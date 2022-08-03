Weekly Market Report: Aug. 2, 2022

Wisconsin State Farmer

Weekly market report beginning the week of Aug. 02, 2022. Data compiled from state and national market sources.

Cattle

Bonduel Equity Market: Aug. 01, 2022

FED CATTLE: Steady.

High Yielding Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 130.00 to 142.00.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 135.00 & down.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers: 125.00 130.30.

Choice Holstein Steers: 100.00 to 124.00.

Unfinished Steers & Heifers: 99.00 & down.

CULL COWS: Steady

Higher 20% sold for: 85.00 to 99.00.

60% sold for: 73.00 to 84.00.

Lower 20% sold for: 72.00 & down.

CULL BULLS: Steady

Most Bulls: 90.00 to 108.00.

Thin, Full Bulls, over a ton discounted: 90.00 & down.

CALVES: Sold by the pound. Lower.

Holstein Bull Calves: 60.00 to 155.00.

Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 20.00 & down.

Quality Beef Calves: 200.00 to 415.00.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 100.00 & down, heavy discounts on light and poor quality.

FEEDER CATTLE: As of 07/21/22 sale.

Beef steers under 400 lbs: No test.

Beef steers 400-600 lbs: 124-140.00.

Beef steers 600-800 lbs: 108-140.00.

Beef steers over 800 lbs: 98-116.00.

Beef heifers under 400 lbs: No test.

Beef heifers 400-600 lbs: No test.

Beef heifers 600-800 lbs: No test.

Beef heifers over 800 lbs: No test.

Holstein steers up to 400 lbs: No test.

Holstein steers 400-600 lbs: No test.

Holstein steers 600-800 lbs: 100-108.00.

Holstein steers over 800 lbs: No test.

Johnson Creek Equity Market: July 25, 2022

FED CATTLE: Steady.

High Yielding Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 120.00 to 138.00.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 115.00 to 130.00.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers: 122.00 to 132.00.

Choice Holstein Steers: 108.00 to 118.00.

Select & Unfinished Cattle: 95.00 & down.

CULL COWS: Steady

20% sold for: 70.00 to 82.00.

60% sold for: 65.00 to 75.00.

Lower 20% sold for: 55.00 & down.

CULL BULLS: Steady.

Most Bulls: 75.00 to 85.00.

Thin & Full Bulls, discounted: 60.00 & down.

CALVES, sold by the pound: Steady

60% of Holstein Bull Calves: 80.00 to 150.00.

Quality Dairy Heifer Calves: 25.00 to 50.00.

Quality Beef Calves: 220.00 to 350.00.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 50.00 & down.

Lomira Equity Market: Aug. 02, 2022

FED CATTLE: Steady.

High Yielding Choice & Prime Beef Steers & Heifers: 143.00 to 148.00.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 338.00 to 142.00.

Select, Low Yielding & Underfinished Beef Steers & Heifers: 129.00 & down.

X-bred Steers & Heifers: 131.00 to 140.00.

High Yielding Choice & Prime Holstein Steers: 132.00 to 138.00.

Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: 124.00 to 131.00.

Low Yielding, Select & Underfinished Holstein Steers & Heifers: 90.00-122.00.

MARKET COWS: Steady

High Yielding Cows: 79.00 to 88.00.

Cutters & Utility: 52.00 to 78.00.

Canners & Shells: 20.00-50.00

MARKET BULLS: Steady

High Yielding Bulls: 85.00 to 100.00.

Thin, Light & Over-Conditioned Bulls: 80.00 & down.

CALVES (08/02/22 Auction): Sold by the pound.

Quality Holstein Bull Calves weighing 95-125 lbs: 120.00 to 180.00.

Light Weight Calves: 50.00 to 110.00.

Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 40.00-70.00.

Quality Beef and X-bred Bulls & Heifer Calves: Heifers 140.00-230.00; Bulls 220.00-350.00.

Poor Quality Calves: 30.00 & down.

Altoona Equity Market: Aug. 02, 2022

FED CATTLE:

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 120.00 to 138.00.

Choice Dairy X-bred Steers & Heifers: 118.00 to 136.00.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers: 130.00 to 138.00.

Choice Holstein Steers: 116.00 to 129.00.

Select, Unfinished & Heavyweight Steers & Heifers: 115.00 & down.

CULL COWS:

Higher 20% sold for: 80.00 to 100.00.

60% sold for: 60.00 to 79.00.

Lower 20% sold for: 59.00 & down.

CULL BULLS:

Most Bulls: 85.00 to 105.00.

CALVES: Sold by the head.

80% of Holstein Bull Calves 95 lbs. & up: 50.00 to 145.00.

Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 20.00 & down.

Quality Beef Calves: 120.00-325.00.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 20.00 & down.

Monroe Equity Market: ​​​​​​​Aug. 01, 2022

FED CATTLE:

High Yielding Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 142.50-152.00.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 130.00-142.00.

Choice Dairy X-bred Steers & Heifers: 120.00-144.00.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: 128.00-136.00.

Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: 116.00-127.50.

Unfinished Steers & Heifers: 115.00 and down.

Wednesday 07/27/22 Sale:

High Yielding Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: No test.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: No test.

Choice Dairy X-bred Steers & Heifers: No test.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: No test.

Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: No test.

Unfinished Steers & Heifers: 105.00 and down.

CULL COWS:

High Yielding Cows: 78.00 to 95.00.

Cutters & Utility: 60.00 to 77.00.

Canners & Shells: 59.00 & down.

SLAUGHTER BULLS:

High Yielding Bulls: 96.00 to 115.00.

Thin, Light and Overconditioned Bulls: 90.00 & down.

CALVES: Sold by the pound.

Quality Holstein Bull Calves: 100.00 to 130.00.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 75.00 & down.

Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 30.00 & down.

Quality Beef & Beef X-bred Calves: bulls 235.00 & down; heifers 175.00 & down.

Reedsville Equity Market: ​​​​​​​July 28, 2022

FED CATTLE: Steady

High Yielding Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 122.00 to 137.00.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 110.00 to 121.00.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers: 120.00 to 328.00.

Choice Holstein Steers: 100.00 to 117.00.

Unfinished Steers & Heifers: 99.00 & down.

CULL COWS: Steady

Higher 20% sold for: 78.00 to 94.00.

60% sold for: 62.00 to 79.00.

Lower 20% sold for: 61.00 & down.

CULL BULLS: Steady

Most Bulls: 80.00 to 100.00.

CALVES: Softer

40% of Holstein Bull Calves: 40.00-100.00.

Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 40.00 & down.

Quality Beef Calves: 240.00 & down.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 40.00 & down.

FEEDER CATTLE: Next sale is Aug. 11 at noon.

Holstein steers under 400 lbs: 80.00 to 100.00.

Holstein steers 400 to 600 lbs: 80.00 to 100.00.

Holstein steers 600 to 800 lbs: 75.00 to 95.00.

Holstein steers over 800 lbs: 75.00 to 95.00.

Stratford Equity Market: ​​​​​​​Aug. 02, 2022

FED CATTLE: Steady

High Yielding Choice & Prime Beef Steers & Heifers: 130.00-136.00.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 120.00 to 129.00.

High Yielding Choice & Prime Holstein Steers & Heifers: 125.00-137.50.

Select & Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: 115.00 to 124.00.

Unfinished Steers & Heifers: 115.00 and down.

CULL COWS: Steady

Higher 20% sold for: 70.00 to 89.00.

60% sold for: 50.00 to 69.00.

Lower 20% sold for: 50.00 & down.

Good certified organic cows (for slaughter): 100.00-118.00.

CULL BULLS: Steady.

Most Bulls: 95.00 to 108.00.

Thin, Full, Horned Bulls discounted: 90.00 & down.

CALVES, sold by the head: Holsteins Lower

Good to Top Quality Holstein Bull Calves: 70.00 to 150.00.

Top Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 25.00 to 35.00.

Plain Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 20.00 & down.

Quality Beef Calves: 200.00 to 395.00.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 50.00 & down.

FEEDER CATTLE: Steady

Beef Steers: Under 400 lbs: 120.00-160.00; 400 to 600 lbs: 115.00-150.00; 600 to 800 lbs: 100.00-145.00; Over 800 lbs: 95.00-120.00.

Beef Heifers: Under 400 lbs: 110.00-142.50; 400 to 600 lbs: 110.00-132.50; 600 to 800 lbs: 95.00-120.00; Over 800 lbs: 95.00-120.00.

Holstein Steers: Under 400 lbs: 105.00-145.00; 400 to 600 lbs: 100.00-136.00; 600 to 800 lbs: 100.00-133.00; Over 800 lbs: 90.00-122.50.

Milwaukee Stockyards: Aug. 02, 2022

COWS:

No Roll Cows: 75.00 to 84.00.

High Yielding Cutters & Utility: 62.00 to 73.00.

Cutters: 50.00 to 60.00.

Canners & Shells: 50.00 & down.

HOLSTEIN STEERS:

High Choice & Prime Holstein Steers, 1400-1600 lbs: 130.00 to 134.00.

Choice Holstein Steers: 124.00 to 129.00.

Select Steers: 100.00 to 115.00.

Unfinished Holstein Steers: 100.00 & down.

BEEF CATTLE:

Choice & Prime Angus Beef 1200-1500 lbs: 140.00 to 143.00.

Select Beef Steers & Heifers: 125.00 & down.

BULLS:

Premium Beef Bulls 1600-2000 lbs: 90.00 to 100.00.

Common to Good Bulls: 80.00 to 90.00.

REPLACEMENT CALVES:

Premium Bulls 100-120 lbs: 85.00 to 100.00.

Common to Good Bulls 80-100 lbs: 40.00 to 80.00.

Beef Bull Calves: 150.00 to 250.00.

Beef Heifer Calves: 100.00 to 175.00.

Dairy Heifer Calves: 25.00 to 75.00.

Boning Calves: 10.00 & down.

Premier Livestock: July 28, 2022

MARKET COWS: Steady

Selling Every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday

High Yielding Cows: 87.00 to 101.00.

Most Market Cows: 72.00 to 86.00.

Low Yielding Cows: 71.00 and down.

FED MARKET STEERS AND HEIFERS: Steady

High Choice & Prime Holstein Steers: 125.00 to 137.00.

Low Choice & Select Holstein Steers: 115.00 to 124.00.

Underfinished & Mixed Grading: 114.00 & down.

MARKET BULLS: Steady

High Yielding Bulls: 93.00 to 125.00.

Plainer Quality Bulls: 92.00 & down.

BABY CALVES: Steady

Most Holstein Bull Calves: 70.00-145.00.

Quality Beef Calves: 150.00 to 355.00.

Holstein Heifer Calves, Single Birth: 10.00-30.00.

Light and off quality calves: 20.00 & down.

Fennimore: Aug. 03, 2022

High Yield Slaughter Cows: 77.00-86.00; Holstein Bulls & Calves: 95-120 lbs: 120.00-165.00; Light Weight & Poor Calves: 50.00-100.00; Holstein Heifer Calves: 30.00-60.00; Beef X-Bred Calves: 175.00-240.00.

National Cattle Summary: Aug. 01, 2022

For Monday negotiated cash trading in the Southern Plains and Nebraska was at a standstill. In the Western Cornbelt negotiated cash trading was mostly inactive on light demand. Not enough purchases in any region for a market trend. Last week in the Southern Plains live purchases traded at 135.00. For the prior week in Nebraska live and dressed purchases traded at 138.00 and at 225.00, respectively. For the previous week in the Western Cornbelt live and dressed purchases traded from 141.00-145.00 and from 224.00-228.00, respectively.

Dairy Cattle Summary

Reedsville Equity Market: ​​​​​​​July 28, 2022

Top Quality Springing Holstein Heifers: 700.00 to 1300.00.

Plainer Quality Springing Holstein Heifers: 650.00 & down.

Good Quality Shortbred Heifers: 500.00 to 1000.00.

Good Quality Springing & Recently Fresh Cows: 700.00 to 1150.00.

Good Bred Back Milking Cows: 700.00 to 1150.00.

Plain Quality & Common Cows: 500.00 to 775.00.

Dehorned & Vaccinated Open Heifers, 350-550 lbs: 40.00 to 70.00/lb.

Dehorned & Vaccinated Open Heifers, 550-750 lbs: 60.00 to 90.00/lb.

Dehorned & Vaccinated Open Heifers, 750-950 lbs: 60.00 to 90.00/lb.

Central Livestock, Zumbrota, MN: Aug. 01, 2022

FINISHED CATTLE:

Finished Beef Steers: 136.00-146.50; Mixed Grading: 110.00-135.00.

Finished Beef Heifers: 135.00-142.00; Mixed Grading: 99.00-134.00.

Finished Dairy Steers: 125.00-140.50; Silage Fed, Heavyweight, Select Grade, Lightweight: 70.00-124.00.

MARKET COWS:

Mostly 75.00-105.00; Thin/shelly/full/overfed cows: 30.00-74.00; Market Bulls: 74.00-98.00.

Bred Beef Cows & Heifers: N/A; cow/calf pairs: N/A

Calves: 95-125 lbs: 75.00-135.00; 150-250 lbs: N/A; Beef Calves: 125.00-225.00; Lighter, Weaker, Younger Calves: 70.00 & down.

FEEDER CATTLE:

Beef Steers: under 600 lbs: N/A: 600-800 lbs: Up to 157.00; 800-1000 lbs: Up to 135.00/cwt; Beef Heifers: 350-600 lbs: Up to 162.00/cwt; 600-800 lbs: Up to 155.00/cwt.; 800-1000 lbs: Up to 121.00.

Holstein Steers: under 400 lbs: Up to 118.00 lbs.; 400-600 lbs: Up to 115.00. lbs.; 600-800 lbs: N/A; 800-1000 lbs: N/A.

Eastern Corn Belt Direct, Feeder Cattle Summary: July 29, 2022

Compared to last week: Not enough comparable sales last week for a trend. Drought is moving cattle earlier than normal causing larger than normal head counts. Demand moderate to good. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (31.3% Steers, 68.7% Heifers). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 37%. Unless otherwise noted, Feeder Cattle prices FOB based on net weights after a 2-3% shrink or equivalent, with up to a 15 cent slide > 600 lbs and up to a 20 cent slide < 600 lbs. Livestock reported this week originated from KY, OH.

Sheep & Lambs

Monroe Equity Market: ​​​​​​​Aug. 02, 2022

As of 08/20/22: Finished Market Lambs: 1.07-1.17/lb.; Feeder Lambs: 1.10-1.55/lb.; Cull Ewes: .77-1.13/lb; Cull Rams: 1.10-1.13/lb.

Johnson Creek Equity Market: ​​​​​​​July 25, 2022

Lambs: Over 100 lbs: 110.00-180.00; Under 100 lbs: 120.00-170.00; Ewes: 70.00-100.00; Bucks: 70.00-100.00.

Lomira Equity Market: ​​​​​​​Aug. 02, 2022

As of 07/30/2022: Finished Market Lambs: 90.00-150.00; Feeder Lambs: Under 65 lbs: 140.00-200.00; 70-100 lbs: 120.00-180.00; Ewes: 70.00-100.00; Rams: 80.00-115.00.

Stratford Equity Market: ​​​​​​​Aug. 02, 2022

As of 07/27/22: Feeder Lambs: 125.00-200.00; Market Lambs: 120.00-180.00; Cull Ewes: 90.00-135.00; Cull Rams: 85.00-150.00.

Fennimore: Aug. 03, 2022

Bucks & Ewes: 90.00-115.00/lb.; Choice Lambs: 110.00-119.00/lb.; Feeding Lambs: 150.00-210.00/lb.

Central Livestock, Zumbrota, MN: Aug. 02, 2022

Feeder Lambs: 50-70 lbs: 175.00-205.00; 70-90 lbs: 125.00-145.00; 90-120 lbs: 110.00-145.00.

Fed Lambs 110-155 lbs: Shorn Lambs: 100.00-125.00/cwt.; Unshorn Lambs: 100.00-125.00/cwt.

Utility & Good Ewes: 60.00-120.00; Thin & Cull Ewes: 60.00 & down; Yearling Ewes: 60.00-120.00.

Goats

Monroe Equity Market: ​​​​​​​Aug. 02, 2022

As of 07/30/22: Goats sell by the head.

Dairy Goats 40-70 lbs: 110.00 to 185.00.

Meat Goats 40-70 lbs: 160.00-210.00.

Meat Goats over 70 lbs: No test.

Cull Nannies & Billies: 150.00 & down.

Johnson Creek Equity Market: ​​​​​​​July 25, 2022

Young Goats over 80 lbs: 200.00 & down.

Young Goats 60-80 lbs: 200.00 & down.

Young Goats under 60 lbs: 170.00 & down.

Cull Goats: 100.00 & down.

Lomira Equity Market: ​​​​​​​Aug. 02, 2022

As of 07/30/2022:

Fed Goats: 160.00 to 225.00.

Dairy Kids: 130.00 to 200.00.

Boer Kids: 200.00 to 300.00.

Cull Goats: 80.00 to 160.00.

Fennimore: Aug. 03, 2022

Slaughter Nannies: 115.00 to 150.00.

Slaughter Billies: N/A.

Slaughter Kids (Dairy): N/A.

Slaughter Kids (Boer): N/A.

Hogs

USDA Hog Report: July 29, 2022

Compared to last week: Early weaned pigs 2.00 per head higher. All feeder pigs steady. Demand good for moderate offerings.

Stratford Equity Market: ​​​​​​​Aug. 02, 2022

Butchers: 65.00-71.00; Sows: 60.00-70.00; Boars: 34.00-36.00; Slaughter Pigs: No test; Feeder Pigs, 45-50 lbs: 38.00/hd.; 70-80 lbs: no test; 85 lbs. and up: no test.

Johnson Creek Equity Market: ​​​​​​​July 25, 2022

Butchers over 250 lbs: 60.00-75.00; Light Sows: 35.00-50.00; Heavy Sows: 35.00-55.00; Boars: 10.00-20.00; Feeder Pigs: no test.

Lomira Equity Market: ​​​​​​​Aug. 02, 2022

Feeder Pigs: 40-80 lbs: Call for availability.

Hogs: Heavy Sows: 72.00-75.00; Light Sows: 68.00-71.00; Boars: 16.00-20.00; Butcher Hogs: 75.00.

Central Livestock, Zumbrota, MN: Aug. 01, 2022

Feeder Pigs: Up to 50 lbs: 95.00-110.00; 50-60 lbs: N/A; 60-80 lbs: 125.00/hd; 80-100 lbs: 125.00-140.00; 100-120 lbs: 125.00-175.00.

Grains

Cargill La Crosse: Aug. 02, 2022

CORN/SOYBEANS

Aug: -----/15.6925

Sept: 5.9125/14.1575

Dec.: 5.9425/-----

Mar ‘23: 6.0175/13.9400

May 6.0775/13.9350

Sept: 5.8025/13.1675

Dec: 5.6975/-------

Mar.’24: 5.7725/12.9650

Eggs

USDA Eggs: Aug. 02, 2022

Midwest delivered prices are steady. Producer prices are 10 cents lower for Large, 5 cents lower for Medium and unchanged on Small. The undertone is weak. Demand is moderate to fairly good. Offerings and supplies are light to moderate. Market activity is moderate. The Midwest shell egg inventory increased 9.1% compared to a week ago.

Extra Large: 3.18-3.20; Large: 3.16-3.18; Medium: 2.05-2.07

Hay

Reedsville Equity Market: ​​​​​​​Aug. 03, 2022

High Quality 1st Crop Hay: 90.00-120.00/ton; Low Quality: 80.00/ton & down; High Quality 2nd & 3rd Crop Hay: 120.00-170.00/ton; Low Quality: 110.00/ton & down; High Quality Straw: 100.00-135.00/ton, Low quality 90.00/ton & down; Grass: 40.00-100.00/ton.

Lomira Equity Market: ​​​​​​​July 29, 2022

Every Friday at noon (price per bale):

Small Squares Hay: 1.00-3.00/bale; Large Squares Hay Alfalfa: 40.00-60.00/bale; Large Squares Mix: 30.00-60.00/bale; Large Square Grass: 20.00-35.00/bale; Large Rounds Alfalfa Quality: 40.00-50.00/bale; Large Rounds Mix: 30.00-40.00/bale; Large Rounds Grass: 20.00-30.00/bale; Small Wheat Straw: 1.50-3.00/bale; Large Squares: 10.00-20.00/bale.

**Fennimore: Aug. 03, 2022

Large Square Hay: 140.00/ton; Small Sq. Hay: N/A; Dry Cow/Beef Cow Hay: 100.00/ton; Large Square Straw: 35.00-45.00.

Tim Slack Auction & Realty, Hay & Bedding Report: Aug. 03, 2022

Hay, lg. Square: Fair: Good: 180.00-190.00/ton.

Hay, lg. Round: Good: 115.00/ton; Sm. square: Good: 3.25/bale.

Straw, lg. Square: Fair 3x3: 47.00/bale; Lg. Round, wheat: 55.00/bale.

Grass, lg. Round: Good: N/A; Sm. Grass Squares: N/A.

Stratford Equity Market: Aug. 02, 2022

Sale first and third Tuesday each month:

Large Square Grass Mix: 40.00-45.00/bale.

Large Square Hay Bales, 2nd and 3rd Crop Alfalfa: 60.00-75.00/bale.

Large Square Bales, Rye Straw: 40.00-45.00/bale.

Round Hay Bales, Grass: 35.00-50.00/bale.

Alfalfa Rounds, 2nd & 3rd Crop: 45.00-55.00/bale.

Small Square Straw Bales: No test.

Small Square Hay Bales:2.75-3.50/bale.

Dairy

USDA Weekly Animal Feed, Central U.S.: July 28, 2022

Central whey prices slid lower across both the price range and mostly price series. Animal feed whey prices are lower at the bottom of the range but held steady at the top of the range. Most whey is moving through regular contracts, and spot market demand is quiet. While some manufacturers report tight inventories, demand is not overtaking supplies. Whey production is active and in line with busy cheese production. Whey market tones are bearish.

Prices for Central U.S., All First Sales, FOB, Conventional and Non-Edible Dry Whey Price Range Animal Feed, $/lb: .4000 - .4500.

Prices for Central U.S., All First Sales, FOB, Extra Grade & Grade A, Conventional and Edible Dry Whey Price Range: Non-Hygroscopic, $/lb: .4200 - .5300; Mostly Range: Non-Hygroscopic, $/lb: .4700 - .5000.

USDA Dairy Market Review: July 29, 2022

BUTTER: Grade AA closed at $2.9900. The weekly average for Grade AA is $2.9650 (+0.0345).

CHEESE: Barrels closed at $1.8875 and 40# blocks at $1.8800. The weekly average for barrels is $1.9235 (-0.0665) and blocks, $1.9240 (-0.0250).

CHEESE HIGHLIGHTS: Milk is available for active cheese production throughout the country. Some contacts in the Northeast and Midwest are wary of taking on additional milk loads and potentially building inventories. Retail demand for cheese continues to soften in the Northeast, as weaker consumer demand is causing some grocers to reduce cheese orders and/or limit the number of products offered. Food service demand is also declining in the Northeast; some restaurants in the region are reducing their menu offerings and limiting their operating hours. In the Midwest and West, domestic demand for cheese is steady this week.

BUTTER HIGHLIGHTS: Cream availability is tightening throughout the country. Contacts in the West say milk output and cream production are decreasing due to seasonally higher temperatures in parts of the region. New butter production is limited in the Central region. Butter inventories are tight in the Northeast and Central regions. Some Central region contacts say they are sourcing loads of butter from the West. Retail demand for butter is softening in all regions

FLUID MILK HIGHLIGHTS: Aside from a few parts of the Pacific Northwest, milk production is trending steady to lower. Hot, dry weather is reducing cow comfort and pushing farm output and milk components downward. That said, milk loads are generally available for most processing needs, and, where it may be tighter, manufacturers can get a few loads shipped in from nearby regions. Class I milk demand is mixed. Some handlers report cuts from bottlers, but there are a few regions of the country where educational institutions are preparing for the start of school and making requests to refill the school milk pipelines. There is strong demand for condensed skim milk in the West. As milk output and components have withered in the summer heat, cream availability has become tighter. However, cream demand has picked up and cream prices are supported.

**market reports published after print deadline. See complete report online at wisfarmer.com