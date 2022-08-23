August 26, 2022: Auction Calendar

Wisconsin State Farmer

** auctions in this week's newspaper

FRIDAY, AUGUST 26

Withee, WI

Machinery auction. Lot is full and consignments are closed. Watch for fall auction date. This auction features tractors, dozers, trailers, skid loaders and trencher, hay ad forage equipment – balers, bale movers, mergers, discbine/mowers, choppers, chopper boxes, blowers, rakes, flat rack wagons, hay/corn heads; manure equipment, tillage and planting – rippers/soil finishers, cultivators/chisel plow, drills, roller plows and planters; sprayers, grain equipment, skid loader with attachments, recreational equipment, trucks, vehicles, ATV/UTV, boat, camper, building material and general farm equipment. Located at N13438 State Hwy 73, Withee, WI. Call (715) 229-2500 with questions, or visit www.premierlivestockandauctions.com. Nationwide buyers through equipmentfacts.com.

Stoughton, WI

10:00 AM – Ehle Bros. Auction. Auction includes 4-wheelers, equipment, tractor, dump, trailer, truck, yard items, tools, misc., and more. Ritger & Drendel Auction Specialists. Visit www.ritgerdrendel.com for photos, terms and full list. Auctioneer is Don Kleven, 608-212-3320. Located at 1501 Progress Ln., Stoughton, WI..

New Richland, MN

10:00 AM – Exceptionally clean, low houred, farm machinery retirement. For full details and photos visit www.maringauction.com. Includes tractor with loader, tillage, planting, and spraying equipment, day cab semi, grain trailer, augers, and other farm items. Inspection dates Aug. 20 and Aug. 26 from 9 AM to 5 PM. Rick and Lori Arnold, sellers, 507-390-1144. Matt Maring Auction Co.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 27

Manitowoc, WI

9:00 AM – Robert J. Schmatz antique Case tractor auction; located at 4630 County CR, Manitowoc, WI, Sale will be live and online at www.lulichauction.com This is a large sale of over 50 Case tractors and equipment, collector cars, gas pumps and related items, tractor memorabilia, parts, toys, and primitive farm collectibles! Full catalog and photos at www.lulichauction.com 608-963-3510. Auctioneers: David A. Lulich, Lyndon Station, Bryan Mergen, Wausau. Clerk and cashier: Lulich Auction, LLC.

Evansville, WI

9:00 AM – Evansville Consignment auction. Tractors, skid loaders, machinery, haying & tillage equipment, trailers, landscape & construction equipment, lawn mowers, ATV’s, shop tools, antiques, livestock, livestock equipment and more. Location:s 8409 North Hwy 14, Evansville, WI. To consign call 608-882-6123 or email deangeorge@litewire.net. For a complete listing and photos visit www.georgeauction.com.

Deerbrook, WI

Noon – Live and online auction on the real estate of Elroy and Winifred Larsen. Located at W12496 Rangeline Rd., Deerbrook, WI. Selling 351 +/- acres of recreational and agricultural land in the town of Ackley, Langlade County to be offered in 11 parcels. Sales conducted by Nolan Sales LLC 715-754-5221. Visit www.nolansales.com for more maps.

Shannon, IL

10:00 AM – Norris & Beth Bremmer Retirement Auction, onsite & online bidding. Items include John Deere 8200 Grain Drill, Grass Seed, Single Disk, Buffalo 500 Pan Scraper, 2-Heider Gravity Wagons, Parker Gravity Wagons and much more. Small items will be sold onsite only. Auction location is 15818 Kittridge Rd, Shannon IL. Visit www.powersauction.com.

Wautoma, WI

9:00 AM – W Yoder classic car, tractor and memorabilia auction. Sale includes street rods, pickups, motorcycles, wood boats, motor homes and much more! W. Yoder Auction, LLC. Yodersold.com. Sale is located at N2494 Yoder La., Wautoma, WI. Call (920) 787-5549 or (920) 295-2644 with questions.

Mineral Point, WI

10:00 AM – Steve Lawinger Auction, Lawinger Grain Company. Sale includes combine and farm equipment, hopper bins, augers, vehicles, trailer, tools and shop items, electric motors, and more. Visit www.bm-auctions.com for full ad/listings. Located at 500 County O, Mineral Point WI. For auction questions call Steve at 608-574-8177. Auctioneers Tom Bidlingmaier 608-328-4878 and Cory Bidlingmaier 608-558-4924.

McHenry, IL

10:30 AM – Retirement auction, online and on-site bidding. Large line of equipment being moved for convenience of auction to the Stade’s Farm and Market, 3709 Miller Rd., McHenry, IL. Includes tractors, semi-tractor and tri, self-prop, sprayer, grain truck, pickups, combines, heads & carts, tillage, grain, wagons, tanks, blowers, spreaders, pioneer weigh buggy, pumps and more. Internet bidding on select items at www.equipmentfactscom. For updates and pictures, log onto auctionzip.com.

Markesan, WI

9:00 AM – Salzwedel Farms Auction, intersection of Hwy 44 and 73, 2 miles southwest of Markesan. Sale includes tractors, farm machinery and related, vehicles, hay, vehicles, shop and farm related items, household and collectibles and more. Sale managed and conducted by Wagners’ Auction and Action Agency Real Estate, LLC, Ripon, WI 920-748-3000. www.wagnersauctionandrealestate.com. Email auction@centurytel.net. Live and online, online begins at 11AM Visit https://bit.ly/3zXnFIl

Stillman Valley, IL

10:00 AM – Classic car, motorcycle, trailer, boat and farm tractor auction. Large auction features classic cars and vehicles, misc. Gas engines, tractors and implements, motor bikes, equipment and utility trailers, travel trailers, motor home, antiques, old car and motorcycle parts, and much more. Located at 7378 N. Stillman Rd., Stillman Valley, IL.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 28

Online Only

Tina Rothering, farm machinery, tractors, skid steer and misc. equipment.

For more information, to view the full catalog or to bid, visit hansenauctiongroup.com

Online bidding ends Sun., Aug, 28. Open House Wed., Aug. 24, 10 AM- 2PM, N21175 County T, Ettrick, WI. For more information call Dick: 715-299-7321 or office 715-985-3191.

MONDAY, AUGUST 29

Online Only

Late Summer firearms, sporting goods and more. Bidding starts at $1. Featured Items: Citadel Trakr .22Lr Semi Auto Rifle; Tanfoglio Witness 9x19 Semi-Auto Pistol; Stevens Model 320 12Ga. Pump Action Shotgun; Anderson Arms Model AM-15 .223 Wylde Semi-Auto Rifle; Bushmaster Firearms XM15-E2S 556 NATO Semi-Auto Rifle; Jimenez Arms J.A.Nine 9MM Semi-Auto Pistol; Browning A5 Light Twelve 12 Ga. Semi-Auto Shotgun; and Springfield Armory XD 45ACP Semi-Auto Pistol. PLUS a huge selection of ammunition, magazines, scopes, accessories, and other sporting goods. Online bidding ends Aug. 29. Bid now at hansenauctiongroup.com. Open House Aug. 25 from 8AM to 4PM. E1026 Hwy 170, Downing, WI. For more info call 715-265-4656.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 30

St. Anne, IL

8:00 AM – Consign now for large farm machinery auction. Call 815-427-8350 or 815-791-0723 to have equipment listed today. Held at St. Anne Consignment Auction & Equipment Sales, 6997 E 5000 S Rd, St. Anne, Il. Email contact@stanneauction.com. www.stanneconsignmentauction.com.

**Online Auction

6:00 PM – The Cecil Redstrom Estate Auction. Online only auction includes John Deere tractor, Gehl skid loader, quick detach bucket, rototiller, rake with cutting blade, auger, box blade, Honda Rancher, spreaders, aerator, paddle boat, framed and signed prints, household items, furniture, tools and much more. Preview held Mon. Aug. 29 from 2 to 4 PM, pick up on Aug. 31 from 9 AM to 2 PM only. Property located at W3546 Gem Rd., Montello, WI. Visit www.hameleauctions for bidding information and complete listing/terms. United Country Real Estate- Midwest Lifestyle Properties – Travis Hamele 608-697-3349, 608-742-5000.

Reedsville, WI

10:45 AM – Online auction starts at 12:30 PM: Farm equipment retirement auction for Linsmeier Farms, 10611 Hilltop Rd., Reedsville, WI. Ford 7700, Ford 9600, Ford 9000, Ford 8000, Ford 5000, Ford 6600, Ford 1600, nice New Holland, NH499, 38 green chopper, 782 chopper, IH510 12’ drill, Gehl 250 spreader, forage boxes, tillage, barn cleaner, silo unloaders, much more including farm antiques. Live/Online Simulcast bidding with bidspotter.com and equipmentfacts.com. View full listing at www.millernco.com.Miller‘N Co. Auctions & Appraisals 920-980-4999.

**Withee, WI

11:00 AM – Dairy Cattle Auction: Pending: Parlor/freestall dairy cows, 78, watch for details; 10 Lineback, Normandy and Red Holstein tiestall cows from Kohl Dairy Farm, Freemont, WI. Sale also includes 6 Holstein tiestall cows, 1 Jersey X Milking well and bred back younger cows out of Minnesota; 5 fresh two-year-old pro cross tiestall freestall on test AI sired from Joseph Weaver, and 5 fancy registered Jersey fresh heifers from Sofine Bovine, Westfield, WI. Also includes 8 Holstein springing dairy heifers from Ben Heck, Neillsville, WI. Call with consignments. Premier Livestock & Auctions, LLC N13438 Hwy 73, Withee, WI. Office (715) 559-8232, Rocky Olsen 715-721-0079, or Travis Parr 715-828-2454. www.premierlivestockandauctions.com. Online bidders and buyers register at cattleusa.com.

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 31

**West Bend, WI

10:00 AM – Hilltop Services Inc. Auction. Online and live sale items starting at 12:30 PM. Auction includes autos, diesel, tire changer, auto repair shop items, snow plow, new stock, and more. See list, details, photos, terms and online bidding info at www.ritgerdrendel.com. Located at 1410 N Main St. (Hwy. 144 Barton), West Bend, WI 53090. Ritger & Drendel, Auction Specialists, Dan Ritger and Rod Drendel.

**Gratiot, WI

11:00 AM – Goebel Dairy Farm Dairy Cattle Auction. Includes 87 head of high-grade dairy cows and heifers, 65 milking cows, 8 dry cows, and 14 heifers bred 6-9 mos. 87 head include Jersey/Holstein cross, R&W Holsteins, B&W Holsteins and Holstein bull. Also includes misc. barn items and semen tank, foot bath and other small barn items. Auctioneer is Tom Bidlingmaier, Browntown, WI 608-328-4878; and Cory Bidlingmaier, Monroe, 608-558-4924. Visit www.brnauctions.com. Located at 6488 Gillie Lane, Gratiot, WI. For questions, call Matt at 608-214-4944.

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 1

**Loyal, WI

10:00 AM – Special Dairy & Heifer Sale. Hay sale 10 AM and Dairy cows 11 AM. Complete Herd Dispersal selling 60 Holstein cows, 11 springing heifers. Other early consignments: 11 Holstein cows. Sale location is W1461 Hwy 98, Loyal, WI 54446. Watch our sale online at www.cattleusa.com.

SEPTEMBER 1-3

New Paris, IN

39th Annual Labor Day Weekend Auction. Three huge days. Accepting consignments now through Aug. 31. Call ahead to consign, unloading hours may vary. Auction includes on site and online bidding. Polk Auction Company. www.polkauction.com, 72435 Hwy 15, New Paris, IN. 877-915-4440.

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 6

**Withee, WI

11:00 AM – Special feeder cattle, bred beef cow and beef breeding bull auction. Expecting 600-800 head. Premier Livestock & Auctions, LLC. Call now to consign your beef bulls, beef cows and feeders. All cows and heifers need to be in by 9:30 AM for pregnancy checks. No feed charge for cattle dropped off night before. Premier Livestock & Auctions, LLC N13438 Hwy 73, Withee, WI. Office 715-559-8232, Rocky Olsen 715-721-0079, or Travis Parr 715-828-2454. Online bidders and buyers register at cattleusa.com.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 3

**Live virtual auction

8:30 AM – Annual Fall Hazelhurst Consignment Live Virtual Auction. Small live auction items begin at 8:30 AM, lawn and garden at Noon, vehicles at 2 PM. Virtual/online items west of driveway starting with augers at 8:45 AM. Online bidding available via proxibid at www.proxibid.com. The auction includes tractors, skid loaders, tillage & planting equipment, vehicles, trailers, combines, harvest equipment, lawn, garden, ATV’s, mowers, snowblower, and much more. Location 177748 W. Milledgeville Road, Polo, IL. See advance bills/pictures on auctionzip.com under public auction service. For registration questions, contact proxibid at 877-505-7770 or Braydan Beiswanger at 260-760-4036. Live simulcast bidding day of sale and pre-bidding available ahead of auction. Public Auction Service Sheryl & John Hopkins. 815-946-2660, 815-441-1251, or 815-994-1836.

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 8

**Fond du Lac, WI

7:30 PM – September Dairy Production Sale at Great Northern Sales Arena, Fond du Lac, WI. Holstein and Jersey fresh cows selling, grade A registered, freestall-parlor cows, superb udders, low scc, and stall barn cows. Online bidding at www.cowbuyer.com. Check www.greatnorthernsalesarena.com. Great Northern Land & Cattle Co., Inc. W4226 Hwy 23 E, Fond du Lac, WI. 920-923-6991.

**Loyal, WI

Advance Notice: Special Dairy and Feeder Sale. complete herd dispersal. 30 dairy cows including Holstein, Jersey, Milking Shorthorn, Guernsey and Linebacks. Sale conducted by Oberholtzer Dairy Cattle & Auction Co. Visit www.oberholtzerauctions.com.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 9

**Merrill, WI

9:00 AM – Live and online auction. Now accepting consignments. Annual Fall Equipment Auction, Merrill, WI. The auction will feature quality farm tractors, hay & forage equipment, tillage equipment, wheel loaders, excavators, loader and backhoes, skid steers, dozers and more. Call John at 715-581-1915. Wausauauctioneers.com. 4510 County L, Merrill, WI. Internet bidding is available on proxibid.com. For a complete listing, visit www.wausauauctioneers.com

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 15

**Janesville, WI

Noon – Real Estate Auction. Sale offers 116 +/- acres of farmland in Plymouth Township, Rock County, Section 13 in Janesville, WI. View your own or call 608-774-9336 for a showing. Farmland is productive tract with 80+ tillable acres. Registration and luncheon begin at 11 AM at Ding-A-Ling-Supper Club, 8215 W. Race St., Orfordville, WI. Badger State Auction & Real Estate LLC, www.badgerstateauction.com.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 16

Reedsburg, WI

1:00 PM – Sauk County WI multi-parcel real estate auction. Live auction at E6789 Loop Dr., Reedsburg, WI. Selling four lots, multiple acres. Lot 1: 67+ acres, barndominium and shed. Lot 2: 35 acres of pasture hunting land. Lot 3: 40 acres of hunting and buildable parcel. Lot 4: 20 ares of hunting and buildable parcel. Previews held Aug. 28, Sept. 3 and Sept. 11 from 11 AM to 1 PM. Call 608-742-5000 or visit Hameleauctions.com.

SEPTEMBER 23 AND 24

Browntown, WI

8:00 AM – Stateline Consignment Auction. Looking for quality used farm equipment, including construction equipment, skid steers, attachments, hay and forage equipment, planting and tillage, trucks, trailers, lawn and garden, recreational equipment and ore. Onsite and online bidding will be available. Visit www.powersauction.com for more details and information. Taking consignments now until Sept. 17. Call and schedule an appointment today with Mike 608-214-5761. No late consignments will be accepted.

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 24

Fond du Lac, WI

9:00 AM - Annual Fall Farm Machinery Consignment Auction, Auction Specialists Site Sale, W5659 County Y, 10 miles south of Fond du Lac. Accepting consignments of: farm machinery, trucks, trailers, loaders, lawn & garden tractors, mowers, small equipment, shop equipment, collectable farm equipment, etc. Note: If you are thinking of selling your complete line of farm machinery (farm auction) please give us a call. Complete sellouts work very well at these auctions. Deadline for consignments to be advertised is Wed., Sept. 7. Consignments Forms are available by calling 920-921-2901or visiting www.auctionsp.com.

Marion, WI

9:00 AM – Consignments wanted for Carley Sales fall machinery consignment auction at E7019 Swamp Rd., Marion, WI. Tractors of all types, all types of farm machinery, lawn and garden, trailers, trucks, auto, misc., etc., will be offered for sale. A list of pre-consigned items will be posted daily starting Sept. 16 at www.carleysales.com. Call 715-754-5292. Items can be sold or delivered to auction site Friday, Sept. 16 and 17 from 8 AM to 5 PM. And Mon. through Thurs. Sept. 19-22 from 8 AM to 7 PM. No consignments accepted Sept. 23 and 24. Conducted by Carley Sales, Inc.,715-754-5292 or 715-853-1207.

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 27

Weyauwega, WI

Breezy Hill Farms LLC. Dairy has been sold, land rented, and Breezy Hill Farms will sell their fine line of equipment in this dairy retirement auction. Watch for updates on this great equipment which includes tractors, harvester, front fold planter, cultipacker, and & much more. Watch for details, pics, and full listing at www.millernco.com. Sale conducted simulcast live & online. Auction held by Miller ‘N Co. Auctions & Appraisals 920-980-4999 or 920-980-4995.

Loyal, WI

Advance notice equipment auction, Sept. 27. Consign early to take advantage of our nationwide advertising. JWO Notes & Market Report: Big enough to make a difference, small enough to care. Sale conducted by Oberholtzer Dairy Cattle & Auction Co 715-216-1897 or 715-773-2240. Visit www.oberholtzerauctions.com.

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 20

**Withee, WI

10:00 AM – Special sheep and goat auctions – Fall Round Up. Premier Livestock & Auctions, LLC N13438 Hwy 73, Withee, WI. Office 715-559-8232, Rocky Olsen 715-721-0079, or Travis Parr 715-828-2454. Online bidders and buyers register at cattleusa.com. Visit www.premierlivestockandauctions.com.

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 29

**Withee, WI

10:00 AM – Special sheep and goat auctions – Holiday Special. Premium prices paid for lambs 40-70; kids 45-65. Premier Livestock & Auctions, LLC N13438 Hwy 73, Withee, WI. Office 715-559-8232, Rocky Olsen 715-721-0079, or Travis Parr 715-828-2454. Online bidders and buyers register at cattleusa.com. Visit www.premierlivestockandauctions.com.