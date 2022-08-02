August 5, 2022: Auction Calendar

Wisconsin State Farmer

**auctions in this week's newspaper

FRIDAY, AUGUST 5

Bonduel, WI

10:30 AM – Auction update: Combined Estates & Equipment Lines. Auction A: Diverse selection selling at N4885 N. Broadway Rd. Bonduel. Great food menu by the Amish community as well as a Tracy Corners School fundraising event For more info call Milo at 920-493-2501. Reasonable rates for sellers. Donations accepted with 100% proceeds going to the Tracy Corners School. Coming soon to www.millernco.com with lots of pictures. Miller N Co. Auction.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 6

Fall River, WI

10:00 AM – Randy Kanouse estate auction with real estate, onsite only. Includes boats, vehicles/parts, tractor, lawn and garden, recreation, building materials, tools and more. Real Estate sells at Noon, 3 bedroom/1 bath 1/5 story with commercial outbuilding on 3 acres. Open Houses scheduled July 30 from 2 to 5 PM and July 31 from 10 AM to 1 PM. Call 920-210-5278 to schedule. For more information and photos visit Bob's Auction Service website at www.colbob.com. Located at W2378/W2380 Fields Road, Fall River, WI.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 7

Beaver Dam, WI

3:00 PM – 10-acre farmette on site only sale. 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home with multiple outbuildings. 7+ acres – tillable. Open house schedule: July 30, 10 AM to 1 PM and July 31, 2 PM to 5 PM. Call Patti at 920-210-5278 to schedule a private showing. For more information and photos visit Bob's Auction Service at www.colbob.com. Located at N9144 Hwy 151 Beaver Dam, WI.

MONDAY, AUGUST 8

Online Auction

Online bidding ends Aug. 8. Hansen Auction Group online auction. Auto, farm, recreational vehicles, lawn and garden. Includes UTVs, boats, campers, recreational items, tractor loaders, mowers, trailers and more. Open house Thurs. Aug. 4 from 9 AM to 4 PM at 1000 Rock Ledge La., Neenah, WI. Call 920-383-1012. Bid now at Hansenauctiongroup.com.

Online Auction

Online auctions end Monday, Aug. 8. Includes heavy trucks, buses, equipment and more. Also features trucks, trailers, zero turn, farm items, campers, recreational vehicles, birds and sheep, guns, bow and other misc. items. Hansen & Young Auction, Inc. Call 715-837-1015 for more information or visit www.hansenandyoung.com.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 9

**Withee, WI

Feeder Cattle Auction – Special feeder cattle, bred beef cow, & beef breeding bull auction. Expecting 200 head. Premier Livestock & Auctions, LLC www.premielivestockandauctions.com

**Online Auction

Online auction ends Tues., Aug. 9. Doane Inventory reduction. Includes combines and heads, heavy trucks, farm equipment, and other farm items. Hansen & Young Auction, Inc. Call (715) 837-1015 for more information. www.hansenandyoung.com.

**Online Auction

Dealer, lender, consignment online only auction. Gehling Auction Company LLC, 27741 Hwy 16, Preston, Minn. Opens at 10 AM, Tues, Aug. 9. Starting to close at 10AM Aug. 16. All Items Will Be At Gehling Auction Company’s lot for inspection. Sale includes: Dawson Grabau Estate partial farm line, William Baker Estate farm line and David Boe Estate. For more information Call Gehling Auction Company 1-800-0347. For more photos or updates visit gehlingauction.com.

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 10

Reedsburg, WI

12:00 PM – 327-acre real estate auction, Larry & Bridget Mundth Farm. Live auction with online bidding available at www.gavinbros.com. Open House Tues., July 19 from 4 to 6 PM. Rare opportunity to purchase 327 acres in the town of Reedsburg, offered in 7 parcels. Parcel 1 is a beautiful home and dairy facility. Parcels 2-7 offer amazing building sites, productive agricultural lands, and excellent recreational areas. Full catalogue and parcel descriptions at www.gavinbros.com. Auction location: Reedsburg Country Club, 3003 E. Main St., Reedsburg, WI.

Online Auction

10:00 AM – George Helbig Vintage Tractor Collection: 1947 John Deere B tractor, 1936 John Deere Unstyled tractor, 1949 John Deere B, 1935 John Deere Unstyled A, 1944 Farmall H, 3pt hitch buzz saw, 8’ x 12’ flatbed, Sausage/Fruit Press. Sheridan Realty & Auction Co. 517-676-9800 SheridanAuctionService.com.

**Withee, WI

11:00 AM – 10 Holstein dairy cows, 12 mostly fresh young fancy Holstein dairy cows, & 12 Holstein dairy cows. Premier Livestock & Auctions, LLC. www.Premierlivestockandauctions.com

**Muscoda, WI

9:00 AM – Muscoda Area Equipment Consignment Auction. This auction includes multiple farm lines and a trucking line. This is a live auction with online bidding available through ProxiBid and Equipment Facts. Items include trucks & trailers, collector tractors, tractors, farm equipment, ATVs & UTVs, Construction equipment & skid loaders and much more. See full listing & pictures at www.wilkinsonauctions.com. Sale located at Wilkinson Auctions Muscoda Yard, 528 E Nebraska St, Muscoda, WI.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 11

Online Auction

Bidding ends Aug. 11. Farm retirement equipment, John Deere tractor, combine and more. Nice selection - do not miss out. Open house held Aug. 10 from 10 Am to 2 PM at 3116 10th Ave., Eau Claire, WI 54703. Hansen Auction Group online auctions, call (715) 265-4656 for more information. Bid now at Hansenauctiongroup.com

**Loyal, WI

Special Dairy & Feeder sale. Hay sale begins at 10 AM followed by dairy cows at 11AM. Complete registered parlor freestall herd dispersal. Watch our sale online at www.cattleusa.com. Sale location: W1461 Hwy 98, Loyal, WI.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 11

**Online Auction

6:00 PM – 13990 County F, Norwalk, WI. Items include: Kubota Mini Excavator, McCormick tractor w/ bucket & full cab, New Holland tractor w/ bucket & visor, Kubota RTV, H&S basket tender, Lowe Sea Nymph, utility trailer w/ ramp, log splitters, augers, rototiller, multiple sprayers, King Kutter items, Kubota mower deck, Bush Hog spring tooth, Berlon tine bucket, bale throwers, feeders, Hay Rite hay conveyer, lawn roller, treated posts, Agri Fab drop spreader, tires, 1997 Jeep, Werner ladders, Gorilla ladder, kayaks, Husqvarna lawn tractor, outdoor sports equipment, tools and much more.

United Country Real Estate, Midwest Lifestyle Properties. Travis Hamele, 608-697-3349 HameleAuctions.com.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 12

**Darien, WI

10:00 AM – Wayne Riebe Estate, Kris Riebe. Includes trailer, Harley Davidson motorcycle, HD parts, shop equipment, tools, welders, machinist tools, airplane wings, horse buggies, bee equipment, antiques and collectibles. Located at N1546 South County Line Road, Darien, WI. George Auction Service & Real Estate, LLC , Dean George, 608-751-5703, Kale George, 608-882-6123. For complete listing and photos log onto www.georgeauction.com.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 13

Marytown, WI

9:30 AM – Live onsite sale. Includes collector tractors, vintage hog oilers, vintage equipment, tractors, cultivators, sickle mowers, harvesting equipment, plows and more. Selling two rings for a period, be sure to bring a bidding partner. See pictures, listings and updates at www.auctionsbyobrien.com. Live sale location: County G, Marytown, WI. (920) 960-0685.

**Kenyon, MN

9:00 AM – Kenyon area farms pre-harvest consignment auction. Three rings selling at the same time, live and online bidding. Includes Buchta farm retirement, Lorch family farms, and Loken retirement. Auction offers tractors, crawler dozer, skid loader, camper, good farm machinery, semis, semi trailers, tender trucks, and pickups. www.maringauction.com. Located at Maring auction lot, Hwy 56 North, Kenyon, MN.

**Franksville, WI

10:00 AM – Maureen Bosch Living Estate Auction. Includes: tractors, machinery, lawn & garden, vehicles and much more. For an expansive list, pictures & complete terms visit www.bobhagemannauctionreality.com or www.auctionzip.com. Auction located 10923 W 7 Mile Road, Franksville, WI.

**Brodhead, WI

10:00 AM – Teale Estate-items include guns; ammunition; shooting & reloading equipment; scopes; trail cams; archery & fishing equipment; knives; woodworking; tools; shop equipment. Located at W1054 Trail Rd., Brodhead, WI. For complete listing and photos visit www.georgeauction.com.

MONDAY, AUGUST 15

**Online Auction

August Arcadia Farm and Heavy Equipment Consignment Auction. Featured Items: 2001 Freightliner grain truck; JD 4455; Knight 5042 Vertimax TMR; Branson EQ3015R tractor; dual tandem axle trailer; JD 635F grain head; gravity box; 2003 Arctic Cat 400 fourwheeler; Husqvarna Z4824 zero turn mower; H&S 5162 manure spreader; JD 630 MoCo Discbine; JD 630 Moco Discbine and much more. Open house by appointment only, N31874 Hwy 93, Arcadia, WI. Online bidding ends Mon., Aug. 15. For more info call Bryce Hansen 715-985-3191.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 16

Preston, MN

10:00 AM – Bidding opens Aug. 9 and closes Aug. 16. All equipment will be at Gehling Auction Co., 27741 Hwy 16, Preston, MN for inspection. Ad deadline is Fri., July 29. Early consignment: Dawson Grabau Estate partial farm line with low hours, very clean equipment. To consign a farm line or a single item or for more info. call Gehling Auction Company at 1-800-770-0347 or email denny@gehlingauctioncom.

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 17

**Online Auction

Big Iron Auctions, unreserved online auction. Thomas Peeters retirement, Shiocton, WI. Items include Kinze 3000 6/11 interplant planter, hydraulic scraper, Spring Devil 6-row cultivator, gravity box, chisel plow and more. Visit www.bigiron.com for details and complete listings. Sell equipment on Bigiron.com - call today 800-937-3558.

**Online Auction

Annen’s Machinery Ranch Inc is proud to offer a clean line of late model farm machinery for a local farmer that has acquired a group of equipment from a retirement. This online only auction ends Aug. 17. Please visit our website at www.annensmachineryranch.com or call 608-772-0075 for more details.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 18

**Online Auction

Live online only auction, Absolute Public Auction, 4700 69th Ave., Milan, IL

For more information call 800-992-2893 or email info@usauctioneers.com.

Conventional tractors, straight trucks, reefers, vans, flatbeds, & more. Check out usauctioneers.com for an up-to-date equipment list, descriptions & pictures.

USA Auctioneers Inc.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 20

Newton, WI

75th celebration of “Rootin’ Tootin’ Newton” - Home of the Newton Firefighters annual picnic with truck and tractor pulls, volleyball tournament, food, and large consignment auction: Selling in two rings small items & lawn equipment starting at 10 AM. Farm machinery starting at 12 PM the farm equipment auction. Space is limited for the actual auction site; a portion of offerings will be featured at bidspotter.com with simulcast live/online bidding. Miller ‘N Co. Auctions & Appraisals 920-980-4999 or 920-980-4995.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 26

Withee, WI

Now taking consignments for the August 26 auction, selling in 3 rings. Consign early, taking consignments until the lot is full. Visit www.premierlivestockandauctions.com. Located at N13438 State Hwy 73, Withee, WI.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 27

Evansville, WI

9:00 AM – Evansville Consignment auction. Tractors, skid loaders, machinery, haying & tillage equipment, trailers, landscape & construction equipment, lawn mowers, ATV’s, shop tools, antiques, livestock, livestock equipment and more. Location:s 8409 North Hwy 14, Evansville, WI. To consign call 608-882-6123 or email deangeorge@litewire.net. For a complete listing and photos visit www.georgeauction.com.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 30

St. Anne, IL

8:00 AM – Consign now for large farm machinery auction. Call 815-427-8350 or 815-791-0723 to have equipment listed today. Held at St. Anne Consignment Auction & Equipment Sales, 6997 E 5000 S Rd, St. Anne, Il. Email contact@stanneauction.com. www.stanneconsignmentauction.com.

**Reedsville, WI

Time TBA: Farm equipment retirement auction for Linsmeier Farms, 10611 Hilltop Rd., Reedsville, WI. Ford 7700, Ford 9600, Ford 9000, Ford 8000, Ford 5000, Ford 6600, Ford 1600, nice New Holland, NH499, 38 green chopper, 782 chopper, IH510 12’ drill, Gehl 250 spreader, forage boxes, tillage, barn cleaner, silo unloaders, much more including farm antiques. Miller ‘N Co. Auctions & Appraisals, LLC MillerNCo.com 920-980-4999.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 3

Online Only

8:30 AM – Hazelhurst Annual Fall Consignment Live-Virtual Auction. Contact us by Aug. 17 with your list for the sale bill/advertising. Consignments can be brought to the auction site between the hours of 7:30AM & 5PM (gates locked) Aug. 22-26 (Sat. Aug. 27 between 7:30AM am & noon), 29 & 30. We reserve the right to reject, loads will be screened. For more information contact Lyle Hopkins, 815-441-1251 or 815-946-2660 or slpaspolo@gmail.com; John Hopkins, 815-994-1836; Lenny Bryson, 815-946-4120, Location Mrs. Sherwood Shank Family Farm, 17748 W. Milledgeville Rd., Polo, IL.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 9

Merrill, WI

9:00 AM – Now accepting consignments for the Annual Fall Equipment Auction, Merrill, WI. The auction will feature quality farm tractors, hay & forage equipment, tillage equipment, wheel loaders, excavators, loader and backhoes, skid steers, dozers and more. Call John at 715-581-1915. Wausauauctioneers.com.

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 27

Weyauwega, WI

Breezy Hill Farms LLC. Dairy has been sold, land rented, and Breezy Hill Farms will sell their fine line of equipment in this dairy retirement auction. Watch for updates on this great equipment which includes tractors, harvester, front fold planter, cultipacker, and & much more. Watch for details, pics, and full listing at www.millernco.com. Sale conducted simulcast live & online. Auction held by Miller ‘N Co. Auctions & Appraisals 920-980-4999 or 920-980-4995.