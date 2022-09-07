Weekly Market Report: Sept. 6, 2022

Wisconsin State Farmer

Weekly market report beginning the week of Sept. 6, 2022. Data compiled from state and national market sources.

Cattle

Bonduel Equity Market: Sept. 01, 2022

FED CATTLE: Steady.

High Yielding Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 130.00 to 144.00.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 135.00 & down.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers: 125.00 135.50.

Choice Holstein Steers: 100.00 to 124.00.

Unfinished Steers & Heifers: 99.00 & down.

CULL COWS: Lower

Higher 20% sold for: 83.00 to 92.00.

60% sold for: 65.00 to 72.00.

Lower 20% sold for: 64.00 & down.

CULL BULLS: Steady

Most Bulls: 90.00 to 108.00.

Thin, Full Bulls, over a ton discounted: 90.00 & down.

CALVES: Sold by the pound. Lower.

Holstein Bull Calves: 50.00 to 140.00.

Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 20.00 & down.

Quality Beef Calves: 150.00 to 360.00.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 60.00 & down, heavy discounts on light and poor quality.

FEEDER CATTLE: As of 08/18/22 sale.

Beef steers under 400 lbs: No test.

Beef steers 400-600 lbs: 160.00-172.00.

Beef steers 600-800 lbs: 108.00-140.00.

Beef steers over 800 lbs: 123.00-151.00.

Beef heifers under 400 lbs: No test.

Beef heifers 400-600 lbs: 110.00-150.00.

Beef heifers 600-800 lbs: 110.00-156.00.

Beef heifers over 800 lbs: Up o 144.00.

Holstein steers up to 400 lbs: No test.

Holstein steers 400-600 lbs: 79.00-100.00.

Holstein steers 600-800 lbs: 101.00-112.00.

Holstein steers over 800 lbs: No test.

Johnson Creek Equity Market: Sept. 01, 2022

FED CATTLE: Steady.

High Yielding Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 120.00 to 140.00.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 115.00 to 130.00.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers: 124.00 to 130.00.

Choice Holstein Steers: 108.00 to 118.00.

Select & Unfinished Cattle: 95.00 & down.

CULL COWS: Steady

20% sold for: 76.00 to 85.00.

60% sold for: 65.00 to 75.00.

Lower 20% sold for: 60.00 & down.

CULL BULLS: Steady.

Most Bulls: 75.00 to 85.00.

Thin & Full Bulls, discounted: 60.00 & down.

CALVES, sold by the pound: Steady

60% of Holstein Bull Calves: 60.00 to 120.00.

Quality Dairy Heifer Calves: 25.00 to 50.00.

Quality Beef Calves: 220.00 to 280.00.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 50.00 & down.

Lomira Equity Market: Sept. 06, 2022

FED CATTLE: Steady.

High Yielding Choice & Prime Beef Steers & Heifers: 139.00 to 144.00.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 131.00 to 138.00.

Select, Low Yielding & Underfinished Beef Steers & Heifers: 130.00 & down.

X-bred Steers & Heifers: 128.00 to 137.00.

High Yielding Choice & Prime Holstein Steers: 130.00 to 135.00.

Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: 122.00 to 129.00.

Low Yielding, Select & Underfinished Holstein Steers & Heifers: 98.00-120.00.

MARKET COWS: Steady

High Yielding Cows: 78.00 to 92.00.

Cutters & Utility: 50.00 to 77.00.

Canners & Shells: 30.00-49.00

MARKET BULLS: Steady

High Yielding Bulls: 95.00 to 105.00.

Thin, Light & Over-Conditioned Bulls: 90.00 & down.

CALVES (09/06/22 Auction): Sold by the pound.

Quality Holstein Bull Calves weighing 95-125 lbs: 100.00 to 150.00.

Light Weight Calves: 50.00 to 120.00.

Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 30.00-70.00.

Quality Beef and X-bred Bulls & Heifer Calves: Heifers 180.00-300.00; Bulls 270.00-390.00.

Poor Quality Calves: 30.00 & down.

Altoona Equity Market: Sept. 06, 2022

FED CATTLE:

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 120.00 to 144.00.

Choice Dairy X-bred Steers & Heifers: 118.00 to 140.00.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers: 130.00 to 140.00.

Choice Holstein Steers: 118.00 to 129.00.

Select, Unfinished & Heavyweight Steers & Heifers: 117.00 & down.

CULL COWS:

Higher 20% sold for: 75.00 to 88.00.

60% sold for: 56.00 to 74.00.

Lower 20% sold for: 55.00 & down.

CULL BULLS:

Most Bulls: 85.00 to 102.00.

CALVES: Sold by the head.

80% of Holstein Bull Calves 95 lbs. & up: 45.00 to 135.00.

Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 20.00 & down.

Quality Beef Calves: 100.00-255.00.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 45.00 & down.

Monroe Equity Market: Aug. 29, 2022

FED CATTLE:

High Yielding Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 141.50-151.50.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 131.00-141.00.

Choice Dairy X-bred Steers & Heifers: 120.00-145.00.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: 128.00-138.00.

Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: 116.00-127.50.

Unfinished Steers & Heifers: 115.00 and down.

Wednesday 08/24/22 Sale:

High Yielding Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: No test.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: No test.

Choice Dairy X-bred Steers & Heifers: No test.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: 130.00-140.00.

Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: 120.00-129.50.

Unfinished Steers & Heifers: 115.00 and down.

CULL COWS:

High Yielding Cows: 80.00 to 95.50.

Cutters & Utility: 62.00 to 79.00.

Canners & Shells: 60.00 & down.

SLAUGHTER BULLS:

High Yielding Bulls: 100.00 to 110.00.

Thin, Light and Overconditioned Bulls: 95.00 & down.

CALVES: Sold by the pound.

Quality Holstein Bull Calves: 120.00 to 155.00.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 85.00 & down.

Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 50.00 & down.

Quality Beef & Beef X-bred Calves: bulls 325.00 & down; heifers 275.00 & down.

Reedsville Equity Market: Sept. 01, 2022

FED CATTLE: Steady

High Yielding Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 137.00 to 145.00.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 118.00 to 136.00.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers: 128.00 to 141.00.

Choice Holstein Steers: 110.00 to 127.00.

Unfinished Steers & Heifers: 109.00 & down.

CULL COWS: Steady

Higher 20% sold for: 76.00 to 88.00.

60% sold for: 60.00 to 75.00.

Lower 20% sold for: 59.00 & down.

CULL BULLS: Steady

Most Bulls: 80.00 to 100.00.

CALVES: Steady

40% of Holstein Bull Calves: 70.00-130.00.

Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 40.00 & down.

Quality Beef Calves: 280.00 & down.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 40.00 & down.

FEEDER CATTLE: Next sale is Sept. 8 at noon.

Holstein steers under 400 lbs: 100.00 to 140.00.

Holstein steers 400 to 600 lbs: 100.00 to 140.00.

Holstein steers 600 to 800 lbs: 90.00 to 120.00.

Holstein steers over 800 lbs: 90.00 to 120.00.

Stratford Equity Market: Sept. 06, 2022

FED CATTLE: Steady

High Yielding Choice & Prime Beef Steers & Heifers: 134.00-139.00.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 125.00 to 133.00.

High Yielding Choice & Prime Holstein Steers & Heifers: 130.00-139.00.

Select & Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: 120.00 to 129.00.

Unfinished Steers & Heifers: 120.00 and down.

CULL COWS: Lower

Higher 20% sold for: 75.00 to 91.00.

60% sold for: 55.00 to 74.00.

Lower 20% sold for: 55.00 & down.

Good certified organic cows (for slaughter): 85.00-95.00.

CULL BULLS: Steady.

Most Bulls: 90.00 to 102.00.

Thin, Full, Horned Bulls discounted: 90.00 & down.

CALVES, sold by the head: Holsteins Lower

Good to Top Quality Holstein Bull Calves: 75.00 to 145.00.

Top Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 25.00 to 35.00.

Plain Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 20.00 & down.

Quality Beef Calves: 200.00 to 370.00.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 50.00 & down.

FEEDER CATTLE: Steady

Beef Steers: Under 400 lbs: 125.00-197.50; 400 to 600 lbs: 125.00-170.00; 600 to 800 lbs: 120.00-160.00; Over 800 lbs: 120.00-145.00.

Beef Heifers: Under 400 lbs: 140.00-190.00; 400 to 600 lbs: 110.00-157.50; 600 to 800 lbs: 100.00-144.00; Over 800 lbs: 95.00-120.00.

Holstein Steers: Under 400 lbs: 105.00-140.00; 400 to 600 lbs: 115.00-127.50; 600 to 800 lbs: 115.00-120.00; Over 800 lbs: 90.00-130.00.

Milwaukee Stockyards: Sept. 06, 2022

COWS:

No Roll Cows: 75.00 to 82.00.

High Yielding Cutters & Utility: 65.00 to 74.00.

Cutters: 56.00 to 64.00.

Canners & Shells: 55.00 & down.

HOLSTEIN STEERS:

High Choice & Prime Holstein Steers, 1400-1600 lbs: 130.00 to 132.00.

Choice Holstein Steers: 125.00 to 130.00.

Select Steers: 100.00 to 115.00.

Unfinished Holstein Steers: 100.00 & down.

BEEF CATTLE:

Choice & Prime Angus Beef 1200-1500 lbs: 138.00 to 142.00.

Select Beef Steers & Heifers: 125.00 & down.

BULLS:

Premium Beef Bulls 1600-2000 lbs: 90.00 to 100.00.

Common to Good Bulls: 80.00 to 90.00.

REPLACEMENT CALVES:

Premium Bulls 100-120 lbs: 135.00 to 160.00.

Common to Good Bulls 80-100 lbs: 50.00 to 130.00.

Beef Bull Calves: 250.00 to 400.00.

Beef Heifer Calves: 150.00 to 290.00.

Dairy Heifer Calves: 30.00 to 75.00.

Boning Calves: 15.00 & down.

Premier Livestock: Sept. 01, 2022

MARKET COWS: Steady

Selling Every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday

High Yielding Cows: 80.00 to 97.00.

Most Market Cows: 67.00 to 79.00.

Low Yielding Cows: 66.00 and down.

FED MARKET STEERS AND HEIFERS: Steady

High Choice & Prime Holstein Steers: 130.00 to 140.00.

Low Choice & Select Holstein Steers: 123.00 to 131.00.

Underfinished & Mixed Grading: 122.00 & down.

MARKET BULLS: Steady

High Yielding Bulls: 103.00 to 117.00.

Plainer Quality Bulls: 102.00 & down.

BABY CALVES: Steady

Most Holstein Bull Calves: 70.00-155.00.

Quality Beef Calves: 125.00 to 380.00.

Holstein Heifer Calves, Single Birth: 10.00-30.00.

Light and off quality calves: 20.00 & down.

Fennimore: **Aug. 31, 2022

High Yield Slaughter Cows: 78.00-87.00; Holstein Bulls & Calves: 95-120 lbs: 110.00-165.00; Light Weight & Poor Calves: 60.00-100.00; Holstein Heifer Calves: 30.00655.00; Beef X-Bred Calves: 170.00-285.00.

National Cattle Summary: Sept. 02, 2022

On Friday negotiated cash trading was slow on light to moderate demand in Kansas and Western Cornbelt. Not enough purchases in these regions for a full market trend. In the Texas Panhandle and Nebraska negotiated cash trading was at a standstill. The last reported market all regions was on Wednesday. In the Southern Plains live purchases traded at 141.00. In Nebraska live and dressed purchases traded at 143.00 and 228.00, respectively. In the Western Cornbelt live and dressed purchases traded from 143.00-144.00 and from 228.00-232.00, respectively.

Dairy Cattle Summary

Reedsville Equity Market: Aug. 30, 2022

Top Quality Springing Holstein Heifers: 700.00 to 1500.00.

Plainer Quality Springing Holstein Heifers: 650.00 & down.

Good Quality Shortbred Heifers: 600.00 to 1200.00.

Good Quality Springing & Recently Fresh Cows: 700.00 to 1500.00.

Good Bred Back Milking Cows: 700.00 to 1300.00.

Plain Quality & Common Cows: 500.00 to 900.00.

Dehorned & Vaccinated Open Heifers, 350-550 lbs: 50.00 to 100.00/lb.

Dehorned & Vaccinated Open Heifers, 550-750 lbs: 70.00 to 120.00/lb.

Dehorned & Vaccinated Open Heifers, 750-950 lbs: 70.00 to 120.00/lb.

Central Livestock, Zumbrota, MN: Aug. 31, 2022

FINISHED CATTLE:

Finished Beef Steers: 136.00-148.00; Mixed Grading: 120.00-135.00.

Finished Beef Heifers: 137.00-147.00; Mixed Grading: 119.00-136.00.

Finished Dairy Steers: 132.00-142.50; Silage Fed, Heavyweight, Select Grade, Lightweight: 90.00-130.00.

MARKET COWS:

Mostly 74.00-103.00; Thin/shelly/full/overfed cows: 72.00 & down; Market Bulls: 80.00-114.00.

Bred Beef Cows & Heifers: N/A; cow/calf pairs: N/A.

Calves: 95-125 lbs: 75.00-135.00; 150-250 lbs: 125.00 & down; Beef Calves: 150.00-255.00; Lighter, Weaker, Younger Calves: 70.00 & down.

FEEDER CATTLE:

Beef Steers: under 600 lbs: Up to 235.00/cwt; 600-800 lbs: Up to 168.00; 800-1000 lbs: Up to 148.00/cwt; Beef Heifers: 350-600 lbs: Up to 174.00/cwt; 600-800 lbs: Up to 162.00/cwt; 800-1000 lbs: Up to 158.00.

Holstein Steers: under 400 lbs: 128.00 & down.; 400-600 lbs: 128.00 and down; 600-800 lbs: N/A; 800-1000 lbs: 118.00 & down.

Eastern Corn Belt Direct, Feeder Cattle Summary: Sept. 02, 2022

Compared to last week: Feeder steers not tested. Feeder heifers not enough Current FOB trades to test trends. Demand moderate to good. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (100% Heifers). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 100%. Unless otherwise noted, Feeder Cattle prices FOB based on net weights after a 2 -3% shrink or equivalent, with a 4-8 cent slide > 600 lbs. Livestock reported this week originated from KY.

Sheep & Lambs

Monroe Equity Market: Sept. 01, 2022

As of 08/20/22: Finished Market Lambs: 1.00-1.20/lb.; Feeder Lambs: 1.20-2.35/lb.; Cull Ewes: .60-0.95/lb; Cull Rams: No test.

Johnson Creek Equity Market: Sept. 01, 2022

Lambs: Over 100 lbs: 110.00-150.00; Under 100 lbs: 120.00-170.00; Ewes: 70.00-110.00; Bucks: 70.00-110.00.

Lomira Equity Market: Sept. 06, 2022

As of 08/27/2022: Finished Market Lambs: 90.00-120.00; Feeder Lambs: Under 65 lbs: 140.00-200.00; 70-100 lbs: 120.00-180.00; Ewes: 70.00-100.00; Rams: 80.00-115.00.

Stratford Equity Market: Sept. 06, 2022

As of 08/31/22: Feeder Lambs: 110.00-120.00; Market Lambs: 90.00-110.00; Cull Ewes: 90.00-135.00; Cull Rams: 70.00-75.00.

**Fennimore Equity Market: Aug. 31, 2022

Bucks & Ewes: 60.00-75.00.; Choice Lambs: 100.00-107.50/lb.; Feeding Lambs: 110.00-180.00/lb.

Central Livestock, Zumbrota, MN: Sept. 06, 2022

Feeder Lambs: 50-70 lbs: 150.00-245.00; 70-90 lbs: 150.00-185.00; 90-120 lbs: 140.00-165.00.

Fed Lambs 110-155 lbs: Shorn Lambs: N/A.; Unshorn Lambs: 110.00-117.50/cwt.

Utility & Good Ewes: 75.00-110.00; Thin & Cull Ewes: 50.00-75.00; Yearling Ewes: 115.00-130.00.

Goats

Monroe Equity Market: Sept. 01, 2022

As of 08/20/22: Goats sell by the head.

Dairy Goats 40-70 lbs: 60.00 to 120.00.

Meat Goats 40-70 lbs: 160.00-220.00.

Meat Goats over 70 lbs: 200.00-270.00.

Cull Nannies & Billies: 170.00 & down.

Johnson Creek Equity Market: Sept. 01, 2022

Young Goats over 80 lbs: 200.00 & down.

Young Goats 60-80 lbs: 200.00 & down.

Young Goats under 60 lbs: 170.00 & down.

Cull Goats: 100.00 & down.

Lomira Equity Market: Sept. 06, 2022

As of 08/27/2022:

Fed Goats: 160.00 to 225.00.

Dairy Kids: 130.00 to 200.00.

Boer Kids: 240.00 to 320.00.

Cull Goats: 80.00 to 140.00.

**Fennimore: Aug. 31, 2022

Slaughter Nannies: 110.00 to 125.00.

Slaughter Billies: 185.00-200.00.

Slaughter Kids (Dairy): 170.00-230.00.

Slaughter Kids (Boer): 235.00-270.00.

Hogs

USDA Hog Report: Sept. 02, 2022

Compared to last week: Early weaned pigs 1.00 per head lower, All feeder pigs 2.00 per head lower, Demand good on high health pigs with good offerings.

Stratford Equity Market: Sept. 06, 2022

Butchers: 80.00-81.00; Sows: 71.00-72.00; Boars: 30.00-37.00; Slaughter Pigs: No test; Feeder Pigs, 45-50 lbs: 38.00/hd.; 70-80 lbs: no test; 85 lbs. and up: no test.

Johnson Creek Equity Market: Sept. 01, 2022

Butchers over 250 lbs: 60.00-75.00; Light Sows: 35.00-65.00; Heavy Sows: 35.00-70.00; Boars: 10.00-20.00; Feeder Pigs: no test.

Lomira Equity Market: Aug. 30, 2022

Feeder Pigs: 40-80 lbs: Call for availability.

Hogs: Heavy Sows: 57.00-60.00; Light Sows: 53.00-56.00; Boars: 15.00-18.00; Butcher Hogs: 65.00-70.00.

Central Livestock, Zumbrota, MN: Sept. 06, 2022

Feeder Pigs: Up to 50 lbs: Up to 750.00/hd; 50-60 lbs: 45.00-82.50/hd; 60-80 lbs: 77.50-105.00/hd; 80-100 lbs: N/A; 100-120 lbs: 137.50/hd.

Grains

Cargill La Crosse, Sept. 06, 2022

CORN/SOYBEANS

Sept: 6.8075/14.9000

Dec.: 6.7600/-----

Mar ‘23: 6.8175/14.0675

May 6.8275/14.0850

Sept: 6.3675/13.5150

Dec: 6.2325/-------

Mar.’24: 6.3050/13.3275

May: 6.3300/13.3000

Eggs

USDA Egg Report: Sept. 06, 2022

Midwest delivered are 1 cent higher for Extra Large, Large, and Medium. Producer prices are steady. The undertone is steady. Demand is in a range of light to fairly good. Offerings are light to moderate. Supplies are moderate. Market activity is moderate.

Extra Large: 2.12-2.14; Large: 2.10-2.12; Medium: 1.77-1.79

Hay

Reedsville Equity Market: Sept. 07, 2022

High Quality 1st Crop Hay: 90.00-130.00/ton; Low Quality: 80.00/ton & down; High Quality 2nd & 3rd Crop Hay: 120.00-170.00/ton; Low Quality: 110.00/ton & down; High Quality Straw: 90.00-135.00/ton, Low quality 80.00/ton & down.

Lomira Equity Market: Sept. 02, 2022

Every Friday at noon (price per bale):

Small Squares Hay: 1.00-3.00/bale; Large Squares Hay Alfalfa: 40.00-50.00/bale; Large Squares Mix: 30.00-40.00/bale; Large Square Grass: 20.00-35.00/bale; Large Rounds Alfalfa Quality: 40.00-50.00/bale; Large Rounds Mix: 30.00-40.00/bale; Large Rounds Grass: 20.00-30.00/bale; Small Wheat Straw: 1.50-3.00/bale; Large Squares: 10.00-20.00/bale.

**Fennimore: Aug. 31, 2022

Large Square Hay: N/A; Lg. Round Dairy Quality Hay: 120.00-135.00/ton; Dry Cow/Beef Cow Hay: 80.00-100.00/ton; Large Square Straw: 35.00-45.00/bale; Small Square Straw: N/A.

Tim Slack Auction & Realty, Hay & Bedding Report: Sept. 07, 2022

Hay, lg. Square: Premium: 235.00/ton; Good: 80.00-190.00/ton.

Hay, lg. Round: Good: 65.00-110.00/ton; Fair: 55.00/ton; Sm. square: 3.00/bale.

Straw, lg. Square: Good: 40.00/bale; Fair: 32.00/bale.

Grass, lg. Rounds: Good: N/A

Stratford Equity Market: Sept. 06, 2022

Sale first and third Tuesday each month:

Large Square Grass Mix: 40.00-45.00/bale.

Large Square Hay Bales, 2nd and 3rd Crop Alfalfa: 60.00-75.00/bale.

Large Square Bales, Rye Straw: 40.00-45.00/bale.

Round Hay Bales, Grass: 35.00-50.00/bale.

Alfalfa Rounds, 2nd & 3rd Crop: 45.00-55.00/bale.

Small Square Straw Bales: No test.

Small Square Hay Bales: 2.75-3.50/bale.

Dairy

Weekly Animal Feed, Central U.S.: Sept. 01, 2022

Dry whey prices are unchanged on the mostly, as prices slid half a cent on the bottom of the range. Market activity was slower than last week. Edible grade loads are moving into feed channels in the low $.40s, but producers say edible whey end users are willing to pay mid- to upper-$.40s. Production has been moving up steadily, as fewer Class III processors say they are adding downtime to their weekly schedules.

Prices for Central U.S., All First Sales, FOB, Conventional and Non-Edible Dry Whey Price Range Animal Feed, $/lb: .3500 - .3900.

Prices for Central U.S., All First Sales, FOB, Extra Grade & Grade A, Conventional and Edible Dry Whey Price Range: Non-Hygroscopic, $/lb: .4000 - .5000; Mostly Range: Non-Hygroscopic, $/lb: .4450 - .4600.

Dairy Market Review: Sept. 02, 2022

BUTTER: Grade AA closed at $3.1000. The weekly average for Grade AA is $3.0760 (+0.0375).

CHEESE: Barrels closed at $1.8575 and 40# blocks at $1.7650. The weekly average for barrels is $1.8535 (-0.0255) and blocks, $1.7380 (-0.0320).

CHEESE HIGHLIGHTS: In the Midwest, milk availability typically increases before a holiday weekend, but this week, contacts relay tighter spot milk availability. Despite labor shortages and supply chain delays, cheesemakers in the Northeast and West are running busy production schedules. To ensure all customers' orders of cheese are being met, some sellers in the Midwest are limiting orders of pizza and cheddar cheese. In the Demand for cheese is mixed in the Midwest and West.

BUTTER HIGHLIGHTS: Labor Day weekend has contributed to steady to higher cream availability across all regions. Butter makers in the Northeast and West are utilizing these additional loads to increase their production schedules. Some plant managers in the Central region say churning and micro-fixing are nearly even. Western contacts report steady demand for butter from food service and retail customers. In the Northeast, retail butter demand is increasing, though demands for bulk butter and food service are steady.

FLUID MILK HIGHLIGHTS: In the East region, farm-level milk production is flat to lower in most areas, as late seasonal hot temperatures linger. Florida's milk production has likely reached its lowest levels, as Class I bottling sales in the region interchange steady to higher. Central region farm milk yields are level week-to-week. Class I demand is on an upward trajectory in the Central milk market as well, with strong bottling sales weighing on Class III milk intakes. Farm milk output in the West is reportedly trending seasonally downward throughout, as California, Arizona, New Mexico, Pacific Northwest, and mountain states of Idaho, Utah, and Colorado, note declines in milk production reported by each state. Bottling plants continue to see strong Class I demand.