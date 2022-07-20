Weekly Market Report: July 19, 2022

Wisconsin State Farmer

Weekly market report beginning the week of July 19, 2022. Data compiled from state and national market sources.

Cattle

Bonduel Equity Market: July 18, 2022

FED CATTLE: Steady.

High Yielding Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 130.00 to 140.00.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 130.00 & down.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers: 125.00 143.00.

Choice Holstein Steers: 100.00 to 124.00.

Unfinished Steers & Heifers: 99.00 & down.

CULL COWS: Steady

Higher 20% sold for: 85.00 to 95.00.

60% sold for: 73.00 to 84.00.

Lower 20% sold for: 72.00 & down.

CULL BULLS: Steady

Most Bulls: 100.00 to 116.00.

Thin, Full Bulls, over a ton discounted: 100.00 & down.

CALVES: Sold by the pound. Lower.

Holstein Bull Calves: 80.00 to 195.50.

Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 20.00 & down.

Quality Beef Calves: 200.00 to 390.00.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 100.00 & down, heavy discounts on light and poor quality.

FEEDER CATTLE: As of 06/16/22 sale.

Beef steers under 400 lbs: No test.

Beef steers 400-600 lbs: No test.

Beef steers 600-800 lbs: No test.

Beef steers over 800 lbs: No test.

Beef heifers under 400 lbs: No test.

Beef heifers 400-600 lbs: No test.

Beef heifers 600-800 lbs: No test.

Beef heifers over 800 lbs: No test.

Holstein steers up to 400 lbs: No test.

Holstein steers 400-600 lbs: No test.

Holstein steers 600-800 lbs: No test.

Holstein steers over 800 lbs: No test.

Johnson Creek

July 18, 2022

FED CATTLE: Steady.

High Yielding Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 120.00 to 138.00.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 115.00 to 130.00.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers: 117.00 to 137.00.

Choice Holstein Steers: 108.00 to 118.00.

Select & Unfinished Cattle: 95.00 & down.

CULL COWS: Steady

20% sold for: 70.00 to 83.00.

60% sold for: 65.00 to 75.00.

Lower 20% sold for: 55.00 & down.

CULL BULLS: Steady.

Most Bulls: 75.00 to 85.00.

Thin & Full Bulls, discounted: 60.00 & down.

CALVES, sold by the pound: Steady

60% of Holstein Bull Calves: 80.00 to 150.00.

Quality Dairy Heifer Calves: 25.00 to 50.00.

Quality Beef Calves: 220.00 to 350.00.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 50.00 & down.

Lomira Equity Market: July 18, 2022

FED CATTLE: Steady.

High Yielding Choice & Prime Beef Steers & Heifers: 138.00 to 142.00.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 128.00 to 138.00.

Select, Low Yielding & Underfinished Beef Steers & Heifers: 122.00 & down.

X-bred Steers & Heifers: 128.00 to 138.00.

High Yielding Choice & Prime Holstein Steers: 128.00 to 133.00.

Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: 123.00 to 127.00.

Low Yielding, Select & Underfinished Holstein Steers & Heifers: 90.00-122.00.

MARKET COWS: Steady

High Yielding Cows: 78.00 to 86.00.

Cutters & Utility: 52.00 to 77.00.

Canners & Shells: 30.00-52.00

MARKET BULLS: Steady

High Yielding Bulls: 95.00 to 120.00.

Thin, Light & Over-Conditioned Bulls: 90.00 & down.

CALVES (07/12/22 Auction): Sold by the pound.

Quality Holstein Bull Calves weighing 120-170 lbs: 140.00 to 190.00.

Light Weight Calves: 80.00 to 150.00.

Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 40.00-70.00.

Quality Beef and X-bred Bulls & Heifer Calves: Heifers 130.00-260.00; Bulls 230.00-350.00.

Poor Quality Calves: 50.00 & down.

Altoona Equity Market: July 19, 2022

FED CATTLE:

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 120.00 to 138.00.

Choice Dairy X-bred Steers & Heifers: 118.00 to 137.00.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers: 125.00 to 131.00.

Choice Holstein Steers: 114.00 to 124.00.

Select, Unfinished & Heavyweight Steers & Heifers: 113.00 & down.

CULL COWS:

Higher 20% sold for: 74.00 to 83.00.

60% sold for: 53.00 to 73.00.

Lower 20% sold for: 52.00 & down.

CULL BULLS:

Most Bulls: 85.00 to 105.00.

CALVES: Sold by the head.

80% of Holstein Bull Calves 95 lbs. & up: 60.00 to 170.00.

Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 30.00 & down.

Quality Beef Calves: 90.00 to 240.00.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 60.00 & down.

Monroe Equity Market: July 18, 2022

FED CATTLE:

High Yielding Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 140.00-151.50.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 125.00-139.50.

Choice Dairy X-bred Steers & Heifers: 110.00-142.00.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: 122.00-130.00.

Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: 105.00-121.50.

Unfinished Steers & Heifers: 104.00 and down.

Wednesday 07/13/22 Sale:

High Yielding Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: No test.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: No test.

Choice Dairy X-bred Steers & Heifers: No test.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: 126.00-130.00.

Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: 110.00-125.00.

Unfinished Steers & Heifers: 100.00 and down.

CULL COWS:

High Yielding Cows: 78.00 to 93.00.

Cutters & Utility: 60.00 to 77.50.

Canners & Shells: 59.00 & down.

SLAUGHTER BULLS:

High Yielding Bulls: 92.00 to 107.00.

Thin, Light and Overconditioned Bulls: 85.00 & down.

CALVES: Sold by the pound.

Quality Holstein Bull Calves: 140.00 to 185.00.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 85.00 & down.

Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 50.00 & down.

Quality Beef & Beef X-bred Calves: bulls 340.00 & down; heifers 250.00 & down.

Reedsville Equity Market: July 14, 2022

FED CATTLE: Steady

High Yielding Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 127.00 to 140.00.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 110.00 to 126.00.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers: 120.00 to 134.00.

Choice Holstein Steers: 100.00 to 117.00.

Unfinished Steers & Heifers: 99.00 & down.

CULL COWS: Softer

Higher 20% sold for: 80.00 to 93.00.

60% sold for: 62.00 to 79.00.

Lower 20% sold for: 61.00 & down.

CULL BULLS: Steady

Most Bulls: 80.00 to 100.00.

CALVES: Softer

40% of Holstein Bull Calves: 110.00-150.00.

Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 40.00 & down.

Quality Beef Calves: 260.00 & down.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 40.00 & down.

FEEDER CATTLE: Next sale is July 28 at noon.

Holstein steers under 400 lbs: 80.00 to 100.00.

Holstein steers 400 to 600 lbs: 80.00 to 100.00.

Holstein steers 600 to 800 lbs: 75.00 to 95.00.

Holstein steers over 800 lbs: 75.00 to 95.00.

Stratford Equity Market: July 19, 2022

FED CATTLE: Steady

High Yielding Choice & Prime Beef Steers & Heifers: 130.00-141.50.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 120.00 to 129.00.

High Yielding Choice & Prime Holstein Steers & Heifers: 125.00-133.00.

Select & Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: 115.00 to 124.00.

Unfinished Steers & Heifers: 115.00 and down.

CULL COWS: Trending Lower

Higher 20% sold for: 70.00 to 82.00.

60% sold for: 50.00 to 69.00.

Lower 20% sold for: 50.00 & down.

Good certified organic cows (for slaughter): 105.00-125.00.

CULL BULLS: Steady.

Most Bulls: 100.00 to 119.00.

Thin, Full, Horned Bulls discounted: 90.00 & down.

CALVES, sold by the head: Steady

Good to Top Quality Holstein Bull Calves: 100.00 to 190.00.

Top Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 20.00 to 40.00.

Plain Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 20.00 & down.

Quality Beef Calves: 200.00 to 395.00.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 50.00 & down.

FEEDER CATTLE: Steady

Beef Steers: Under 400 lbs: 120.00-160.00; 400 to 600 lbs: 115.00-150.00; 600 to 800 lbs: 100.00-145.00; Over 800 lbs: 100.00-130.00.

Beef Heifers: Under 400 lbs: 115.00-140.00; 400 to 600 lbs: 110.00-140.00; 600 to 800 lbs: 100.00-130.00; Over 800 lbs: 95.00-120.00.

Holstein Steers: Under 400 lbs: 90.00-130.00; 400 to 600 lbs: 90.00-148.00; 600 to 800 lbs: 90.00-136.00; Over 800 lbs: 90.00-118.00.

Milwaukee Stockyards: July 19, 2022

COWS:

No Roll Cows: 73.00 to 82.00.

High Yielding Cutters & Utility: 62.00 to 72.00.

Cutters: 52.00 to 62.00.

Canners & Shells: 50.00 & down.

HOLSTEIN STEERS:

High Choice & Prime Holstein Steers, 1400-1600 lbs: 128.00 to 131.00.

Choice Holstein Steers: 122.00 to 127.00.

Select Steers: 110.00 to 115.00.

Unfinished Holstein Steers: 100.00 & down.

BEEF CATTLE:

Choice & Prime Angus Beef 1200-1500 lbs: 138.00 to 140.00.

Select Beef Steers & Heifers: 125.00 & down.

BULLS:

Premium Beef Bulls 1600-2000 lbs: 90.00 to 100.00.

Common to Good Bulls: 75.00 to 90.00.

REPLACEMENT CALVES:

Premium Bulls 100-120 lbs: 125.00 to 150.00.

Common to Good Bulls 80-100 lbs: 50.00 to 125.00.

Beef Bull Calves: 200.00 to 300.00.

Beef Heifer Calves: 150.00 to 270.00.

Dairy Heifer Calves: 25.00 to 75.00.

Boning Calves: 15.00 & down.

Premier Livestock: July 18, 2022

MARKET COWS: Weaker

Selling Every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday

High Yielding Cows: 81.00 to 95.00.

Most Market Cows: 65.00 to 80.00.

Low Yielding Cows: 64.00 and down.

FED MARKET STEERS AND HEIFERS: Steady

High Choice & Prime Holstein Steers: 121.00 to 125.00.

Low Choice & Select Holstein Steers: 115.00 to 120.00.

Underfinished & Mixed Grading: 115.00 & down.

MARKET BULLS: Weaker

High Yielding Bulls: 90.00 to 110.00.

Plainer Quality Bulls: 89.00 & down.

BABY CALVES: Steady

Most Holstein Bull Calves: 100.00-185.00.

Quality Beef Calves: 125.00 to 385.00.

Holstein Heifer Calves, Single Birth: 20.00-80.00.

Light and off quality calves: 75.00 & down.

Fennimore: **July 13, 2022

High Yield Slaughter Cows: 75.00-81.00; Holstein Bulls & Calves: 95-120 lbs: 110.00-150.00; Light Weight & Poor Calves: 70.00-110.00; Holstein Heifer Calves: 25.00-95.00; Beef X-Bred Calves: 175.00-330.00.

National Cattle Summary: July 18, 2022

For Monday in the Southern Plains negotiated cash was at a standstill. In Nebraska and Western Cornbelt negotiated cash trading was mostly inactive on light demand. Not enough purchases for a market trend. Last week in the Southern Plains live purchases traded at 137.00. For the prior week in Nebraska live and dressed purchases traded from 140.00-145.00 and at 230.00, respectively. For previous week in the Western Cornbelt live and dressed purchases traded from 143.50-145.00 and from 228.00-230.00, respectively.

Dairy Cattle Summary

Reedsville Equity Market: July 14, 2022

Top Quality Springing Holstein Heifers: 700.00 to 1300.00.

Plainer Quality Springing Holstein Heifers: 650.00 & down.

Good Quality Shortbred Heifers: 500.00 to 1000.00.

Good Quality Springing & Recently Fresh Cows: 700.00 to 1150.00.

Good Bred Back Milking Cows: 700.00 to 1150.00.

Plain Quality & Common Cows: 500.00 to 775.00.

Dehorned & Vaccinated Open Heifers, 350-550 lbs: 40.00 to 70.00/lb.

Dehorned & Vaccinated Open Heifers, 550-750 lbs: 60.00 to 90.00/lb.

Dehorned & Vaccinated Open Heifers, 750-950 lbs: 60.00 to 90.00/lb.

Central Livestock, Zumbrota, MN: July 18, 2022

FINISHED CATTLE:

Finished Beef Steers: 135.50-148.50; Mixed Grading: 90.00-134.00.

Finished Beef Heifers: 133.00-144.00; Mixed Grading:95.00-130.50.

Finished Dairy Steers: 120.00-131.50; Silage Fed, Heavyweight, Select Grade, Lightweight: 86.00-116.00.

MARKET COWS:

Mostly 70.00-91.50; Thin/shelly/full/overfed cows: 30.00-69.00; Market Bulls: 74.00-110.00.

Bred Beef Cows & Heifers: N/A; Cow/calf pairs: 835.00-1110.00.

Calves: 95-125 lbs: 35.00-75.00; 150-250 lbs: N/A; Beef Calves: 75.00-180.00; Lighter, Weaker, Younger Calves: 30.00 & down.

FEEDER CATTLE:

Beef Steers: under 600 lbs: N/A; 600-800 lbs: N/A; 800-1000 lbs: Up to 139.00/cwt; Beef Heifers: 350-600 lbs: Up to 152.00/cwt; 600-800 lbs: Up to 129.00/cwt.; 800-1000 lbs: Up to 128.50/cwt.

Holstein Steers: under 400 lbs: N/A; 400-600 lbs: N/A.; 600-800 lbs: N/A; 800-1000 lbs: N/A.

USDA Eastern Corn Belt Direct, Feeder Cattle Summary: July 15, 2022

Compared to last week: Not enough Current FOB trades for a trend but a higher undertone is noted. Demand moderate. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (14.1% Steers, 85.9% Heifers). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 100%. Unless otherwise noted, Feeder Cattle prices FOB based on net weights after a 0% shrink or equivalent, with a 0 cent slide > 600 lbs. Livestock reported this week originated from IN, KY.

Sheep & Lambs

Monroe Equity Market: July 18, 2022

As of 07/18/22: Finished Market Lambs: 1.07-1.17/lb.; Feeder Lambs: 1.10-1.55/lb.; Cull Ewes: .77-1.13/lb; Cull Rams: 1.10-1.13/lb.

Johnson Creek Equity Market: July 18, 2022

Lambs: Over 100 lbs: 100.00-160.00; Under 100 lbs: 120.00-170.00; Ewes: 70.00-100.00; Bucks: 70.00-100.00.

Lomira Equity Market: July 18, 2022

As of 06/25/2022: Finished Market Lambs: 190.00-270.00; Feeder Lambs: Under 65 lbs: 240.00-300.00; 70-100 lbs: 220.00-270.00; Ewes: 90.00-140.00; Rams: 120.00-160.00.

Stratford Equity Market: July 19, 2022

As of 07/13/22: Feeder Lambs: 120.00-200.00; Market Lambs: 120.00-180.00; Cull Ewes: 90.00-135.00; Cull Rams: 85.00-130.00.

**Fennimore: July 13, 2022

Bucks & Ewes: 65.00-97.50/lb.; Choice Lambs: 102.50-114.00/lb.; Feeding Lambs: 120.00-160.00/lb.

Central Livestock, Zumbrota, MN: July 19, 2022

Feeder Lambs: 50-70 lbs: 145.00-195.00; 70-90 lbs: 115.00-180.00; 90-120 lbs: 110.00-120.00.

Fed Lambs 100-145 lbs: Shorn Lambs: N/A; Unshorn Lambs: 100.00-110.00/cwt.

Utility & Good Ewes: 80.00-95.00; Thin & Cull Ewes: 75.00 & down; Yearling Ewes: 80.00-125.00.

Goats

Monroe Equity Market: July 18, 2022

As of 07/18/22: Goats sell by the head.

Dairy Goats 40-70 lbs: 110.00 to 185.00.

Meat Goats 40-70 lbs: 160.00-210.00.

Meat Goats over 70 lbs: No test.

Cull Nannies & Billies: 150.00 & down.

Johnson Creek Equity Market: July 18, 2022

Young Goats over 80 lbs: 200.00 & down.

Young Goats 60-80 lbs: 200.00 & down.

Young Goats under 60 lbs: 170.00 & down.

Cull Goats: 100.00 & down.

Lomira Equity Market: July 18, 2022

As of 06/25/2022:

Fed Goats: 230.00 to 400.00.

Dairy Kids: 225.00 to 400.00.

Boer Kids: 350.00 to 500.00.

Cull Goats: 150.00 to 220.00.

**Fennimore: July 13, 2022

Slaughter Nannies: 100.00 to 150.00.

Slaughter Billies: 150.00-230.00.

Slaughter Kids (Dairy): 150.00 to 190.00.

Slaughter Kids (Boer): 250.00-330.00.

Hogs

USDA Hog Report: July 15, 2022

Compared to last week: Early weaned pigs and all feeder pigs steady to1.00 per head higher. Demand moderate for light offerings.

Stratford Equity Market: July 19, 2022

Butchers: 58.00-60.00; Sows: 53.00-64.00; Boars: 25.00-28.00; Slaughter Pigs: No test; Feeder Pigs, 45-50 lbs: 38.00/hd.; 70-80 lbs: no test; 85 lbs. and up: no test.

Johnson Creek Equity Market: July 18, 2022

Butchers over 250 lbs: 60.00-75.00; Light Sows: 35.00-45.00; Heavy Sows: 35.00-55.00; Boars: 10.00-20.00; Feeder Pigs: no test.

Lomira Equity Market: July 18, 2022

Feeder Pigs: 40-80 lbs: Call for availability.

Hogs: Heavy Sows: 50.00-53.00; Light Sows: 46.00-49.00; Boars: 14.00-18.00; Butcher Hogs: 75.00.

Central Livestock, Zumbrota, MN: July 18, 2022

Feeder Pigs: Up to 50 lbs: N/A; 50-60 lbs: N/A; 60-80 lbs: 135.00/hd; 80-100 lbs: 135.00/hd; 100-120 lbs: 110.00-120.00.

Grains

Cargill La Crosse: July 19, 2022

CORN/SOYBEANS

Aug: -----/14.7725

Sept: 5.9675/13.7550

Dec.: 5.9525/-----

Mar ‘23: 6.0150/13.6595

May 6.0525/13.6550

Sept: 5.7725/12.9175

Dec: 5.6550/-------

Mar.’245.7325/12.6800

EGGS

USDA report: July 19, 2022

Midwest delivered prices are steady. Producer prices are 2 cents higher for Large, 4 cents higher for Medium and unchanged on Small. The undertone is steady to firm. Demand is moderate to good. Offerings remain light. Supplies are light to moderate. Market activity is moderate to instances active. The Midwest shell egg inventory decreased 3.8% compared to a week ago.

Extra Large: 3.20-3.22; Large: 3.18-3.20; Medium: 1.77-1.79

Hay

Reedsville Equity Market: July 13, 2022

High Quality 1st Crop Hay: 110.00-165.00/ton; Low Quality: 100.00/ton & down; High Quality 2nd & 3rd Crop Hay: 110.00-165.00/ton; Low Quality: 100.00/ton & down; High Quality Straw: 100.00-130.00/ton, Low quality 90.00/ton & down; baleage: no test.

Lomira Equity Market: July 15, 2022

Every Friday at noon (price per bale):

Small Squares Hay: 1.00-3.00/bale; Large Squares Hay Alfalfa: 40.00-60.00/bale; Large Squares Mix: 30.00-60.00/bale; Large Square Grass: 20.00-35.00/bale; Large Rounds Alfalfa Quality: 40.00-50.00/bale; Large Rounds Mix: 30.00-40.00/bale; Large Rounds Grass: 20.00-30.00/bale; Small Wheat Straw: 1.50-3.00/bale; Large Squares: 10.00-20.00/bale.

**Fennimore: July 13, 2022

Large Square Hay: 100.00-130.00/ton; Small Sq. Hay: N/A; Dry Cow/Beef Cow Hay: 100.00-105.00/ton; Small Sq. Straw: N/A: Large Square Straw: N/A.

Tim Slack Auction & Realty, Hay & Bedding Report: July 20, 2022

Hay, lg. Square: Good: 130.00-205.00/ton.

Hay, lg. Round: Good: 140.00/ton; Sm. square: Good: N/A.

Straw, lg. Square: Canada 3x3 Barley, Good: 47.00/bale; Lg. Round, wheat: 52.00/bale.

Grass, lg. Round: Good: 100.00/ton; Sm. Grass Squares: N/A.

Stratford Equity Market: July 19, 2022

Sale first and third Tuesday each month:

Large Square Grass Mix: 40.00-45.00/bale.

Large Square Hay Bales, 2nd and 3rd Crop Alfalfa: 60.00-75.00/bale.

Large Square Bales, Rye Straw: 40.00-45.00/bale.

Round Hay Bales, Grass: 35.00-55.00/bale.

Alfalfa Rounds, 2nd & 3rd Crop: 45.00-55.00/bale.

Small Square Straw Bales: No test.

Small Square Hay Bales:2.75-3.50/bale.

Dairy

Weekly Animal Feed, Central U.S.: July 14, 2022

Dry whey prices were unchanged on a very slow trading week. Cheesemakers are busy with plenty of milk in the summer months, but the strong discounts of previous weeks were not reported during week 28. There are some differing views on near term milk availability, while staffing shortness and plant downtimes are also creating more potential questions than answers. That said, dry whey demand is quiet, regardless. Domestic customers are hesitant, as markets have been under some noticeable pressure.

Prices for Central U.S., All First Sales, FOB, Conventional and Non-Edible Dry Whey Price Range Animal Feed, $/lb: .4500 - .4600.

Prices for Central U.S., All First Sales, FOB, Extra Grade & Grade A, Conventional and Edible Dry Whey Price Range: Non-Hygroscopic, $/lb: .4600 - .6000; Mostly Range: Non-Hygroscopic, $/lb: .5000 - .5500.

USDA, Dairy Market Review: July 15, 2022

BUTTER: Grade AA closed at $2.9300. The weekly average for Grade AA is $2.9470 (-0.0005).

CHEESE: Barrels closed at $2.0700 and 40# blocks at $1.9950. The weekly average for barrels is $2.1375 (-0.0381) and blocks, $2.0765 (-0.0148).

CHEESE HIGHLIGHTS: Milk is available for cheesemaking throughout the country. Contacts in the Midwest report spot trades of milk have slowed this week as high temperatures in the region are impacting milk output. Production is steady in the Midwest and West, while Northeast cheese makers are running active production schedules. Cheese inventories are available in the West and are reportedly growing in the Northeast. In the Midwest, cheese inventories are somewhat balanced with current demand.

BUTTER HIGHLIGHTS: Cream availability is tightening in the Northeast and West. Demand for cream is strong in the West. In the Central region, spot cream loads remain available, despite higher temperatures impacting cow comfort and farm level milk production. Butter production is steady to lower in the Northeast. In the Central and West regions, contacts say staffing shortages are preventing them from running at capacity. Throughout the country, domestic demand is softening.

FLUID MILK HIGHLIGHTS: Milk production is steady to lower through much of the nation as summer heat takes hold. The exception is the Pacific Northwest, where favorable weather has improved cow comfort and temporarily increased milk output. Spot milk loads are available in the Upper Midwest, but purchases and offers are lower than previous weeks. Reported spot milk prices are $3 to $1 under Class III in the Midwest and $6 under Class IV in the mountain states. In the West, some milk is moving from California and the mountain states into neighboring states.

