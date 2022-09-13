Sept. 16, 2022: Auction Calendar

Wisconsin State Farmer

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 16

Reedsburg, WI

1:00 PM – Sauk County WI multi-parcel real estate auction. Live auction at E6789 Loop Dr., Reedsburg, WI. Selling four lots, multiple acres. Lot 1: 67+ acres, barndominium and shed. Lot 2: 35 acres of pasture hunting land. Lot 3: 40 acres of hunting and buildable parcel. Lot 4: 20 acres of hunting and buildable parcel. Call 608-742-5000 or visit Hameleauctions.com.

Belgium, WI

10:30 AM – DHPF Cattle Farms. Bidding is available onsite at 2254 Jay Rd., Belgium, WI and online at www.equipmentfacts.com. Visit www.stadeauction.com for full listing and pictures. Bill Stade 920-674-5500, Mike Stade 920-699-4580, and Pete Stade 920-674-3236.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 17

Marion, WI

11:00 AM – Real estate & personal property of Victoria, Thomas and Andrew Rogers, N11785 Buckbee Rd., Marion, WI. 16.9+/- acre farmette near Marion, in the town of Larrabee, Waupaca County. Real estate offered at 12:00PM. Visit website www.nolansales.com for maps, photos and terms of sale. Nolan Auction, Inc. 715-754-5221 or 800-472-0290.

Rockford, IL

9:30 AM – Large antique auction. Tractors, implements, saw mill & lumber. Maurice and Sally Patrick Estate. Check www.proauctionsllc.com for pictures. Located at 2465 Centerville Rd., Rockford, IL. Rick Garnhart, auctioneer 815-238-3044.

Union Grove, WI

10:00 AM – Bill & Carole Drissel estate auction, 20301 1st St., Union Grove, WI.. For more info. visit www.bobhagemannauctionrealty.com. Multiple rings selling. Auctioneer is Bob Hagemann.

SEPTEMBER 19

Online Only

Hansen Auction Group Online Auctions – September monthly construction, ag, heavy trucks and government consignment – bid now at hansenauctiongroup.com. See website for open house and inspection details. Online bidding ends Monday, Sept. 19. Call 715-607-4088 for more info.

SEPTEMBER 20

Online Only

Hansen Auction Group Online Auction. Chuck and Suzan Cushman, vintage tractors, implements and moving sale. Visit www.hansenauctiongroup.com for open house and inspection details, 3820 Mill Road, Cherry Valley, IL. Online bidding ends Sept. 20. Call 920-383-1012 for more info.

** Withee, WI

11:00 AM – Special feeder cattle, bred beef cow, and beef breeding bull auction. Expecting 600-800 head. Two complete dispersals: #1 - 40 Black Angus, Red Angus and Hereford cows from Marathon WI. #2:- 30 Black and Red Angus cows from Willard WI. Located at N13438 Hwy 73, Withee, WI. Online bidders and buyers register at cattleusa.com. Call 715-229-2500 for information. Premier Livestock & Auctions, LLC. www.premierlivestockandauctions.com.

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 21

**Madison, WI

9:30 AM – Blatterman Built Homes, Bill Blatterman Estate. See list, photos, terms and link to online bidding at www.ritgerdrendel.com. Located at 3020 Meier Rd., Madison, WI. Conducted by Ritger and Drendel Auction Specialists, 608-212-3320.

**Withee, WI

11:00 AM – Dairy Cattle Auction Two herd dispersals include 100 Holstein dairy cows from Husfeldt Family Farm in Forest Lake, MN 14 Holstein, Holstein cross and a Red & White from Troyer Dairy, Sheldon WI and 5 high quality registered Holstein dairy cows from Rick Frozene, Westfield WI. Located at N13438 Hwy 73, Withee, WI. Online bidders and buyers register at cattleusa.com. Call 715-229-2500 for info. Premier Livestock & Auctions, LLC. www.premierlivestockandauctions.com.

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 22

**Columbus, WI

10:00 AM – Columbus area farm & construction consignment auction. Located at The Pit, W1189 County K, Columbus WI. Consignments accepted til 9/20. For info call 920-948-6290. Visit WilkinsonAuctions.com for online bidding, updated listing, pictures, and more.

Milan, IL

9:00 AM – Live online only auction. Absolute Public Auction. 4700 69th Ave., Milan, IL. For more info. call 800-992-2893 or email info@usauctioneers.com. Check out usacutioneers.com for an up-to-date equipment list, descriptions and pictures.

**Loyal, WI

10:00 AM – Hay sale followed by dairy cows at 11 AM, sale includes 120 Holstein dairy cattle, and an early consignment of a Red and White Holstein jumper bull. Watch sale online at www.cattleusa.com. Sale location: W1461 Hwy 98, Loyal WI. Conducted by Oberholtzer Dairy Cattle & Auction Co. Mark Oberholtzer, 715-773-2240, John Oberholtzer, 715-216-1897, and John Ivan Oberholtzer 715-219-2781. www.oberholtzerauctions.com for full details.

SEPTEMBER 23 AND 24

Browntown, WI

8:00 AM – Stateline Consignment Auction. Looking for quality used farm equipment. Onsite and online bidding will be available. Visit www.powersauction.com for more details. Call and schedule an appointment today with Mike 608-214-5761.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 23

Brillion, WI

9:00 AM – Upcoming auction with live onsite and simulcast bidding at CA Tesch Equipment. The sale will consist of a nice mixture of approx. 250 pieces of farm equipment. Location: W2374 Hwy 10, Brillion WI, online bidding through equipmentfacts.com and proxybid.com. Forest Junction Consignment Auction 920-989-4000. Visit wilkinsonauctions.com or catesch.net for listings and photos.

**Janesville, WI

11:00 AM – Doug & Shirley Rabe Dairy retirement auction, 6915 W. Butler Rd. Janesville, WI. After 37 years or dairying, Doug & Shirley have decided to retire from milking, and are offering their fine herd of 87 Holstein dairy cattle. 87 head of cows averaging 81 lbs. daily with 3.88%F 3.03%P SCC 95-120 in the tank. For information on cows and equipment see ad or visit https://www.stadeauction.com/# or call 920-674-3236.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 24

Fond du Lac, WI

9:00 AM - Annual Fall Farm Machinery Consignment Auction, Auction Specialists Site Sale, W5659 County Y, Fond du Lac. Accepting consignments. Consignments forms are available by calling 920-921-2901or visiting www.auctionsp.com.

Marion, WI

9:00 AM – Consignments wanted for Carley Sales fall machinery consignment auction at E7019 Swamp Rd., Marion, WI. Consigned items posted at www.carleysales.com. No consignments accepted Sept. 23 and 24. Conducted by Carley Sales, Inc.,715-754-5292 or 715-853-1207.

**Marathon, WI

10:00 AM – A Bunczak sale on the Jaes Blume Estate. Live auction includes tractors and farm machinery, ginseng and maple syrup, special items, and much more. For photos visit www.bunczak.com. Conducted by Bunczak Real Estate & Auctions, (715) 341-2306. Sale located at 225401 County B, Marathon, WI.

**Harvard, IL

11:00 AM – Auction includes lifetime collection of rare cars, tractors, parade items and more. Located at 24218 Flat Iron Rd., IL 60033. To see sale items visit https://www.auctionzip.com/Listings/3708224.html. For info. call Alten Farms: Denny 815-262-6269 or Harry 815-262-1872; Gordon Stade, 847-514-2853 or Mike Stade, 920-723-2520.

**Fond Du Lac, WI

9:00 AM – Annual Fall Farm Machinery Consignment Sale at W5659 County Y, Fond du Lac, WI. More info & consignment forms visit www.auctionsp.com or call 920-921-2901. Consignments accepted until Fri., Sept. 23 at noon.

**Poynette, WI

10:00 AM – Jeff Morrissette Auction, at W5721 Harvey Rd., Poynette, WI. Very few small items. This is an exceptional line of used farm equipment. To view items and information visit www.ritgerdrendel.com. Auction conducted by Ritger & Drendel Auction Specialist. Sale mgr. James Seamonson, 608-575-3325.

**Wautoma, WI

9:00 AM – Live auction includes bicycles, toys, antiques and collectibles. Sale located at N2494 Yoder La., Wautoma WI. For a complete list visit YoderSold.com. Yoder Auction, LLC 920-787-5549 or 920-295-2644.

**Burlington, WI

10:00 AM – Breuer & Fell Electric retirement auction. After 60 years in the electric contactor’s business, doors are closing, and they are retiring. A lot of inventory is available, including vans, trailers, specialty equipment and more. Located at 160 Industrial Dr., Burlington, WI. Auctioneer Bob Hagemann 262-492-5125 and bobhagemannauctionrealty.com.

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 25

**Lena, WI

10:00 AM – Yoap's Auction Gallery toy auction. Includes John Deere signs, porcelain signs, farm toys and more. For a full listing and bidding information visit www.yoapandyoap.com. Located at 6234 Duame Rd, Lena, WI. Yoap & Yoap Auction & Real Estate 920-604-1704.

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 27

Weyauwega, WI

Breezy Hill Farms LLC. Dairy has been sold, land rented, and Breezy Hill Farms will sell their fine line of equipment in this dairy retirement auction. Watch for details, pics, and full listing at www.millernco.com. Sale conducted simulcast live & online by Miller ‘N Co. Auctions & Appraisals 920-980-4999 or 920-980-4995.

**Loyal, WI

Equipment auction. Consign early to take advantage of nationwide advertising. Sale includes tractors, farm equipment, lawn and garden and more. Visit www.oberholtzerauctions.com. W1461 Hwy 98, Loyal, WI. Watch sale online at www.cattleusa. Conducted by Oberholtzer Dary Cattle & Auction Co. 715-219-2781.

Milladore, WI/online

10:30 AM – Purebred registered Holstein & Top dairy herd retirement auction. Live and online at gavinbros.hibid.com. Miller’s Nine-Pines Dairy, 10565 Mayflower Rd., Milladore, WI. Info and auction catalog at www.gavinbros.com. Auction by Gavin Bros. www.gavinbros.com.

**Withee, WI

11:00 AM – Special monthly dairy heifer auction. Call with heifer consignments, see www.premierlivestockandauctions.com for full details, located at N13438 Hwy 73, Withee, WI. Online bidders and buyers register at cattleusa.com. Call 715-229-2500 for info. Premier Livestock & Auctions, LLC. www.premierlivestockandauctions.com.

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 28

**Online Auction

Unreserved online auction, no start time specified. Linda Block Retirement, Monroe, WI. Contact Linda Block at 608-426-4091 or Cody Rufer at 608-214-4670. Items include 1982 White 20119 2WD tractor, Hesston Stak hand 10 Forage Stacker, Gehl 1065 Pull Type Forage Harvester, and more. View more items, details and listings on bigiron.com. Call 1(800) 937-3558 or visit www.bigiron.com.

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 29

**Kaukauna, WI

Noon – Cow Palace North Auction, N2454 Hwy 55, Kaukauna, WI. 70 high quality Holsteins selling. View full sale listings and information on Cow Palace.com. Conducted by Ron Roskopf, Cow Palace North 414-587-4402.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 30

**Frankfort, IL

The George & June Schaaf Tractor & Truck Museum, all offered at no reserve:1969 Ford County 754, 1974 International 1066 Wheatland, McCormick-Deering I-4 Roller, 1970 Lamborghini R240 and more. To see full listing visit www.mecum.com, Mecum Auctions, 262-275-5050.

**Suring, WI

10:00 AM – Complete shop liquidation for KNT Fabrication. The sale includes shop tools, vehicles and more. Visit www.yoapandyoap.com for full listings and sale information. Sale located at 11177 County A, Suring, WI. Yoap & Yoap Auction & Real Estate 920-604-1704.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 1

**Frankfort, IL

The George & June Schaaf Tractor & Truck Museum, all offered at no reserve:1969 Ford County 754, 1974 International 1066 Wheatland, McCormick-Deering I-4 Roller, 1970 Lamborghini R240 and more. To see full listing visit www.mecum.com, Mecum Auctions, 262-275-5050.

**Richfield, WI

9:30 AM – Ronald Weix Living Estate Auction.Sales include tractors, equipment, shop tools, antiques, blacksmith tools, generator, mower, table saws, grinder, pneumatic tools, vintage items and more. Visit www.auctionsbyobrien.com for pictures and info. Inspection date and time will be posted on the website. Located at 1825 Mayfield Rd., Richfield, WI. Auctioneer John O’Brien, 920-960-0685.

**Winnebago, IL

10:00 AM – Gary Schumacher Estate, IH Tractor, equipment and farm toy auction. Sale includes farm machinery, farm related equipment, lumber equipment, primitives, shop equipment, vehicles, and much more. For a complete listing and photos visit www.auctionzip.com/Listings/3709422.html. Located at 3236 Eddie Rd., Winnebago, IL.

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 2

**Lena, WI

10:00 AM – Gun Auction at Yoap’s Auction Gallery. For full listings and info. visit www.yoapandyoap.com. Auction located at 6234 Duame Rd., Lena, WI.Yoap & Yoap Auction & Real Estate, (920) 604-1704.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 8

**Beaver Dam, WI

Bob’s Auction Service, Inc-Fall Consignment Auction. Now accepting consignments of tractors, farm/livestock equipment, building materials, lawn & garden, and rec vehicles. No motor vehicles or tires. Visit www.colbob.com for info, pictures & online bidding. Call 920-210-5278 to consign. Sale location is W9663 County S Beaver Dam, WI.

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 20

Withee, WI

10:00 AM – Special sheep and goat auctions – Fall Round Up. Premier Livestock & Auctions, LLC N13438 Hwy 73, Withee, WI. Office 715-559-8232. Online bidders and buyers register at cattleusa.com. Visit www.premierlivestockandauctions.com.

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 29

Withee, WI

10:00 AM – Special sheep and goat auctions – Holiday Special. Premium prices paid for lambs 40-70; kids 45-65. Premier Livestock & Auctions, LLC N13438 Hwy 73, Withee, WI. Office 715-559-8232. Online bidders and buyers register at cattleusa.com. Visit www.premierlivestockandauctions.com.