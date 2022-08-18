Weekly Market Report: Aug. 16 2022

Wisconsin State Farmer

Weekly market report beginning the week of Aug. 16, 2022. Data compiled from state and national market sources.

Cattle

Bonduel Equity Market: Aug. 15, 2022

FED CATTLE: Steady.

High Yielding Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 130.00 to 154.50.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 135.00 & down.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers: 125.00 143.00.

Choice Holstein Steers: 100.00 to 124.00.

Unfinished Steers & Heifers: 99.00 & down.

CULL COWS: Steady

Higher 20% sold for: 90.00 to 104.50.

60% sold for: 73.00 to 89.00.

Lower 20% sold for: 72.00 & down.

CULL BULLS: Steady

Most Bulls: 90.00 to 109.00.

Thin, Full Bulls, over a ton discounted: 90.00 & down.

CALVES: Sold by the pound. Lower.

Holstein Bull Calves: 60.00 to 135.00.

Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 20.00 & down.

Quality Beef Calves: 150.00 to 400.00.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 60.00 & down, heavy discounts on light and poor quality.

FEEDER CATTLE: As of 07/21/22 sale.

Beef steers under 400 lbs: No test.

Beef steers 400-600 lbs: 124-140.00.

Beef steers 600-800 lbs: 108-140.00.

Beef steers over 800 lbs: 98-116.00.

Beef heifers under 400 lbs: No test.

Beef heifers 400-600 lbs: No test.

Beef heifers 600-800 lbs: No test.

Beef heifers over 800 lbs: No test.

Holstein steers up to 400 lbs: No test.

Holstein steers 400-600 lbs: No test.

Holstein steers 600-800 lbs: 100-108.00.

Holstein steers over 800 lbs: No test.

Johnson Creek Equity Market: Aug. 15, 2022

FED CATTLE: Steady.

High Yielding Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 120.00 to 143.00.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 115.00 to 130.00.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers: 127.00 to 141.00.

Choice Holstein Steers: 108.00 to 118.00.

Select & Unfinished Cattle: 95.00 &down.

CULL COWS: Steady

20% sold for: 76.00 to 93.00.

60% sold for: 65.00 to 80.00.

Lower 20% sold for: 70.00 & down.

CULL BULLS: Steady.

Most Bulls: 75.00 to 85.00.

Thin & Full Bulls, discounted: 60.00 & down.

CALVES, sold by the pound: Steady

60% of Holstein Bull Calves: 80.00 to 150.00.

Quality Dairy Heifer Calves:25.00 to 50.00.

Quality Beef Calves: 220.00 to 300.00.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 50.00 & down.

Lomira Equity Market: Aug. 16, 2022

FED CATTLE: Steady.

High Yielding Choice & Prime Beef Steers & Heifers:144.00 to 148.00.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 134.00 to 143.00.

Select, Low Yielding & Underfinished Beef Steers & Heifers: 132.00 & down.

X-bred Steers & Heifers: 130.00 to 142.00.

High Yielding Choice & Prime Holstein Steers: 135.00 to 140.00.

Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: 125.00 to 134.00.

Low Yielding, Select & Underfinished Holstein Steers & Heifers: 90.00-124.00.

MARKET COWS: Steady

High Yielding Cows: 83.00 to 93.00.

Cutters & Utility: 59.00 to 84.00.

Canners & Shells: 25.00-58.00

MARKET BULLS: Steady

High Yielding Bulls: 90.00 to 100.00.

Thin, Light & Over-Conditioned Bulls: 85.00 & down.

CALVES (08/16/22 Auction): Sold by the pound.

Quality Holstein Bull Calves weighing 95-125 lbs: 110.00 to 160.00.

Light Weight Calves: 50.00 to 100.00.

Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 40.00-70.00.

Quality Beef and X-bred Bulls & Heifer Calves: Heifers 140.00-250.00; Bulls 220.00-370.00.

Poor Quality Calves: 30.00 & down.

AltoonaEquity Market: Aug. 11, 2022

FED CATTLE:

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 125.00 to 145.00.

Choice Dairy X-bred Steers & Heifers: 118.00 to 143.00.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers: 130.00 to 140.00.

Choice Holstein Steers:116.00 to 129.00.

Select, Unfinished & Heavyweight Steers & Heifers: 115.00 & down.

CULL COWS:

Higher 20% sold for: 89.00 to 97.00.

60% sold for: 69.00 to 88.00.

Lower 20% sold for: 68.00 & down.

CULL BULLS:

Most Bulls: 85.00 to 105.00.

CALVES: Sold by the head.

80% of Holstein Bull Calves 95 lbs. & up: 60.00 to 120.00.

Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 20.00 & down.

Quality Beef Calves: 100.00-217.00.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 70.00 & down.

Monroe Equity Market: Aug. 08, 2022

FED CATTLE:

High Yielding Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 144.00-152.00.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 135.00-143.50.

Choice Dairy X-bred Steers & Heifers: 122.00-145.00.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: 129.00-139.00.

Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: 114.00-128.50.

Unfinished Steers & Heifers: 112.00 and down.

Wednesday 08/03/22 Sale:

High Yielding Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: No test.

Choice Beef Steers &Heifers: No test.

Choice Dairy X-bred Steers & Heifers: No test.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: No test.

Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: 114.00-129.00.

Unfinished Steers & Heifers: 112.00 and down.

CULL COWS:

High Yielding Cows: 82.00 to 98.00.

Cutters & Utility: 60.00 to 81.00.

Canners & Shells: 59.00 & down.

SLAUGHTER BULLS:

High Yielding Bulls: 94.00 to 106.00.

Thin, Light and Overconditioned Bulls: 90.00 & down.

CALVES:Sold by the pound.

Quality Holstein Bull Calves: 100.00 to 130.00.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 75.00 & down.

Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 40.00 & down.

Quality Beef & Beef X-bred Calves: bulls 245.00 & down; heifers 200.00 & down.

Reedsville Equity Market: Aug. 11, 2022

FED CATTLE: Steady

High Yielding Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 132.00 to 145.00.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 118.00 to 131.00.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers: 128.00 to 144.00.

Choice Holstein Steers: 110.00 to 127.00.

Unfinished Steers & Heifers: 109.00 & down.

CULL COWS: Steady

Higher 20% sold for: 90.00 to 100.00.

60% sold for: 70.00 to 89.00.

Lower 20% sold for: 69.00 & down.

CULL BULLS: Steady

Most Bulls: 80.00 to 100.00.

CALVES: Softer

40% of Holstein Bull Calves: 80.00-150.00.

Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 40.00 & down.

Quality Beef Calves: 250.00& down.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 40.00 & down.

FEEDER CATTLE: Next sale is Aug. 25 at noon.

Holstein steers under 400 lbs: 80.00 to 100.00.

Holstein steers 400 to 600 lbs: 80.00 to 100.00.

Holstein steers 600 to 800 lbs: 75.00 to 95.00.

Holstein steers over 800 lbs: 75.00 to 95.00.

Stratford Equity Market: Aug. 16, 2022

FED CATTLE: Steady

High Yielding Choice & Prime Beef Steers & Heifers: 138.00-148.00.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 125.00 to 137.00.

High Yielding Choice & Prime Holstein Steers & Heifers: 130.00-143.00.

Select & Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: 120.00 to 129.00.

Unfinished Steers & Heifers: 120.00 and down.

CULL COWS: Lower

Higher 20% sold for: 84.00 to 94.00.

60% sold for: 65.00 to 83.00.

Lower 20% sold for: 65.00 & down.

Good certified organic cows (for slaughter): 100.00-115.00.

CULL BULLS: Steady.

Most Bulls: 95.00 to 119.50.

Thin, Full, Horned Bulls discounted: 90.00 & down.

CALVES, sold by the head: Holsteins Lower

Good to Top Quality Holstein Bull Calves: 75.00 to 115.00.

Top Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 25.00 to 45.00.

Plain Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 20.00 & down.

Quality Beef Calves: 200.00 to 415.00.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 50.00 & down.

FEEDER CATTLE: Steady

Beef Steers: Under 400 lbs: 120.00-160.00; 400 to 600 lbs: 115.00-160.00; 600 to 800 lbs: 110.00-147.50; Over 800 lbs: 105.00-137.50.

Beef Heifers: Under 400 lbs: 115.00-147.50; 400 to 600 lbs: 110.00-145.00; 600 to 800 lbs: 100.00-135.00; Over 800 lbs: 95.00-130.00.

Holstein Steers: Under 400 lbs: 105.00-152.50; 400 to 600lbs: 100.00-140.00; 600 to 800 lbs: 100.00-135.00; Over 800 lbs: 90.00-131.00.

Milwaukee Stockyards: Aug. 16, 2022

COWS:

No RollCows: 85.00 to 92.00.

High Yielding Cutters & Utility: 72.00 to82.00.

Cutters: 60.00 to 70.00.

Canners & Shells: 55.00 & down.

HOLSTEIN STEERS:

High Choice & Prime Holstein Steers, 1400-1600lbs: 130.00 to 136.00.

Choice Holstein Steers: 124.00 to 129.00.

Select Steers: 100.00 to 115.00.

Unfinished Holstein Steers: 100.00 & down.

BEEF CATTLE:

Choice & Prime Angus Beef 1200-1500 lbs: 140.00 to 145.00.

Select Beef Steers & Heifers: 125.00 & down.

BULLS:

Premium Beef Bulls 1600-2000 lbs: 90.00 to 100.00.

Common to Good Bulls: 80.00 to 90.00.

REPLACEMENT CALVES:

Premium Bulls 100-120 lbs: 100.00 to 120.00.

Common to Good Bulls 80-100 lbs: 50.00 to 100.00.

Beef Bull Calves: 150.00 to 250.00.

Beef Heifer Calves: 100.00 to 200.00.

Dairy Heifer Calves: 30.00 to 75.00.

Boning Calves: 15.00 & down.

Premier Livestock: Aug. 11, 2022

MARKET COWS: Steady

Selling Every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday

High Yielding Cows: 92.00 to 106.00.

Most Market Cows: 78.00 to 91.00.

Low Yielding Cows: 77.00 and down.

FED MARKET STEERS AND HEIFERS: Stronger

High Choice & Prime Holstein Steers: 132.00 to 146.00.

Low Choice & Select Holstein Steers: 126.00 to131.00.

Underfinished & Mixed Grading: 120.00 & down.

MARKET BULLS: Steady

High Yielding Bulls: 101.00 to 125.00.

Plainer Quality Bulls: 100.00 & down.

BABY CALVES: Steady

Most Holstein Bull Calves: 75.00-145.00.

Quality Beef Calves: 150.00 to 410.00.

Holstein Heifer Calves, Single Birth: 10.00-70.00.

Light and off quality calves: 20.00 & down.

Fennimore: Aug. 17, 2022

High Yield Slaughter Cows: 75.00-87.00; Holstein Bulls & Calves: 95-120 lbs: 115.00-145.00; Light Weight & Poor Calves: 50.00-100.00; Holstein Heifer Calves: 30.00-55.00; Beef X-Bred Calves: 200.00-300.00.

National Cattle Summary: Aug. 15, 2022

For Monday negotiatedcash trading was at a standstill in the Southern Plains and Nebraska. In the Western Cornbelt negotiated cash trading was mostly inactive on light demand. Not enough purchases for a market trend. Last week in the Southern Plains live purchases traded at 140.00. For prior week in Nebraska live and dressed purchases traded from 144.00-148.00 and from 229.00-230.00, respectively. Forthe previous week in the Western Cornbelt live and dressed purchases traded from 146.00-148.00 and at 229.00, respectively.

Dairy Cattle Summary

Reedsville Equity Market: Aug. 11, 2022

Top Quality SpringingHolstein Heifers: 700.00 to 1300.00.

Plainer Quality Springing Holstein Heifers: 650.00 & down.

Good Quality Shortbred Heifers:500.00 to 1000.00.

Good Quality Springing & Recently Fresh Cows: 700.00 to 1150.00.

Good Bred Back Milking Cows: 700.00 to 1150.00.

Plain Quality & Common Cows: 500.00 to 775.00.

Dehorned & Vaccinated Open Heifers, 350-550 lbs: 40.00 to 70.00/lb.

Dehorned& Vaccinated Open Heifers, 550-750 lbs: 60.00 to 90.00/lb.

Dehorned & Vaccinated Open Heifers, 750-950 lbs: 60.00 to 90.00/lb.

Central Livestock, Zumbrota, MN: Aug. 15, 2022

FINISHED CATTLE:

Finished Beef Steers: 145.00-157.75; Mixed Grading: 123.00-144.00.

Finished Beef Heifers: 143.00-151.50; Mixed Grading: 119.00-142.00.

Finished Dairy Steers: 130.00-145.00; Silage Fed, Heavyweight, Select Grade, Lightweight: 92.00-129.00.

MARKET COWS:

Mostly75.00-106.00; Thin/shelly/full/overfed cows: 40.00-74.50; Market Bulls: 80.00-112.00.

Bred Beef Cows & Heifers: N/A; cow/calf pairs: UP to 1300.00/pair.

Calves: 95-125 lbs: 50.00-85.00; 150-250 lbs: N/A; Beef Calves: 125.00-225.00; Lighter, Weaker, Younger Calves: 45.00 & down.

FEEDER CATTLE:

Beef Steers: under 600 lbs: Up to 172.00/cwt; 600-800 lbs: Up to 137.50; 800-1000 lbs: Upto 136.00/cwt; Beef Heifers: 350-600 lbs: Up to 175.00/cwt; 600-800 lbs: N/A; 800-1000 lbs: Up to 136.00.

Holstein Steers: under 400 lbs: N/A.; 400-600 lbs: N/A; 600-800 lbs: N/A; 800-1000 lbs: Up to 128.00/cwt.

Eastern Corn Belt Direct, Feeder Cattle Summary: Aug. 12, 2022

Compared to last week: Not enough comparable FOB trades last week for a trend. Demand good. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (43.9% Steers, 56.1% Heifers). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 100%. Unless otherwise noted, Feeder Cattle prices FOB based on net weights after a 2-3% shrink or equivalent, with up to a 15 cent slide > 600 lbs. Livestock reported this week originated from KY.

Sheep &Lambs

Monroe Equity Market: Aug. 09, 2022

As of 07/16/22: Finished Market Lambs: 1.07-1.17/lb.; Feeder Lambs: 1.10-1.55/lb.; Cull Ewes: .77-1.13/lb; Cull Rams: 1.10-1.13/lb.

Johnson Creek Equity Market: Aug. 15, 2022

Lambs: Over 100 lbs: 100.00-120.00; Under 100 lbs: 110.00-140.00; Ewes: 70.00-100.00; Bucks: 70.00-100.00.

Lomira Equity Market: Aug. 16, 2022

As of 07/30/2022: Finished Market Lambs: 90.00-150.00; Feeder Lambs:Under 65 lbs: 140.00-200.00; 70-100 lbs: 120.00-180.00; Ewes: 70.00-100.00; Rams: 80.00-115.00.

Stratford Equity Market: Aug. 16, 2022

As of 08/10/22: Feeder Lambs: 125.00-200.00; Market Lambs: 120.00-180.00; Cull Ewes: 90.00-135.00; Cull Rams: 85.00-150.00.

Fennimore: Aug. 17, 2022

Bucks & Ewes: N/A.; Choice Lambs: 97.50-119.00/lb.; Feeding Lambs: 122.50-300.00/lb.

Central Livestock, Zumbrota, MN: Aug. 09, 2022

Feeder Lambs: 50-70 lbs: 210.00-255.00; 70-90 lbs: 95.00-240.00; 90-120 lbs: 95.00-140.00.

Fed Lambs 110-155 lbs: Shorn Lambs: N/A.; Unshorn Lambs: 95.00-136.00/cwt.

Utility & Good Ewes: 75.00-95.00; Thin & Cull Ewes: 70.00 & down; Yearling Ewes: 70.00-122.50.

Goats

Monroe Equity Market: Aug. 09, 2022

As of 07/30/22: Goats sell by the head.

Dairy Goats 40-70 lbs: 110.00 to 185.00.

Meat Goats 40-70 lbs: 160.00-210.00.

Meat Goats over 70 lbs: No test.

Cull Nannies & Billies: 150.00 & down.

Johnson Creek Equity Market: Aug. 15, 2022

Young Goats over 80 lbs: 200.00 & down.

Young Goats 60-80 lbs: 200.00 & down.

Young Goats under 60 lbs: 170.00 & down.

Cull Goats: 100.00 & down.

Lomira Equity Market: Aug. 16, 2022

As of 07/30/2022:

Fed Goats: 160.00 to 225.00.

Dairy Kids: 130.00to 200.00.

Boer Kids: 200.00 to 300.00.

Cull Goats: 80.00 to 160.00.

Fennimore, Aug. 17, 2022

Slaughter Nannies: 115.00 to 130.00.

Slaughter Billies: 200.00.

Slaughter Kids (Dairy): 171.00-245.00.

Slaughter Kids (Boer): 250.00-290.00.

Hogs

USDA Hog Report: Aug. 12, 2022

Compared to last week: Early weaned pigs and all feeder pigs steady. Demand moderate for moderate offerings.

Stratford Equity Market: Aug. 16, 2022

Butchers: 80.00-89.00; Sows: 87.00-90.00; Boars: 34.00-36.00; Slaughter Pigs: No test; Feeder Pigs, 45-50 lbs: 38.00/hd.; 70-80 lbs: no test; 85 lbs. and up: no test.

Johnson Creek Equity Market: Aug. 09, 2022

Butchers over 250 lbs: 60.00-75.00; Light Sows: 35.00-65.00; Heavy Sows: 35.00-65.00; Boars: 10.00-20.00; Feeder Pigs: no test.

Lomira Equity Market: Aug. 16, 2022

Feeder Pigs: 40-80 lbs: Callfor availability.

Hogs: Heavy Sows: 71.00-75.00; Light Sows: 67.00-70.00; Boars: 16.00-20.00; Butcher Hogs: 70.00.

Central Livestock, Zumbrota, MN: Aug. 09, 2022

Feeder Pigs: Up to 50 lbs: 40.00-80.00; 50-60 lbs: 40.00-105.00; 60-80 lbs: 105.00-115.00/hd; 80-100 lbs: 105.00-110.00; 100-120 lbs: 125.00-135.00.

Grains

Cargill La Crosse: Aug. 16, 2022

CORN/SOYBEANS

Sept: 6.1100/14.5425

Dec.: 6.1025/-----

Mar ‘23: 6.1800/13.9075

May 6.2150/13.9400

Sept: 5.9125/13.3975

Dec: 5.8375/-------

Mar.’24: 5.9125/13.2175

May: 5.9500/13.1800

Eggs

USDA Egg Report: Aug.16, 2022

Midwest delivered prices are steady. Producer prices are unchanged. The undertone is steady to barely steady. Demand is moderate to at times fairly good. Offerings are light to moderate. Supplies are mostly moderate. Market activity is slow to moderate. The Midwest shell egg inventory decreased 3.2% compared to a week ago.

Extra Large: 2.06-2.08; Large: 2.04-2.06; Medium: 1.60-1.62

Hay

Reedsville Equity Market: Aug. 17, 2022

High Quality 1st Crop Hay: 90.00-145.00/ton; Low Quality: 80.00/ton & down; High Quality 2nd & 3rd Crop Hay: 120.00-180.00/ton; Low Quality: 110.00/ton & down; High Quality Straw: 80.00-130.00/ton, Low quality 70.00/ton & down.

Lomira Equity Market: Aug. 12, 2022

Every Friday at noon (price per bale):

Small Squares Hay: 1.00-3.00/bale; Large Squares Hay Alfalfa: 40.00-60.00/bale; Large Squares Mix: 30.00-40.00/bale; Large Square Grass: 20.00-35.00/bale; Large Rounds Alfalfa Quality: 40.00-50.00/bale; Large Rounds Mix: 30.00-40.00/bale; Large Rounds Grass: 20.00-30.00/bale; Small Wheat Straw: 1.50-3.00/bale; Large Squares: 10.00-20.00/bale.

Fennimore: Aug. 17, 2022

Large Square Hay: 135.00-140.00/ton; Small Sq. Hay: N/A; Dry Cow/Beef Cow Hay: N/A; Large Square Straw: 35.00-45.00; Small Square Straw: 3.00/bale.

Tim Slack Auction & Realty, Hay & Bedding Report: Aug. 18, 2022

Hay, lg. Square: Fair: Good: 160.00-175.00/ton.

Hay, lg. Round: Good: N/A; Sm. square: Good: 3.00-3.50/bale.

Straw, lg. Square: Fair 3x3: 40.00/bale; 3x3 oats, 36.00/bale.

Grass, lg. Square: Good: 85.00-110.00/ton; Lg. round: Good: 80.00-85.00/ton.

Stratford Equity Market: Aug. 16, 2022

Sale first and third Tuesday each month:

Large Square Grass Mix: 40.00-45.00/bale.

Large Square Hay Bales, 2nd and 3rd Crop Alfalfa: 60.00-75.00/bale.

Large Square Bales, Rye Straw: 40.00-45.00/bale.

Round Hay Bales, Grass: 35.00-50.00/bale.

Alfalfa Rounds, 2nd & 3rd Crop: 45.00-55.00/bale.

Small Square Straw Bales: No test.

Small Square Hay Bales:2.75-3.50/bale.

Dairy

Weekly Animal Feed, Central U.S.: Aug. 11, 2022

Dry whey prices decreased on the bottom of the range and top of the mostly series this week. Production continues at similar rates to previous weeks, but demand is clearly slowing. End users are acutely aware of the bearish markettones. Exports into Asia have slowed, but some producers reported finding some traction for international trades if offer prices were toward the low end of the range. There are reports suggesting an attempt to recover/regrow Chinese swine herds in the second half of the year, which contacts expect could "right the ship" in regards to the domestic U.S. whey/protein markets. However, near-term market tones remain somewhat unassured.

Prices for Central U.S., All First Sales, FOB, Conventional and Non-Edible Dry Whey Price Range Animal Feed, $/lb: .3900 - .4200.

Prices for Central U.S., All First Sales, FOB, Extra Grade & Grade A, Conventional and Edible Dry Whey Price Range: Non-Hygroscopic, $/lb: .3900 - .5000; Mostly Range: Non-Hygroscopic, $/lb: .4400 - .4600.

Dairy Market Review: Aug. 05, 2022

BUTTER: Grade AA closed at $2.9350. The weekly average for Grade AA is $2.9625 (-0.0655).

CHEESE: Barrels closed at $1.8875 and 40# blocks at $1.8450. The weekly average for barrels is $1.8740 (+0.0550) and blocks, $1.8220 (-0.0050).

CHEESE HIGHLIGHTS: Milk output is declining in the Northeast and West, but contacts in these regions say milk is available for cheese makers to run busy production schedules. In the Midwest, milk availability varies by location and timing. Cheese inventories are available for spot purchasing across all regions. In the Midwest, cheese demands have been varying from week to week, but stakeholders say they have been consistent this week. Some Midwestern cheese contacts say the drop in cheese prices in recent weeks has encouraged some increased purchasing, while others note that sales are seasonally slower.

BUTTER HIGHLIGHTS: Cream supplies are tightening across the country. In the Northeast and West, high temperatures are contributing to reduced milk output and cream volumes. Some butter makers in the Northeast and West say higher cream multiples have made selling cream more advantageous than churning. Butter production is steady to lower in the Northeast and West.

FLUID MILK HIGHLIGHTS: Throughout most of the country milk volumes are trending lower, following seasonal trends. Milk producers say high temperatures, high humidity, and dry weather are contributing to reduced output. Contacts report milk volumes are available to meet production needs in many areas. In some parts of the country, processors are sourcing loads of milk from outside of their immediate geographic area to meet their production needs. Cream inventories are tightening. Contacts in the West report strong demand and declining production; some say they are selling cream due to high cream multiples and labor shortages. Ice cream makers continue to pull on cream supplies in the East and Midwest, though contacts in the latter say cream cheese producers are also having an impact on availability.

