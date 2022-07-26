July 29, 2022: Auction Calendar

Wisconsin State Farmer

**Auctions in this week's newspaper

FRIDAY, JULY 29

Oconomowoc, WI

10:00 AM – Gary Luterbach Construction auction. Gary was in the cement business his whole life and his estate has decided to disperse his good collection of tools and equipment. Sales include trucks and trailers, skid steer, boom lift and additional equipment, supplies and more. See website for pictures – www.stadeauction.com. Located at S15 W33821 Wolf Rd., Oconomowoc, WI.

St. Anne, IL

8:00 AM – Large Farm Machinery Auction, St. Anne Consignment Auction & Equipment Sale. Call today to have your equipment listed with us. Consign or sell to us directly with special rates for complete line of equipment. Max commission is $1,000.00. Trucking, cleaning, & other services are available. (815) 427-8350 www.stanneconsignmentauctions.com.

SATURDAY, JULY 30

Manhattan, IL

10:00 AM – Farm Equipment retirement auction. Live and simulcast bidding is available through equipmentfacts.com. Sale includes combine/heads, tractors, equipment for cultivating, plowing, hoe and drill, truck, grain cart, trailer, and more. Sellers are Bob and Hayle Haley 815-478-3448. See website for detailed equipment info, flyer, terms, and photos. Sale located at 15345 W. Bruns Rd., Manhattan, IL. www.richardaolson.com - auctioneer website.

Northwood, IA

10:00 AM – Live and online farm estate auction sale includes tractors, combine and heads, grain cart, ripper, cultivator, monitor, trailers, four wheelers, sickle mower, and more! Sellers are John and Jodi Attig. Located at 4870 Wheelerwood Rd., Northwood IA. Call Kris Rugland at 641-390-0220 for more information.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 2

Online Auction

12:00 PM – Live & online auction on the real estate and property of Jeff & Lorraine Trapp, 10980 Bestul Rd., Scandanavia, WI. 72.5-acre modern dairy farm to be offered in parcels. There will be an Open House Sat., July 23 from 11AM to 1PM. Farm machinery, special items, milking equipment. Online bidding at EquipmentFacts.com or ProxiBid.com. Sale conducted by Nolan Sales, (800) 472-0290. Visit NolanSales.com for photos.

Online Auction

August Construction, AG, heavy trucks and government consignment. Features over 75 items, including heavy duty septic truck, road tractor, dump trucks, dump trailer, vehicles, farm machinery and more. Open house by appointment only, multiple locations. Online bidding ends Aug. 2. Hansen Auction Group Online Auctions. For more information call 715-607-4088, bid now at hansenauctiongroup.com.

Online Auction

Skid steer, classic cars, plow trucks, zero turn mower, ATV, dirt bikes and wood shop. Features over 200 items. Open House Mon., Aug. 1 from 10 AM to 2 PM at 2567 40th Ave, Osceola, WI. Hansen Auction Group Online Auctions. For more information call 715-265-4656. Bid now at hansenauctiongroup.com.

**Withee, WI

11:00 AM – Special feeder cattle, bred beef cow and beef breeding bull auction. Expecting 600-800 head. Call to consign beef bulls, beef cows and feeders. All need to be in by 9:30 AM morning of sale for preg checks. No feed charge for cattle dropped off the night before. Online bidders and buyers – register at cattleusa.com. N13438 Hwy 73, Withee, WI 54498. Call office for information at (715) 559-8232.

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 3

Online Auction

10:00 AM – Timed online, no-reserve farm retirement auction. Bidding closes Aug. 3 at 10 AM. Inspection is Fri., July 29 from 10 AM to 3 PM. Highlights of the sale include tractors, combines, planters, chisel plow, rotary hoe, gravity wagon augers, scythe, trailers and other farm support items. The physical address is 1774 130th St., Rudd, Iowa. Lee & Sally Linderkamp, for questions call Lee at (19) 939-9141. Auction managers are Jim Huff (319) 931-9292 and Jeff Hoyer (319) 759-4320. www.sullivanauctioneers.com (844) 847-2161.

**Withee, WI

11:00 AM – Dairy Cattle Auction, includes reputation dairy consignments. 12 Holstein dairy cows from Stonebrook Farms, Pepin, WI; 8 mostly fresh fancy Holstein dairy cows from Jim & Rhonda Dehnke Dairy Farm, Fall Creek, WI; and 10 Holstein springing heifers from Clark County. Drive-ins are always welcome, please have in by 10:30 AM. Online bidders and buyers – register at cattleusa.com. N13438 Hwy 73, Withee, WI 54498. Call office for information at (715) 559-8232.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 4

Online Auction

Farm equipment, recreational vehicles, trailers, lawn mowers and more. Nice selection of items. More information coming soon, visit our website for full catalog and pictures. Open House Thurs., July 28 from 10 AM to 2 PM. 1329 18 ¾ St., Cameron WI. Online bidding ends Aug. 4. Hansen Auction Group Online Auctions. For more information call 715-265-4656. Bid now at hansenauctiongroup.com.

Online Auction

Hull pottery. Huge collection-over 120 pristine pieces; 200+ pieces JD farm toys & diecast semi-trucks; beer signs & mirrors; Crucianelli M40 accordion with case; custom made wooden trucks; wood cane collection; antiques, collectibles, household & personal; much more. Online auction ends Aug. 4, 2022. Jones Auction Service, , Waupun, WI. www.jonesauctionservice.hibid.com.

**Loyal, WI

10:00 AM – Special Dairy & Heifer Sale. Hay sale begins at 10 AM followed by dairy cows at 11 AM. 7 recently fresh Holstein cows. 55 Holstein and 10 Jersey open heifers. Expecting our usual run 300-400 head. Watch our sale online at www.cattleusa.com. Sale location: W1461 Hwy 98, Loyal, WI 54446.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 5

**Bonduel, WI

10:30 AM – Auction update: Combined Estates & Equipment Lines. Auction A: Diverse selection selling at N4885 N. Broadway Rd. Bonduel. Great food menu by the Amish community as well as a Tracy Corners School fundraising event For more info call Milo at 920-493-2501. Reasonable rates for sellers. Donations accepted with 100% proceeds going to the Tracy Corners School. Coming soon to www.millernco.com with lots of pictures. Miller N Co. Auction.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 6

**Fall River, WI

10:00 AM – Randy Kanouse estate auction with real estate, onsite only. Includes boats, vehicles/parts, tractor, lawn and garden, recreation, building materials, tools and more. Real Estate sells at Noon, 3 bedroom/1 bath 1/5 story with commercial outbuilding on 3 acres. Open Houses scheduled July 30 from 2 to 5 PM and July 31 from 10 AM to 1 PM. Call 920-210-5278 to schedule. For more information and photos visit Bob's Auction Service website at www.colbob.com. Located at W2378/W2380 Fields Road, Fall River, WI.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 7

**Beaver Dam, WI

3:00 PM – 10-acre farmette on site only sale. 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home with multiple outbuildings. 7+ acres – tillable. Open house schedule: July 30, 10 AM to 1 PM and July 31, 2 PM to 5 PM. Call Patti at 920-210-5278 to schedule a private showing. For more information and photos visit Bob's Auction Service at www.colbob.com. Located at N9144 Hwy 151 Beaver Dam, WI.

MONDAY, AUGUST 8

**Online Auction

Online bidding ends Aug. 8. Hansen Auction Group online auction. Auto, farm, recreational vehicles, lawn and garden. Includes UTVs, boats, campers, recreational items, tractor loaders, mowers, trailers and more. Open house Thurs. Aug. 4 from 9 AM to 4 PM at 1000 Rock Ledge La., Neenah, WI. Call 920-383-1012. Bid now at Hansenauctiongroup.com.

**Online Auction

Online auctions end Monday, Aug. 8. Includes heavy trucks, buses, equipment and more. Also features trucks, trailers, zero turn, farm items, campers, recreational vehicles, birds and sheep, guns, bow and other misc. items. Hansen & Young Auction, Inc. Call 715-837-1015 for more information or visit www.hansenandyoung.com.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 9

**Online Auction

Online auction ends Tues., Aug. 9. Doane Inventory reduction. Includes combines and heads, heavy trucks, farm equipment, and other farm items. Hansen & Young Auction, Inc. Call 715-837-1015 for more information or visit www.hansenandyoung.com.

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 10

Reedsburg, WI

12:00 PM – 327-acre real estate auction, Larry & Bridget Mundth Farm. Live auction with online bidding available at www.gavinbros.com. Open House Tues., July 19 from 4 to 6 PM. Rare opportunity to purchase 327 acres in the town of Reedsburg, offered in 7 parcels. Parcel 1 is a beautiful home and dairy facility. Parcels 2-7 offer amazing building sites, productive agricultural lands, and excellent recreational areas. Full catalogue and parcel descriptions at www.gavinbros.com. Auction location: Reedsburg Country Club, 3003 E. Main St., Reedsburg, WI.

Online Auction

10:00 AM – George Helbig Vintage Tractor Collection: 1947 John Deere B tractor, 1936 John Deere Unstyled tractor, 1949 John Deere B, 1935 John Deere Unstyled A, 1944 Farmall H, 3pt hitch buzz saw, 8’ x 12’ flatbed, Sausage/Fruit Press. Sheridan Realty & Auction Co. 517-676-9800 SheridanAuctionService.com.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 11

**Online Auction

Bidding ends Aug. 11. Farm retirement equipment, John Deere tractor, combine and more. Nice selection - do not miss out. Open house held Aug. 10 from 10 Am to 2 PM at 3116 10th Ave., Eau Claire, WI 54703. Call Hansen Auction Group online auctions at 715- 265-4656 for more information. Bid now at Hansenauctiongroup.com.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 13

Marytown, WI

9:30 AM – Live onsite sale includes collector tractors, vintage hog oilers, vintage equipment, tractors, cultivators, sickle mowers, harvesting equipment, plows and more. Selling two rings for a period, be sure to bring a bidding partner. See pictures, listings and updates at www.auctionsbyobrien.com. Live sale location: County G, Marytown, WI. (920) 960-0685.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 16

Preston, MN

10:00 AM – Bidding opens Aug. 9 and closes Aug. 16. All equipment will be at Gehling Auction Co., 27741 Hwy 16, Preston, MN for inspection. Ad deadline is Fri., July 29. Early consignment: Dawson Grabau Estate partial farm line with low hours, very clean equipment. To consign a farm line or a single item or for more info. call Gehling Auction Company at 1-800-770-0347 or email denny@gehlingauctioncom.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 20

**Newton, WI

75th celebration of “Rootin’ Tootin’ Newton” - Home of the Newton Firefighters annual picnic with truck and tractor pulls, volleyball tournament, food, and large consignment auction: Selling in two rings small items & lawn equipment starting at 10 AM. Farm machinery starting at 12 PM the farm equipment auction. Space is limited for the actual auction site; a portion of offerings will be featured at bidspotter.com with simulcast live/online bidding. Miller ‘N Co. Auctions & Appraisals 920-980-4999 or 920-980-4995.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 26

Withee, WI

Now taking consignments for the August 26 auction, selling in 3 rings. Consign early, taking consignments until the lot is full. Visit www.premierlivestockandauctions.com. Located at N13438 State Hwy 73, Withee, WI.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 27

**Evansville, WI

9:00 AM – Evansville Consignment auction. Tractors, skid loaders, machinery, haying & tillage equipment, trailers, landscape & construction equipment, lawn mowers, ATV’s, shop tools, antiques, livestock, livestock equipment and more. Location:s 8409 North Hwy 14, Evansville, WI. To consign call 608-882-6123 or email deangeorge@litewire.net. For a complete listing and photos visit www.georgeauction.com.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 30

**St. Anne, IL

8:00 AM – Consign now for large farm machinery auction. Call 815-427-8350 or 815-791-0723 to have equipment listed today. Held at St. Anne Consignment Auction & Equipment Sales, 6997 E 5000 S Rd, St. Anne, Il. Email contact@stanneauction.com. www.stanneconsignmentauction.com.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 3

Online Only

8:30 AM – Hazelhurst Annual Fall Consignment Live-Virtual Auction. Contact us by Aug. 17 with your list for the sale bill/advertising. Consignments can be brought to the auction site between the hours of 7:30AM & 5PM (gates locked) Aug. 22-26 (Sat. Aug. 27 between 7:30AM am & noon), 29 & 30. We reserve the right to reject, loads will be screened. For more information contact Lyle Hopkins, 815-441-1251 or 815-946-2660 or slpaspolo@gmail.com; John Hopkins, 815-994-1836; Lenny Bryson, 815-946-4120, Location Mrs. Sherwood Shank Family Farm, 17748 W. Milledgeville Rd., Polo, IL.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 9

**Merrill, WI

9:00 AM – Now accepting consignments for the Annual Fall Equipment Auction, Merrill, WI. The auction will feature quality farm tractors, hay & forage equipment, tillage equipment, wheel loaders, excavators, loader and backhoes, skid steers, dozers and more. Call John at 715-581-1915. Wausauauctioneers.com.

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 27

**Weyauwega, WI

Breezy Hill Farms LLC. Dairy has been sold, land rented, and Breezy Hill Farms will sell their fine line of equipment in this dairy retirement auction. Watch for updates on this great equipment which includes tractors, harvester, front fold planter, cultipacker, and & much more. Watch for details, pics, and full listing at www.millernco.com. Sale conducted simulcast live & online. Auction held by Miller ‘N Co. Auctions & Appraisals 920-980-4999 or 920-980-4995.