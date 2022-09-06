September 9, 2022: Auction Calendar

Wisconsin State Farmer

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 9

Merrill, WI

9:00 AM – Live and online auction. Now accepting consignments. Annual Fall Equipment Auction, Merrill, WI. The auction will feature quality farm tractors, hay & forage equipment, tillage equipment, wheel loaders, excavators, loader and backhoes, skid steers, dozers and more. Call John at 715-581-1915. Wausauauctioneers.com. 4510 County L, Merrill, WI. Internet bidding is available on proxibid.com. For a complete listing, visit www.wausauauctioneers.com

Fond du Lac, WI

11:00 AM – Guns, toys, knives auction, Schouten Estate. Sale is being held at the American Legion Hall, 500 Fond du Lac Ave., Fond du Lac, WI. near fairgrounds. Toys and guns will be intermixed throughout the sale. See list of guns on the website with serials numbers and descriptions – 14 handguns, 23 long guns, ammo, 87 knives, bow, 60 toys. See list, photos and terms on www.ritgerdrendel.com.Ritger & Drendel Auction Specialists. Rod Drendel 920-960-7777 and Dan Ritger 414-333-8625.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 10

Menasha, WI

9:00 AM – Large collector estate auction. Live onsite and simulcast internet bidding available. Selling with two auction rings. Ring 1 selling catalogued simulcast online items. Includes trucks/trailer, tractors and larger implements. Ring 2 will be on-site only with trailers of primitives/antiques, smaller implements, the toy collection at Noon and will end with pallets of misc. Items/parts. Located at W4770 Ertl Rd. Menasha, WI. Online bidding through proxybid.com and equipmentfacts.com. Open house on Fri., Sept. 9, call 920-989-4000 for additional inquiries or assistance. Sales arranged and conducted by Forest Junction Consignment Auction 920-989-4000 and Wilkinson Auction & Realty 608-739-4404.

Beaver Dam, WI

10:00 AM – Merlin Zuehlke Auction. Merlin has 60+ years of living here and has sold his country property. Auction includes farm, yard and garden tools, boat and recreational items, and collectibles and household items. Visit www.stadeauction.com for pictures and complete listing. Located at N8646 Sunny Point Rd., Beaver Dam, WI. Auctioneers are Mike Stade (920) 699-4580, Pete Stade (920) 674-3236.

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 11

Wauconda, IL

11:00 AM – Roy & Nadine Cranmer Trusts estate auction. Farm and landscaping equipment, including 15 tractors, haybine, crimper, rotary mower, hole diggers, landscape trailer, band and table saws, welders, chain saws, hardware, bolts, hand and power tools, lawn equipment and more. Auctioneers are Gordon Stade, Monroe Center IL 847-514-2853 and Tim Hall, Kirkland, IL. Located at 27125 N. Williams Park Rd., Wauconda, IL.

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 12

Online Auction

Hansen Auction Group Online Auctions: Heavy equipment, vehicles, trailers, recreational and more. Featured items include Bobcat tool cat, John Deere 550 B crawler dozer, 2017 Cherokee Jeep Latitude, 2014 Ford Mustang 5.0 Coyote and more. Open house Thurs., Sept. 8 from 9 AM to 4 PM, 1000 Rock Ledge La., Neenah, WI. Call 920-303-1012 for more information. Visit www.hansenauctiongroup.com to view listing and bid now.

**Online Auction

No start time specified. Ending Sept. 12, 2022. September Ag and Heavy Equipment- Multiple locations. Sale includes heavy trucks and equipment, heads, tractors and combines, farm equipment and items, and misc. items. Mondovi Consignment. Call Jim for details at 715-563-3423. Secondary Auction out of Prairie Farm, WI, includes rv’s and campers, vehicles, motorcycles, pontoon boats and jet skis, ATV, snowmobile, lawn mower and more misc. Call Barry at 715-418-1200 or Justin at 715-553-1346.

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 13

Online Auction

Hansen Auction Group Online Auctions. John Deere 4520, Pontiac Trans Am, Ice Castle, 4-wheeler, paddle boat, wood shop equipment and more out of Spooner, WI. Open house Mon., Sept. 12 from 10 AM to 2 PM at 29110 McKenzie Rd., Spooner, WI. Call 715-265-4656 for more information. Sale includes collector's edition, boats, trailers, Yamaha Grizzly 660 4-wheeler, John Deere X390 Lawn Mower and more. View full listing or bid now at www.hansenauctiongroup.com.

Online Auction

Hansen Auction Group Online Auctions. Forklift, conveyors, construction equipment and more out of Little Suamico, WI. Featured items include Caterpillar TC30 LP forklift, conveyors, arm saw (on stand) cut off saw, table saws, pressure washer, mixed wood for firewood, generator, metal casters, chainsaws, shop supplies and more. See www.hansenauctiongroup.com for open house details, 5731 Lade Beach Rd., Little Suamico, WI. Call 715-539-6295 for more details.

**Online Auction

No start time specified, auction ends Sept. 13. Online only auction, Prairie Farm, WI. Sale includes Chevy suburban, RV, HD and ATVs, rafts, snowmobile, and motorcycles. For details, contact Barry at 715-418-1200 or Justin at 715-553-1346. Secondary Auction out of Sparta, WI, includes farm and construction equipment, tractors, sawmill, pickup trucks and trailers, snowmobiles and accessories, snowblowers and blades, tools and shop items, and more! Mondovi Consignments

**Stoughton, WI

10:00 AM – Roberts Electric, 1017 West Main Street, Stoughton, WI. Shop equipment, tools, GM specialty tools, shelving, pallet racking, Niehoff and Weatherhead cabinets, cabinets with assorted contents, inventory collection of mustache cups. George Auction Service & Real Estate, LLC. Dean George 608-751-5703 and Kale George 608-882-6123. For complete listings and photos visit www.georgeauction.com.

**Online Auction

11:00 AM – Feeder cattle auction. Special feeder cattle, bred beef cow, beef breeding bull, 120 parlor/freestall dairy cows, 60 dairy cows, 10 fancy Jersey/Holsteins, and 5 very high-quality registered Holstein dairy cows. Premier Livestock & Auctions, LLC. 715-229-2500, www.premierlivestockandauctions.com

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 14

Online Auction

Hansen Auction Group Online Auctions. Featured items include TW welding automation lathe masting with miller wire feed welder on stand, Miller XR control extended reach wire feeder, welding shop accessories, construction items, metal worktables, water cooling system, steel sheets and more. See the website for open house details at www.hansenauctiongroup.com. 960 Markham Dr., Pulaski, WI. Call 715-539-6295 for more information. Bid now or view the full listing at hansenauctiongroup.com.

**Hillsboro, WI

9:00 AM – Hillsboro Area farm equipment consignment auction. Location: Hillsboro Fireman’s Memorial Park, E18075 Hwy 33, Hillsboro, WI. Steve Hynek has collected a nice line-up of quality farm equipment for this auction. New items are consigned daily and will begin arriving at the auction yard 9/7. Online bidding available through proxibid and equipment facts. For more information call Steve at 608-553-0403 or visit www.wilkinsonauctions.com. Sale includes wagons and pallets of smaller tools, implement parts and more – tractors, pulling trailer, loader, skid loader, forklifts, combines, heads, hay equipment, chopper boxes, grain carts and more. Wilkinson Auction & Realty.

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 15

Janesville, WI

Noon – Real Estate Auction. Sale offers 116 +/- acres of farmland in Plymouth Township, Rock County, Section 13 in Janesville, WI. View your own or call 608-774-9336 for a showing. Farmland is productive tract with 80+ tillable acres. Registration and luncheon begin at 11 AM at Ding-A-Ling-Supper Club, 8215 W. Race St., Orfordville, WI. Badger State Auction & Real Estate LLC, www.badgerstateauction.com.

Online Auction

Hansen Auction Group Online Auction. Homann Family Farm excess farm equipment and supplies, Lake Mills, WI. Open House Sept. 13 from 1 to 4 PM at N7379 Hwy 89, Lake Mills, WI. Call 920-383-1012 for information. Visit www.hansenauctiongroup.com to view full listing/bid.

**Online Auction

Special Dairy Sale: 35 Holstein & Holstein/Swiss cross cows, 1 nice Swiss cow, 4 top fresh 2 year olds & several special items. Oberholtzer Auctions, 715-255-9600 OberholtzerAuctions.com.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 16

Reedsburg, WI

1:00 PM – Sauk County WI multi-parcel real estate auction. Live auction at E6789 Loop Dr., Reedsburg, WI. Selling four lots, multiple acres. Lot 1: 67+ acres, barndominium and shed. Lot 2: 35 acres of pasture hunting land. Lot 3: 40 acres of hunting and buildable parcel. Lot 4: 20 acres of hunting and buildable parcel. Previews held Aug. 28, Sept. 3 and Sept. 11 from 11 AM to 1 PM. Call 608-742-5000 or visit Hameleauctions.com.

**Belgium, WI

10:30 AM – DHPF Cattle Farms. Bidding is available onsite and online at www.equipmentfacts.com (for select items). Sold farm, sale includes tractors, skid steers, loader/backhoe, crawler, combine, heads and cart, truck & trailers, farm equipment, special items, lawn and garden equipment and more. Visit www.stadeauction.com for full listing and pictures. Bill Stade 920-674-5500, Mike Stade 920-699-4580, and Pete Stade 920-674-3236. Located at 2254 Jay Rd., Belgium, WI.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 17

Marion, WI

11:00 AM – Real estate & personal property of Victoria, Thomas and Andrew Rogers, N11785 Buckbee Rd., Marion, WI. 16.9+/- acre farmette near Marion, in the town of Larrabee, Waupaca County. Real estate offered at 12:00PM. Open House: Fri., Sept. 9 from 4-6 PM. Property can also be viewed by appointment. Visit website www.nolansales.com for maps, photos and terms of sale. Sale clerked by Nolan Auction, Inc. PO Box 486, Marion, WI. 715-754-5221 or 1-800-472-0290 Tim Nolan & Gerald “Sonny” Nolan.

Rockford, IL

9:30 AM – Large antique auction. Tractors, implements, saw mill & lumber. Maurice and Sally Patrick Estate. Sale includes antique tractors, implements and misc., specials (1 PM), and tools, furniture and collectibles. Check www.proauctionsllc.com for pictures. Located at 2465 Centerville Rd., Rockford, IL. Rick Garnhart, auctioneer 815-238-3044.

**Union Grove, WI

10:00 AM – Bill & Carole Drissel estate auction, located at 20301 1st St., Union Grove, WI.. Bill and Carole have collected and restored a variety of farm lawn and garden, equipment, tractors, implements, tools, parts, shop items, signage, antiques, collectibles, and iron piles. Fore more info. visit www.bobhagemannauctionrealty.com. Multiple rings selling. Auctioneer is Bob Hagemann.

SEPTEMBER 19

**Online Only

Hansen Auction Group Online Auctions – September monthly construction, ag, heavy trucks and government consignment – bid now at hansenauctiongroup.com. Featured items include skid steer, semi, generator, John Deere tractors, front tractors, forklifts, lawn care items, shop equipment, Jeep Wrangler Sport, attachments and more. See website for open house and inspection details. Online bidding ends Monday, Sept. 19. Call 715-607-4088 for more info.

SEPTEMBER 20

**Online Only

Hansen Auction Group Online Auction. Chuck and Suzan Cushman, vintage tractors, implements and moving sale. Visit www.hansenauctiongroup.com for open house and inspection details, 3820 Mill Rd., Cherry Valley, IL. Online bidding ends Sept. 20. Call 920-383-1012 for more info.

SEPTEMBER 23 AND 24

Browntown, WI

8:00 AM – Stateline Consignment Auction. Looking for quality used farm equipment, including construction equipment, skid steers, attachments, hay and forage equipment, planting and tillage, trucks, trailers, lawn and garden, recreational equipment and ore. Onsite and online bidding will be available. Visit www.powersauction.com for more details and information. Taking consignments now until Sept. 17. Call and schedule an appointment today with Mike 608-214-5761. No late consignments will be accepted.

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 22

**Milan, IL

9:00 AM – Live online only auction. Absolute Public Auction. 4700 69th Ave., Milan, IL. For more info. call 800-992-2893 or email info@usauctioneers.com. Check out usacutioneers.com for an up-to-date equipment list, descriptions, and pictures.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 23

Brillion, WI

9:00 AM – Upcoming auction with live onsite and simulcast bidding at CA Tesch Equipment. The sale will consist of a nice mixture of approx. 250 pieces of farm equipment, including several estate and retirement farm lines and individual local farmer consignments. Additional consignments include MFWD’s, Skid steer, gravity box, combines, quads and much more. Location: W2374 Hwy 10, Brillion WI, online bidding through equipmentfacts.com and proxybid.com. Sale arranged and conducted by Forest Junction Consignment Auction, 920-989-4000. Visit wilkinsonauctions.com or catesch.net for listings and photos.

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 24

Fond du Lac, WI

9:00 AM - Annual Fall Farm Machinery Consignment Auction, Auction Specialists Site Sale, W5659 County Y, 10 miles south of Fond du Lac. Accepting consignments of: farm machinery, trucks, trailers, loaders, lawn & garden tractors, mowers, small equipment, shop equipment, collectable farm equipment, etc. Note: If you are thinking of selling your complete line of farm machinery (farm auction) please give us a call. Complete sellouts work very well at these auctions. Deadline for consignments to be advertised is Wed., Sept. 7. Consignments forms are available by calling 920-921-2901or visiting www.auctionsp.com.

Marion, WI

9:00 AM – Consignments wanted for Carley Sales fall machinery consignment auction at E7019 Swamp Rd., Marion, WI. Tractors of all types, all types of farm machinery, lawn and garden, trailers, trucks, auto, misc., etc., will be offered for sale. A list of pre-consigned items will be posted daily starting Sept. 16 at www.carleysales.com. Call 715-754-5292. Items can be sold or delivered to auction site Friday, Sept. 16 and 17 from 8 AM to 5 PM. And Mon. through Thurs. Sept. 19-22 from 8 AM to 7 PM. No consignments accepted Sept. 23 and 24. Conducted by Carley Sales, Inc.,715-754-5292 or 715-853-1207.

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 27

Weyauwega, WI

Breezy Hill Farms LLC. Dairy has been sold, land rented, and Breezy Hill Farms will sell their fine line of equipment in this dairy retirement auction. Watch for updates on this great equipment which includes tractors, harvester, front fold planter, cultipacker, and & much more. Watch for details, pics, and full listing at www.millernco.com. Sale conducted simulcast live & online. Auction held by Miller ‘N Co. Auctions & Appraisals 920-980-4999 or 920-980-4995.

Loyal, WI

Advance notice equipment auction, Sept. 27. Consign early to take advantage of our nationwide advertising. JWO Notes & Market Report: Big enough to make a difference, small enough to care. Sale conducted by Oberholtzer Dairy Cattle & Auction Co. W1416 Hwy 98, Loyal, WI. 715-216-1897 or 715-773-2240. Visit www.oberholtzerauctions.com.

**Milladore, WI/Online

10:30 AM – Purebred registered Holstein & Top dairy herd retirement auction. Live and online at gavinbros.hibid.com. Miller’s Nine-Pines Dairy, 10565 Mayflower Rd., Milladore, WI. Info and auction catalog at www.gavinbros.com. Includes ABS genetic mated herd since 1974, close herd with 55 years of breeding includes 45 purebred heifers, 38 yearling heifers, 6 calves, and many young stock from excellent classified dams. Auction by Gavin Bros. www.gavinbros.com.

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 20

Withee, WI

10:00 AM – Special sheep and goat auctions – Fall Round Up. Premier Livestock & Auctions, LLC N13438 Hwy 73, Withee, WI. Office 715-559-8232, Rocky Olsen 715-721-0079, or Travis Parr 715-828-2454. Online bidders and buyers register at cattleusa.com. Visit www.premierlivestockandauctions.com.

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 29

Withee, WI

10:00 AM – Special sheep and goat auctions – Holiday Special. Premium prices paid for lambs 40-70; kids 45-65. Premier Livestock & Auctions, LLC N13438 Hwy 73, Withee, WI. Office 715-559-8232, Rocky Olsen 715-721-0079, or Travis Parr 715-828-2454. Online bidders and buyers register at cattleusa.com. Visit www.premierlivestockandauctions.com.