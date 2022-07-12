July 15, 2022: Auction Calendar

Wisconsin State Farmer

**auctions appearing in this week's newspaper

FRIDAY, JULY 15

Beloit, WI

11 AM – Sold to one buyer in its entirety. Includes tractors, skid loaders, trucks, cars, trailers, farm machinery, storage van and truck boxes, lawn tractors, shop equipment, and piles of scrap metal. Kenny Clark Estate, located at 5607 East L-T Towline Rd., Beloit, WI. Viewing July 9-14 from 10AM to 2PM. George Auction Service & Real Estate, LLC. For complete listing and photos visit www.georgeauction.com.

SATURDAY, JULY 16

Marion, WI

9:00 AM – Consignments wanted for Carley Sales Summer Machinery Consignment Auction. Tractors, all types of farm machinery, lawn & garden, trailers, trucks, autos, misc., etc. will be offered for sale. A list of pre-consigned items will be posted on www.carleysales.com. If you would like something listed please call 715-754-5292 or email rcbc@frontiernet.net. Auction conducted by and held at Carley Sales, Inc, E7019 Swamp Rd, Marion, WI.

Newark, IL

10 AM – Farm equipment retirement auction. Simulcast bidding is available on equipmentfacts.com, No BP. Sale includes combine/heads, tractors, equipment for planting and mulching, truck-trailer-grain cart, and other items. See website for detailed equipment info, flyer, terms, and photos. Auction conducted by Richard A. Polson & Assoc. Call Bob for info at 815-474-3109. Location: 8715 US-52, Newark, IL.

Beloit, WI

10 AM – Robert (Bob) Lang Auction includes tractors, 3pt equipment, skid loader trailer, welders, shop equipment & tools, lawn mowers & lawn garden equipment, golf carts, signs, farm toys and other items. Location: 4139 East Colley Rd., Beloit, WI. For complete listing and photos visit www.georgeauction.com. Sale conducted by George Auction Service & Real Estate, LLC.

MONDAY, JULY 18

Online Auction

Concrete and Mason estate auction: trucks, trailers, and equipment. Features over 325 items, including a Chevy Silverado pickup truck, concrete and construction equipment, lumber and other Building materials, ladders, shop equipment, tools, mowers, lawn care and more. Open House from 10AM to 3PM, Tues., July 12 at N3831 Hwy 47, Appleton, WI.. Online bidding ends Mon., July 18. For more information call 920-383-1012. Bid now at hansenauctiongroup.com, bidding starts at $1. www.hansenauctiongroup.com

Stratford, WI

9:30 AM – 70 Head of high-grade, Holstein dairy cattle. Machinery, farm machinery, tractors, hay and forage equipment, planting and tillage equipment, general farm, grain harvesting, manure handling, specialty items, feed and more. Leroy Ostricki Estate located at 209249 Bangart Rd., Stratford, WI. Onside and online bidding via equipmentfacts.com. Christensen’s Auction, sales corp. 715-223-6345.

TUESDAY, JULY 19

Withee, WI

11:00AM – Special feeder cattle, bred beef cow and beef breeding bull auction. Expecting 600-800 head. Call to consign your beef bulls, beef cows & feeders. All bred beef cows and bred heifers need to be in by 9:30AM the morning of the sale for preg checks. No feed charge for cattle dropped off the night before. Online bidders and buyers register at cattleusa.com. Sale location: N13438 Hwy 73, Withee, WI. For more info visit www.premierlivestockandauctions.com .

Online Auction

Ford Tractor, vintage vehicles, boats, lumber and more. Auction features a 1970 Corvette Stingray, 1070 Lincoln Continental Mark III, 1077 Lund fishing boat, Smokecraft aluminum canoe, shop equipment, power tools, hand tools, hardware, ladders, furniture, road signs and more. Online bidding ends July 19. Visit www.hansenauctiongroup.com for open house details, 9021 Parkshore Dr., Minocqua, WI. Call 715-265-4656 for more information. Bid now at hansenauctiongroup.com.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 20

**Withee, WI

11 AM – Premier Livestock & Auctions LLC – Dairy Cattle Auction. Complete retirement herd dispersal #1 includes 70 Holstein dairy cows and springers coming from Skyblue LLC, Coon Valley, WI. Complete herd dispersal #2 includes 30 mostly crossbred dairy cows consisting of Holstein/Jersey cross, some Normande cross, Ayrshire cross and Brown Swiss cross coming from Barron County, WI. Reputation dairy consignments include 12 mostly fresh young fancy Holstein dairy cows from Jim & Rhonda Dehnke Dairy Farm, Fall Creek, WI. Also includes 3 registered Holstein dairy cows from University of Wisconsin River Falls. Finally, auction offers springing heifers – 6 registered and grade springing heifers from Jim Knutson, New Auburn. Drive ins are always welcome, please have in by 10:30 AM. See website for updated dairy consignments. Located at: N13438 Hwy 73, Withee, WI.

THURSDAY, JULY 21

Online Auction

2022 Summer Gun Slinger Firearm & Sporting Goods Sale. Features over 750 items – Mossberg model Maverick, ArmsCo Model Bullie, 9m Pistol, 300 Rifle, Ruger rifle, Smith & Wesson and more firearm styles, plus a vast selection of ammunition, magazines, scopes, crossbows, bow cases, hunting clothes and accessories. Open house Wed.,, July 20 from 10 AM to 3 PM at 100 rock Ledge La., Neenah, WI. Online bidding ends Thurs., July 21. Call 920-383-1012 for more information. Bid now at hansenauctiongroup.com.

** Loyal, WI

Oberholtzer Auctions – special dairy sale. Hay sale begins at 10 AM followed by dairy cows at 11 AM. Sale includes early consignment dairy cows – 4 absolute #1 hand-picked fresh cows, 11 Holstein tie stall cows from overstocked herd; expecting usual run of 300-350 head. Dairy and Hay sale every Thursday. Watch sale online at www.cattleusa.com. Sale location: W1461 Hwy 98, Loyal, WI. Sale conducted by Oberholtzer Dairy Cattle & Auction Co. office (715-255-9600). www.oberholtzerauctions.com.

SATURDAY, JULY 23

**Mukwonago, WI

10:00 AM – Jeff Stemper Living Estate Auction. Includes new Milwaukee tools and accessories, used Milwaukee tools, equipment, chainsaws, recreation, collectibles, guns, equipment and more. Auctioneer is Bob Hagemann. Located at 34726 Janesville Rd., Mukwonago, WI. Websites are www.bobhagemannauctionrealty.com or www.auctionzip.com.

**Janesville, WI

10 AM – Chuck & Jane Stevenson. Sale includes collector cars, engines, car parts, vehicle hoist, tractors, trailers, camper trailer, sailboat, canoe, shop equipment, tools, guns, antiques and collectibles, arcade games and more. The sale is located at 126 South Emerald Grove Rd., Janesville, WI 53546. George Auction Service & Real Estate, LLC. For a complete listing and photos, log onto www.georgeauction.com

**Lena, WI

10:00 AM – Liquidation Auction for G&R Equipment. Auction includes commercial real estate with 8,000 sq. ft. shop buildings, shop tools and supplies – including boring ill with digital readout, carbides, drills, taps, reamers, turntables, holders, gages, converter and transformer, hyd. pumps, flushing machine, and lots of scrap, plus much more. Also includes vehicles and other special items. Located at 7480 Old 141 Rd., Lena, WI. Preview Fri. 10 AM to 5 PM. – Yoap & Yoap Auction & Real Estate, Yoapandyoap.com, (920) 604-1704 for additional info.

SUNDAY, JULY 24

**Jefferson, WI

9:30 AM – 23rd Annual “Old World” Farm Auction @ State Auction Center, JN3660 State Rd., Jefferson, WI. Tractors, farm machinery, horse & farm collectibles, cattle & barn equipment, antiques & misc. Household items. Bill Stade Auction - www.StateAuction.com 920-674-5500.

MONDAY, JULY 25

**Online Auction

Trucks, trailers and heavy equipment asset reduction auction. Features excavators, semi-tractor, dump truck, hydraulic roller, paver and much more. Open house held Fri., July 22 from 10 AM to 4 PM at E14125 County VV, Augusta. WI. Online bidding ends July 25. Hansen Auction Group Online Auction. Call 763-389-5700 for more information. Bid now at www.hansenauctiongroup.com.

TUESDAY, JULY 26

**Loyal, WI

8:30 AM – Oberholtzer Auction Machinery Auction. Starting with small items followed by machinery at 9 AM. Includes Live-onsite and online bidding with equipmentfacts. Consign early to take advantage of our nationwide advertising. Auction includes tractors, hay and forage equipment, tillage equipment, vehicles, trailers, skid loaders and attachments, planting and spraying equipment, mowers, feeding equipment, sporting fishing, manure handling and general farm equipment. Located at W1461 Hwy 98, Loyal, WI. Sale conducted by Oberholtzer Dairy Cattle & Auction Co. office 715-255-9600. www.oberholtzerauctions.com.

**Online Auction

Classic car auction – great selection, includes over 50 vehicles! Vehicles featured include a 1987 Lamborghini Countach Replica, 1957 Chevy Belair, 1969 Lincoln Continental, 1967 Ford Mustang, 1964 Ford Galaxie 500 XL Convertible Coupe and much more! See www.hansenauctiongroup.com for open house details – multiple locations. Online bidding ends July 26. Hansen Auction Group, call (920) 383-1012 for more information.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 27

**Online Auction

Bidding ends July 27, open house July 26 from 10 AM to 2 PM. This auction includes low hour tractors, hay equipment, skid steer, 4-wheelers and more. Over 450 items. Open house at 2428 32nd Ave., Woodville, WI. Hansen Auction Group. For more information, call 715-265-4656. Bid now at www.hansenautiongroup.com.

**Online Auction

Estate Auction: Tractors, equipment, trucks, trailers and more! Auction features over 700 items, including John Deere Tractor with front loader bucket, Plasma cutter, feed welder, giant tools brand shop press, air compressor, hydraulic engine and tools, engines, auto parts, live edge lumber, scrap metal, vintage barn items and more. Open house held Monday, July 25 from 10 AM to 3 PM at N5244 County Q, Scandinavia, WI. Online bidding ends July 27. For more information call (920) 383-1012. Hansen Auction Group.Bid now at www.hansenauctiongroup.com.

**Withee, WI

11 AM – Advance Notice: Dairy Cattle Auction. Complete herd dispersal includes 80 Holstein and Crossbred dairy cows. Certified organic, (50) dairy cows, (30) Heifers, calves through breeding age. – Premier Livestock & Auctions. www.premierlivestockandautions.com for updates.

THURSDAY, JULY 28

**Online Auction

10 AM – Michell County, IA Land Auction.100 Acres selling in 1 tract. Stromley farm is in Section 16, Otranto Township, Mitchell County, IA. 7 miles northwest of St. Ansgar, IA or 30 miles northeast of Mason City IA. Diversified farm offers productive tillable farmland as well as awesome hunting and recreational acreage. Leora M. Stromley Farm, Jane Enerson, seller. Sullivan Auctioneers.com. Sold@sullivanauctioneers.com. Auction managers: Jim Huff (319-931-9292) and John Probasco (641-856-7355).

**Online Auction

Business consolidation of farm implements, semi-trailers, tools, building materials, skid steer attachments and more – Over 325 Items. Online bidding ends July 28, open house held Mon., July 25 from 10 AM to 3 PM at 4360 Conifer Ct., Union Grove, WI. For more information, call (715) 539-6295. Hansen Auction Group. Bid now at www.hansenauctiongroup.com

**Online Auction

Estate Moving Auction. Includes farm equipment, lawn tractor, utility tractor, tools and household items. This auction includes over 400 items, featuring John Deere tractors, corn planters, plows, grain hopper, lawn mower, soilmaster, replica revolvers, collectibles, furniture, household items, vintage items and more. Open house held Thurs., July 28 from 10 AM to 3 PM at 2309 E Shady La., Neenah, WI. Online bidding ends July 28. Call (920) 383-1012 for more information. Hansen Auction Group. Bid now at www.hansenauctiongroup.com.

SATURDAY, JULY 30

Manhattan, IL

10 AM – Farm Equipment retirement auction. Live and simulcast bidding is available through equipmentfacts.com. Sale includes combine/heads, tractors, equipment for cultivating, plowing, hoe and drill, truck, grain cart, trailer, and more. Sellers are Bob and Hayle Haley 815-478-3448. See website for detailed equipment info, flyer, terms, and photos. Sale located at 15345 W. Bruns Rd., Manhattan, IL. www.richardaolson.com - auctioneer website.

**Northwood, IA

10 AM – Live and online farm estate auction sale includes tractors, combine and heads, grain cart, ripper, cultivator, monitor, trailers, four wheelers, sickle mower, and more! Sellers are John and Jodi Attig. Located at 4870 Wheelerwood Rd., Northwood IA. Call Kris Rugland at 641-390-0220 for more information.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 2

Online Auction

12:00 PM – Live & online auction on the real estate and property of Jeff & Lorraine Trapp, 10980 Bestul Rd., Scandanavia, WI. 72.5-acre modern dairy farm to be offered in parcels. There will be an Open House Sat., July 23 from 11AM to 1PM. Farm machinery, special items, milking equipment. Online bidding at EquipmentFacts.com or ProxiBid.com. Sale conducted by Nolan Sales, (800) 472-0290. Visit NolanSales.com for photos.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 5

Bonduel, WI

Combined estates and equipment lines auction. Includes a JD 5055E MFWD/JD 553 Idr. And only 451 hrs. Watch www.millernco.com for updates or call Milo at (20) 493-2501.

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 10

Reedsburg, WI

12:00 PM – 327 Acre real estate auction, Larry & Bridget Mundth Farm. Live auction with online bidding available at www.gavinbros.com. Open House Tues., July 19 from 4 to 6 PM. Rare opportunity to purchase 327 acres in the town of Reedsburg, offered in 7 parcels. Parcel 1 is a beautiful home and dairy facility. Parcels 2-7 offer amazing building sites, productive agricultural lands, and excellent recreational areas. Full catalogue and parcel descriptions at www.gavinbros.com. Auction location: Reedsburg Country Club, 3003 E. Main St., Reedsburg, WI.

**Online Auction

10:00 AM – George Helbig Vintage Tractor Collection: 1947 John Deere B tractor, 1936 John Deere Unstyled tractor, 1949 John Deere B, 1935 John Deere Unstyled A, 1944 Farmall H, 3pt hitch buzz saw, 8’ x 12’ flatbed, Sausage/Fruit Press. Sheridan Realty & Auction Co. 517-676-9800 SheridanAuctionService.com.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 13

**Bonduel, WI

75th celebration of “Rootin’ Tootin’ Newton”, Home of the Newton Firefighters annual picnic with truck and tractor pulls, volleyball tournament, food, and the farm equipment auction. Space is limited for the actual auction site; a portion of offerings will be featured at bidspotter.com with simulcast live/online bidding. Miller ‘N Co. Auctions & Appraisals (920)980-4999 or 980-4995.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 16

Preston, MN

10:00 AM – Bidding opens Aug. 9 and closes Aug. 16. All equipment will be at Gehling Auction Co., 27741 Hwy 16, Preston, MN for inspection. Ad deadline is Fri., July 29. Early consignment: Dawson Grabau Estate partial farm line with low hours, very clean equipment. To consign a farm line or a single item or for more info. call Gehling Auction Company at 1-800-770-0347 or email denny@gehlingauctioncom.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 26

Withee, WI

Now taking consignments for the August 26 auction, selling in 3 rings. Consign early, taking consignments until the lot is full. Visit www.premierlivestockandauctions.com. Located at N13438 State Hwy 73, Withee, WI.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 3

Online Only

8:30 AM – Hazelhurst Annual Fall Consignment Live-Virtual Auction. Contact us by Aug. 17 with your list for the sale bill/advertising. Consignments can be brought to the auction site between the hours of 7:30AM & 5PM (gates locked) Aug. 22-26 (Sat. Aug. 27 between 7:30AM am & noon), 29 & 30. We reserve the right to reject, loads will be screened. For more information contact Lyle Hopkins, 815-441-1251 or 815-946-2660 or slpaspolo@gmail.com; John Hopkins, 815-994-1836; Lenny Bryson, 815-946-4120, Location Mrs. Sherwood Shank Family Farm, 17748 W. Milledgeville Rd., Polo, IL.