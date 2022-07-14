Weekly Market Report: July 12, 2022

Wisconsin State Farmer

Weekly market report beginning the week of July 12, 2022. Data compiled from state and national market sources.

Cattle

Bonduel Equity Market: July 11, 2022

FED CATTLE: Steady.

High Yielding Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 135.00 to 145.50.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 140.00 & down.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers: 125.00 136.00.

Choice Holstein Steers: 100.00 to 124.00.

Unfinished Steers & Heifers: 99.00 & down.

CULL COWS: Steady

Higher 20% sold for: 85.00 to 100.00.

60% sold for: 73.00 to 84.00.

Lower 20% sold for: 72.00 & down.

CULL BULLS: Steady

Most Bulls: 90.00 to 116.00.

Thin, Full Bulls, over a ton discounted: 90.00 & down.

CALVES: Sold by the pound. Lower.

Holstein Bull Calves: 80.00 to 195.50.

Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 20.00 & down.

Quality Beef Calves: 150.00 to 270.00.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 100.00 & down, heavy discounts on light and poor quality.

FEEDER CATTLE: As of 06/16/22 sale.

Beef steers under 400 lbs: No test.

Beef steers 400-600 lbs: No test.

Beef steers 600-800 lbs: No test.

Beef steers over 800 lbs: No test.

Beef heifers under 400 lbs: No test.

Beef heifers 400-600 lbs: No test.

Beef heifers 600-800 lbs: No test.

Beef heifers over 800 lbs: No test.

Holstein steers up to 400 lbs: No test.

Holstein steers 400-600 lbs: No test.

Holstein steers 600-800 lbs: No test.

Holstein steers over 800 lbs: No test.

Johnson Creek Equity Market: July 07, 2022

FED CATTLE: Steady.

High Yielding Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 135.00 to 145.00.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 115.00 to 130.00.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers: 117.00 to 137.00.

Choice Holstein Steers: 108.00 to 118.00.

Select & Unfinished Cattle: 95.00 & down.

CULL COWS: Steady

20% sold for: 80.00 to 90.00.

60% sold for: 72.00 to 85.00.

Lower 20% sold for: 64.00 & down.

CULL BULLS: Steady.

Most Bulls: 85.00 to 95.00.

Thin & Full Bulls, discounted: 60.00 & down.

CALVES, sold by the pound: Steady

60% of Holstein Bull Calves: 80.00 to 150.00.

Quality Dairy Heifer Calves: 25.00 to 50.00.

Quality Beef Calves: 220.00 to 350.00.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 50.00 & down.

Lomira Equity Market: July 11, 2022

FED CATTLE: Steady.

High Yielding Choice & Prime Beef Steers & Heifers: 143.00 to 148.00.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 128.00 to 142.00.

Select, Low Yielding & Underfinished Beef Steers & Heifers: 122.00 & down.

X-bred Steers & Heifers: 129.00 to 140.00.

High Yielding Choice & Prime Holstein Steers: 132.00 to 136.00.

Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: 124.00 to 131.00.

Low Yielding, Select & Underfinished Holstein Steers & Heifers: 90.00-122.00.

MARKET COWS: Steady

High Yielding Cows: 84.00 to 92.00.

Cutters & Utility: 52.00 to 84.00.

Canners & Shells: 30.00-52.00

MARKET BULLS: Steady

High Yielding Bulls: 90.00 to 110.00.

Thin, Light & Over-Conditioned Bulls: 90.00 & down.

CALVES (07/05/22 Auction): Sold by the pound.

Quality Holstein Bull Calves weighing 120-170 lbs: 140.00 to 190.00.

Light Weight Calves: 80.00 to 150.00.

Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 40.00-80.00.

Quality Beef and X-bred Bulls & Heifer Calves: Heifers 160.00-270.00; Bulls 230.00-370.00.

Poor Quality Calves: 50.00 & down.

Altoona Equity Market: July 07, 2022

FED CATTLE:

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 120.00 to 145.00.

Choice Dairy X-bred Steers & Heifers: 120.00 to 140.00.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers: 134.00 to 140.00.

Choice Holstein Steers: 120.00 to 133.00.

Select, Unfinished & Heavyweight Steers & Heifers: 119.00 & down.

CULL COWS:

Higher 20% sold for: 87.00 to 99.00.

60% sold for: 62.00 to 86.00.

Lower 20% sold for: 61.00 & down.

CULL BULLS:

Most Bulls: 80.00 to 105.00.

CALVES: Sold by the head.

80% of Holstein Bull Calves 95 lbs. & up: 80.00 to 210.00.

Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 30.00 & down.

Quality Beef Calves: 100.00 to 270.00.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 80.00 & down.

Monroe Equity Market: July 11, 2022

FED CATTLE:

High Yielding Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 146.00-155.00.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 133.00-145.50.

Choice Dairy X-bred Steers & Heifers: 121.00-150.00.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: 125.00-135.50.

Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: 105.00-124.50.

Unfinished Steers & Heifers: 102.00 and down.

Wednesday 07/06/22 Sale:

High Yielding Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: No test.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: No test.

Choice Dairy X-bred Steers & Heifers: No test.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: 127.00-135.00.

Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: 113.00-126.00.

Unfinished Steers & Heifers: 111.00 and down.

CULL COWS:

High Yielding Cows: 84.00 to 103.00.

Cutters & Utility: 65.00 to 83.00.

Canners & Shells: 64.00 & down.

SLAUGHTER BULLS:

High Yielding Bulls: 99.00 to 115.00.

Thin, Light and Overconditioned Bulls: 95.00 & down.

CALVES: Sold by the pound.

Quality Holstein Bull Calves: 150.00 to 200.00.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 95.00 & down.

Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 50.00 & down.

Quality Beef & Beef X-bred Calves: bulls 320.00 & down; heifers 250.00 & down.

Reedsville Equity Market: July 07, 2022

FED CATTLE: Steady

High Yielding Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 130.00 to 140.00.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 110.00 to 129.00.

High Yielding Choice Holstein Steers: 120.00 to 140.50.

Choice Holstein Steers: 100.00 to 117.00.

Unfinished Steers & Heifers: 99.00 & down.

CULL COWS: Steady

Higher 20% sold for: 84.00 to 100.00.

60% sold for: 62.00 to 83.00.

Lower 20% sold for: 61.00 & down.

CULL BULLS: Steady

Most Bulls: 80.00 to 95.00.

CALVES: Very Soft

40% of Holstein Bull Calves: 60.00-110.00.

Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 40.00 & down.

Quality Beef Calves: 260.00 & down.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 40.00 & down.

FEEDER CATTLE: Next sale is July 14 at noon.

Holstein steers under 400 lbs: 80.00 to 100.00.

Holstein steers 400 to 600 lbs: 80.00 to 100.00.

Holstein steers 600 to 800 lbs: 75.00 to 95.00.

Holstein steers over 800 lbs: 75.00 to 95.00.

Stratford Equity Market: July 12, 2022

FED CATTLE: Steady

High Yielding Choice & Prime Beef Steers & Heifers: 128.00-135.00.

Choice Beef Steers & Heifers: 115.00 to 127.00.

High Yielding Choice & Prime Holstein Steers & Heifers: 125.00-131.00.

Select & Choice Holstein Steers & Heifers: 115.00 to 124.00.

Unfinished Steers & Heifers: 115.00 and down.

CULL COWS: Steady

Higher 20% sold for: 75.00 to 91.50.

60% sold for: 55.00 to 74.00.

Lower 20% sold for: 55.00 & down.

Good certified organic cows (for slaughter): 113.00-125.00.

CULL BULLS: Steady.

Most Bulls: 100.00 to 112.00.

Thin, Full, Horned Bulls discounted: 90.00 & down.

CALVES, sold by the head: Steady

Good to Top Quality Holstein Bull Calves: 100.00 to 205.00.

Top Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 30.00 to 55.00.

Plain Quality Holstein Heifer Calves: 25.00 & down.

Quality Beef Calves: 200.00 to 330.00.

Light & Poor Quality Calves: 50.00 & down.

FEEDER CATTLE: Steady

Beef Steers: Under 400 lbs: 120.00-170.00; 400 to 600 lbs: 115.00-170.00; 600 to 800 lbs: 100.00-155.00; Over 800 lbs: 100.00-130.00.

Beef Heifers: Under 400 lbs: 115.00-140.00; 400 to 600 lbs: 110.00-137.50; 600 to 800 lbs: 100.00-130.00; Over 800 lbs: 95.00-120.00.

Holstein Steers: Under 400 lbs: 90.00-125.00; 400 to 600 lbs: 90.00-125.00; 600 to 800 lbs: 90.00-110.00; Over 800 lbs: 90.00-110.00.

Milwaukee Stockyards: July 11, 2022

COWS:

No Roll Cows: 80.00 to 88.00.

High Yielding Cutters & Utility: 65.00 to 75.00.

Cutters: 55.00 to 65.00.

Canners & Shells: 55.00 & down.

HOLSTEIN STEERS:

High Choice & Prime Holstein Steers, 1400-1600 lbs: 100.00 to 135.00.

Choice Holstein Steers: 125.00 to 130.00.

Select Steers: 110.00 to 115.00.

Unfinished Holstein Steers: 100.00 & down.

BEEF CATTLE:

Choice & Prime Angus Beef 1200-1500 lbs: 142.00 to 147.00.

Select Beef Steers & Heifers: 125.00 & down.

BULLS:

Premium Beef Bulls 1600-2000 lbs: 90.00 to 100.00.

Common to Good Bulls: 75.00 to 90.00.

REPLACEMENT CALVES:

Premium Bulls 100-120 lbs: 150.00 to 180.00.

Common to Good Bulls 80-100 lbs: 50.00 to 150.00.

Beef Bull Calves: 250.00 to 370.00.

Beef Heifer Calves: 150.00 to 270.00.

Dairy Heifer Calves: 50.00 to 100.00.

Boning Calves: 15.00 & down.

Premier Livestock: July 07, 2022

MARKET COWS: Steady

Selling Every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday

High Yielding Cows: 85.00 to 104.00.

Most Market Cows: 71.00 to 84.00.

Low Yielding Cows: 70.00 and down.

FED MARKET STEERS AND HEIFERS: Steady

High Choice & Prime Holstein Steers: 131.00 to 139.00.

Low Choice & Select Holstein Steers: 120.00 to 129.00.

Underfinished & Mixed Grading: 119.00 & down.

MARKET BULLS: Steady

High Yielding Bulls: 104.00 to 119.00.

Plainer Quality Bulls: 103.00 & down.

BABY CALVES: Steady

Most Holstein Bull Calves: 75.00-175.00.

Quality Beef Calves: 125.00 to 325.00.

Holstein Heifer Calves, Single Birth: 10.00-60.00.

Light and off quality calves: 15.00 & down.

Fennimore: July 13, 2022

High Yield Slaughter Cows: 75.00-81.00; Holstein Bulls & Calves: 95-120 lbs: 110.00-150.00; Light Weight & Poor Calves: 70.00-110.00; Holstein Heifer Calves: 25.00-95.00; Beef X-Bred Calves: 175.00-330.00.

National Cattle Summary: July 12, 2022

For Monday negotiated cash trading was at a standstill in Kansas. In the Texas Panhandle, Nebraska and Western Cornbelt negotiated cash trading was mostly inactive on light demand. Not enough purchases for a market trend. Last week in the Southern Plains live purchases traded at 137.00. For the prior week in Nebraska live and dressed purchases traded from 144.00-149.00 and at 232, respectively. For the previous week in the Western Cornbelt live and dressed purchases traded from 145.00-150.00 and at 232.00, respectively.

Dairy Cattle Summary

Reedsville Equity Market: July 07, 2022

Top Quality Springing Holstein Heifers: 700.00 to 1300.00.

Plainer Quality Springing Holstein Heifers: 650.00 & down.

Good Quality Shortbred Heifers: 500.00 to 1000.00.

Good Quality Springing & Recently Fresh Cows: 700.00 to 1150.00.

Good Bred Back Milking Cows: 700.00 to 1150.00.

Plain Quality & Common Cows: 500.00 to 775.00.

Dehorned & Vaccinated Open Heifers, 350-550 lbs: 40.00 to 70.00/lb.

Dehorned & Vaccinated Open Heifers, 550-750 lbs: 60.00 to 90.00/lb.

Dehorned & Vaccinated Open Heifers, 750-950 lbs: 60.00 to 90.00/lb.

Central Livestock, Zumbrota, MN: July 11, 2022

FINISHED CATTLE:

Finished Beef Steers: 140.00-154.00; Mixed Grading: 122.00-139.00.

Finished Beef Heifers: 140.00-153.50; Mixed Grading:105.00-139.00.

Finished Dairy Steers: 123.00-134.50; Silage Fed, Heavyweight, Select Grade, Lightweight: 78.00-122.00.

MARKET COWS:

Mostly 72.00-108.00; Thin/shelly/full/overfed cows: 30.00-71.00; Market Bulls: 77.00-113.00.

Bred Beef Cows & Heifers: N/A; Cow/calf pairs: N/A.

Calves: 95-125 lbs: 50.00-90.00; 150-250 lbs: 82.50 & down; Beef Calves: 100.00-285.00; Lighter, Weaker, Younger Calves: 45.00 & down.

FEEDER CATTLE:

Beef Steers: under 600 lbs: Up to 152.50/cwt; 600-800 lbs: Up to 143.00/cwt; 800-1000 lbs: Up to 123.00/cwt; Beef Heifers: 350-600 lbs: Up to 152.50/cwt; 600-800 lbs: Up to 139.00/cwt.; 800-1000 lbs: Up to 98.50/cwt.

Holstein Steers: under 400 lbs: N/A; 400-600 lbs: N/A.; 600-800 lbs: up to 121.00/cwt; 800-1000 lbs: N/A.

Eastern Corn Belt Direct, Feeder Cattle Summary: July 08, 2022

Compared to last week: Not enough Current FOB trades for a trend. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (39.3% Steers, 60.7% Heifers). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 100%. Unless otherwise noted, Feeder Cattle prices FOB based on net weights after a 0% shrink or equivalent, with a 0 cent slide > 600 lbs. Livestock reported this week originated from KY.

Sheep & Lambs

Monroe Equity Market: July 11, 2022

As of 06/18/22: Finished Market Lambs: 2.35-2.60/lb.; Feeder Lambs: 2.40-3.00/lb.; Cull Ewes: .95-1.20/lb; Cull Rams: 1.15-1.60/lb.

Johnson Creek Equity Market: July 07, 2022

Lambs: Over 100 lbs: 130.00-180.00; Under 100 lbs: 120.00-200.00; Ewes: 70.00-120.00; Bucks: 70.00-110.00.

Lomira Equity Market: July 11, 2022

As of 06/25/2022: Finished Market Lambs: 190.00-270.00; Feeder Lambs: Under 65 lbs: 240.00-300.00; 70-100 lbs: 220.00-270.00; Ewes: 90.00-140.00; Rams: 120.00-160.00.

Stratford Equity Market: July 12, 2022

As of 07/06/22: Feeder Lambs: 150.00-200.00; Market Lambs: 160.00-180.00; Cull Ewes: 90.00-105.00; Cull Rams: 85.00-115.00.

Fennimore: July 06, 2022

Bucks & Ewes: 65.00-97.50/lb.; Choice Lambs: 102.50-114.00/lb.; Feeding Lambs: 120.00-160.00/lb.

Central Livestock, Zumbrota, MN: July 12, 2022

Feeder Lambs: 50-70 lbs: 110.00-125.00; 70-90 lbs: 110.00-125.00; 90-120 lbs: 110.00-150.00.

Fed Lambs 100-145 lbs: Shorn Lambs: 40.00-125.00; Unshorn Lambs: N/A.

Utility & Good Ewes: 70.00-105.00; Thin & Cull Ewes: 65.00 & down; Yearling Ewes: 100.00-125.00.

Goats

Monroe Equity Market: July 11, 2022

As of 06/18/22: Goats sell by the head.

Dairy Goats 40-70 lbs: 120.00 to 200.00.

Meat Goats 40-70 lbs: No test.

Meat Goats over 70 lbs: No test.

Cull Nannies & Billies: 260.00 & down.

Johnson Creek Equity Market: July 07, 2022

Young Goats over 80 lbs: 200.00 & down.

Young Goats 60-80 lbs: 220.00 & down.

Young Goats under 60 lbs: 220.00 & down.

Cull Goats: 110.00 & down.

Lomira Equity Market: July 11, 2022

As of 06/25/2022:

Fed Goats: 230.00 to 400.00.

Dairy Kids: 225.00 to 400.00.

Boer Kids: 350.00 to 500.00.

Cull Goats: 150.00 to 220.00.

Fennimore: July 06, 2022

Slaughter Nannies: 100.00 to 150.00.

Slaughter Billies: 150.00-230.00.

Slaughter Kids (Dairy): 150.00 to 190.00.

Slaughter Kids (Boer): 250.00-330.00.

Hogs

USDA Hog report: July 08, 2022

Compared to last week: Early weaned pigs steady. High quality and high health pigs 2.00 per head higher. All feeder pigs steady. Demand good on moderate offerings.

Stratford Equity Market: July 12, 2022

Butchers: 58.00-60.00; Sows: 53.00-61.00; Boars: 25.00-28.00; Slaughter Pigs: No test; Feeder Pigs, 45-50 lbs: 38.00/hd.; 70-80 lbs: no test; 85 lbs. and up: no test.

Johnson Creek Equity Market: July 07, 2022

Butchers over 250 lbs: 60.00-70.00; Light Sows: 35.00-45.00; Heavy Sows: 35.00-45.00; Boars: 10.00-20.00; Feeder Pigs: 75.00-120.00/hd.

Lomira Equity Market: July 11, 2022

Feeder Pigs: 40-80 lbs: Call for availability.

Hogs: Heavy Sows: 50.00-53.00; Light Sows: 46.00-49.00; Boars: 14.00-18.00; Butcher Hogs: 75.00.

Central Livestock, Zumbrota, MN: July 12, 2022

Feeder Pigs: Up to 50 lbs: 35.00/hd; 50-60 lbs: N/A; 60-80 lbs: 85.00-125.00/hd; 80-100 lbs: 137.50/hd; 100-120 lbs: N/A.

Grains

Cargill La Crosse, July 12, 2022

CORN/SOYBEANS

July ‘22 7.4225/15.9500

Aug: -----/14.6700

Sept: 5.9275/13.6700

Dec.: 5.8375/-----

Mar ‘23: 5.8500/13.4800

May 5.9000/13.4700

Sept: 5.6275/13.1975

Dec: 5.5200/-------

Commodities Futures

Eggs

USDA Egg report: July 12, 2022

Midwest delivered prices are unchanged. Producer prices are 3 cents higher for Large, 10 cents lower for Medium and 5 cents lower on Small. The undertone is steady to firm for larger sizes, steady to weak for Mediums. Demand is moderate to good. Offerings are light. Supplies are light to moderate. Market activity is moderate to active. The Midwest shell egg inventory increased 8.2% compared to last week.

Extra Large: 3.06-3.08; Large: 3.04-3.06; Medium: 1.97-1.99

Hay

Reedsville Equity Market: July 13, 2022

High Quality 1st Crop Hay: 110.00-150.00/ton; Low Quality: 100.00/ton & down; High Quality 2nd & 3rd Crop Hay: 110.00-155.00/ton; Low Quality: 100.00/ton & down; High Quality Straw: 100.00-150.00/ton, Low quality 90.00/ton & down; baleage: no test.

Lomira Equity Market: July 08, 2022

Every Friday at noon (price per bale):

Small Squares Hay: 1.00-3.00/bale; Large Squares Hay Alfalfa: 50.00-70.00/bale; Large Squares Mix: 30.00-60.00/bale; Large Square Grass: 20.00-40.00/bale; Large Rounds Alfalfa Quality: 45.00-60.00/bale; Large Rounds Mix: 30.00-45.00/bale; Large Rounds Grass: 20.00-40.00/bale; Small Wheat Straw: 1.50-3.00/bale; Large Squares: 10.00-20.00/bale.

Fennimore: July 13, 2022

Large Square Hay: 100.00-130.00/ton; Small Sq. Hay: N/A; Dry Cow/Beef Cow Hay: 100.00-105.00/ton; Small Sq. Straw: N/A: Large Square Straw: N/A.

Tim Slack Auction & Realty, Hay & Bedding Report: July 13, 2022

Hay, lg. Square: Good: 170.00-180.00/ton.

Hay, lg. Round: Good: N/A; Sm. square: Good: 3.50/bale.

Straw, lg. Square: Good: 44.00-47.00/bale; Sm. Square: Good: 4.00/bale.

Grass, lg. Round: Good: 100.00-125.00/ton; Sm. Grass Squares: 3.25/bale.

Stratford Equity Market: July 12, 2022

Sale first and third Tuesday each month:

Large Square Grass Mix: 40.00-45.00/bale.

Large Square Hay Bales, 2nd and 3rd Crop Alfalfa: 60.00-75.00/bale.

Large Square Bales, Rye Straw: 40.00-45.00/bale.

Round Hay Bales, Grass: 45.00-55.00/bale.

Alfalfa Rounds, 2nd & 3rd Crop: 45.00-55.00/bale.

Small Square Straw Bales: No test.

Small Square Hay Bales:4.00-5.50/bale.

Dairy

Weekly Animal Feed, Central U.S.: July 07, 2022

Dry whey prices continued to slip lower on the bottom of the mostly and top of the range this week. Market tones have lost some traction in recent weeks. End users say they are content with current stores and waiting out potentially further price drops before returning to the fray. Producers suggest similar notes. They say offers, even in the low $.50s, are less attractive to buyers than they were just two weeks ago. Production is somewhat busy and spot milk prices as low as $6 under Class in the upper Midwest are not expected to deter that in the near term. Animal feed trading was moderately active again this week, as prices slipped.

Prices for Central U.S., All First Sales, FOB, Conventional and Non-Edible Dry Whey Price Range Animal Feed, $/lb: .4500 - .4600.

Prices for Central U.S., All First Sales, FOB, Extra Grade & Grade A, Conventional and Edible Dry Whey Price Range: Non-Hygroscopic, $/lb: .4600 - .6000; Mostly Range: Non-Hygroscopic, $/lb: .5000 - .5500.

Class III Milk Futures

Dairy Market Review: July 08, 2022

BUTTER: Grade AA closed at $2.9700. The weekly average for Grade AA is $2.9475 (-0.00280).

CHEESE: Barrels closed at $2.1825 and 40# blocks at $2.1100. The weekly average for barrels is $2.1756 (-0.0039) and blocks, $2.0913 (-0.0677).

CHEESE HIGHLIGHTS: In the Northeast and West milk is available for processing, but some cheesemakers say holiday down time, labor shortages, and supply chain issues are having a negative impact on production. Meanwhile in the Midwest, cheese makers are concerned with some farmers downsizing and milk haulers leaving the business. Spot loads of milk continue to trade as low as $6 under Class in the Midwest. According to producers in the Midwest, spot inventories of cheese are in balance with demand.

BUTTER HIGHLIGHTS: Across the country cream is available, though Central contacts report seasonally declining butterfat components. Butter makers are running busy schedules in the Central and West regions, though Northeast butter production is steady to lower. Demand for butter is declining from both food service and retail markets in the Northeast and West. Some Central region contacts are growing increasingly concerned that high gas and grocery prices will cause customers to reduce their butter purchasing or switch to lower priced alternatives.

FLUID MILK HIGHLIGHTS: Milk production continues to slow in the East and Midwest regions of the country. The mixture of hot and humid conditions encourages seasonal drops in output that decrease the level of processors' milk supplies. In the West, cooler conditions are keeping milk production closer to steady in the California and the mountainous states of Utah, Idaho, and Colorado. New Mexico milk production is declining, while improved conditions in the Pacific Northwest contribute to an increase in farm-level output. Milk spot loads were available post-holiday, with healthy buyer discounts reported in the Midwest. Class I demand is mostly steady across the country.

**market reports published after print deadline. See complete report online at wisfarmer.com