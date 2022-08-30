September 2, 2022: Auction Calendar

Wisconsin State Farmer

** auctions appearing in this week's newspaper

SEPTEMBER 1-3

New Paris, IL

39th Annual Labor Day Weekend Auction. Three huge days. Accepting consignments now through Aug. 31. Call ahead to consign, unloading hours may vary. Auction includes on site and online bidding. Polk Auction Company. www.polkauction.com, 72435 Hwy 15, New Paris, IN. 877-915-4440.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 3

Live/Virtual Auction

8:30 AM – Annual Fall Hazelhurst Consignment Live Virtual Auction. Small live auction items begin at 8:30 AM, lawn and garden at Noon, vehicles at 2 PM. Virtual/online items west of driveway starting with augers at 8:45 AM. Online bidding available via proxibid at www.proxibid.com. The auction includes tractors, skid loaders, tillage & planting equipment, vehicles, trailers, combines, harvest equipment, lawn, garden, ATV’s, mowers, snowblower, and much more. Location 177748 W. Milledgeville Road, Polo, IL. See advance bills/pictures on auctionzip.com under public auction service. For registration questions, contact proxibid at 877-505-7770 or Braydan Beiswanger at 260-760-4036. Live simulcast bidding day of sale and pre-bidding available ahead of auction. Public Auction Service Sheryl & John Hopkins. 815-946-2660, 815-441-1251, or 815-994-1836.

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 5

**Loyal, WI

No Time Specified – Regular sale and customer appreciation event at Thorp Barn. Mark will be grilling burgers, there will be chips and ice cream, and maybe macaroni salad. Bring a load of cattle to this sale and your burger might be upgraded to a ribeye. Visit www.oberholtzerauctions.com. W1461 Hwy 98, Loyal, WI. Watch sale online at www.cattleusa. Conducted by Oberholtzer Dary Cattle & Auction Co., Mark Oberholtzer 715-773-2240, John Oberholtzer 715-216-1897, John Ivan Oberholtzer 715-219-2781, office 715-255-9600.

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 6

Withee, WI

11:00 AM – Special feeder cattle, bred beef cow and beef breeding bull auction. Expecting 600-800 head. Premier Livestock & Auctions, LLC. Call now to consign your beef bulls, beef cows and feeders. All cows and heifers need to be in by 9:30 AM for pregnancy checks. No feed charge for cattle dropped off night before. Premier Livestock & Auctions, LLC N13438 Hwy 73, Withee, WI. Office 715-559-8232, Rocky Olsen 715-721-0079, or Travis Parr 715-828-2454. Online bidders and buyers register at cattleusa.com.

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 7

**Withee, WI

11:00 AM – Dairy Cattle Auction. Multiple complete dispersals: #1 includes 45 Holstein dairy cows and springing heifers. Herd is predominately Holstein with some Ayrshire and Ayrshire crosses, coming from Vernon County; #2 includes 15 Holstein dairy cows and springing heifers, milked in tiestall from Paul Stutzman, Mondovi; #3 is a reputation dairy consignment of 11 high quality Holstein registered and grade dairy cows and spring heifers. Coming from Stransky Dairy, Owatonna, MN; #4 includes 8 crossbred springing heifers, headlock/freestall adapted, 30 years, Grant Deyoung, Woodstock, IL. N13438 Hwy 73, Withee, WI. Office 715-559-8232 Online bidders and buyers register at cattleusa.com.

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 8

Fond du Lac, WI

7:30 PM – September Dairy Production Sale at Great Northern Sales Arena, Fond du Lac, WI. Holstein and Jersey fresh cows selling, grade A registered, freestall-parlor cows, superb udders, low scc, and stall barn cows. Online bidding at www.cowbuyer.com. Check www.greatnorthernsalesarena.com. Great Northern Land & Cattle Co., Inc. W4226 Hwy 23 E, Fond du Lac, WI. 920-923-6991.

**Loyal, WI

10:00 and 11:00 AM – Special Dairy and Feeder Sale. September 8th complete herd dispersal. 30 dairy cows including Holstein, Jersey, Milking Shorthorn, Guernsey and Linebacks. Oberholtzer Dairy Cattle & Auction Co. sale. Visit www.oberholtzerauctions.com. W1461 Hwy 98, Loyal, WI. Watch sale online at www.cattleusa. Office (715) 255-9600

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 9

Merrill, WI

9:00 AM – Live and online auction. Now accepting consignments. Annual Fall Equipment Auction, Merrill, WI. The auction will feature quality farm tractors, hay & forage equipment, tillage equipment, wheel loaders, excavators, loader and backhoes, skid steers, dozers and more. Call John at 715-581-1915. Wausauauctioneers.com. 4510 County L, Merrill, WI. Internet bidding is available on proxibid.com. For a complete listing, visit www.wausauauctioneers.com

**Fond du Lac, WI

11:00 AM – Guns, toys, knives auction, Schouten Estate. Sale is being held at the American Legion Facility on Fond du Lac Ave. Near the fairgrounds indoors. Toys and guns will be intermixed throughout the sale. See list of guns on the website with serials numbers and descriptions – 14 handguns, 23 long guns, ammo, 87 knives, bow, 60 toys. See list, photos and terms on www.ritgerdrendel.com.Ritger & Drendel Auction Specialists. Rod Drendel 920-960-7777 and Dan Ritger 414-333-8625. Located at 500 Fond du Lac Ave., Fond du Lac, WI.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 10

**Menasha, WI

9:00 AM – Large collector estate auction. Live onsite and simulcast internet bidding available. Selling with two auction rings. Ring 1 selling catalogued simulcast online items. Includes trucks/trailer, tractors and larger implements. Ring 2 will be on-site only with trailers of primitives/antiques, smaller implements, the toy collection at Noon and will end with pallets of misc. Items/parts. Located at W4770 Ertl Rd. Menasha, WI. Online bidding through proxybid.com and equipmentfacts.com. Open house on Fri., Sept. 9, call 920-989-4000 for additional inquiries or assistance. Sales arranged and conducted by Forest Junction Consignment Auction 920-989-4000 and Wilkinson Auction & Realty 608-739-4404.

**Beaver Dam, WI

10:00 AM – Merlin Zuehlke Auction. Merlin has 60+ years of living here and has sold his country property. Auction includes farm, yard and garden tools, boat and recreational items, and collectibles and household items. Visit www.stadeauction.com for pictures and complete listing. Located at N8646 Sunny Point Rd., Beaver Dam, WI. Auctioneers are Mike Stade 920-699-4580, Pete Stade 920-674-3236.

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 11

**Wauconda, IL

11:00 AM – Roy & Nadine Cranmer Trusts estate auction. Farm and landscaping equipment, including 15 tractors, haybine, crimper, rotary mower, hole diggers, landscape trailer, band and table saws, welders, chain saws, hardware, bolts, hand and power tools, lawn equipment and more. Auctioneers are Gordon Stade, Monroe Center IL 847-514-2853 and Tim Hall, Kirkland, IL. Located at 27125 N. Williams Park Rd., Wauconda, IL.

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 12

**Online Auction

Hansen Auction Group Online Auctions: Heavy equipment, vehicles, trailers, recreational and more. Featured items include Bobcat tool cat, John Deere 550 B crawler dozer, 2017 Cherokee Jeep Latitude, 2014 Ford Mustang 5.0 Coyote and more. Open house Thurs., Sept. 8 from 9 AM to 4 PM, 1000 Rock Ledge La., Neenah, WI. Call 920-303-1012 for more information. Visit www.hansenauctiongroup.com to view listing and bid now.

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 13

**Online Auction

Hansen Auction Group Online Auctions. John Deere 4520, Pontiac Trans Am, Ice Castle, 4-wheeler, paddle boat, wood shop equipment and more out of Spooner, WI. Open house Mon., Sept. 12 from 10 AM to 2 PM at 29110 McKenzie Rd., Spooner, WI. Call 715-265-4656 for more information. Sale includes collector's edition, boats, trailers, Yamaha Grizzly 660 4-wheeler, John Deere X390 Lawn Mower and more. View full listing or bid now at www.hansenauctiongroup.com.

**Online Auction

Hasen Auction Group Online Auctions. Forklift, conveyors, construction equipment and more out of Little Suamico, WI. Featured items include Caterpillar TC30 LP forklift, conveyors, arm saw (on stand) cut off saw, table saws, pressure washer, mixed wood for firewood, generator, metal casters, chainsaws, shop supplies and more. See www.hansenauctiongroup.com for open house details, 5731 Lade Beach Rd., Little Suamico, WI. Call 715-539-6295 for more details.

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 14

**Online Auction

Hansen Auction Group Online Auctions. Featured items include TW welding automation lathe masting with miller wire feed welder on stand, Miller XR control extended reach wire feeder, welding shop accessories, construction items, metal worktables, water cooling system, steel sheets and more. See the website for open house details at www.hansenauctiongroup.com. 960 Markham Dr., Pulaski, WI. Call 715-539-6295 for more information. Bid now or view the full listing at hansenauctiongroup.com.

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 15

Janesville, WI

Noon – Real Estate Auction. Sale offers 116 +/- acres of farmland in Plymouth Township, Rock County, Section 13 in Janesville, WI. View your own or call 608-774-9336 for a showing. Farmland is productive tract with 80+ tillable acres. Registration and luncheon begin at 11 AM at Ding-A-Ling-Supper Club, 8215 W. Race St., Orfordville, WI. Badger State Auction & Real Estate LLC, www.badgerstateauction.com.

**Online Auction

Hansen Auction Group Online Auction. Homann Family Farm excess farm equipment and supplies, Lake Mills, WI. Open House Sept. 13 from 1 to 4 PM at N7379 Hwy 89, Lake Mills, WI. Call 920-383-1012 for information. Visit www.hansenauctiongroup.com to view full listing/bid.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 16

Reedsburg, WI

1:00 PM – Sauk County WI multi-parcel real estate auction. Live auction at E6789 Loop Dr., Reedsburg, WI. Selling four lots, multiple acres. Lot 1: 67+ acres, barndominium and shed. Lot 2: 35 acres of pasture hunting land. Lot 3: 40 acres of hunting and buildable parcel. Lot 4: 20 ares of hunting and buildable parcel. Previews held Aug. 28, Sept. 3 and Sept. 11 from 11 AM to 1 PM. Call 608-742-5000 or visit Hameleauctions.com.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 17

**Marion, WI

11:00 AM – Real estate & personal property of Victoria, Thomas and Andrew Rogers, N11785 Buckbee Rd., Marion, WI. 16.9+/- acre farmette near Marion, in the town of Larrabee, Waupaca County. Real estate offered at 12:00PM. Open House: Fri., Sept. 9 from 4-6 PM. Property can also be viewed by appointment. Visit website www.nolansales.com for maps, photos and terms of sale. Sale clerked by Nolan Auction, Inc. PO Box 486, Marion, WI. 715-754-5221 or 1-800-472-0290 Tim Nolan & Gerald “Sonny” Nolan.

**Rockford, IL

9:30 AM – Large antique auction. Tractors, implements, saw mill & lumber. Maurice and Sally Patrick Estate. Sale includes antique tractors, implements and misc., specials (1 PM), and tools, furniture and collectibles. Check www.proauctionsllc.com for pictures. Located at 2465 Centerville Rd., Rockford, IL. Rick Garnhart, auctioneer 815-238-3044.

SEPTEMBER 23 & 24

Browntown, WI

8:00 AM – Stateline Consignment Auction. Looking for quality used farm equipment, including construction equipment, skid steers, attachments, hay and forage equipment, planting and tillage, trucks, trailers, lawn and garden, recreational equipment and ore. Onsite and online bidding will be available. Visit www.powersauction.com for more details and information. Taking consignments now until Sept. 17. Call and schedule an appointment today with Mike 608-214-5761. No late consignments will be accepted.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 23

**Brillion, WI

9:00 AM – Upcoming auction with live onsite and simulcast bidding at CA Tesch Equipment. The sale will consist of a nice mixture of approx. 250 pieces of farm equipment, including several estate and retirement farm lines and individual local farmer consignments. Additional consignments include MFWD’s, Skid steer, gravity box, combines, quads and much more. Location: W2374 Hwy 10, Brillion WI, online bidding through equipmentfacts.com and proxybid.com. Sale arranged and conducted by Forest Junction Consignment Auction, 920-989-4000. Visit wilkinsonauctions.com or catesch.net for listings and photos.

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 24

Fond du Lac, WI

9:00 AM - Annual Fall Farm Machinery Consignment Auction, Auction Specialists Site Sale, W5659 County Y, 10 miles south of Fond du Lac. Accepting consignments of: farm machinery, trucks, trailers, loaders, lawn & garden tractors, mowers, small equipment, shop equipment, collectable farm equipment, etc. Note: If you are thinking of selling your complete line of farm machinery (farm auction) please give us a call. Complete sellouts work very well at these auctions. Deadline for consignments to be advertised is Wed., Sept. 7. Consignments Forms are available by calling 920-921-2901or visiting www.auctionsp.com.

Marion, WI

9:00 AM – Consignments wanted for Carley Sales fall machinery consignment auction at E7019 Swamp Rd., Marion, WI. Tractors of all types, all types of farm machinery, lawn and garden, trailers, trucks, auto, misc., etc., will be offered for sale. A list of pre-consigned items will be posted daily starting Sept. 16 at www.carleysales.com. Call 715-754-5292. Items can be sold or delivered to auction site Friday, Sept. 16 and 17 from 8 AM to 5 PM. And Mon. through Thurs. Sept. 19-22 from 8 AM to 7 PM. No consignments accepted Sept. 23 and 24. Conducted by Carley Sales, Inc.,715-754-5292 or 715-853-1207.

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 27

Weyauwega, WI

Breezy Hill Farms LLC. Dairy has been sold, land rented, and Breezy Hill Farms will sell their fine line of equipment in this dairy retirement auction. Watch for updates on this great equipment which includes tractors, harvester, front fold planter, cultipacker, and & much more. Watch for details, pics, and full listing at www.millernco.com. Sale conducted simulcast live & online. Auction held by Miller ‘N Co. Auctions & Appraisals 920-980-4999 or 920-980-4995.

**Loyal, WI

Advance notice equipment auction, Sept. 27. Consign early to take advantage of our nationwide advertising. JWO Notes & Market Report: Big enough to make a difference, small enough to care. Sale conducted by Oberholtzer Dairy Cattle & Auction Co. W1416 Hwy 98, Loyal, WI. 715-216-1897 or 715-773-2240. Visit www.oberholtzerauctions.com.

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 20

Withee, WI

10:00 AM – Special sheep and goat auctions – Fall Round Up. Premier Livestock & Auctions, LLC N13438 Hwy 73, Withee, WI. Office 715-559-8232, Rocky Olsen 715-721-0079, or Travis Parr 715-828-2454. Online bidders and buyers register at cattleusa.com. Visit www.premierlivestockandauctions.com.

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 29

Withee, WI

10:00 AM – Special sheep and goat auctions – Holiday Special. Premium prices paid for lambs 40-70; kids 45-65. Premier Livestock & Auctions, LLC N13438 Hwy 73, Withee, WI. Office 715-559-8232, Rocky Olsen 715-721-0079, or Travis Parr 715-828-2454. Online bidders and buyers register at cattleusa.com. Visit www.premierlivestockandauctions.com.