127.00 to 134.00.

Select Steers: 100.00 to 115.00.

Unfinished Holstein Steers: 100.00 & down.

BEEF CATTLE:

Choice & Prime Angus Beef 1200-1500 lbs: 138.00 to 143.00.

Select Beef Steers & Heifers: 125.00 & down.

BULLS:

Premium Beef Bulls 1600-2000 lbs: 90.00 to 100.00.

Common to Good Bulls: 80.00 to 90.00.

REPLACEMENT CALVES:

Premium Bulls 100-120 lbs: 150.00 to 250.00.

Common to Good Bulls 80-100 lbs: 75.00 to 145.00.

Beef Bull Calves: 300.00 to 400.00.

Beef Heifer Calves: 200.00 to 300.00.

Dairy Heifer Calves: 30.00 to 75.00.

Boning Calves: 15.00 & down.

Premier Livestock: Sept. 08, 2022

MARKET COWS: Steady

Selling Every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday

High Yielding Cows: 83.00 to 95.00.

Most Market Cows: 68.00 to 82.00.

Low Yielding Cows: 67.00 and down.

FED MARKET STEERS AND HEIFERS: Steady

High Choice & Prime Holstein Steers: 132.00 to 145.00.

Low Choice & Select Holstein Steers: 121.00 to 131.00.

Underfinished & Mixed Grading: 120.00 & down.

MARKET BULLS: Steady

High Yielding Bulls: 95.00 to 114.00.

Plainer Quality Bulls: 94.00 & down.

BABY CALVES: Steady

Most Holstein Bull Calves: 75.00-166.00.

Quality Beef Calves: 150.00 to 415.00.

Holstein Heifer Calves, Single Birth: 10.00-50.00.

Light and off quality calves: 20.00 & down.

Fennimore: Sept. 07Aug. 31, 2022

Choice/Select Beef X Strs & Hfrs: 130-137/Lb; High Yield Hol Slaughter Cows: 75-87/Lb; Lower Yield Hol Slaughter Cows: 60-69/Lb; Slaughter Beef Cows: 70-94/Lb; Holstein Bull Calves 95-120#: 135-200/Lb; Light Weight & Poor Cfs: 80-125/Lb; Hol Hfr Cfs (90-105#): 50-80/Lb; Beef X Cfs: 175-300/Lb.

National Cattle Summary: Sept. 12, 2022

For Monday in the Southern Plains and Nebraska negotiated cash trading was at a standstill. In the Western Cornbelt negotiated cash trading was mostly inactive on very light demand. Not enough purchases for a market trend. Last week in the Southern Plains live purchases traded at 141.00. For the previous week in Nebraska live and dressed purchases traded from 142.00-143.00 and at 226.00, respectively. In the Western Cornbelt for the prior week live and dressed purchases traded from 143.00- 146.00 and from 225.00-230.00, respectively.

Dairy Cattle Summary

Reedsville Equity Market: Sept. 08, 2022

Top Quality Springing Holstein Heifers: 700.00 to 1500.00.

Plainer Quality Springing Holstein Heifers: 650.00 & down.

Good Quality Shortbred Heifers: 600.00 to 1200.00.

Good Quality Springing & Recently Fresh Cows: 700.00 to 1500.00.

Good Bred Back Milking Cows: 700.00 to 1300.00.

Plain Quality & Common Cows: 500.00 to 900.00.

Dehorned & Vaccinated Open Heifers, 350-550 lbs: 50.00 to 100.00/lb.

Dehorned & Vaccinated Open Heifers, 550-750 lbs: 70.00 to 120.00/lb.

Dehorned & Vaccinated Open Heifers, 750-950 lbs: 70.00 to 120.00/lb.

Central Livestock, Zumbrota, MN: Sept. 12, 2022

FINISHED CATTLE:

Finished Beef Steers: 135.00-156.50; Mixed Grading: 111.00-134.00.

Finished Beef Heifers: 135.00-154.00; Mixed Grading: 90.00-134.00.

Finished Dairy Steers: 125.00-138.00; Silage Fed, Heavyweight, Select Grade, Lightweight: 110.00-134.00.

MARKET COWS:

Mostly 72.00-95.50; Thin/shelly/full/overfed cows: 71.00 & down; Market Bulls: 75.00-113.50.

Bred Beef Cows & Heifers: N/A; cow/calf pairs: N/A.

Calves: 95-125 lbs: 75.00-135.00; 150-250 lbs: No test; Beef Calves: 175.00-240.00; Lighter, Weaker, Younger Calves: 70.00 & down.

FEEDER CATTLE:

Beef Steers: under 600 lbs: Up to 180.00/cwt; 600-800 lbs: Up to 157.00; 800-1000 lbs: Up to 136.00/cwt; Beef Heifers: 350-600 lbs: Up to 185.00/cwt; 600-800 lbs: Up to 160.00/cwt; 800-1000 lbs: Up to 154.00.

Holstein Steers: under 400 lbs: 133.00 & down.; 400-600 lbs: 132.00 to 161.00/cwt; 600-800 lbs: 107.50 to 122.00/cwt; 800-1000 lbs: 112.00 & down.

Eastern Corn Belt Direct, Feeder Cattle Summary: Sept. 09, 2022

Compared to last week: Feeder steers not established. Few feeder heifers sold steady in a very light test. Demand good as feeder numbers remain light. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (100% Heifers). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 100%. Unless otherwise noted, Feeder Cattle prices FOB based on net weights after a 2-3% shrink or equivalent, with a 4-8 cent slide > 600 lbs. Livestock reported this week originated from KY.

Sheep & Lambs

Monroe Equity Market: Sept. 12, 2022

As of 08/20/22: Finished Market Lambs: 1.00-1.20/lb.; Feeder Lambs: 1.20-2.35/lb.; Cull Ewes: .60-0.95/lb; Cull Rams: No test.

Johnson Creek Equity Market: Sept. 12, 2022

Lambs: Over 100 lbs: 110.00-150.00; Under 100 lbs: 120.00-170.00; Ewes: 70.00-110.00; Bucks: 70.00-110.00.

Lomira Equity Market: Sept. 12, 2022

As of 08/27/2022: Finished Market Lambs: 90.00-120.00; Feeder Lambs: Under 65 lbs: 140.00-200.00; 70-100 lbs: 120.00-180.00; Ewes: 70.00-100.00; Rams: 80.00-115.00.

Stratford Equity Market: Sept. 13, 2022

As of 09/07/22: Feeder Lambs: 140.00-150.00; Market Lambs: 150.00-160.00; Cull Ewes: 90.00-135.00; Cull Rams: 70.00-75.00.

Fennimore: Sept. 07, 2022

Bucks & Ewes: 60-90/Lb; Choice Lambs: 100-110/Lb; Feeding Lambs: 135-255/Lb; Slaughter Nanny: 120-160/Lb

Central Livestock, Zumbrota, MN: Sept. 13, 2022

Feeder Lambs: 50-70 lbs: 100.00-200.00; 70-90 lbs: 100.00-135.00; 90-120 lbs: 100.00-130.00.

Fed Lambs 110-155 lbs: Shorn Lambs: 95.00-110.00.; Unshorn Lambs: 90.00-104.00/cwt.

Utility & Good Ewes: 55.00-90.00; Thin & Cull Ewes: 15.00-55.00; Yearling Ewes: 75.00-100.00.

Goats

Monroe Equity Market: Sept. 12, 2022

As of 08/20/22: Goats sell by the head.

Dairy Goats 40-70 lbs: 60.00 to 120.00.

Meat Goats 40-70 lbs: 160.00-220.00.

Meat Goats over 70 lbs: 200.00-270.00.

Cull Nannies & Billies: 170.00 & down.

Johnson Creek Equity Market: Sept. 12, 2022

Young Goats over 80 lbs: 200.00 & down.

Young Goats 60-80 lbs: 200.00 & down.

Young Goats under 60 lbs: 170.00 & down.

Cull Goats: 100.00 & down.

Lomira Equity Market: Sept. 12, 2022

As of 08/27/2022:

Fed Goats: 160.00 to 225.00.

Dairy Kids: 130.00 to 200.00.

Boer Kids: 240.00 to 320.00.

Cull Goats: 80.00 to 140.00.

Fennimore: Sept. 07, 2022

Thin Slaughter Nanny: 50-100/Lb; Slaughter Billie’s: 125-215/Lb; Slaughter Kid (Dairy 40-65#): 175-220/Lb; Slaughter Kid (Boer 40-65#): 250-300/Lb; Butchers: 68-76/Lb.

Hogs

USDA Hog Report Sept. 09, 2022

Compared to last week: Early weaned pigs 2.00 per head lower. All feeder pigs steady to weak. Demand light on moderate offering.

Stratford Equity Market: Sept. 13, 2022

Butchers: 80.00-81.00; Sows: 71.00-72.00; Boars: 30.00-37.00; Slaughter Pigs: No test; Feeder Pigs, 25-30 lbs: 49.00/hd.; 45-50 lbs: 61.00/hd; 60-70lbs. and up: no test.

Johnson Creek Equity Market: Sept. 12, 2022

Butchers over 250 lbs: 60.00-75.00; Light Sows: 35.00-65.00; Heavy Sows: 35.00-70.00; Boars: 10.00-20.00; Feeder Pigs: no test.

Lomira Equity Market: Sept. 12, 2022

Feeder Pigs: 40-80 lbs: Call for availability.

Hogs: Heavy Sows: 57.00-60.00; Light Sows: 53.00-56.00; Boars: 15.00-18.00; Butcher Hogs: 65.00-70.00.

Central Livestock, Zumbrota, MN: Sept. 13, 2022

Feeder Pigs: Up to 50 lbs: Up to 45.00/hd; 50-60 lbs: 47.50-50.00/hd; 60-80 lbs: 60.00-95.00/hd; 80-100 lbs: 85.00-110.00; 100-120 lbs: 135.00/hd.

Grains

Cargill La Crosse: Sept. 13, 2022

CORN/SOYBEANS

Sept: 7.0900/15.3425

Dec.: 6.9275/-----

Mar ‘23: 6.9725/14.8325

May 6.9775/14.8325

Sept: 6.3675/14.1125

Dec: 6.3300/-------

Mar.’24: 6.3975/13.8800

May: 6.4225/13.8425

Eggs

USDA Egg Report: Sept. 13, 2022

Midwest delivered prices are steady. Producer prices are 10 cents higher for Large, 5 cents higher for Medium, unchanged on Small. The undertone is firm. Demand is moderate to fairly good. Offerings are light. Supplies are moderate. Market activity is moderate.

Extra Large: 2.29-2.31; Large: 2.27-2.29; Medium: 1.94-1.96

Hay

Reedsville Equity Market: Sept. 14, 2022

High Quality 1st Crop Hay: 90.00-145.00/ton; Low Quality: 80.00/ton & down; High Quality 2nd & 3rd Crop Hay: 130.00-180.00/ton; Low Quality: 120.00/ton & down; High Quality Straw: 100.00-135.00/ton, Low quality 90.00/ton & down.

Lomira Equity Market: Sept. 09, 2022

Every Friday at noon (price per bale):

Small Squares Hay: 1.00-3.00/bale; Large Squares Hay Alfalfa: 40.00-50.00/bale; Large Squares Mix: 30.00-40.00/bale; Large Square Grass: 20.00-35.00/bale; Large Rounds Alfalfa Quality: 40.00-50.00/bale; Large Rounds Mix: 30.00-40.00/bale; Large Rounds Grass: 20.00-30.00/bale; Small Wheat Straw: 1.50-3.00/bale; Large Squares: 10.00-20.00/bale.

Fennimore: Sept. 07, 2022

Lg Sq Hay: 120/Ton

Lg Rd Dairy Quality Hay: 120-150/Ton

Dry Cow/Beef Cow Hay: 60-100/Ton

Lg Sq Straw: 45/Bale

Sm Sq Straw: 3.00/Bale

Tim Slack Auction & Realty, Hay & Bedding Report: Sept. 14, 2022

Hay, lg. Square: Good: 130.00-200.00/ton; Fair: 130.00-135.00/ton.

Hay, lg. Round: Good: 115.00/ton; Sm. square: 3.00-3.25/bale.

Straw, lg. Square: Good: 40.00-47.00/bale; Fair: 32.00/bale.

Grass, lg. Rounds: Good: N/A

Stratford Equity Market: Sept. 13, 2022

Sale first and third Tuesday each month:

Large Square Grass Mix: 40.00-45.00/bale.

Large Square Hay Bales, 2nd and 3rd Crop Alfalfa: 50.00-75.00/bale.

Large Square Bales, Rye Straw: 40.00-45.00/bale.

Round Hay Bales, Grass: 35.00-50.00/bale.

Alfalfa Rounds, 2nd & 3rd Crop: 45.00-55.00/bale.

Small Square Straw Bales: No test.

Small Square Hay Bales: 2.75-3.50/bale.

Dairy

Weekly Animal Feed, Central U.S.: Sept. 08, 2022

The dry whey price range narrowed, while there was a slight push up toward into the mid/upper $.40s on the mostly series. Spot market activity picked up in the region. End users are clearly more comfortable paying $.40+ for dry whey. Chinese interests have waned in recent months. There are some indicators that Southeast Asian importers are not going to shift their purchasing trends in the near-term. Some domestic processors said condensed whey availability did tighten up a bit in recent weeks. That said, there are still plenty of options available for customer needs.

Prices for Central U.S., All First Sales, FOB, Conventional and Non-Edible Dry Whey Price Range Animal Feed, $/lb: .3500 - .3900.

Prices for Central U.S., All First Sales, FOB, Extra Grade & Grade A, Conventional and Edible Dry Whey Price Range: Non-Hygroscopic, $/lb: .4100 - .4800; Mostly Range: Non-Hygroscopic, $/lb: .4500 - .4700.

USDA Dairy Market Review: Sept. 09, 2022

BUTTER: Grade AA closed at $3.1700. The weekly average for Grade AA is $3.1463 (+0.0703).).

CHEESE: Barrels closed at $1.9325 and 40# blocks at $1.9175. The weekly average for barrels is $1.9188 (+0.0653) and blocks, $1.8444 (+0.1064).

CHEESE HIGHLIGHTS: Some plant managers in the Northeast and West say labor shortages and supply chain delays are preventing them from running full schedules. Meanwhile in the Midwest, milk is less available than is typical on a short holiday week. Plant managers in the Midwest relay improvements in employee and staffing retention. Pizzamakers in the Northeast and West are purchasing more mozzarella cheese as they anticipate increased sales to football fans. In the Midwest, cheese curd producers say demand is very busy as inventories continue to move.

BUTTER HIGHLIGHTS: Scheduled maintenance and downtime from some processors around Labor Day have contributed to lower cream multiples in the Central region. In the West, butter makers are running active churning schedules, though some are limited by tanker availability and labor shortages. Central region butter makers say that most things are unchanged at the operational level. Steady demand for butter is present in the Central and West regions. Some Central region customers are hesitant, but butter sales have been holding steady ahead of the upcoming busy butter season.

FLUID MILK HIGHLIGHTS: For the most part, milk output in the nation is flat to decreasing, seasonally. In the West, particularly, late summer's hot temperatures are continuing to suppress cow comfort. Class I orders are seasonally active, but in years past, school district orders tend to slow down in or around mid-September, as school pipelines refill and stabilize. Class II and Class III intakes are mixed, but in a rare occurrence this year, there were no spot milk discounts reported from Midwestern cheese producers.

**market reports published after print deadline. See complete report online at wisfarmer.com