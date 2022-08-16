August 19, 2022: Auction Calendar

Wisconsin State Farmer

**auctions appearing in this week's newspaper

SATURDAY, AUGUST 20

Newton, WI

75th celebration of “Rootin’ Tootin’ Newton” - Home of the Newton Firefighters annual picnic with truck and tractor pulls, volleyball tournament, food, and large consignment auction: Selling in two rings small items & lawn equipment starting at 10 AM. Farm machinery starting at 12 PM the farm equipment auction. Space is limited for the actual auction site; a portion of offerings will be featured at bidspotter.com with simulcast live/online bidding. Miller ‘N Co. Auctions & Appraisals 920-980-4999 or 920-980-4995.

Stoughton, WI

10:00 AM – Skid loader, lawn tractors, collector truck, shop equipment, tools, antiques & collectibles.2614 County B, Stoughton, WI. George Auction Service & Real Estate, LLC georgeauction.com 608-751-5703 or 608-882-6123.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 21

Omro, WI

9:00 AM – Auction, live and online. Tractors, farm machinery, collectibles, trailers, shop & lawn, garden, sporting equipment and toys. Location: 4375 Reighmoor Rd., Omro, WI. Bid online via equipmentfacts.com. Online bidding for larger items begins at at 11 AM.Sale managed and conducted by Wagners’ Auction & Action Agency Real Estate LLC. www.wagnersauctionandrealestate.com.

**Stillman Valley, IL

9:30 AM – Holder Estate, live on-site two-day auction. Includes equipment, tools, antiques and collectors' items, mowers and tillers, amplifiers, furniture, military, stoneware, household furnishings, outdoor and farm equipment, and much more. Large Auction held at 7378 N. Stillman Rd., Stillman Valley, IL.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 23

**Withee, WI

9:00 AM – Hay and straw auction, sold by the bale. Wednesdays at 9:30 AM. Expecting 200 head of cattle to be sold at 11AM. Online bidders and buyers register at cattleusa.com. Premier Livestock and Auctions, N13438 Hwy 73, Withee, WI.

Withee, WI

11:00 AM – Special monthly dairy heifer auction. Call with your consignments. N13438 Hwy 73, Withee, WI. Online bidders and buyers register at cattleusa.com. Drive-ins welcome. Please have in by 10:30 AM. Premier Livestock and Auctions. For more information visit www.premierlivestockandauctions.com.

Online Only

10:00 AM – Online only livestock and machinery Auction. The Devneys have discontinued their livestock operation and will strictly crop farm. Bidding opens Aug. 16 and starts closing Aug. 23 at 10 AM. Auction and inspection location at 5744 212 St. W., Farmington, MN. Sale includes tractor, forage boxes, forage harvester, heads, manure spreaders, manure tank, skid loader attachments, round baler and more. Matt Maring Auction. .www.maringauction.com. (507) 789-5421.

Online Only

10:00 AM – Larry and Bridget Mundth, online only auction. Bidding ends Tues., Aug. 23 at 10 AM. Auction includes tractors, skidsteer & attachments, machinery, trailer, cattle/farm items, vehicles, feed, household, etc. Partial list, catalog and online bidding at www.gavinbros.com.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 25

**Online Auction

9:00 AM – August Farm Consignment. Online auction ends Thursday. Preview held Wed., Aug. 24 from 9 AM to 3 PM. Pick up Aug. 26 from 8 AM to 4 PM. Features tractors, farm machinery, skidsteer attachments, construction equipment, lawn equipment, ATV’s, etc. Catalog and online bidding at www.gavinbros.com. Farm located at E7429 Hwy 23 and 33, Reedsburg, WI.

**Loyal, WI

10:00 AM – Special Dairy & Feeder Sale. Expecting our usual run 350-400 head. Watch our sale online at www.cattleusa.com. Sale location: W1461 Hwy 98, Loyal, WI. Sale conducted by Oberholtzer Dairy Cattle & Auction Co. Visit www.oberholtzerauctions.com.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 26

**Withee, WI

Machinery auction. Lot is full and consignments are closed. Watch for fall auction date. This auction features tractors, dozers, trailers, skid loaders and trencher, hay ad forage equipment – balers, bale movers, mergers, discbine/mowers, choppers, chopper boxes, blowers, rakes, flat rack wagons, hay/corn heads; manure equipment, tillage and planting – rippers/soil finishers, cultivators/chisel plow, drills, roller plows and planters; sprayers, grain equipment, skid loader with attachments, recreational equipment, trucks, vehicles, ATV/UTV, boat, camper, building material and general farm equipment. Located at N13438 State Hwy 73, Withee, WI. Call (715) 229-2500 with questions, or visit www.premierlivestockandauctions.com. Nationwide buyers through equipmentfacts.com.

Stoughton, WI

10:00 AM – Ehle Bros. Auction. Auction includes 4-wheelers, equipment, tractor, dump, trailer, truck, yard items, tools, misc., and more. Ritger & Drendel Auction Specialists. Visit www.ritgerdrendel.com for photos, terms and full list. Auctioneer is Don Kleven, 608-212-3320. Located at 1501 Progress Ln., Stoughton, WI..

New Richland, MN

10:00 AM – Exceptionally clean, low houred, farm machinery retirement. For full details and photos visit www.maringauction.com. Includes tractor with loader, tillage, planting, and spraying equipment, day cab semi, grain trailer, augers, and other farm items. Inspection dates Aug. 20 and Aug. 26 from 9 AM to 5 PM. Rick and Lori Arnold, sellers, 507-390-1144. Matt Maring Auction Co.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 27

Manitowoc, WI

9:00 AM – Robert J. Schmatz antique Case tractor auction; located at 4630 County CR, Manitowoc, WI, Sale will be live and online at www.lulichauction.com This is a large sale of over 50 Case tractors and equipment, collector cars, gas pumps and related items, tractor memorabilia, parts, toys, and primitive farm collectibles! Full catalog and photos at www.lulichauction.com 608-963-3510. Auctioneers: David A. Lulich, Lyndon Station, Bryan Mergen, Wausau. Clerk and cashier: Lulich Auction, LLC.

Evansville, WI

9:00 AM – Evansville Consignment auction. Tractors, skid loaders, machinery, haying & tillage equipment, trailers, landscape & construction equipment, lawn mowers, ATV’s, shop tools, antiques, livestock, livestock equipment and more. Location:s 8409 North Hwy 14, Evansville, WI. To consign call 608-882-6123 or email deangeorge@litewire.net. For a complete listing and photos visit www.georgeauction.com.

Deerbrook, WI

Noon – Live and online auction on the real estate of Elroy and Winifred Larsen. Located at W12496 Rangeline Rd., Deerbrook, WI. Selling 351 +/- acres of recreational and agricultural land in the town of Ackley, Langlade County to be offered in 11 parcels. Sales conducted by Nolan Sales LLC 715-754-5221. Visit www.nolansales.com for more maps.

**Shannon, IL

10:00 AM – Norris & Beth Bremmer Retirement Auction, onsite & online bidding. Items include John Deere 8200 Grain Drill, Grass Seed, Single Disk, Buffalo 500 Pan Scraper, 2-Heider Gravity Wagons, Parker Gravity Wagons and much more. Small items will be sold onsite only. Auction location is 15818 Kittridge Rd, Shannon IL. Visit www.powersauction.com.

**Wautoma, WI

9:00 AM – W Yoder classic car, tractor and memorabilia auction. Sale includes street rods, pickups, motorcycles, wood boats, motor homes and much more! W. Yoder Auction, LLC. Yodersold.com. Sale is located at N2494 Yoder La., Wautoma, WI. Call (920) 787-5549 or (920) 295-2644 with questions.

**Mineral Point, WI

10:00 AM – Steve Lawinger Auction, Lawinger Grain Company. Sale includes combine and farm equipment, hopper bins, augers, vehicles, trailer, tools and shop items, electric motors, and more. Visit www.bm-auctions.com for full ad/listings. Located at 500 County O, Mineral Point WI. For auction questions call Steve at 608-574-8177. Auctioneers Tom Bidlingmaier 608-328-4878 and Cory Bidlingmaier 608-558-4924.

**McHenry, IL

10:30 AM – Retirement auction, online and on-site bidding. Large line of equipment being moved for convenience of auction to the Stade’s Farm and Market, 3709 Miller Rd., McHenry, IL. Includes tractors, semi-tractor and tri, self-prop, sprayer, grain truck, pickups, combines, heads & carts, tillage, grain, wagons, tanks, blowers, spreaders, pioneer weigh buggy, pumps and more. Internet bidding on select items at www.equipmentfactscom. For updates and pictures, log onto auctionzip.com.

**Markesan, WI

9:00 AM – Salzwedel Farms Auction, intersection of Hwy 44 and 73, 2 miles southwest of Markesan. Sale includes tractors, farm machinery and related, vehicles, hay, vehicles, shop and farm related items, household and collectibles and more. Sale managed and conducted by Wagners’ Auction and Action Agency Real Estate, LLC, Ripon, WI 920-748-3000. www.wagnersauctionandrealestate.com. Email auction@centurytel.net. Live and online, online begins at 11AM Visit https://bit.ly/3zXnFIl

**Stillman Valley, IL

10:00 AM – Classic car, motorcycle, trailer, boat and farm tractor auction. Large auction features classic cars and vehicles, misc. Gas engines, tractors and implements, motor bikes, equipment and utility trailers, travel trailers, motor home, antiques, old car and motorcycle parts, and much more. Located at 7378 N. Stillman Rd., Stillman Valley, IL.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 28

**Online Only

Tina Rothering, farm machinery, tractors, skid steer and misc. equipment.

For more information, to view the full catalog or to bid, visit hansenauctiongroup.com

Online bidding ends Sun., Aug, 28. Open House Wed., Aug. 24, 10 AM- 2PM, N21175 County T, Ettrick, WI. For more information call Dick: 715-299-7321 or office 715-985-3191.

MONDAY, AUGUST 29

**Online Only

Late Summer firearms, sporting goods and more. Bidding starts at $1. Featured Items: Citadel Trakr .22Lr Semi Auto Rifle; Tanfoglio Witness 9x19 Semi-Auto Pistol; Stevens Model 320 12Ga. Pump Action Shotgun; Anderson Arms Model AM-15 .223 Wylde Semi-Auto Rifle; Bushmaster Firearms XM15-E2S 556 NATO Semi-Auto Rifle; Jimenez Arms J.A.Nine 9MM Semi-Auto Pistol; Browning A5 Light Twelve 12 Ga. Semi-Auto Shotgun; and Springfield Armory XD 45ACP Semi-Auto Pistol. PLUS a huge selection of ammunition, magazines, scopes, accessories, and other sporting goods. Online bidding ends Aug. 29. Bid now at hansenauctiongroup.com. Open House Aug. 25 from 8AM to 4PM. E1026 Hwy 170, Downing, WI. For more info call 715-265-4656.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 30

St. Anne, IL

8:00 AM – Consign now for large farm machinery auction. Call 815-427-8350 or 815-791-0723 to have equipment listed today. Held at St. Anne Consignment Auction & Equipment Sales, 6997 E 5000 S Rd, St. Anne, Il. Email contact@stanneauction.com. www.stanneconsignmentauction.com.

Reedsville, WI

Time TBA: Farm equipment retirement auction for Linsmeier Farms, 10611 Hilltop Rd., Reedsville, WI. Ford 7700, Ford 9600, Ford 9000, Ford 8000, Ford 5000, Ford 6600, Ford 1600, nice New Holland, NH499, 38 green chopper, 782 chopper, IH510 12’ drill, Gehl 250 spreader, forage boxes, tillage, barn cleaner, silo unloaders, much more including farm antiques. Miller ‘N Co. Auctions & Appraisals, LLC MillerNCo.com 920-980-4999.

SEPTEMBER 1-3

New Paris, IN

39th Annual Labor Day Weekend Auction. Three huge days. Accepting consignments now through Aug. 31. Call ahead to consign, unloading hours may vary. Auction includes on site and online bidding. Polk Auction Company. www.polkauction.com, 72435 Hwy 15, New Paris, IN. 877-915-4440.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 3

Online Only

8:30 AM – Hazelhurst Annual Fall Consignment Live-Virtual Auction. Contact us by Aug. 17 with your list for the sale bill/advertising. Consignments can be brought to the auction site between the hours of 7:30AM & 5PM (gates locked) Aug. 22-26 (Sat. Aug. 27 between 7:30AM am & noon), 29 & 30. We reserve the right to reject, loads will be screened. For more information contact Lyle Hopkins, 815-441-1251 or 815-946-2660 or slpaspolo@gmail.com; John Hopkins, 815-994-1836; Lenny Bryson, 815-946-4120, Location Mrs. Sherwood Shank Family Farm, 17748 W. Milledgeville Rd., Polo, IL.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 9

Merrill, WI

9:00 AM – Now accepting consignments for the Annual Fall Equipment Auction, Merrill, WI. The auction will feature quality farm tractors, hay & forage equipment, tillage equipment, wheel loaders, excavators, loader and backhoes, skid steers, dozers and more. Call John at 715-581-1915. Wausauauctioneers.com.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 16

**Reedsburg, WI

1:00 PM – Sauk County WI multi-parcel real estate auction. Live auction at E6789 Loop Dr., Reedsburg, WI. Selling four lots, multiple acres. Lot 1: 67+ acres, barndominium and shed. Lot 2: 35 acres of pasture hunting land. Lot 3: 40 acres of hunting and buildable parcel. Lot 4: 20 ares of hunting and buildable parcel. Previews held Aug. 28, Sept. 3 and Sept. 11 from 11 AM to 1 PM. Call 608-742-5000 or visit Hameleauctions.com.

SEPTEMBER 23 AND 24

**Browntown, WI

8:00 AM – Stateline Consignment Auction. Looking for quality used farm equipment, including construction equipment, skid steers, attachments, hay and forage equipment, planting and tillage, trucks, trailers, lawn and garden, recreational equipment and ore. Onsite and online bidding will be available. Visit www.powersauction.com for more details and information. Taking consignments now until Sept. 17. Call and schedule an appointment today with Mike 608-214-5761. No late consignments will be accepted.

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 24

**Fond du Lac, WI

9:00 AM - Annual Fall Farm Machinery Consignment Auction, Auction Specialists Site Sale, W5659 County Y, 10 miles south of Fond du Lac. Accepting consignments of: farm machinery, trucks, trailers, loaders, lawn & garden tractors, mowers, small equipment, shop equipment, collectable farm equipment, etc. Note: If you are thinking of selling your complete line of farm machinery (farm auction) please give us a call. Complete sellouts work very well at these auctions. Deadline for consignments to be advertised is Wed., Sept. 7. Consignments Forms are available by calling 920-921-2901or visiting www.auctionsp.com.

** Marion, WI

9:00 AM – Consignments wanted for Carley Sales fall machinery consignment auction at E7019 Swamp Rd., Marion, WI. Tractors of all types, all types of farm machinery, lawn and garden, trailers, trucks, auto, misc., etc., will be offered for sale. A list of pre-consigned items will be posted daily starting Sept. 16 at www.carleysales.com. Call 715-754-5292. Items can be sold or delivered to auction site Friday, Sept. 16 and 17 from 8 AM to 5 PM. And Mon. through Thurs. Sept. 19-22 from 8 AM to 7 PM. No consignments accepted Sept. 23 and 24. Conducted by Carley Sales, Inc.,715-754-5292 or 715-853-1207.

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 27

Weyauwega, WI

Breezy Hill Farms LLC. Dairy has been sold, land rented, and Breezy Hill Farms will sell their fine line of equipment in this dairy retirement auction. Watch for updates on this great equipment which includes tractors, harvester, front fold planter, cultipacker, and & much more. Watch for details, pics, and full listing at www.millernco.com. Sale conducted simulcast live & online. Auction held by Miller ‘N Co. Auctions & Appraisals 920-980-4999 or 920-980-4995.

**Loyal, WI

Advance notice equipment auction, Sept. 27. Consign early to take advantage of our nationwide advertising. JWO Notes & Market Report: Big enough to make a difference, small enough to care. Sale conducted by Oberholtzer Dairy Cattle & Auction Co 715-216-1897 or 715-773-2240. Visit www.oberholtzerauctions.com.